The odds appear probable to be shortening on my NoVoteBrr prediction. It's not out of the realm of possibility; but I am not sure that they can actually pull off a big enough emergency at this point. So I had in mind this piece all week from purely that standpoint. Obviously, they've been threatening post election hopeful solutions all along, but they are very weak choices nearly sure to fail. However, it gives them from several weeks to two months+ to recalibrate a response.

I included two posts about the MSG rally from a favorite TG channel of mine for some time in the last article. The channel had quit posting late last year because the channel owner had become quite ill. Those two posts were the initial return.

This look will be completely centered around a set of four decode postings that appeared Friday. With some very interesting twists and turns incorporating the date of the election, the history of the Gunpowder plot, and statements past and current from President Trump. With a dash of V for Vendetta & Q for seasoning. Without further ado…

The Trump ticket is going to take the presidency. That probably won't shock anyone in the way that it did in 2016, but what if I told you that it's going to be such a landslide that there will be no doubt in the outcome by the time you go to bed Tuesday night? No meaningful recounts, no consequential litigation, no SCOTUS intervention. Why? Because Trump has to win it on 11/5 Eastern Standard Time for his comm sequence to make any sense. Let's recap the historical connotation of the Fifth of November.



It's 1527 and Europe is largely ruled by cognatic primogeniture monarchies, so clear lines of succession are an important means of preventing war. King Henry VIII of England is having trouble producing a male heir that can survive childhood by Queen Catherine of Aragon, so he asks Pope Clement VII – a Medici by birth – to annul their marriage. The pope refuses, so Henry VIII renounces papal authority, taking his domain Protestant and naming himself Supreme Head of the Church of England, and does it anyways. Despite all this, he ultimately fails to prevent a succession crisis. The crown settles on his childless daughter Elizabeth I, who proceeds to outlive all her siblings.



Upon her death in 1603, it passes to her cousin James who had been reigning in Scotland. Several groups are dissatisfied with this outcome, not the least of which are those who remained loyal to the pope, as the new king shows no indication of restoring the state Catholicism that had been present in Great Britain for more than nine centuries prior to Henry. Two years later, a group of Jesuits hatch the Gunpowder Plot to blow up the House of Lords when James I is there to preside over the State Opening of Parliament – which happens to fall on November 5th. The plot is foiled when Guy Fawkes is caught the night before with 36 barrels of gunpowder in the undercroft. The conspirators are executed and James, whose scholarship is actually in witch trials, goes on to translate the Bible into English.🔸

Fast forward four centuries and a movie comes out by the name of V for Vendetta that borrows heavily from the Gunpowder Plot to illustrate anonymous resistance to a totalitarian government. It's this figurative interpretation that we're more concerned with in relation to Trump, although context is necessary for interpretation. In a scene, V blows up Old Bailey, the Crown Court of England and Wales, to demonstrate the perversion of justice. Listen to the dialogue:

It is to Madame Justice that I dedicate this concerto in honor of the holiday she seems to have taken from these parts and in recognition of the impostor that stands in her stead. Tell me, do you know what day it is, Evey? Um... November the Fourth. Not anymore.

The fireworks don't happen the day before, they don't happen the day after. They happen exactly on the Fifth of November.🔸

Now compare to one instance of what Trump has been saying about the day for months and note the similarities. This is from CPAC 2/24/2024:

For hardworking Americans, November 5th will be our new Liberation Day, but for the liars and cheaters and fraudsters and censors and impostors who have commandeered our government, it will be their Judgment Day.

Impostors have been in power for too long and that begins to end on the 11.5 holiday. It's the missing marker from the date sequence set by Q. 11.3 is the 2020 election and 11.4 is the 3 AM steal of said election; [11.5] is the 2024 election and 11.6 is the fallout of said election. 11.5 was never mentioned because we're now in the exam portion of the class where the teacher must be silent to assess how much we've actually learned.🔸

Thanks to the split from Rome, England was still on the Julian calendar when the Gunpowder Plot transpired in 1605. This means that it actually would've taken place on November 15th on the pope's calendar that we use. Trump announced his candidacy from Mar-a-Lago on that day, converting again from Julian, 1 year, 11 months, 1 week, and 1 day before the general election on November 5th. Guy Fawkes was hung, drawn, and quartered for the crime of high treason the following January 31st. This is getting speculative, but the next 31/1, if we write it as the Europeans do, will be 2 years, 2 months, 2 weeks, and 2 days from Trump's announcement. When will we see justice?

The last one I have a bit of a more detailed explanation from the author in the comments. The current delta for Julian-Georgian correlation is 13 days. In the 17th C. it was 10. So when the date Nov. 28 is indicated that is an adjustment for the 13 days from relative Nov. 15, 1605. To make the delta calculation exhibit the actual days from the intended meaning of Nov 15, 2024 which would be +23 from Nov. 5, 1605.

The Deltas are correct! Which is amazing on its own.

But it's the third post that is really the ball game to me. “Imposters … begins to end on the 11.5” - that I can wholeheartedly agree with. A little Q background is in order here. Periodically in the drops there are references to markers for different events. 11.3, 11.4, and 11.6 are clearly indicated in multiple drops. In nearly 5000 drops there is no mention of 11.5. Many Anons have equated these to Military Law sections. And they probably meant those too. But this use of the other meaning - as dates - is outstanding in its completeness. In date terms there is simply no other event that lines up with 11.5 in any significant way. And brings new meaning to 11.6. I think it is so significant that this has become the basis for a very valid revision to my election shutdown theory.

The shutdown/shenanigans will likely occur after the election is over and likely mirror 2020, beginning in earnest on the following day. At least as far as can be seen at this point. There is some merit to this in the Awakening sense of the narrative as well. Loads of non election deniers still out there!

If the Deep State wanted to blacken Republican voters as right wing extremists they had to give them the ultimate chance. They can't sell a total Red insurrection if they usurp the election itself. But they could be banking on another J6 after they steal another election - probably via refusing to certify it. I think Tony Seruga could shut that narrative down in 15 minutes but whatever.

Then we also had this decode come through. Centered around the date November 5, 2024 and the very first Q post on October 29, 2017.

Rather on the far side of how many coincidences (that don't exist!) does it take, wouldn't you say? LogicalBrad (the speaker) is hardly a whack job in this sphere. The comments keep stacking up. Let's take a look at the movie of the hour now, V for Vendetta.

Originally scheduled for release on November 4, 2005 (400 year anniversary of the Guy Fawkes arrest!), its delayed US theater release was on March 17, 2006. There was a separate premiere event on Dec. 11, 2005 (+37 days = 1 mo, 1 wk) in Austin, TX. It has been speculated but denied by the producers that the delay was due to 4 sets of terrorist bombings in the London Tube on July 7, 2005. (777 x 4!).

An interesting but unknown quantity in the mix is that the same creative screenwriting team that produced the Matrix series of movies did this one, too. Look what's happened since then:

(How 2024 is that?)

On to Our Feature Presentation:

I had not seen this film or the graphic novel before. But this is the Great Awakening just with a lot of fire and violence. The V character always uses words first, though, if you can see that. And with a great deal of alliteration. (I think I'm in love! 💞)

We are fighting tyrannical Nazis. But worldwide. And while it may not be dramatic enough for traditional theater, our weapons are spreading memes on their SM platforms. Very much like the bombs and knives V uses when his words aren't enough. But then it was ideas that were the true weapon. The idea of true and sovereign people without a ruling class. Today it is similar: the frequency of authenticity without the need of a societal framework.

This movie is The Bomb! In many more ways than one.

Setting the Stage. Very profoundly.

If that isn't the Q board starting on 4chan I just don't know what would be!

After finding out that her imprisonment and torture was a manufactured learning experience (sound familiar?) Evey discovers that conquering fear is everything she never knew it would be. <= you are almost here!

As the train rolls into Westminster bombs explode and destroy the entirety of the Parliament complex. Which awakened soul doesn't wish for something similar to happen today? Evey and an army of Anonymous can unmask and become who they were meant to be. The unmasking scene is very evocative of the dominoes all falling in sequence - a recurring theme in this movie. And in ours.

I wanted you to have these for reference or recollection if you need them. Or to be able to see if it's for the first time. Interesting note that the trailer was posted to the RTCT channel on Nov. 5, 2013.

The creator of the comic series/graphic novel, Alan Moore, declined to participate in the project, even the revenue, due to the way his former work had been treated by the industry. (I think a lot of us can relate to that, too!) Nonetheless it's hard to refute that the movie as it was made was made for these times.

Our four part decode above speaks mostly to timing. Which is what the Q drops are really all about. We can see the events - but to see the timeline is to understand the war. Both external and internal.

Most of the truly good decoders had left the areas I was in at least a while back. I'm not talking about QAnon crypto pushers. I mean the ones in it for the long haul and the pure love of puzzle solving. I hope wherever the rest of them are now, they are seeing these days as prophetic. And that redemption is at hand.

I'm not completely on board with everything comes up roses and the DS rolls over on Nov. 5, but if the election does complete (and at this stage maybe even if it doesn't), Trump will be acknowledged broadly as the winner. Perhaps even by some MSM outlets! I think the courts still have roles to play that are an important part of the movie. The movie itself will not be over - but the tone and direction would change in character. There is way too much Awakening work still to be done. The movie continues, and all movies need conflict or there's no story at all.

📰A few late breaking posts that are potentially related:

🔸🇺🇸 🦁 👩🏾 — New law makes dueling presidential transitions possible



🔶 The Presidential Transition Improvement Act now mandates that the transition process begin five days after the election, even if more than one candidate hasn’t conceded.



🔶 But the new law also effectively mandates federal support and cooperation for both candidates to begin a transition. It states that such support should continue until “significant legal challenges” that could alter electoral outcomes have been “substantially resolved,” or when electors from each state meet in December to formally choose an Electoral College winner.



🔶 That means the government potentially bestowing enough backing that both sides can prepare an administration until mid-December — only about a month before Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.



The media in the UK is openly discussing the idea of banning social media as a solution in the name of national security.



Sounds like V for Vendetta?



They are trying to say the ban will be temporary, just like the "two weeks to stop the spread" for COVID-19.



Problem. Reaction. Solution.



The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, has promised to hunt down online users deemed a security threat.



“To anyone involved directly or online - you will be dealt with within a week.”

🔸🏴🇲🇽❌🇺🇸 — 📰 CNN: National Guard troops on standby in Washington state, Oregon and Nevada as a precaution for ‘potential’ election unrest



➡️ Ahead of potential civil unrest due to Tuesday’s presidential election, the National Guard is on standby as a precaution in several states, including Washington state and Oregon, where hundreds of ballots were damaged or destroyed after at least three ballot drop boxes were recently set on fire, officials say.



➡️ Almost all the ballots set ablaze on Monday were in a drop box in Vancouver, Washington, while most ballots in a drop box in Portland, Oregon, survived a fire set the same day, election officials said. The incidents are believed to be connected to a third fire on October 8, also in Vancouver. Portland police released a physical description of a suspect but said they’ve not identified him.



➡️ Washington Gov. Jay Inslee addressed the ballot box fires in a news release Friday announcing the National Guard being placed on standby, saying, “The southwest region of Washington state has already experienced specific instances of election-related unrest.”



Holy crap. 💥💥 Trump just referenced 11.3, 3 rallies. 11.4, 4 rallies…

Holy crap. 💥💥 Trump just referenced 11.3, 3 rallies. 11.4, 4 rallies.



Note. National Guard has been activated in 9 states already. 🤯 according to Liz Crokin.



Drop 34 11/1/2017



My fellow Americans, over the course of the next several days you will undoubtedly realize that we are taking back our great country (the land of the free) from the evil tyrants that wish to do us harm and destroy the last remaining refuge of shining light. On POTUS’ order, we have initiated certain fail-safes that shall safeguard the public from the primary fallout which is slated to occur 11.3 upon the arrest announcement of Mr. Podesta (actionable 11.4). Confirmation (to the public) of what is occurring will then be revealed and will not be openly accepted. Public riots are being organized in serious numbers in an effort to prevent the arrest and capture of more senior public officials. On POTUS’ order, a state of temporary military control will be actioned and special ops carried out. ↩t.me/RamboAndFrens🔸

Hope you enjoyed this day at the theater!

Back to

