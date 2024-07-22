Getting a little bit of a late start here but decided to let the 24 hour rule prevail. It's not a real story yet until that time stamp passes. So here we are in Day 2 of our very latest crisis! Are you excited yet? Let's dive right in.

⚠️BIDEN DROPPED OUT!⚠️



Democrat Party is in absolute shambles.



Who is on deck?! ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

🔸🇺🇸 Well, the situation regarding the prospects of Joe Biden's participation in the presidential election has been clarified - today, the current US President officially withdrew from the race, deciding not to wait for the second debate with Donald Trump.



At the moment, the US Democratic Party has not announced its new candidate. According to some media, one of the most likely candidates is Vice President Kamala Harris.



Nevertheless, until the end of his term, Joe Biden will continue to perform the duties of the President. And next week, he will deliver an address to the nation, where he will be able to announce the new Democratic candidate.

⚠️JUST IN: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson calls for Biden to resign from office immediately

⬆Democratic Party invalidated the votes of 14,000,000 Americans!

Trump calls out the Democrat elite for “trying to overthrow the results of their party’s primary.”



“The Democrat Party is not the party of democracy, they’re really the enemies of democracy.”🔸

🔸Hey Democrat voters,



You know all those primaries you had?



They didn’t matter. The Democrat Party is about to pick your candidate, regardless of who you voted for. Your vote is irrelevant.



But please, do continue to tell us how you are the defenders of “democracy.” ⤴↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

Democrats supporting Kamala Harris for president are gathering behind the scenes to plan the vice president's ascension to power, even as she is continuing to publicly support President Joe Biden.



Publicly, Harris is not doing any of the planning, but NBC and Politico reports that her supporters are quietly organizing to make sure they are ready if Biden steps down.



Harris and her supporters want to move quickly to solidify power, should Biden abandon his reelection campaign as a growing number of congressional Democrats call for him to step aside.

Maybe now Democrats will understand that they don’t get to choose their nominee. It’s Bernie Sanders 2016 all over again.



“One of the biggest differences between Republicans & democrats is Republicans let our voters choose President Trump as our nominee, while democrats forced President Biden out.



Democrats disenfranchised millions of voters — their votes never mattered or counted.”

I’m ded 😂 Biden dropped out on National ice cream day. ⤴↩t.me/WeTheMedia🔸

Bye bye Biden puppet

“A million veterans exposed to toxic substances” I.e. all the non-consenting black books trials for new quackcines.



“American has never been in a better position to lead than today” - yeah when “you” (not Biden) resigned, mate 🙄



The rest of it doesn’t need comment really. Nearly every statement is an inversion.



And last but definitely not least: THAT’S NOT CLOSE TO BIDEN’S SIGNATURE 🤣🤡

And besides the obvious difference, notice how it is only underlined now... When I looked up what underlining something legally I though I might find something tastier than "it is used to draw emphasis to"... but thinking a little about it, isn't that the point. He is drawing our attention to the clearly different signature.

It's not the same signature..



It’s obvious that he didn’t write or sign that letter..

(⬇Great video, highly recommend watching it all!)

🔸https://thepostmillennial.com/gavin-newsom-cancels-appearances-as-biden-drops-out-kamala-launches-campaign-for-pres?utm_campaign=64483🔸

🔸https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-joe-manchin-considers-re-registering-as-dem-to-run-for-president-after-biden-drops-out-cnn-report?utm_campaign=64483🔸

🔸https://thepostmillennial.com/dnc-chair-says-there-will-be-an-orderly-process-to-choose-new-dem-nominee?utm_campaign=64483🔸

🔸Biden dropped out with 107 days left to election.



Weird how 1 and 7 always seem to pop up next to each other at times like this.



https://x.com/itsjuliansrum/status/1815118938122166753?s=46🔸

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1815278943148167315🔸

Fake Biden is an actor FFS. So sick of these people acting as if he is the real one. They are no better than MSM talking head liars. https://x.com/LauraLoomer/status/1815389468410466325 ⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

Let's recap this historic day:



• Joe Biden suddenly *RESIGNS* via @X

• White House staff find out ONE MINUTE later

• Joe Biden "resignation" letter not on official letterhead

• Biden "signature" suspect (underlined?)

• Steve Richetti helped write letter

• Jill Biden tweets *heart emoji* response

• White House *WIPES* Biden's schedule

• WH Chief of Staff calls Cabinet, manages Comms

• Frank Biden confirms health a factor

• Family suggests Biden may have terminal illness

• Joe Biden holds no LIVE Press Conference

• Where is Joe?



Just another perfectly normal day in Biden's America.

Holy Shit.



According to Charlie Kirk and his sources, when Biden was in Vegas last week - he suffered a medical emergency.



USSS personnel informed LV Metro to shut down roads to move POTUS to University Medical Hospital.



Then there was a stand down order mysteriously given to local PD, and that they were going to “medivac” POTUS across the country to John Hopkins in Baltimore.



WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS COUNTRY!?

🔸BREAKING: Rep. Lauren Boebert demands proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00pm. “He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out. Hiding is completely unacceptable.”

8:48 AM · Jul 22, 2024

https://twitter.com/leadingreport/status/1815398587947204695?s=46&t=suTGtIzvUchlVAlqoNmfsg🔸

🇷🇺🇺🇸🚨‼️ BREAKING: Russia publishes information regarding the top secret project “Grandpa on a leash”



Zionist dream team



Not "picked" yet, just floating the name around



If Kamala is the nominee the Dems have given up on winning this election



Anyone else it's safe to assume there's something darker at play🔸

Kamala Harris cannot manage the funds collected by Biden's campaign headquarters; an attempt to use this money could lead to court, writes the Washington Post.



According to former Republican National Committee consultant Charlie Spies, both Biden and Harris should first be nominated at the convention. Then she can gain control over the funds of the headquarters if a participant in the election of the head of state abandons the race.🔸

https://x.com/kamalahq?s=21&t=U9qIgW5d76NjCtKdRoIHvg🔸

It was inevitable as he had lost the support of both the Clinton and Obama clans.



A horrible, lying, corrupt man his entire life, no one should feel any sympathy for him.



And as a final "gift" to the Democratic Partty, to America and to the world he has endorsed Kamala!



It will be fun watching her try to put together coherent sentences.



And the coming Kamala/Hillary (and possibly Michelle and Jill) fight will be even more fun.🔸

The Guardian this morning.



Trump "scrambles" to pivot campaign...



They had already released a new anti-Kamala ad within very few minutes of the Biden announcement. To me, that does not suggest scrambling. Rather it suggests being prepared and having an ad ready and waiting.



But sufferers of TDS could never admit that.



And the Guardian (and their co-religionaires) are terrified of the thought of Kamala in constant view.

[Note: all unattributed material is from private accounts]

🍿🎤 There's lots continuing to come out in our assassination narrative but this scenario just butted in the line like it had a right to be there! I'm sure you can't relate at all. 🙄 We still have quite a way to go before the Democrats’ convention and I feel certain this story will get bigger. So today we are just laying the foundation. Get ready for the second half of our summer to be filled with villians, and liars, and pedos! Oh my!

If you haven't felt it yet, now is the time to be watching for all of our unresolved narratives to start weaving themselves into a picture that will become clearer as we approach the end of this chapter of the story. But first, our characters really do need to sort themselves out.

I posited the theory that Joe had bought the big one or was close enough when I saw the unofficial stationery. Before any of that other info on it above. It's also why the Laura Loomer piece was included in our last look at Joe. This narrative has been massaged one too many times to be mere rumors. Crazy crews create crazy crimes.

Characters and assassinations. Like cake and ice cream, wouldn't you say? Or popcorn and movies. Enjoy the show!

Back to

