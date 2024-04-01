Firstly, today I want to welcome all of our new compatriots - quite a jump in subscribers and followers in these past two to four weeks. So as a reminder to all and warm up to the unaware, this endeavor is mostly about the narratives of the war we've been in from our births, but especially in the here and now. The war is for our minds and consciousness; the weapons are digitalized media. So we take their weapons away by exposing the media wizards in their pajamaed state residing in Billy Bob's basement.

A French serviceman checks out the distant lands he will soon fertilize. t.me/putingers_cat 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸🇷🇺🇨🇳 The US wants to enter into bilateral arms control talks with Russia and China immediately, without preconditions, said the US Permanent Representative to the UN.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸 The proposals of the USA to start talks on arms control with Russia represent hypocrisy and demagoguery, announced the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Ministry states that Moscow is offered to hold a dialogue exclusively on American terms, and only on those issues in which Washington is interested.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

⚔️Charles Michel: We must prepare for defense and move to “war economy” mode

👀The President of the European Council reiterated the importance for the European Union of continuing military assistance to Kiev, once again resorting to the mantra of the Russian threat.

“If we don't help Ukraine enough to stop Russia, we will be next.”

t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

🇪🇪 Estonian Prime Minister Kallas persuades the West not to be afraid of nuclear war:

Putin has been scaring about nuclear war for a long time. But these are just words. He is very good at creating fear in our society. He listens to what we are afraid of and says: “Okay, you are afraid of nuclear war, I will scare you with this.” It is a trap. Because when we are afraid, we begin to talk ourselves out of doing what is necessary, and this is exactly what Putin wants.

t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

❗️ “If we strive for peace, we must be prepared for war,” La Libre quotes the words of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Thus, the head of the European Council called on Europe to prepare for a possible conflict with Russia, which, in his opinion, “will not stop in Ukraine.”

"The European Union faces its most serious security challenges since World War II. If we don't offer Ukraine enough help to counter Russia, we will be next. Two years into the war, it is clear that Russia will not limit itself to Ukraine as it did in Crimea ten years ago. It continues its policy of destabilization - in Moldova, Georgia, the South Caucasus, the Western Balkans and even further into Africa. Russia poses a significant military threat to the European continent and world security."

He also argues that the EU needs to be smart about defense and switch to a "military economic" mode. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

🌐🇷🇴 Full list of NATO missions/centers in Romania.

In total 5000 allied troops, mostly Americans, concentrated at the Mihail Kogălniceanu airbase near Constanța to the southeast which is expanded

Deveselu holds the Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile defense system operated by U.S. troops.

Capu Midia is a firing range and where France installed the MAMBA antimissile defense system.

Bucharest - the HQ of the multinational southeast division, Sibiu - the HQ of the multinational southeast corps

Cincu - the French-led base, virtually operated by France with some Luxemburgish troops

Craiova - HQ of the multinational Southeast Brigade

Câmpia Turzii - another airbase shared with the U.S. mostly used for drone surveillance

Oradea - HQ of the Human intelligence gathering center (espionage)

Fetești - another airbase from where NATO allied aircraft conduct most routine air policing missions. Currently a number of Spanish and Turkish aircraft are stationed. They are rotated regularly.

Worrying that there are no military bases in Romanian Moldavia.

t.me/Wallachian_Gazette 🔸

🌐🇺🇦 Admin #commentary | NATO's future intervention in Western Ukraine



If it isn't clear, NATO is preparing to intervene in Ukraine and save the pro-Western regime of Vladimir Zelenskyy before the Ukrainian lines crumble and the Russians speed towards, perhaps the most important city besides the capital Kiev, Odessa. Romania will be key in this plan being the transit country for the future wave of NATO soldiers being deployed as peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Since the war began in February 2022, there was a distinct lack of videos being posted on Romanian social medias of internal troop movements or foreign equipment transports. Two years later, clips like these & others go viral on TikTok and Facebook.

After 20 years of NATO, Romania finally got a Multinational NATO Corps stationed in the country. In November of 2022, plans to extend the Mihail Kogălniceanu airbase were announced. One and a half year later of silence on the matter, construction is set to begin at a hurried pace, to be finished by 2026 and expected to double the base's capacity to hold NATO troops, while also adding a 2nd runway.

2-3 weeks ago, the French are expanding their mission at Cincu, a decrepit base which France built back up using its own funds (by the way).

Russia reaching Odessa would turn Ukraine into a landlocked country and worst of all, threaten Romania's national security as the Russians would have an open path for the Danube and would be able to place their missiles in range of Constanța while also keeping their armored spearheads pointed towards Romania's Focșani Gate, a geographic weakpoint consisting of flat plains with the only major obstacles being the Prut and Siret rivers for the Russians to cross and after that, an open road to Bucharest.

Another observation would be the distinct lack of outposts and bases in Romanian Moldavia and Bucovina. This shows that NATO's deployment in Romania is rather defensive, taking advantage of the geographic strengths of Romania while also plugging the gap in the Focșani Gate.

This plan to intervene in Ukraine was in the making for a long time. NATO wasn't going to let Ukraine slip back into the Russian sphere of influence. Now everything is up for grabs.

t.me/Wallachian_Gazette 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇷🇺🇦 The leader of the French Patriots party Florian Philippe is convinced that sending French armed forces to Ukraine will cause the Third World War

"Monstrous: two thousand French soldiers are going to Ukraine?! The French army must at all costs refuse to follow this order, which could cause World War III and bloodshed for our country!" wrote Philippe.

😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

“Only those who have a good life under Macron will follow Macron to Ukraine,” Charlie Hebdo published the headline.

The militant Macron, surrounded by fighting bugs, intends to save Ukraine. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

👀According to the Wall Street Journal, the "Russian threat" forces Europe to choose between strengthening defense and protecting social spending.

🖋“European countries are waking up to the threat Russia poses, but the cost of building robust defenses capable of withstanding a potential US withdrawal is so great that it threatens Europe's post-Cold War social model,” he writes the newspaper.

🌚The Wall Street Journal observes that, in light of the statements of the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the future of the USA in NATO and the offensive of Russian forces in Ukraine, "European leaders warn of an existential threat to the security of the continent."

t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

The US suggested to its Group of Seven partners the establishment of a special entity to issue over $50 billion in bonds supported by profits from frozen Russian state assets, aiming to aid Ukraine, as per sources.

This plan involves pooling the approximately $280 billion worth of Russian central bank assets currently held by G-7 nations and the European Union. t.me/ResonantNews 🔸

🔸HERE WE GO



REGULAR TROOPS from France, Germany and Poland have arrived, by rail and air, to Cherkassy, south of Kiev.

A substantial force. No numbers have been leaked.

They are being housed in schools.

For all practical purposes, this is a NATO force.

Let the games begin. t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics 🔸

The Ministry of Defense announced a night strike with “Kinzhals” on the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



On the night of March 21, the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were struck by high-precision weapons, the Ministry of Defense reported. During the attack, Kinzhal missiles were also used.

The targets of the strike also included “material and technical support bases, temporary deployment points for special operations forces and foreign mercenaries.” The objectives of the strike were achieved, the objects were hit, the department said.

In the morning, explosions were heard in Kyiv and air defense systems were operating; an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine. In the Podolsk district of Kyiv, as the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko reported, rocket debris fell on the territory of two enterprises, and several residential buildings were also damaged. The Kiev Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that 13 people were injured.

The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces reported on the morning of March 21 that it scrambled aircraft due to “intensive activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation.” t.me/ForeignAgentIntel 🔸

Orban did not rule out that the West will decide to send troops to Ukraine in 2-3 months.



Western countries may send military personnel to Ukraine in the coming months, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not rule out on radio Kossuth .

“What was unimaginable two or three months ago, two or three months later becomes an everyday event. I remember when the Germans said that they were not ready to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, we would rather send equipment and helmets. <...> And now they say that Germany should transfer to Ukraine such missile systems that can be used to strike Moscow,” said the Hungarian politician.

t.me/ForeignAgentIntel 🔸

🔸🇷🇺🇺🇦 🇫🇷 About the French involvement in Ukraine

The Spetsnaz Archangel evaluated the potential presence of French troops in Ukraine, emphasizing that the French Armed Forces' direct impact on the situation at the front line would be limited.

🔻When considering French military involvement, it is important to have realistic expectations. Engaging in armed conflict is currently not under consideration for clear reasons.

However, deploying French troops along the Belarusian border and in Ukraine's western regions to secure border areas and key facilities presents a different opportunity.

This action would allow a significant number of troops to be reassigned to the active combat zone. Thus, those supporting this scenario would be sending those who have been avoiding war for over two years into battle.

🔻To ensure that Ukrainian citizens feel supported by NATO and dispel any doubts, the deployment of a contingent is essential. Additionally, it is highly likely that the French will not act alone (the Poles are expected to participate as well).

Once the conflict concludes, the French and other nations will withdraw, unlike the Poles who not only seek to control the Western region but are also prepared to fight for it fiercely.

#Russia #Ukraine #France

@rybar Original msg 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🗣 It is quite certain that foreigners play a significant role in OSU. For now, they are being led as mercenaries, so other countries are not officially in a military conflict, and if they maniacally supply the OSU with weapons in a conflict that Russia must not win, as they say.

NATO has gathered large forces on the borders of Ukraine and Belarus. However, the official transition to the territory of Ukraine would represent the first open conflict between the NATO pact and Russia.

The West has so far cautiously raised the stakes by crossing many of Moscow's red lines, and Macron's statements about sending troops to Ukraine seem to be taking the pulse, he says, of his adversary. France did not get that role without reason. Thanks mostly to Russia, with the decolonization of the Sahel, France was practically left without resources from that part of the world.

Macron's odyssey

A rich banker from the multinational bank Rothschild and Co. becomes president.

In the middle of Macron's 1st term, the "yellow vests" happened, who were called fascists, i.e. right-wingers, according to the classic EU pattern. Despite a significant drop in support to an estimated 17%, he will also receive a second mandate in 2022.

Thus, the state that is in some sense the originator of modern democracy becomes the place where it dies.

NATO corner entry scenario

The option of NATO's official entry into Ukraine seems realistic only in the case of a total collapse of the OSU lines. Whether NATO would act unitedly or whether only the units of certain countries would cross the border depends above all on the attitude of the USA.

It is likely that NATO troops would not go to the front lines, but would serve to relieve the OSU from the West of the country and free them to go into battle. Also, the presence of NATO would significantly raise the morale of the Ukrainian soldier, which would materialize the alliance.

On the other hand, NATO troops would become a legitimate target for the first time. French militants were recently killed in a rocket attack on a hotel in Kharkiv, whose bodies were handed over to their home country. In the case of NATO's entry, one thing is certain - the number of bodies to the home states would be unimaginably large.

👇👇👇 😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🗣 Until now, NATO has participated in conflicts of limited intensity against disproportionately weaker forces. For the first time, they would have a tactically and technically equal opponent with currently the greatest war experience in the world. In this style of warfare, Russia would be on "home ground."

Background factor

In addition, Russia would have a free hand to finally attack the logistics behind the line of Ukraine itself, as it has suffered from time to time on its territory.

An EU citizen, no matter how anti-Russian indoctrinated at home, is dependent on comfort and would certainly not be disturbed by the rapid fall of Konstantinovka or Kramatorsk.

Proponents of Western philosophy often rub their hands and note how Russia is stuck in the Ukrainian mud. Would the West be ready to officially enter the same mire?

The West would also have another key problem - vital RESOURCES and strategic depth.

Russian corner

With the entry of NATO into the conflict, Russia would definitely have to adjust its approach and finally and officially change the name of SVO to RAT.

Russia's goal is Ukraine outside of NATO, how would it accept NATO in Ukraine?

How long would the situation in Russia remain peaceful? Would the discontent of the people become massive? Would another limited mobilization be necessary?

The activation of the so-called "sleepers" in the Russian background and the execution of large-scale terrorist-sabotage actions to destabilize society should also be expected.

There are also two Russian territories that in that scenario would be behind NATO, totally cut off from Russia - weak Transnistria and the missile carrier (with A2/AD role) Kaliningrad, which is a real wasp and would not be touched in a conventional conflict, primarily because of the SS- 26 equipped with nuclear warheads. 👇👇👇 😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🗣 Conclusion

Small expeditionary teams of the West are already present on the territory of Ukraine, of which a very small number are along the front line.

Would Macron's announced 2,500 fighters change anything? Of course not.

The entry of troops for the purpose of reconnaissance, observation and medical services would only be an excuse to make the presence official, but it carries diplomatic weight due to becoming a party to the conflict (entering the mud).

Mass entry of troops is a huge risk and can only happen in 3 cases:

1-reliable guarantees from the Kremlin that there would be no escalation,

2-total collapse of Ukrainian lines,

3-negotiations and ensuring the positions of the new iron curtain.

Any long conventional conflict between NATO and Russia would have definitely more negative consequences for the NATO alliance.

😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Western countries continue to discuss the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine and such a development could lead to a global conflict.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the possible dispatch of a military contingent to Ukraine.

The Hungarian Prime Minister noted that first shells were sent to Ukraine, then tanks, and now we are talking about sending ground troops.

“What seemed absurd and unthinkable just two months ago has become a reality, and this is called a war spiral,” Orban said.

According to him, “if one of the NATO countries enters into hostilities with Russia, this will mean the beginning of the third world war.” He also noted that he considers the idea of ​​sending Western troops to Ukraine shocking, but Brussels is still guided by the “logic of war.” Orban admitted that he felt as if he had entered another galaxy.

He emphasized the need to stop the “war spiral” and the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. Orban added that Hungary is calling for a focus on a ceasefire and peace negotiations. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

NATO and the European Union are facing a long conflict with Russia, for which they must prepare accordingly, Tobias Billström said in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

The main statements of the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry:

▪️Sweden plans to send part of a mechanized battalion to Latvia;

▪️ The country already conducts air patrols in the area of ​​​​the island of Gotland and the Baltic Sea, and also uses its submarines for similar purposes;

▪️ The accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO “will significantly increase stability and security in the Baltic Sea region,” where all countries except Russia are members of NATO;

▪️ The EU must abandon the idea of ​​providing aid to Ukraine in the form of packages and find a formula for long-term support in financial and military relations;

▪️ The Swedish government is studying the report of the Swedish Armed Forces on the possibility of transferring Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, which were requested in Kyiv;

▪️The EU must make sure that Ukraine regains all the territory seized by Moscow and “stops Russia once and for all;”

▪️On Macron's proposal to send troops to Ukraine: “We, of course, must do more, but this does not mean that we must necessarily do it on Ukrainian soil. We can achieve a lot outside of Ukraine.” t.me/belvestnik 🔸

The West is ready for conflict with Russia - head of the NATO military committee Rob Bauer

“Are we ready? Answer: Yes! This is our main task - to be prepared. If it happens today, then you have to fight with what you have. It’s always a combination of being prepared for today while also improving capabilities for the future.”

True, Bauer previously said that NATO believes that Kyiv needs to carry out additional mobilization. t.me/belvestnik🔸

🇭🇺🇪🇺🗣 Viktor Orban on military sentiment in the EU:

It’s a strange feeling when you come from Hungary to Brussels. Hungary looks like a completely normal country. We have a calm and rational mindset, and if you come to Brussels and talk to politicians, you will be surprised. There is a military mood, military language, military logic. Leaders talk as if they are waging their own war against Russia. And now they are saying that soldiers should be stationed in Ukraine. It is not entirely clear what exactly they mean, where they should be placed, with what weapons and for what purposes. But they have already begun to prepare for the fact that in this situation it will be quite natural if Western European countries place military posts on the territory of Ukraine, which will shock the Hungarians. So I felt like I was in another galaxy and we have to be careful not to fall into the psychosis of these twenty or so government leaders. [How far are Western leaders willing to go in terms of supporting Ukraine?] The most alarming thing about this whole story is that what was unthinkable just two or three months ago is now, two or three months later, becoming an everyday occurrence.

t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

The US intelligence community realizes that Ukraine has little chance of winning the conflict with Russia, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote on his blog on Substack.

Washington gave an ultimatum to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, threatening to cut aid to Kiev if there were talks with Russia on resolving the conflict, Hersh noted. t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

🇷🇺 🇪🇺 The EU is not afraid of Russian actions in response to the use of its assets for Ukraine, said the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, at a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels.

"We are not intimidated by Russia, and that is why we continue to work to help Ukraine. Profits from Russian assets will be used for Ukraine, because it is a victim,"

he said. t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

📰 Ukraine will lose F-16s and their pilots as soon as they use them in combat - Forbes

Once Ukraine deploys them for combat use in the coming weeks or months, Ukraine will lose the F-16s and their pilots—potentially many of them. The big question is what Kiеv gets from this sacrifice,”

- writes the publication. t.me/ConflictChronicles 🔸

🔸🇫🇷🤡 France is already preparing a contingent to be sent to Ukraine, it will amount to about 2,000 military personnel, - Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Naryshkin

▪️The French military unit in Ukraine will become a legitimate and priority target for the Russian armed forces;

▪️The French army is concerned about losses in Ukraine, they are the largest since the war in Algeria in the 20th century;

▪️At the same time, Macron does not recognize the death of the French in Ukraine, fearing protests;

▪️In Paris, they carefully hide not only the number of losses, but also the very fact of the involvement of the French military in Ukraine;

▪️Because of this, the authorities are rushing about in search of solutions to practical issues: the dead must be buried, compensation must be paid to families and pensions for disabled people. t.me/PMCTchkvsky 🔸

💢 France goes off the deep end - begins to fantasize about meaningfully involving themselves in Ukraine - trying to provoke or troll for a nuclear exchange actually. So, serious stuff - this one's Subtitled

t.me/NewResistance 🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺 🇪🇪 After the terrorist attack on "Crocus City Hall," the Russian side closed the Shumilkino checkpoint in the Pskov region on the border with Estonia.

No reasons were given.

🚀t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛🇷🇺🇺🇦🇵🇱🇺🇳 The Military Chronicle writes about the anomalous activity of NATO aviation in Rzeszow, Poland, on the border with Ukraine.

In the past 24 hours, two Atlas Air Boeing-747 transporters from the American Dover air base landed at the border airport, and right now a Boeing C17A Globemaster III transporter from the SAC (Strategic Airlift Capability) group is landing from the American Ramstein base (Germany). There, in Rzeszow, the Airbus A330-243 of the French government from the air support brigade also arrived.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

Major alert as Putin fires Russian cruise missile over NATO territory for 39 seconds sparking growing concern over escalation of the Ukraine war

Read: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13232617/Major-alert-Putin-fires-Russian-cruise-missile-NATO-territory.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490

t.me/DailyMaiI 🔸

🍏🍎🍐🍊

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸 Two American bombers were prevented from breaching the Russian border

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced today that the Russian fighter MiG-31 prevented two American bombers from violating the border of the Russian Federation.

"Over the Barents Sea, an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation was detected. In order to identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense duty force was blown up," the statement said.

It added that the crew of the Russian plane identified the aerial target as two American B-1B strategic bombers.

"As the MiG-31 approached, the American planes changed their flight course, turned around and then moved away from the Russian border," the Russian ministry said.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

Today's strikes on Kiev.

50.409151,30.550034

Demolished to the center of the earth.

Kyiv. SBU Decision-making Center.

In all cities of Ukraine, inconspicuous, low-rise buildings are occupied by special services. None of the management and foreign curators are sitting in their official offices. They are dispersed in burrows. But there is nothing secret that would not become known to Russian intelligence. t.me/vicktop55 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Ukrainian media confirmed the information that there were SBU officers in the building destroyed today

In the second photo, interesting characters are wandering around the ruins (they say they are western special forces) ??

Should their presence surprise us??

😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🔸🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸 Russia has rejected the American dialogue on nuclear weapons

Moscow sees no reason to start a dialogue with Washington on nuclear weapons, said First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky.

Poljanski stressed that, faced with the West's attempts to inflict a "strategic defeat" on us, such a basis can only be a radical revision of the anti-Russian course of the USA and NATO.

😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🔸🇫🇷🏴 All updates regarding potential terrorist attacks in France during the 2024 Olympic Games are now seen more as spoilers than warnings, especially considering the French authorities' track record of thwarting terrorist threats

❗️However, there is a crucial point that warrants special attention. Last October, the Army Support Department DRHAT decided to halve the salaries of military personnel assigned to Operation VIGIPIRATE during the Olympic Games due to budget constraints.

VIGIPIRATE is the National Terrorism Alert System, which was recently raised to its highest level following the terrorist incidents in Moscow and involves 22,000 military personnel. Normally, these personnel receive substantial bonuses for their service, but not this time.

This news has reportedly led to a rise in resignations, with many military personnel opting to take extended sick leave, potentially jeopardizing the security of the event.

🔻When we reported on this decision by DRHAT in 2023, it was viewed within the broader context of the French defense budget shifting towards intelligence at the expense of ground forces. However, the current situation has added new layers to this development.

#terrorism #France

@rybar Original msg 🔸

🔸Fwd from t.me/vysokygovorit

Looking at the Patriot air defense systems periodically leaving the chat, the next ones were just taken out by “Geraniums” (possibly Zircon or Dagger) in Kyiv. I note that a very interesting story awaits us: buyers of these systems are fighting for a place in the queue amid ongoing deliveries to Ukraine.

At least five Patriot batteries (with our division money), with an unknown number of missiles for them, are expected to be shipped to Ukraine this year. Their production has already been financed as part of long-term assistance programs. However, this will mean that the AFU will receive the overwhelming majority of production, leaving the Americans themselves, as well as the Germans, Poles, Moroccans, and other buyers, to compete for literally 2-3 remaining complexes.

The Ukrainian shipment will obviously consume most of the production of missiles for these complexes, which in the States this year will amount to more than 500 units. In addition, production of an older version - PAC-2 GEM-T - is expected to be launched in Europe, but its pace is yet to be estimated.

In these conditions, specifically in Ukraine, everything depends on ourselves. If we can continue to knock out 1-2 batteries per month, then NATO will not be enough to compensate for these losses and the increased volume of Patriot deliveries. Instead of “joint air defense” projects in Europe, we will have to ship everything that is still on hand to the Ukrainians. Moreover, we can continue, in any case, the effective work of RUK on remote targets is beginning to occur more and more often. Original msg 🔸

😂The leader of the SPD faction in the Bundestag, Mützenich, said that Scholz prevented a nuclear strike on Ukraine. According to him, in the fall of 2022, the United States feared the possibility of a Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine.

China was involved in the process of preventing this scenario, which, according to Mützenich, after Scholz’s visit, called on Russia to abandon the use of nuclear weapons. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

🌎 There is an agreement between the BRICS countries and the global South that if frozen Russian assets are transferred to Ukraine, Arab and Chinese money will be withdrawn from the EU banking system, political scientist Bondarenko warned

And this will be a colossal blow to the EU banking sector. t.me/Rogandar 🔸

🔸Spot on. This is an INTRA-BRICS deal, closely coordinated between Moscow, Beijing and Riyadh. t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics 🔸

🔸PUTIN’S VAMPIRE BALL UPDATE



The “rules-based international order” continues to be buried in the rich black soil of Novorossiya as we speak.

The whole process implies not only the collapse of Hegemon soft power but also hard - military - power, illustrated by the merry business card distribution organized by Mr. Khinzal, Mr. Zircon, Mr. Sarmat and the very fat Mr. FAB.

Yet the Vampire Ball is far from over.

Enter the New Deterrence paradigm: Total Terror - which goes way beyond all forms of Hybrid War, as much as they persist.

The genocide in Gaza is Exhibit 1 - complete with stealing Palestinian gas and plans for illegal seafront real estate “redevelopment.”

The Crocus massacre of civilians as the next step in the obsession of inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Russia is Exhibit 2.

Russia and the emerging, multipolar Global Majority should be keenly aware there are no rules anymore.

Because the “rules-based” bunch is going for broke.

There’s only one way to plunge a dagger in the heart of all dancing Vampires.

We’re getting there - hypersonically fast. t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics 🔸

👀New Zealand has accused "Chinese hackers" of attacks on the national parliament's databases and networks and called on the Chinese government to "refrain from supporting such groups."

📢New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement that the country's government is "seriously concerned about the malicious activity of Chinese government-backed hacker groups against New Zealand's democratic structures."

🌚“New Zealand will continue to speak out – consistently and predictably – where we see concerning behavior like this,” he added.

➖Yesterday, London accused Beijing of being behind the cyberattack against the archives of the British Electoral Commission, conducted starting in August 2021. t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

▪️ The EU has decided to withhold five billion euros of revenue from frozen Russian assets to cover the costs of possible legal proceedings against Moscow instead of transferring them to Ukraine, Politico newspaper reports, citing documents.

✖️ “Euroclear, the body that holds the vast majority of the Russian Central Bank's assets in Europe, was allowed to retain the proceeds from the investment of these funds in 2022 and 2023 rather than using the money to support the war effort of Ukraine,” observes the newspaper. t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

🔸https://informationclearinghouse.blog/2024/03/25/vip-memo-the-french-road-to-nuclear-war/14/

THIS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT - and we should be all grateful it's now on the record. Just look at the weight and quality of these signatures.

This is not about Le Petit Roi. His puny army at best "fights" safaris in Africa. This is about Le Petit Roi's handlers - and we all know who they are.

And so do Putin and Patrushev. And Medvedev. Whatever rooster brigade is sent to 404 will be turned into coq au vin in no time. Without the wine. t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics 🔸

🔸🇺🇦 Ukraine was cheated again. This time with frozen assets. First, it was promised the assets themselves - then only the profit accrued on them. But this too is now cancelled. Belgium, where the lion's share of Russia's assets is located, refused to touch them.

The European Union will also withhold €5 billion of proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to cover the costs of legal proceedings (94 lawsuits from Russia demanding the return of all frozen assets) instead of transferring them to Ukraine. And this money will not be released until 2027.

🗳 Elections are coming soon in Belgium - and right-wing isolationists and opponents of the war in Ukraine are also in the lead there. Therefore, the promised “war bonds” secured by Russian assets are also likely to suffer the same fate. 💜 Russian Diplomat 🔸

🇪🇺 In Europe, a financial crisis is predicted with the epicenter in France, which partly explains Macron's nervous behavior in recent weeks

🍏🍎🍐🍊 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

Does the French president really think Vladimir Putin wants to attack him? Emmanuel Macron recently called on the French to “not give in to fear.” “The state threat has increased,” a senior intelligence official assures us, referring to Russia. However, this is increasing the president’s restlessness, as the French newslet Marianne reports.

https://english.scenarieconomici.it/international/is-french-president-macron-afraid-for-his-life/ 🔸

👀 Zelensky: “a major Russian offensive will take place at the end of May or June.” He asks for weapons and still scares Europe with Putin

🎤The main passages of the Ukrainian president's interview with CBS News:

➖ the situation is better than two or three months ago, when there was a great shortage of many things;

➖ Ukraine is not ready at the moment to face the imminent second Russian offensive;

➖ Kiev especially needs Patriot anti-aircraft missile units;

➖ 75% of the money allocated to Ukraine remains in the United States;

➖ the war in Gaza reduced attention to the war in Ukraine;

➖ if Ukraine loses, Putin will not stop;

➖Putin wants to restore the USSR;

➖not all countries want to participate in the peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland due to ties with Russia.

t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

▪️ The Netherlands will send Patriot air defense systems to Lithuania in the summer . This was announced by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.



📢"This summer, the Netherlands will deploy its Patriot complex to Lithuania for exercises lasting several weeks. These exercises are necessary to strengthen joint air defense on NATO's eastern flank,” the department said on X. t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

👀 The deployment of ground troops by a NATO country in Ukraine “would not automatically make all other NATO countries parties to the conflict,” writes the German agency DPA, citing a report by experts from the lower house of the German parliament (Bundestag).

🔎 “It is true that the state in question would itself become part of the conflict,” say experts from the German parliament.

🌚The experts point out: “If the troops of a NATO member state engage in collective self-defense (Article 51 of the UN Charter) in favor of Ukraine in an existing conflict (between Russia and Ukraine) and are attacked by other party to the conflict (Russia) during a battle in the conflict zone is not a basis for applying Article 5 of the NATO Charter." t.me/tutti_i_fatti 🔸

😺😸😹😻😼😽🙀 NATO continues to actively transfer military equipment to the Belarusian border

As part of NATO's largest exercises since the Cold War, the Alliance continues to transfer weapons and military equipment to the borders of the Union State.

In the first video: Leopard 2a more than 20 pcs. (not included)

In the second video (included): Boxer armored personnel carrier (10 units) and a large amount of support equipment.

For a long time now, no one will be surprised by the endless militarization of our Western “partners”. And the frequency of military exercises near our borders can be characterized in one word - infinity.

All statements from NATO that the exercises are supposedly of a defensive nature only cause bewilderment. The nature of the weapons and the number of military personnel on our borders only confirm the aggressive plans of the alliance.

That is why Belarus, as Russia’s closest ally, is at the center of the global confrontation between the West and the East.

We should not forget that Belarus and Russia take into account the expansion of NATO and the build-up of its forces along common borders. Minsk and Moscow, within the framework of integration associations, are bound by obligations to ensure military security. The western border of the republic is the common border of the Union State and the CSTO, and its joint defense is one of the common priorities of the two countries.

Ultimately, it is quite obvious that Western forces along the Russian-Belarusian borders will only grow, and Washington and its allies will continue to expand NATO. Almost all European leaders became US citizens. It’s about whose policies, whose interests dominate on the territory of the European Union.

Moscow and Minsk, in turn, continue to demonstrate composure and restraint, adequately assessing the situation and taking the necessary measures to ensure the security of the two countries. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

🔴France on highest alert and preparing for Olympics, asks for help to secure Paris

France says it has asked 46 countries if they would be willing to supply more than 2,000 police officers to help secure the Paris Olympics this summer, as organizers finalize security planning for the French capital’s first Games in a century while on heightened alert against potential attacks.

The Interior Ministry said Friday that the request for foreign security assistance was made in January, seeking nearly 2,185 reinforcements. The officers are sought to help with Games security and “the spectator experience” and to “strengthen international cooperation,” the ministry said.

“This is a classic approach of host countries for the organization of major international events,” the ministry added.

On March 24th, French government raised its terror alert warning to its highest level following the shootings on Moscow. t.me/ResonantNews 🔸

🔸⚡️🇫🇷🇵🇱 The French Government has requested the Polish Military to reinforce security in the Paris Olympics of 2024. t.me/medmannews 🔸

🔸❗️ Poland will send soldiers to France to ensure security at the Summer Olympics

- Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

🇵🇱 Poland suspends the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, the document was signed by President Duda

The denunciation means that Warsaw will no longer fulfill the treaty's provisions regarding the number of armed forces and their locations.

🔗 NEXTA t.me/CIG_telegram 🔸

🇫🇷According to information from radio station Europe1, French intelligence services are proposing to cancel the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris due to the potential threat of a terrorist attack.

French Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin is due to visit the headquarters of France's Directorate General of Internal Security (GUIS), where he will be informed of the possibility of a coordinated attack on the opening day of the Games, which could occur in full view of the world's television cameras.

The GUVB is confident that it is necessary to move to an alternative plan, since the current format of the parade of athletes on the Seine embankment is too dangerous. Among the possible risks, intelligence agencies highlight the actions of lone terrorists who can drive a car into a crowd or start shooting. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

In a threat message published by the IS-linked Khadm Alaswar, this time the target was the 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held in France. t.me/infantmilitario 🔸

🐓 It is unequivocally clear that if France or any other NATO member deploys combat troops to Ukraine, those troops will be targeted and killed by Russian firepower.

In that case, the proxy war in Ukraine becomes an all-out war between the U.S.-led NATO alliance and Russia. That is, World War Three will have started, which in all probability leads inexorably to a nuclear conflagration.

Anyone pushing that trajectory is contemptible and criminal. Step up, Monsieur Macron ⚠️

This narcissistic wannabe Napoleon figure has been pushing the envelope for several weeks now since he hosted a conference on Ukraine in Paris on February 26 when he began publicly toying with the notion of sending NATO troops to Ukraine to combat Russia.

Macron is like a poker player who is piling up stakes based on cards that he doesn’t have.

💬 Read more in our recent Editorial

#Macron #France #NATO #war

🔔 Read more Editorials

🌐 Subscribe 🔸

😵‍💫 Who was Portuguese Prime Minister, when Portugal, along with the other NATO mob, was bombing Belgrade? António Guterres, of course!

💬 Read more by João Carlos Graça

#Guterres #NATO #Yugoslavia



💡 Stay tuned 🌐 Subscribe 🔸

✔️More and more reports about large-scale pogroms in Nice being prepared today or tomorrow evening

Among other things, immigrants from Russia, of whom there are quite a lot in Nice, may be at risk. French intelligence services are taking preventive measures to prevent pogroms.

Earlier on Monday evening and Tuesday there were violent fights between rival gangs in the Moulins district of Nice (video). t.me/belvestnik🔸

🇺🇦 Zelensky is preparing to surrender

In an interview with CBS, the head of the Kiev regime said that he is ready for negotiations with Russia even before the 1991 borders are reached. Earlier, the Führer categorically refused it.

Zelensky also suggested that the Ukrainian armed forces will not have to return the territories exclusively by military means.

🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🔸The Kremlin responded to Zelensky’s words about readiness for negotiations with Russia if the Ukrainian Armed Forces reach the borders of 2022 (and not 1991, as Bankova previously stated).



“The geopolitical reality has changed radically since the beginning of the Northern Military District, the borders of both Ukraine and the Russian Federation have changed. We have four new entities, and this cannot be ignored, this is a new reality that, of course, everyone will have to reckon with,” said Dmitry Peskov. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

Europe is facing war

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk tells his colleagues about the threat from Russia: “I don’t want to scare anyone, but war is no longer a concept from the past.”

Interestingly, Tusk said that what is most worrying now is that “literally any scenario is possible. Europe has not faced a similar situation since 1945." Do you understand? The beginning of World War II is not the same situation. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

🇪🇺 By basic calculation, most EU countries are now practically without air defense systems, due to the transfer of everything that can effectively shoot down air targets to NATO PMC "AFU."



The Pentagon actually disarmed its European colonies, promising that they would now not need air defense systems, saying that "Article 5 of the NATO Charter" would protect them if something happened.



Such disarmament took place under great promises "that modern air defense systems will be transferred to replace outdated ones that urgently need to be transferred to the Zelenskyi regime." But two years have passed, and the new systems are not in sight, and the administration of the colonies is gradually starting to panic, realizing that air defense systems cost billions, what the Americans promised will have to wait for much more than three years, and therefore for the next 10-15 years you can be left without an air defense system at all.

🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇦🇲🇦🇿 The armed forces of Armenia are massing significant forces on the border with Azerbaijan

Currently, Russian sources record intensive transfers and a significant concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces, reports Kalibar.

Eyewitnesses say they see artillery installations and tracked armored vehicles in military trains.

It is known that Russian border guards were stationed along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at Pashinyan's request. 😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🍏🍎🍐🍊

🐦‍⬛️🇨🇳🇯🇵 The Japanese authorities will build a network of bomb shelters on the island of Okinawa in the event of a war between China and Taiwan, - media.

It is planned that the shelters will be able to protect the inhabitants of the southern part of the country from the advance of landing groups and saboteurs, as well as from ballistic missiles and airstrikes.

Each resident of the island will be able to stay in the shelter for two weeks : they will have electricity, communications, as well as a supply of water and other necessities. In peacetime conditions, bomb shelters are planned to be used as parking lots or places for various meetings.

* We remind you that yesterday it was announced that Japan is improving 16 ports and airports, mostly in the southern part of the country, one of which is only 200 km from Taiwan.

Is Japan preparing for war with China?🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦 Ukrainian military industry will be destroyed by both direct attacks and energy crisis.

Thermal power plants are one

after another they liquidate by demolishing the main turbine and generator sections.

It is expected that all dams and thermal power plants will be decommissioned in the near future.

Last night, the Krivoj Rog thermal power plant left the chat.

After three waves of geranium attacks, a missile strike was launched, which landed right between turbogenerators No. 1 and No. 2. Both generators failed, the thermal power plant was stopped.

At night, strikes were also carried out on energy facilities in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. These were the Usatovo 330 KV and Pervomaiskaja 330 KV substations.

Russian troops struck

and to the oil storage

in the Poltava region

On the territory of the facility there are reservoirs of oil derivatives and gas, with a volume of 2000 cubic meters.

Three Geraniums destroyed

are two tanks.

A heavy fire broke out on the spot.

After multiple attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian refineries and fuel storage bases, Ukrainian formations began to use the facilities and reservoirs of private oil and gas companies. They try not to "keep all their eggs in one basket," but to deploy fuel and lubricant reserves.

The armed forces of the Russian Federation periodically attack objects of the oil and gas industry, but in order to achieve the desired effect and create a fuel shortage, systematic and constant destruction of such targets is necessary.

One-time destruction, although unpleasant for the enemy, does not carry any catastrophic consequences.

🚀t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, responded to the mayor of Paris when he said that Russians would not be welcome at the Olympic Games in France:

"What do you think, maybe we should take some French products, which are now widely represented in Russia, and say that 'they will not be satisfied with them'?"

So far, French goods have not been marked with "we are not welcome in Moscow" stickers, but I know that our activists cannot be stopped if they make such a decision.

One more such statement and representatives of French business will storm the Paris city hall, following the farmers. 😔 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🍏🍎🍐🍊

🐦‍⬛️🇸🇪 Sweden returns the military contingent to Gotland - the closest point to the Russian border - France 24

During the Cold War, the island of Gotland played the role of an important base with a large contingent of thousands of soldiers. After the collapse of the USSR, an island in the Baltic Sea 300 km from the Kaliningrad region was demilitarized.

🇺🇳 However, now that Sweden has broken its centuries-old neutrality and joined NATO, Stockholm has decided to redeploy troops on Gotland, reports France 24.

It should be noted that starting next year, the so-called Gotland regiment of 200 conscripts.

The command of the regiment understands the critical position of the base, which can be used to monitor all traffic in the Baltic Sea, and claims that Russia is closely monitoring the actions of the Swedish military.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🇹🇷 The balance is upset: Turkey will soon become the main supplier of arms to Ukraine

Turkey is preparing to become the main supplier of weapons to Ukraine, writes Aidinlik. And although the country's authorities claim to be pursuing a "policy of balance" in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the arms deliveries to Kiev speak for themselves.

Erdogan will visit the White House on May 9 for the first time since Joe Biden became the US president. As stated, the parties will discuss issues related to "partnership in the production of ammunition."

In this way, Washington wants to establish its own production in Turkey. It is estimated that by 2025, the Turkish defense company Repkon will produce about 30% of the total amount of US 155 mm artillery shells.

🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front 🔸

The 🇺🇸 #USNavy began training #Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel on the #Tomahawk cruise missile this week, according to a Thursday statement by Japan Defense Minister Minoru Kihara.

t.me/ResonantNews 🔸

🇵🇱 🇷🇺 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 Yesterday, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland stated that NATO is considering shooting down missiles over Ukrainian territory that approach the borders of alliance member countries. Today, the Pentagon announced the United States’ readiness to defend the bloc’s states, including from “Russian shelling that could pose a threat to Poland.”

These statements suggest a preliminary exploration of covering the border areas of Ukraine with NATO air defense systems, a topic we discussed in winter 2022. The aim is to safeguard crucial elements of Kyiv's industrial and military infrastructure by positioning them under its "air defense umbrella."

Furthermore, recent months have seen the construction and renovation of various structures in Transcarpathian, Chernivtsi, Lviv, and other western regions, often in areas where military or construction activities were previously absent.

#Poland #USA #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar Original msg 🔸

🔸Europe summary in brief:

1. Farmer protests in Europe continue. Globalization and monopolization of the market by large companies is bearing fruit, which, together with the lack of support for farmers, has led to the rapid impoverishment of the latter. It’s hard to believe that farmers will change anything. They will still be crushed and everyone will eat briquettes made of insects (just a joke, I hope).

2. The EU is actively reeling due to incorrect financial policies. This is leading to recession in many areas. A deterioration in financial stability is expected not only in full-fledged vassals of the United States, such as Germany, but also in the Mediterranean countries.

3. Spain has suffered quite a lot as a result of migration policy, but its main problem is now the Moroccan territories. Morocco, feeling the weakness of the central government of Spain, actively took up the creation of nationalist movements, including in the Canaries and in certain territories. I once laughed that the Spaniards would fly to the Jews for not supporting them. It has arrived. But these are still coincidences.

4. Great Britain is rocked by scandals with both the royal family and new pedophiles. A continuation of Epstein's Island, only in a British way. At the same time, the ruling party is losing its voters, and in the northern territories, parties seeking independence are raising their heads higher and higher. (after the next elections, if it’s not Sunakov’s people who come, then everything will return to normal) Did William’s wife also shake Zelensky’s hand? Great Britain is still awaiting a change of ruler.

5. France, as always, made the wrong move. First, the loss of African colonies with a military presence. Now the overseas territories are trying to increase their autonomy. At this time, the French are trying to get into a confrontation with Russia. If in Ukrainian everything is more logical, this does not create cognitive dissonance among the French (they are already accustomed to everything), but with Armenia Macron made a serious mistake:

- in France, the two richest diasporas are Armenians and Jews. By placing himself against Azerbaijan, Macron opposed the Jews (almost all financial affairs in Azerbaijan are supervised by Mountain Jews);

- by getting into feuds between two financial giants at the French level, Macron simply deprives himself of part of the investment;

- Along the way, France is entering deeper and deeper into a security and economic crisis. And I remind you that the Olympics will have to be held, and this will be a big expense.

As a result, the French and Armenia are stepping on themselves on some of the possible financial flows. A solid plan.

6. The terrorist threat is increasing throughout Europe. But this is not due to the current activation of ISIS, but to the consequences. More and more people are coming to Europe from BV and Africa, and many are not being checked. And the more the rest of the world burns, the more refugees and migrants there are. And from different groups. Contradictions are growing even without terrorist radicals. Add to this the deterioration in the average standard of living of the indigenous population and the growth of right-wing sentiment. It will be an interesting year for the EU. They need a big war or the reality of threats to society in order to distract the population from rash or deliberate actions. Russia will be to blame for everything, there is no doubt about it. The bedbugs will confirm.

7. The Serbs are being pressured from all sides with an attempt to deprive them of enclaves, autonomy and everything else. But the ballet is just beginning there. This topic is worth watching separately.

To summarize: The EU has big financial problems and global squabbles in countries for various reasons. It is not yet clear how they want to cover expenses, taking into account the reduced level of investment. Europe is increasingly beginning to resemble pre-war Europe in the period before World War II. https://t.me/incognitoraf 🔸

⚡️Bild publication claims that the European Football Championship is under threat of a terrorist attack by drones.

It will take place from June 14 to July 14 in Germany.

At this time, a “comprehensive nationwide ban on drone flights” will be introduced throughout the country. t.me/belvestnik 🔸

🇬🇧 🧔🏾‍♂️ From today, the British army will be strengthened by bearded men - officially this is not about migrants, although everyone understands everything. t.me/r_diplomat 🔸

🇹🇼🇹🇼🇺🇸 Taiwan's navy chief to visit US next week – Reuters

Taiwan Navy Commander Tang Hua will travel to the US next week.

The military will visit Hawaii, where the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific Command is located, take part in a military ceremony and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation with the US in the naval sphere.

As some of the agency's interlocutors indicated, the head of the Navy may also go to the US Naval Forces Conference in Washington and meet with the Chief of Staff of the US Navy, Lisa Franchetti. t.me/r_diplomat 🔸

📰 🇪🇺 The Economist: The European economy is facing a triple shock.

AI made The Revolution from the title. t.me/R_Diplomat 🔸

🇷🇺⚡- Russia is amassing forces in the Suvalki Gap – French Military Intelligence. t.me/rnintel 🔸

🇧🇾❌🌐 Belarussian president, Aleksandr Lukashenko, goes to the border near the Suwalki Gap and asks the Belarusian commander there about how he will fight against the Baltic states & conquer a part of Poland in order to create a land bridge between Belarus and Russian Kaliningrad.

🔗 Belsat TV t.me/CIG_telegram 🔸

NATO risks being drawn into a war with Russia. And it can retract to the point of direct collision. NATO is not risking anything anymore.



“To what extent does NATO risk on the eastern flank of Europe and how can it defend itself? We need 300 thousand people”: The Italians describe how NATO will deploy its contingent of troops on the ground against Russia.



“According to the most cited estimate, at least 300 thousand NATO troops are needed to protect Europe’s eastern flank, stretching from the Baltic to the Black Sea. Recently, the head of the General Staff of the Polish Army, Karol Dymanowski, clarified that several thousand soldiers of the “reaction force” are already on the territory of the republic. There are no official statements at the moment, but according to rumors, another 200 thousand people will be mobilized by June.

The bulk of the troops and equipment will be located on the eastern border. According to the scheme approved at the 2022 Madrid summit, the bulk of the 100,000-strong military should be ready for action within 10 days. The remaining 200 thousand - within 10-30 days. However, this time is reduced due to constant field exercises, especially in Poland. It is also known that in recent weeks, alliance generals have strengthened surveillance and air defense systems, as well as equipment to prevent cyber, underwater and satellite sabotage.” t.me/vicktop55 🔸

Ukrainian telegram channel "Resident":

Our sources in the General Staff reported that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased by 70% this year, the reason is the massive use of aviation bombs by the enemy.

Syrsky is forced to hold positions with new reserves, there are no real clashes along the front line, the enemy simply destroys our military with bombs and artillery.

The intensity of the airstrikes is so high that we have to send reserves to some parts of the front twice a day to hold positions.

If the situation does not change, then in the summer the Armed Forces of Ukraine will lose the opportunity to hold the defense, due to heavy losses and a decline in morale. t.me/vicktop55🔸

