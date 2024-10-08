I figured everyone knew what LARP meant yesterday. But today our title acronym does not mean Troubled Asset Relief Program - the only acronym I've ever seen ascribed to it before. Although it might before we end this show. Today I am assigning it the value of Technology Attributed Reality Program. My searches and looks into this are of hours duration. No big depth. Just so you know. It was all kicked off by finding this post:

Bible proves we’re living in an AI simulation — Scientist



University of Portsmouth physics professor Melvin Vopson believes the world could be a real-life Matrix construct - based on the Gospel of John’s opening: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”



“The Word,” he argues, refers to the underlying computer code that governs and controls the simulation and could suggest that God himself is behind the AI coding.



The fact that the speeds of light and sound have limits is down to computer processing capacity, he posits, while naturally occurring symmetry is a “power-saving technique.”

You have to agree that is a tall narrative to sell. So I went looking for this professor, M.V. He's actually been quite the hot ticket on this subject for over two years. I found lots of articles, an interview, and then some ancillary information. (Bibliography will be listed at the end for anyone interested.) For the purposes of this effort though I'm picking just two articles to spotlight and copying them here in their entirety:

Physicist Melvin Vopson: “The Universe is just a simulation”

OCTOBER 11, 2023 7:44 AM

British physicist and geneticist Melvin Vopson of the University of Portsmouth has once again attracted the attention of scientists and other researchers by presenting an astonishing theory that makes us think about the nature of the Universe.

At first he surprised the public with his research on predicting genetic mutations, but then he moved on to more fundamental conclusions. He argues that the Universe and everything in it may be just part of a vast artificial reality, similar to a computer simulation. This unusual theory was published in the journal AIP Advances. Vopson’s impressive discovery came last year when he presented a rule that could predict genetic mutations and their consequences. This rule is based on the second law of thermodynamics, which states that entropy, which measures chaos in isolated systems, either increases or remains the same over time. However, something interesting happens in information systems: entropy remains constant or decreases. Vopson called this phenomenon the second law of information dynamics. This means that redundant information in such systems is removed, similar to the process of computer deletion or compression of unused code. Based on these findings, the physicist comes to a surprising conclusion: we may be living in a simulation. His previous research also indicates that information is the fundamental building block of the universe and even has physical mass. This could be the key to discovering mysterious dark matter and energy that have long remained elusive.

The theory of dark energy as a potential storehouse of information is becoming increasingly intriguing. Tens of years ago, the scientist Vernadsky spoke about the noosphere as a cosmic repository of information. All this makes us think about the nature of the Universe and its connection with information. Vopson’s hypothesis still leaves many questions unanswered, but it also encourages us to think that our reality may be more complex than we thought. Maybe the Universe really is hidden behind the veil of an artificial simulation.

And from the year before that:

🔸A new experiment could confirm information as the fifth state of matter

It could “change physics as we know it”.

Published: Mar 22, 2022 10:42 AM EST

Chris Young

A scientist from the University of Portsmouth devised an experiment that they believe confirms the fifth state of matter, a discovery that would change the field of physics for good, a press release reveals.

Physicist Dr. Melvin Vopson, the researcher behind the new experiment, previously published work theorizing that information has mass and that all elementary particles store information in a manner reminiscent to DNA in humans.

Vopson posited that information is the fundamental building block of the universe and that it might even account for the mysterious force known as dark matter. If proved to be true, it would be a world-altering revelation that would allow us to understand the formation of the universe in a whole new light.

Theirs isn’t the first experiment to try to verify the existence of a fifth state of matter. In 2020, NASA researchers reported the production of rubidium Bose-Einstein condensates aboard the International Space Station, which they described as the fifth state of matter.

An experiment that could “change physics as we know it”

Vopson, who outlined his experiment in a new paper in the journal AIP Advances, set out to prove that this information is the fifth state of matter, joining solid, liquid, gas, and plasma. He believes the fifth state of matter takes the form of information and that his experiment could alter our understanding of the universe, leading to an entire new avenue for researchers worldwide. “This would be a eureka moment because it would change physics as we know it and expand our understanding of the universe,” Dr. Vopson explained. “But it wouldn’t conflict with any of the existing laws of physics.”

It doesn’t contradict quantum mechanics, electrodynamics, thermodynamics or classical mechanics,” they added. “All it does is complement physics with something new and incredibly exciting.”

Vopson’s experiment was designed to detect and measure the information in an elementary particle by using particle-antiparticle collision. “The information in an electron is 22 million times smaller than the mass of it, but we can measure the information content by erasing it,” he explained. “We know that when you collide a particle of matter with a particle of antimatter, they annihilate each other. And the information from the particle has to go somewhere when it’s annihilated.”

This annihilation process converts the remaining mass of the particles into energy, usually in the form of gamma photons. Any particles containing information will be converted into low-energy infrared photons. In his paper, Vopson predicts the energy of the infrared photons after erasing this information. If the experiment is proven to be accurate, it could show that information is indeed a key building block of the universe, completely changing our understanding of physics. ↩https://interestingengineering.com/science/information-fifth-state-of-matter🔸

I am no big follower of science news but those look to be fairly groundbreaking to me. Others have postulated simulation theories before going back into the 1970s but not with as strong a basis. (Bibliography also listed below.)

That said, don't get me wrong, I'm not sold on it at all. Just intrigued at this point. He's gotten a lot of press; and to some degree that's problematic. (Usual sales job?) However this doesn't threaten any of their income streams and likely comes across as supportive of their transhumanism agenda, so that's perhaps why no rejections or objections from the scientific community either that I could find. Surprising, though, none of our religious leaders seem to have any comments either.

I also found this short lecture from 5 years ago you might like:

⬆ He has some interesting comments on time. Honestly not going to say I've given time much consideration lately. As I moved cross country and landed here effectively at the beginning of March 2020, time ceased to really matter to me as all my immediate plans got torpedoed over the span of days. By the end of that month I was a committed warrior in the end times war. With no fixed plans other than determining what information was necessary to move forward.

I thought you might also like to see some of the images and one song I found when I put “programmed reality” into a Yandex search engine.

Song: A Programmed Reality

Band: Cause4Concern

There's been a lot of thought brought into this subject. And we know nothing is a coincidence. All our predictive programming tells us there is something not completely true about almost everything. And this subject is pretty much as big as it gets.

My personal take hasn't really budged all that far. I've been showcasing for over a year now how we are shown fake images and videos from all over the world. That's a matrix on its own. I do believe that in some fashion our energy (especially fear) is like an aphrodisiac especially when they can't get enough blood. But it also powers something in this world for them.

The instant absence of fear entirely would be analogous to every oil tanker on the earth being sunk simultaneously. But even then we might still have more war left. The Matrix was not only using the everyday people as batteries. They just never really developed the theme of the fake systems and controls that enabled more than that basic construct. Game of Thrones did a much better job of introducing a Matrix of a different sort - the same was a truly menacing common enemy - but it showcased all of the ways that control was administered. The Bravos Bankers. The unprincipled Elite. The Northern Winter threat that had been devolved to legend so it would be mocked upon reanimating. The old alliances that were still intact. And those breaking up. The religions that paralyzed the people.

Of course it was a multiyear series with about six dozen episodes. And the source material was much deeper. Both have merit. But the material point working here is that we may have only begun to breach the ways we have been enslaved. Dialogue is a starting point to figuring this stuff out. Even if it's only with yourself at times.

Fake history, fake religions, fake governments, fake money, fake wars/geography/science - the list is likely more endless than we have any concept of. No one has the complete list. Anyone claiming to is simply lying. Which is why no promise of a conclusion is immediately forthcoming. But the very fact that there IS a discussion happening is somewhat exciting. You can't be a victim of narrative warfare if it's a dialogue. Only if it's dictation does that generally happen.

We have seen through many veils so far. The “newsmakers” - whether political, financial, entertainment, or tellers - are all one big actor's union. Bringing actions and organizations ancillary to those into high relief question. The physical world (space and time) as we have conceived it is in the process of being questioned. As seen here.

Yesterday I sent a friend in California this:

I sent it at 8:30 pm MT. The person who originally posted it at 1:00 pm MT is in Louisiana and the timestamp on the header is 11:44 (presumably a.m. CT). The text is of a current event being reported happening today, October 8, though! Other similar things have happened lately around the Helene hurricane, too.

Are time and space simply constructs? Have we (collectively) been conditioned to believe we live in a reality that is simply produced to correspond (mostly) with those given parameters?

These are not questions with available answers. The point here is not to alarm anyone nor to even necessarily find the answers. Yet. Rhetorical questioning is a great equalizer though for things we can see and find answers for. Many things we have found in recent weeks and months are definitely not the way we thought our world appeared to work just a few years ago. The likeliest scenario is that many more things will join that list. This is The Great Awakening for a reason. This Apocalypse (unveiling) is just step one.

The point of this exercise in attempting to make “sense” of our present time's events is that it is a process. Perhaps without limits. Be kind to yourself first. Then your neighbors, especially those still stuck in a 20th C. mind matrix. But start getting ready for great things. Once the veils on space and time are in the movie, the end is close! It's been an epic journey this far. But it appears an intermission may be in view. Or at least a pause before the sequel starts playing.

Some things to consider:

Movieclips YT🔸

A NEW DAY HAS COME.

The only difference between individuals now is the degree of their acceptance of that. We are already in the New World. The manner and time which you maintain a presence in the old one is entirely up to you. There's no right or wrong path. There are shorter and longer, though.

I'm not on TikTok and I don't do videos, but none of this has been for entertainment purposes only. Even their content serves the collective consciousness. Whether 100% accurate or not, the information flood has been of immeasurable benefit in breaking chains of mental bondage. Information as a candidate for fifth state of matter seems almost a non sequitur now in a great sense. It has surely been a powerful weapon however injudiciusly supplied of late.

I encourage each of you to consider the balance of this war as mostly a spiritual one. The coming “flood” will be overwhelming because for the remaining holdouts that have not opened any or only very few mental portals to even the available information on politics or entertainment, it will be as devastating to them as Helene was to NC. Even good surprises are disorienting to those with no expectations. Since we are aware of the flood, we know already the wisest plan is to allow it to rush past while finding a place to avoid drowning during its course.

There's no need for trying to watch every molecule as it rushes past trying to identify or catalogue each one. I can assure you I won't be doing that. So if my writing seems to change in any aspect in the future that will be the reason. I do plan to continue until we basically don't have narrative warfare anymore.

Until next time!

