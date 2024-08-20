So, I bet you think I'm going into Kursk and the 120,000 troops reportedly lining the Belarus-Ukraine border. (Which are bound to be NATO ones.) Nope. Not today. That's probably just the distraction, so we can safely leave it in MSM AI programs. And as it's prime canning season, I'm just taking a short break while we wait for festivities to conclude at the DNC. Insanity enough for one week!

Never mind all that. This story is breaching again a warming spot that gets very little attention. I find it much more interesting than Ukraine, anyway. So we are going back to the relative states of being in Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are nearly at the eleven month mark past their last major militarized fracas. And we might also be busy for the one year mark. So let's see what's going on there.

Over the past month:

🔸🇦🇲🇷🇺 The "Armenian radio" joke has taken on new colors: the newspaper Hraparak reports that Nikol Pashinyan intends to return Armenia to the path of friendly relations with Russia this fall.



🔻Surprising news from Armenian journalists, but even more surprising is that someone perceives these "insider reports" as information worthy of trust and subsequent mention.



Many things may happen around Armenia, ranging from ceding new territories to Azerbaijan, holding a referendum, and armed conflict, but certainly not the restoration of relations with Russia.



Even without taking into account the fact that the Pashinyan administration has made a mess by speaking ill of the Russian Federation, the Armenian authorities are far from sovereign in their decisions. And those who are currently managing Pashinyan and Co. have put too much at stake to lose it like that.



For now, it all looks like a deliberate disinformation campaign by the Armenian leadership to lull Russia's vigilance. So-called "smoke and mirrors,” but nothing more.

@rybar Original msg🔸

🔸🇦🇲🇺🇸 How the US is taking control of law enforcement in Armenia



US Deputy Secretary of State Uzra Zeya stated yesterday that the Americans have invested around $16 million since 2021 to form the Patrol Police in Armenia.



And just today, the diplomat confirmed that a representative of the US military will work in the Armenian Ministry of Defense.



▪️During a meeting with Armenian law enforcement, the official noted that Washington is committed to cooperating with Armenia in promoting reforms of law enforcement agencies.



▪️Zeya was on a visit to Yerevan from July 13 to 17. The politician said the purpose of the trip was to "strengthen cooperation with the government and civil society to promote the rule of democratic law, fight corruption and judicial reforms."



📌As we have noted before, Zeya has already held a meeting with representatives of Armenian NGOs, where she discussed "free press."



High-ranking US officials have been visiting Armenia every week, preparing the republic for historic changes, including ceding part of the Syunik region for the Zangezur corridor.



Incidentally, the invasion of the law enforcement sphere is a favorite strategy of the Americans in the post-Soviet space. Oddly enough, Zeya also visited Moldova last year, where she brought $22 million for special communications for law enforcement.



🔻Given the unpopular policies pursued by pro-Western governments in the post-Soviet republics, the Americans have to take control of both the media and local law enforcement.



For Armenia, which may be engulfed by new protests in the fall, the loyalty of law enforcement plays a big role, so the US authorities, represented by Zeya, are meeting with them in person.

@rybar Original msg🔸

🔸🇦🇲🇺🇸 American Advisor to Appear in Armenian Ministry of Defense



Just yesterday, we reported how the Americans are taking control of Armenian law enforcement agencies.



And now, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Uzra Zeya, at the end of her long visit to Armenia, announced that an American advisor will now work in the Ministry of Defense of the republic.



▪️The American official noted that this is the result of raising the level of relations between the two countries to a "strategic partnership."



▪️When asked by a journalist whether Armenia's membership in the CSTO is an obstacle to deepening partnership with Washington, Zeya clearly lied, saying that Yerevan is free to independently determine its foreign policy course.



▪️However, Zeya later added that the U.S. "does not see anything that would indicate that the military presence of Russia contributes to a more peaceful and stable situation in the South Caucasus."



▪️This phrase is the key one and reflects the ambitions of the Americans in Armenia - to oust Russia from the republic and from the South Caucasus.



🔻A Pentagon advisor in the Armenian Ministry of Defense will now definitely prepare the republic for withdrawal from the CSTO.



By the way, joint exercises of Americans with the peacekeeping contingent of the Armenian Armed Forces Eagle Partner-2024 are currently underway, which have become an important element in the PR campaign of visits by American officials to Armenia over the past few weeks.



At the same time, the exercises should show that Armenia is "safe,” although, judging by the tension in the Syunik region, this has little to do with reality.

@rybar Original msg🔸

🔸🇦🇲🇪🇺 This is the kind of assistance the Armenian authorities were expecting from the European Union.



The EU foreign ministers have for the first time adopted a decision to allocate 10 million euros from the European Peace Facility to support the Armenian Armed Forces. In addition, a decision was made to start a dialogue with Yerevan on visa liberalization.



As for visa liberalization, it's pretty clear - it's a way to appease Armenian citizens with unhindered travel to the EU (though it's an expensive undertaking, and not everyone can take advantage of it). And even for this, the decision still needs to be made, as it's just the start of the process so far.



🔻But as for the ten million euros. We don't know how to put it. What is this amount in the context of an entire state and an organization like the European Union? It's a drop in the ocean compared to the turnovers that take place daily in Europe.



If you look at ten million from the perspective of an individual, it's a decent sum. But from the state's point of view, it's roughly the cost of several elite apartments in Yerevan, and nothing more.



It's more likely that this is just a simple bribe to Armenian officials for their "fruitful work". These ten million euros will be enough to satisfy the needs of several politicians in Armenia.

@rybar Original msg🔸

🔸— 🇮🇷/🇦🇲 BREAKING: Iran and Armenia sign a major arms deal worth $500 million



The deal includes drones of the types Shahed-136, Shahed-129, Shahed-197, Mohajer-6, as well as air defense missile systems like the Khordad-3, Majid, Khordad-15, and Shahid Arman.🔸

🔸— 🇮🇷/🇦🇲 BREAKING: Iran will reportedly establish military bases inside Armenia, as part of the new arms deal



The deal also involves extensive intelligence cooperation and the training of Armenian troops by Iranian advisors.🔸

🔸I won't believe any of this until a non-opposition outlet confirms it. I am very skeptical of Iran International.



Treat this news as extremely preliminary. If it was real, it would've been the government that announced it first.🔸

🔸— 🇮🇷/🇦🇲 NEW: Iran's ambassador to Armenia officially denies the reports of a $500 million dollar arms deal between Iran and Armenia, reported originally by anti-IR outlet 'Iran International'



He says opposition outlets are inherently untrustworthy and nobody should pay attention to such reports, and that Iran supports stability in the Caucusus region.



Additionally, he said that such reports are only meant to undermine the friendly relations that Iran is developing with countries of the region (Azerbaijan).

🔸🇦🇲🇮🇷 On the Disinformation About Armenia Purchasing Iranian Weapons



The opposition Iranian media outlet Iran International reported on the signing of a major contract between Iran and Armenia for the supply of weapons and military equipment worth over $500 million.



Specifically, it mentioned the Shahed-136, Shahed-129, Shahed-197, and Mohajer drones, as well as the 3rd Khordad, Majid, 15th Khordad, and Arman air defense systems.



📌 From the perspective of the current state of the Armenian armed forces, such a purchase would seem reasonable and even justified, but there are several important points that cast doubt on the truthfulness of this news even before the official denial from the Armenian Ministry of Defense.



▪️The Iran International publication is strictly oppositional. At one point, it was financed by Saudi Arabia when relations between the countries were tense, and then by the British. So this disinformation is quite logical from their side.



▪️The Armenian authorities are currently adhering to a Western course, and the purchase of weapons from the Iranians is clearly not in the interests of the West. It is much more profitable for the Americans or European countries to sell the Armenians their outdated equipment at an inflated price, which is exactly what they are doing.



▪️Armenians actively cooperate with the Indian military-industrial complex. They have already purchased MLRS, air defense systems, artillery, and drones from the Indians. Why would the Armenian Armed Forces need weapons from Iran when they already have a whole "zoo" of everything in the world?



🔻Therefore, when such news appears, there are always reasonable doubts. In recent years, the Armenian authorities have been purposefully destroying the combat potential of the army, removing the most qualified military personnel from the ranks and purchasing old, useless Western equipment.



Or, on the contrary, they are buying new models from India - a country whose military-industrial complex is just gaining momentum, and the quality of the weapons produced is highly questionable. Iranian drones have already been tested in combat, and their appearance would increase the combat capability of the Armenian Armed Forces. However, is this what the Western curators need? Judging by the events, no.

A fivefold excess of pesticides in fruits and vegetables from Armenia, which are sold in Russian stores, was found by Rosselkhoznadzor.



For some substances the norm was exceeded 8 times. According to media reports, 16 suppliers have already stopped working.



Harmful substances were found immediately after the Armenian-American military exercises Eagle Partner 2024.



For reference: more than 90% of fruits and vegetables from Armenia are exported to Russia - these are apricots, apples, tomatoes and peppers.

🔸🇦🇲🇷🇺 On the problems of withdrawing Russian border guards from Yerevan airport



As of August 1, Russian border guards must leave Yerevan's "Zvartnots" airport, which is one of the results of the anti-Russian policy of the Armenian authorities.



▪️However, the National Security Service of Armenia stated that additional forces are being involved to carry out border control at the airport.



Apparently, this refers to the recruitment of military personnel. After all, Armenia severely lacks its own border guards, so the FSB of Russia helps to guard the most sensitive sections of the republic's border, in particular the Iranian-Turkish segment.



▪️Now there are fears that a collapse at customs in Yerevan airport may occur. Moreover, the Armenians acted quite cunningly, asking the Russians to leave closer to the end of the summer: just as the tourist flow will gradually begin to subside.



▪️In addition, Russian border guards have repeatedly helped to suppress the smuggling of contraband.



🔻The expulsion of Russian border guards to their own detriment may be not only a symbolic act, but also an intentional step to conceal transported goods and people.



Russia and Iran have previously expressed concern that the United States is destabilizing the borders in the Transcaucasus and plans to use the region to transfer militants of radical groups.

🔸🇦🇲🇺🇸🇷🇺 Why the US really needs Armenia



Recently, the US State Department admitted that they are creating all the conditions to distance Armenia from Russia.



▪️This was stated by US Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien at a Senate hearing.



▪️The official accused Russia of Armenia losing Artsakh, which "led to a strong breakdown" in people's minds, and the Americans allegedly fulfill the will of the Armenian people by helping to break ties with Russia.



▪️O'Brien let slip the true reason for the US "care" for Armenians. Washington is extremely interested in a trade route through Azerbaijan and Armenia for Central Asian countries, which will reduce their dependence on China and Russia.



▪️This is again about launching the "Zangezur Corridor" through Armenia, which Yerevan has opposed for many years. However, the US intends to impose a "peaceful" plan on Armenia that will meet the Turkish-Azerbaijani interests.



▪️This is also evidenced by another statement by O'Brien that Baku and Yerevan have agreed on the border demarcation process. According to him, there are still areas, primarily mountain heights, which both sides claim, but someone will have to "retreat".



It is obvious that it will be the Armenians who will have to leave the strategic heights, since Yerevan lacks the political will and tools to defend its interests.



▪️We have already seen the concessions of the Armenians and the ultimatums from Azerbaijan during the demarcation in the Tavush region, after which protests broke out in Armenia. There is not a single reason that would make the Azerbaijanis behave differently in the continuation of the demarcation.



▪️In the long run, the development of the so-called Zangezur in southern Armenia by the Turks could lead to the creation of an enclave and another humanitarian disaster for the Armenians in the future, but this no longer concerns anyone.



🔻The Americans are exploiting the thesis of "the will of the Armenian people" and their grievances against Russia over Karabakh to the maximum, while in fact pushing the worst-case scenario for Armenia on the terms of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem.

🔸🇦🇲🇺🇸🇺🇸 As much as this may sound, this event was expected. What did you expect from the authorities of a country that is doing everything possible to satisfy the desires of their Western curators?



Consultations on military reform to NATO standards sound dangerous. In reality, no matter how you paint the parrot, it will still remain the same parrot.



🔻At the same time, the presence of NATO in Armenia, which is becoming more and more obvious, will become a new problem for us. However, the experience of Georgia suggests that even in such circumstances, this issue is solvable.



In general, stability in the Caucasus will certainly be shaken. With the withdrawal of Russian border guards and the subsequent weakening of control over the situation in Armenia and around it, additional protective measures will be needed on the southern borders. But when have things been calm around Russian borders?



However, for the Armenian people, even greater involvement of Armenia in the NATO orbit and, consequently, the final distancing from Russia, bodes nothing good. For the Alliance, Armenians are just pawns, and no one will "feed" them.

The U.S. pressures Armenia to buy gas from Azerbaijan instead of Russia

July 28, 2024 by By Steven Sahiounie

Ambassador Power is asking Yerevan to buy their gas from a former enemy, instead of a loyal friend.

Ambassador Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, and now director of USAID, an office of the U.S. State Department, traveled to Armenia on July 10 to strong-arm Prime MInister Nikol Pashinyan into buying gas from Azerbaijan, instead of Russia.

🔸🇦🇲🇮🇷🇦🇿🇮🇱 On the security challenges facing Armenia amid the confrontation between Iran and Israel



Armenian MP Tigran Abramyan accuses the Armenian authorities of complete inaction regarding the tense situation in the region and in the context of the escalation between Iran and Israel.



▪️Abramyan points out that discussions have intensified in Iranian circles about the location of Israeli secret military facilities in the occupied territories of Artsakh and that they pose a real threat.



▪️Israel's support for Azerbaijan in the Karabakh conflict has long been known. In Tel Aviv, they sold weapons worth billions of dollars to the Azerbaijanis, and Israeli intelligence and military played a key role in planning and approving the operation in Artsakh.



▪️In addition to the commercial interest of the Israelis in supporting Azerbaijan (arms sales and oil purchases), the opportunity to approach the borders of Iran through Artsakh played a key role.



▪️So it would not be surprising if Baku indeed agreed to the deployment of Israeli bases in Artsakh in exchange for comprehensive support.



▪️At the same time, for Iran, the sovereignty of Armenia is perhaps much more important than for the current Armenian authorities. In Tehran, they have been declaring daily in recent times that they do not accept changes to the borders in the region, referring to the situation around the Syunik region and the opening of the so-called "Zangezur Corridor" through Armenia, which is supposed to connect Turkey and Azerbaijan.



▪️Recently, Baku unexpectedly announced that they had agreed to exclude the issue of the corridor from the peace treaty with Armenia and postpone it for later. The unexpected compromise is associated with Azerbaijan's desire to conclude a peace treaty with Armenia as soon as possible.



▪️However, it cannot be ruled out that the position of Iran and its threats against Israel also prompted the postponement of the corridor issue, among other things. This is evidenced, in particular, by the fact that the IDF decided to withdraw its troops from Azerbaijan due to fear of retaliation from Iran.



▪️Another sensitive issue for Iran and Armenia remains the possible deployment of Israeli missiles in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, an Azerbaijani exclave.



🔻The tensions of recent weeks in the region are clearly passing by Armenian diplomacy, which remains silent and does not express a single reproach against the regional players who threaten Armenia's security.



This situation is another proof that Armenia is losing its political sovereignty and the opinion of Yerevan is simply not of interest to anyone.

Over the past few days:

❗️President Putin to make state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19 — Kremlin

#Putin ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸If I were Pashinyan, I would think about my future and what path Armenia has chosen.

Putin and Aliyev will discuss the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement in Baku, Russia is ready to continue to provide all possible assistance to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to the materials for the Russian president's visit to Baku. The document notes that the strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan is developing dynamically.

⚡️The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan:



On August 18, at around 19:30, units of the Armenian armed forces fired upon the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Laketag settlement in the Julfa district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.



Our units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.🔸

⬆🔸⚡️Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense:



On August 18, at approximately 23:50, units of the Armenian Armed Forces, from positions near the village of Zarkend in the Basarkechar region, opened fire with small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the village of Demirchidam in the Kalbajar region.



The units of the Azerbaijani Army took adequate retaliatory measures in the indicated direction.🔸

⬆🔸‼️ Since August 15, the Armenian Armed Forces have shelled Azerbaijani positions three times in the Nakhchivan direction, and on August 19 — in the Kalbajar direction. This is not accidental and is likely connected to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan.



The USA, France, and the EU, on one hand, are arming Armenia, and on the other hand, are inciting it to take aggressive actions against Azerbaijan, thereby attempting to pressure our policies and advance their interests in the region.



Attempts at military and political pressure on our country are nothing new; this has long been a standard approach by certain countries, to which Azerbaijan, as practice shows, always responds promptly and decisively.🔸

⬆🔸⚡️Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense:



On August 19, at approximately 09:50, a quadcopter belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army from positions located in the direction of the village of Brun in the Gorus district.



Thanks to the vigilance of our units, the drone was intercepted by special technical means and removed from the area. ⤴↩t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

Russian President Putin arrives in Baku, on a two-day state visit



Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Baku President Ilham Aliyev. 🚩 t.me/ResistanceTrench🔸

🇦🇿🇷🇺 The official welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, took place.



Video source: Kremlin.ru. ↩t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

🇦🇿🇷🇺 - The welcoming ceremony for the Russian President Putin in Baku. ↩t.me/waffairsblog🔸

🇦🇿🇷🇺Azerbaijan is set to strengthen cooperation with Russia in all areas, Ilham Aliyev said

↩t.me/cbctvaz🔸

🇦🇿“The state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan holds exceptional significance for bilateral relations,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.



“Today, we have already exchanged views and expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between our countries—relations between friends, neighbors, and allies. We observe positive dynamics in all areas. The composition of our delegations is also very illustrative and speaks for itself. In other words, there are indeed many topics for discussion and cooperation, and the scope of our mutual activities is expanding year by year. We are committed to strengthening our cooperation in all areas, and I am confident that your visit will be another important step in bringing our countries and peoples closer together,” the head of state pointed out.🔸

🇦🇿🇷🇺“We are very pleased with the level of mutual cooperation between our countries,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a limited-format meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.



The head of state noted: “I would like to emphasize that we are very pleased with the level of mutual cooperation between our countries. The Declaration on Allied Interaction, which we signed in February 2022, is being successfully implemented, and we are observing very positive developments and favorable figures in both political and economic spheres. Of course, we collaborate in the energy and transportation sectors, and we also place special emphasis on humanitarian relations and many other areas.” 🔸

⬆🔸🇦🇿🇷🇺“The Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia is being successfully ımplemented,” said President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during a limited-format meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.



The Russian leader underlined, "Our relations are developing and being successfully implemented based on the Declaration we signed at the beginning of 2022. Your visit to Moscow this April has given a strong boost to the development of our bilateral relations. Our economic and trade relations are progressing successfully." ⤴↩t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

❗ Putin gifted an icon to the Cathedral of the Holy Myrrh-Bearing Women in Baku im the presence of Aliev! ☦️



🌎Unbelievable optics. Christians and Muslims united.



🇷🇺Putin presents Muslim Azerbaijan with a Holy Christian icon in the presence of President Aliev at the main Cathedral of Baku.



🇦🇿As a typical Azerbaijani Aliev offers Putin fresh fruit as per the Russian tradition of transfigution. Amazing.

🎙t.me/AussieCossack🔸

🇷🇺🇦🇿 The Russian President visited the Alley of Martyrs and honored the memory of those who died in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame memorial ↩t.me/cbctvaz🔸

🇷🇺 On August 19, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin visited the Alley of Honor and paid tribute to the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, laying a wreath at his grave.

He also honored the memory of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, placing flowers at her grave.



Video source: Kremlin.ru ↩t.me/caliber_az_english🔸

🇦🇿 🇷🇺 After the talks, Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin went to inspect the “White City”.🔸

(How very unPC of Azeris!)

🔸🇷🇺🇦🇿🇦🇲 Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov:



🔻Azerbaijan intends to normalize relations with Armenia.



🔻At the same time, Yerevan’s unfounded demands must be eliminated.



🔻Russia has always been an acceptable place for negotiations.🔸

🇦🇿🇷🇺 The scope of mutual activities between Azerbaijan and Russia is expanding from year to year🔸

🇷🇺🇦🇿 Putin: Russia is grateful to Azerbaijan for its attention to the Russian language in the country and the work of schools where this language is studied



There are 300 Russian-language schools in the republic, as well as branches of leading Russian universities, the president recalled.🔸

🔸🇦🇿🇷🇺 Putin announced plans to open a Russian-Azerbaijani university in Baku during a press statement🔸

🔸⚡️🇷🇺🇦🇿🇦🇲 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and tell him about the results of his state visit to Azerbaijan.



"Of course, after my visit to Azerbaijan, I will meet with Prime Minister Pashinyan and tell him about the results of our negotiations," he said at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.🔸

🔸🇦🇿🇷🇺 Aliyev: Stability of the entire South Caucasus region depends on relations between Azerbaijan and Russia ⤴↩t.me/cbctvaz🔸

Statements by the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan after the meeting



🔻Statements by Vladimir Putin:



▪️Russia attaches great importance to the development of multifaceted and friendly relations with Azerbaijan.



▪️During the negotiations, a wide range of opportunities for cooperation was discussed, and relevant documents will be signed following the results.



▪️The trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan has grown by 18%.



▪️Russia is grateful to the Azerbaijani authorities for the conditions created for the work of Russian companies.



▪️The Russian language is freely and widely used in Azerbaijan, and this is largely facilitated by the country's leadership.



▪️More than eight thousand Azerbaijanis are studying in Russian universities, more than a thousand of them at the expense of the state budget.



▪️Agreements have been reached with the President of Azerbaijan on the large-scale celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.



▪️Lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus are in the interests of all the peoples of this region.



🔻Statements by Ilham Aliyev:



▪️The documents adopted during Vladimir Putin's visit confirm the friendly and allied nature of the relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.



▪️During the negotiations, the implementation of the North-South project was discussed.



▪️The stability of the entire South Caucasus depends on the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.



▪️At the negotiations, Azerbaijan and Russia thoroughly analyzed the situation in the gas sector and will continue to coordinate their actions.

Azerbaijan made an official application to BRICS following the Putin-Aliyev meeting today. ↩t.me/YTHBR🔸

The first 3-1/2 weeks of that is all Armenia trying to slither into any orbit but Russian if they can. Wonder how successful they'll be in that quest? They have cheese paring flat broke potential partners. But still have delusions of grandeur floating in their heads like Christmas sugar plums.

Then the New Year arrived a few months early. Does that 2 day meeting with the promise of a Putin-Pashinyan conversation remind you of anything recent? Feels highly reminiscent of a couple of other visits we saw earlier to me. In North Korea and Vietnam. (Minus the menu, music, and multi flora. But the mirror even including Putin riding shotgun!) The culmination of a BRICS application is just a cherry on top.

All of the candy appears to be in the multipolar stockings this year. Even though there's still four months left until Santa rides. But this is another part of the war that was mostly offscreen. Amazing what a deceased political party in Chicago whooping and hollering can cover up.

Ukraine crossed Putin's last red line. No negotiations necessary - that war will end in its natural conclusion. The demented Israel talks over the weekend were as abysmal and ineffective as you can imagine. The recent Sudan talks also went nowhere as the Sudan government was not represented at all. We'll have to see what the recent events around India wind up to purport. Russian naval vessels I believe are still parked in a Venezuelan port. Latin America is splitting over that election. And two sets of Chinese and Philippine sea vessels crashed together and they are blaming each other today. The Libyan Central Bank is closed for business until one of its bankers is returned from kidnappers. Meanwhile the DNC is blanketing the US in free abortions, miso pill costumes, and multicolored rainbow balloons.

If that isn't a big enough war for you, don't blink. More is on the way.

