Sunday was just what you might imagine. The Music Man is our inspiration today, as a struggling, poorly developed story at least got some dash added by the delivery of brand new uniforms! And by the exact same selling method - la di da di da di da di da • la di da • la di da🎵🎶 - all the time swearing it's Chopin!

Let's see the resemblance to Dr. Hill and Company…

We left off pretty much with one remaining acknowledged dead shooter and an identification that eliminated several suspects floated earlier. So naturally this was the first thing that happened:

Thomas Matthew Crooks🔸

Video shows 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, firing at Trump before being shot. In the background a woman yells, “Crooks, what are you doing?! Get over here!”



Many times, when you dig into these guys, you’ll find links to military intelligence or big university psych programs. That’s the giveaway they are most likely an MKUltra asset. ↩t.me/TheConspiracyHole🔸

We're going to need to practice the 72 hour rule here because THIS IS NOT THE SAME GUY



UGH - Here we go again! 🤦🏼‍♀️



It's a psyop within a psyop within a psyop🔸

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20 year old shooter who tried to assassinate President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last night, was featured in a BlackRock Black Rock ad in 2023!

↩t.me/ROBINMG 🚀

72 Hour Rule‼️



More Confusion:

👇🏼

Hearing that the shooter is not Thomas Crooks but indeed 👉🏼Maxwell Yearick who is a member of Antifa and has previously been arrested for disrupting a Trump rally. ⤴↩t.me/qanon17jewelyblue🔸

🇺🇸👩‍💻❌ — The widely shared supposed photo of the Habsburg-looking left-wing militant that tried to assassinate Trump was wrong.



➡️ It is actually a Lefty Twitter user, also antifascist and Pro-Palestine netizen @/jewgazing



➡️ In a post on his account, the user made a video mocking the people that thought it was him the actual shooter ↩t.me/BellumActaNews🔸

https://x.com/yrodriguezwtae/status/1812314857204556136?s=46🔸

🔸Shooters van had Arizona plates!!



TruⓂ️p had head turned to look at screen while talking about the invaders when he was targeted by shooter. Bullet missed killing him by 1/4”. Why did shooter’s van have arizona plates & explosive devices & b0Ⓜ️b making materials?



https://x.com/bahaha18401840/status/1812565273813155972?s=46 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

Identity is now confirmed by FBI. ↩t.me/defensepoliticsasia🔸

🔸https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2024/07/13/video-of-u-s-secret-service-spotting-and-watching-shooter-prior-to-shots-doing-nothing-then-flinching-with-inbound-bullets/🔸

🔸Back to serious business…



Scoop from a trained sniper:



“That whole thing was a fucking failure.



The Secret Service got there slow, the swat team got there slow. And Why the fuck did they keep him on the stage?



He should’ve been off of there in two seconds!! yet they stand him up !!! For what ??? to give the shooter another shot?



Look at the old Reagan assassination attempt. He was out of there in point two seconds.



Why didn’t a drone pick him up? Why didn’t another Sniper pick him up. That’s fucking bullshit.



We cover the Boston Marathon fucking better than our they cover our own fucking president



I’m so bullshit !! If anyone says how great of a job the secret service or swat team did .. they are full of shit. They sucked! They should be ashamed of themselves and all fucking fired.”

https://x.com/dc_draino/status/1812290763675308396?s=52 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🇺🇸US Secret Service Failures



1. The huge American flag flying over Trump's head served as the ideal wind flag, indicating for a potential assassin wind speed and direction - such indicators are used on ALL military/security firing ranges, such indicators should have been prohibited by security;



2. All potential positions for an assassin were almost certainly assessed, video evidence suggests security had snipers pointed in their direction, but apparently access to them left unguarded.



If the audience saw the assassin moving into an obvious firing position, trained snipers with scopes certainly did;



It is difficult to believe the US Secret Service was so systematically incompetent...

The New Atlas t.me/brianlovethailand🔸

↩t.me/PsyOpsMemes🔸

Security Expert says that allowing the near Trump assassination to take place was either extreme incompetence or a collaborated plot. 🚨

He says that there is no reason why the rooftop that was allegedly "outside of their perimeter" was not secured.

We now know it was only 150 yards from the stage and people were telling security about the shooter WAY before it even happened.

We need a full investigation immediately.

"How on earth someone in such an obvious rooftop position, with a clear line of sight to the former president how on earth they weren't picked up on by the security services how they were able to get on the roof and and and mount a rifle, in such vision and in such clear view of everyone and and and get to the stage where they can actually fire shots…It's astounding. I'll be honest with you there is something a little bit fishy about this situation because ultimately…you know when you're running the protection of a principle one of the biggest concerns that you will always have is if you're taking them into open spaces that wherever you heart have that event you want lock it down secured as much as possible. And the secret service that will be attached to President Trump should have got all of the highest positions the overviews that there would be of the event space covered. And that's not only the spaces that they themselves can then observe everybody who may be on the ground anybody who might be in the vicinity, but also on other rooftops in apartment windows, in office windows. So there's something a little bit a little bit suspicious about this. It really falls into one two areas there is either incompetence in terms of the security planning…or…collaboration or collusion In terms of enabling there to be a vacuum, a void within the security that could be potentially filled.

Apparently it was outside of their perimeter, so is that anything they can say that they couldn't have forseen?

Not really. I finding this really difficult to be a defensible position by the Secret Service."



https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1812481611641835633 ↩t.me/PepeMatter🔸

↩t.me/PsyOpsMemes🔸

From the boards ↩t.me/FreeTheWillPatriots🔸

🔸STILL NO F@CKING PRESS CONFERENCE FROM THE SECRET SERVICE 18 HOURS LATER, LET THAT SINK IN!!!! ↩t.me/X777EAGLE🔸

🔸Who knew the SS director is Kimberly Cheatle -EX-PEPSI CO Security chief. now scheduled to testify July 22nd. Prior to her appointment as the Secret Service director, she served as the Senior Director in Global Security with PepsiCo. There, she was responsible for security protocols for the company's facilities in North America. https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/secret-service-director-kim-cheatle-current-polarization-plays-threat-environment/story?id=111719163🔸

🔸Kimberly Cheatle is the 27th Director of the U.S. Secret Service, sworn in to office September 17, 2022. She is responsible for successfully executing the agency’s integrated mission of protection and investigations by leading a diverse workforce composed of more than 7,800 Special Agents, Uniformed Division Officers, Technical Law Enforcement Officers, and Administrative, Professional, and Technical personnel.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Cheatle served as Senior Director in Global Security at PepsiCo, where she was responsible for directing and implementing security protocols for the company's facilities in North America. Her role at PepsiCo involved developing risk management assessment and risk mitigation strategies.



Before joining PepsiCo, she served with distinction for 27 years in the U.S. Secret Service, most recently as Assistant Director of the Office of Protective Operations. In this position, Ms. Cheatle managed a $133.5M budget and collaborated with ten operational divisions and the Technical Security Division to research, develop and deploy technologies that reduce risks to protectees, protected facilities, and protected events.



Prior to serving as Assistant Director, Ms. Cheatle served as the Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Office, providing oversight for all mission related investigations, protective intelligence and protective visits in the state of Georgia. more at link

https://www.secretservice.gov/about/leadership/director ↩private account🔸

💧💧



Former SS Agent Dan Bongino Reacts to the Assassination Attempt of Trump — There’s Going to be a Lot of Whistleblowers



• SS agents are trained out to 1,000 yards. It was 500 feet.

—— He’s on a white roof in broad daylight.



“It came within a millimeter of this guy losing his life…. No one should defend this.”



• There were multiple people telling law enforcement there’s a guy on the roof



• There were female SS agents who were way shorter than Trump? Who couldn’t holster



• Dan is hearing from his sources that a lot of whistleblowers may be coming few

—— there were very few actual SS post standards… they were temp Homeland Security people

—— he hears the counter-sniper team “had a problem seeing over the elevation, which is why they didn’t engage right away.”



“Where the hell was there no helicopter, thermal, forward infrared, aerial drones.



How the hell did the Crowd act as the Counter Surveillance?”



https://rumble.com/v56zoac-former-ss-agent-dan-bongino-reacts-to-the-assassination-attempt-of-trump.html ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

#ELF

#Psychological_Tactics

Lookoutfa Charlie YT🔸

🔸@Toresays

Body Language Ghost (YT) published a video on the Murder Attempt

Our lone apologists:

https://sonar21.com/my-interview-with-former-fbi-sniper-chris-whitcomb-how-did-the-secret-service-fail-to-protect-donald-trump/

↩t.me/The_Library_II🔸

Former Army Sniper and Congressman Cory Mills says of the Secret Service at the deadly Trump rally, "This was massive negligence to the point of me speculating what was intentional and what wasn't." ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

“A senior Secret Service source familiar with the planning of yesterday's Trump rally tells NBC News the roof where the shooter was located was a well-known, high priority vulnerability.”



“It was identified just the day before during a security walk-through.”



“We’ve also learned that there were TWO COUNTER SNIPER TEAMS ON SITE— & that the counter sniper DID NOT need approval to shoot.”



“PRIOR PROTOCOLS WERE NOT FOLLOWED.” ↩t.me/nyflipbucket🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 Video footage of the assassination of Trump, the entire course of events from a new angle.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸Official Kremlin statements:

▪️ Moscow expresses condolences to the family of the deceased in connection with the assassination attempt on Trump, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.



▪️ After numerous attempts to eliminate and compromise Trump, it was obvious that his life was in danger.



▪️ Russia does not believe that the attempt to eliminate Trump was organized by the current government.



▪️ Throughout US history, there have been repeated examples of violence within the country during political struggles.



▪️ A style of using forceful solutions has emerged in the US domestic arena.



▪️ The atmosphere created by the current US administration around Trump provoked the attack on him.



▪️ Russia has always condemned any manifestations of violence during political struggles.



▪️ Elections in the US are an internal matter; Russia does not intend to interfere ↩t.me/RWApodcast🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇸🇰 🇺🇸 Robert Fico: The script is like a copy



Donald Trump's political opponents are inciting society until someone takes up a weapon, the Slovak Prime Minister wrote on his Facebook page*:



"The script is like a copy. Trump's political opponents try to shut him down, and when they fail, they just incite the public until some poor guy takes up arms.



Robert Fico compared the shooting scenario in the United States to an assassination attempt on him:



"If Trump's attacker knew Slovak, he would only have to read Daily N, Sme or Aktualiti to wish to "bring order" to the unruly former US president. It looks like a copy machine."



*Meta's activities (social networks Facebook and Instagram) are banned in Russia as extremist.🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸Marija Zakharova referred to the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, commented on the situation and gave some advice to the United States:



She quoted Bobby Kennedy, son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who spoke about the inability of US intelligence agencies to protect the presidential candidate:

“Unprotected roof 150 yards from us. Numerous witnesses shouted to the secret service and filmed for 3-4 minutes while they saw a guy with a rifle crawling to the place and taking aim.



And then she gave some advice:



"Dear Bobby and all those who vote in the USA to supply weapons to Zelensky:



1. Perhaps it is better to use that money to finance the US police and other services that are supposed to maintain law and order within the US?



2. One of the leaders of the Kyiv regime, Budanov, openly admitted yesterday that Ukrainian intelligence officers are preparing an attempt to assassinate the President of Russia. This assassination attempt was again prepared with American money, without which the malicious activities of GUR, SBU and Bank would not have been possible at all.



3. With massive funding and uncontrolled arms deliveries, Washington has created a terrorist structure in Ukraine - the regime in Kiev. It is a machine of killing, sabotage, destruction and terror against both political figures and the civilian population. Only the "Peacemaker" website, monitored by the Americans, is worth mentioning - it is literally a hit list of journalists and public figures.



The United States of America must take stock of its policy of inciting hatred against political opponents, states and peoples and sponsoring terrorism. The bell is ringing for Washington!”

Zakharova said

⤴↩😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️ Serbia:

🇷🇸🇺🇸 After the assassination attempt on Trump, Vučić wished him health and a speedy recovery.



The President of Serbia also expressed hope that the "madness of hatred that is spreading around the world" will stop and that respect will increase.



Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević also condemned the attempt to kill Trump, noting that violence cannot and should not have a place in politics: "Together we must face everyone who thinks they can make decisions with a bullet, not a vote."

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇫🇷🇺🇸 Marine Le Pen called the assassination attempt on Trump a "dramatic symbol of violence" that undermines democracy.



The head of the French national assembly on the network H. wished Trump a speedy recovery



"My thoughts are with the Republican activists who have been victims of this madness."

🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 The reaction of world politicians to the assassination attempt



Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister:



Political violence in any form has no place in our societies.



Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission:



I am deeply shocked by the shooting at former President Trump's campaign rally. I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery... Political violence has no place in democracy.



Josep Borrell, head of EU diplomacy:



I am shocked by the news about the attack on Trump. We are again witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against politicians .



Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia:



There is no place for violence in the democratic process. I am relieved to hear that former President Trump is now safe.



Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine:



There is no justification for such violence anywhere in the world. Violence should never rule.



Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary:



My thoughts and prayers are with President Trump in these dark hours.



Isaac Herzog, President of Israel:



On behalf of the entire Israeli people, I wish former President Donald Trump a speedy recovery and strongly and unequivocally condemn the assassination attempt.



Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil:



The attack on former President Donald Trump must be strongly rejected by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable.

😔 t.me/istocni_front

Please read my tweet from December 2023:



https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1735306727006900274?t=03SUSsZ4pBGnHsaJRqY0eA&s=19

↩t.me/ShadowofEzra🔸

Throwback to the Alex Soros tweet from 6 months ago - bullet hole through a windshield + $47 dollars in hand ↩private account🔸

(Bullet hole in glass. Gee what a coincidence that ladder and roof was on an American Glass Research company building!)

↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

🤣🤣🌶️ ↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

Victoria Nuland previously: "I don't think that Donald Trump is gonna be President so if that's what Putin is betting on, he's gonna get an unhappy surprise..."



That unhappy surprise wouldn't be an assassination, would it Nuland? ↩t.me/explosive_pulse🔸

Remember, if @BennieGThompson and the Democrats got their way, my dad would be dead right now. Don't let them memory hole it.

https://x.com/donaldjtrumpjr/status/1812471926205383066?s=46🔸

Democrat club posted this less than 2 weeks ago



https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1812550412228047071?s=46 ⤴↩ht.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🇺🇸 U.S TURNED RED AFTER REAGAN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT



On March 30, 1981, President Reagan was shot and wounded by John Hinckley Jr. in Washington, D.C.



Reagan won a landslide victory in the subsequent 1984 election, carrying 525 electoral votes, 49 states, and 58.8% of the popular vote.



It was the last time that a U.S president or presidential candidate was injured in an assassination attempt until the attempted assassination of Trump.



Could the same thing happen in this November’s election?



🔗 Link ↩t.me/WeTheMedia🔸

🔸When a candidate is either killed or has an attempt on their life, their party is 8-2 in the next presidential election.



1835 attempt on Andrew Jackson (D)

Next election: Democrat landslide.



1864 attempt on Lincoln (R)

Next election: Lincoln landslide



1865 Lincoln(R) assassination

Next election: Republican landslide



1881 Garfield (R) killed

Next election: narrow Democrat victory



1901 McKinely(R) Killed

Next election: Republican landslide



1912 Teddy Roosevelt (I) Attempt

Next election: Democrat victory



1933 FDR (D)attempt

Next election: FDR landslide



1947 Truman (D) attempt

Next election: Truman surprise victory



1963 JFK (D)Assassination

Next election: Democrat landslide



1981 Reagan(R) Attempt

Next election: Reagan Landslide



https://x.com/davidchapman141/status/1812472714117914833 ↩t.me/inmagnaexcitatio🔸

↩t.me/PsyOpsMemes🔸

NOW - Biden: "We don't yet have any information about the motive of the shooter. I urge everyone, everyone please... Let the FBI do their job."

↩t.me/disclosetv🔸

Bill Barr Reacts to Trump Assassination Attempt



• The FBI should be given a chance to investigate,

• SS agents are loyal and brave

• There were obvious screwups.

• DEI is destroying our institutions

• He would fire SS Director Cheatle for simply not coming out and saying anything



https://rumble.com/v56zq5h-bill-barr-reacts-to-trump-assassination-attempt-on-trump.html. ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

🔸🦅 Former U.S. President Donald #Trump was attacked during a rally in Pennsylvania. A sniper shot at Trump, grazing him in the head and injuring other people attending the event. The American secret service quickly neutralized the shooter after the shots were fired, however witnesses on the streets said they reported to the police about the shooter’s position before the attack, with the agents apparently ignoring the reports.



Trump is fine, the injuries have not caused him any serious damage. More than that, Trump is politically stronger than ever. His image as a “survivor” and “martyr” gives him a great advantage in the electoral race with rival Joe Biden – who has been the target of criticism even by his supporters, due to his serious condition of mental weakness.



Some conspiracy theorists have spread fake news and fantastic narratives on the internet about Trump having orchestrated the attack just to improve his political image. Obviously, this type of speech makes no sense. From a rational point of view, there is no reason for Trump to organize an attempt on his own life just to obtain political gains in a dispute in which he already has every possible advantage. Trump is already recognized as the favorite in the elections, so there is no reason for him to take such a risk.



The U.S. is no longer the land of freedom and democracy, but an example of a failed state and close to absolute social collapse ❌



💬 Read more by Lucas Leiroz @lucasleiroz



☁️ Read exclusive analysis

🚀 Subscribe🔸

Will they assassinate Trump? ↩t.me/timkirbyhardcore🔸

Sorry guys, I've been busy, did I miss something? ;)

✅

♾🔸

🔸Don't just look at the message in the screenshot but above all all the numbers.

👇🏻



March(3), 6, 2024 = 17 ✅



TS 3:55 = Day 13 ✅

7 Bookmarks = Month 7 ✅

24 Reposts = Year 24 ✅

66 Likes / 6 Quotes = 666 ✅



3.5 Views = 🎱



Do you still believe in coincidences?

🤷🏻‍♂️

♾🔸

🔸The Beast will play his part in the movie, let's let him do it, so maybe you’ll wake up ;)

♾🔸

🎯 ⤴↩t.me/Loop00_00🔸

https://x.com/bubblebathgirl/status/1812290617617293481?s=46🔸

🔸🔥🚨BREAKING: The prophet Brandon Bible’s prophecy about Donald Trump’s assassination attempt from 3 months ago has resurfaced.



“I saw an attempt on his life, this bullet flew by his ear and it came so close to his head that it busted his ear drum, and I saw he fell to his knees during this timeframe and started worshiping the lord.”



All of which can be seen from the recent attempt on his life. This has been biblical since day one.

https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1812387365576393058?s=52🔸

↩t.me/PsyOpsMemes🔸

🔸🚨BREAKING - Biden postpones his trip to Texas which was scheduled for tomorrow.

🚨🇺🇸 Attorney General Merrick Garland has also now canceled previously scheduled travel and will remain in Washington to "closely monitor the investigation," according to the Department of Justice ⤴↩t.me/Aq701🔸

https://gab.com/AxiomReport/posts/112782239796868476 🔸

They’re completely deranged saying Trump took a page out the Putin playbook!



This is the chief advisor to @reidhoffman, the billionaire DNC mega-donor and Russiagate conspiracy theorist.



Look at the insanity - the mental pathology - that the Dem Party, its liberal cable outlets, and the corporate press have fostered in countless brains…



https://x.com/ggreenwald/status/1812560696678269193?s=46 ⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

↩t.me/realUniversalNEWS🔸

↩t.me/bullionbitcoinbs🔸

Ron Johnson nails it. Trump did not need to put his life at risk yet he continues to do so every single day. For what reason? Because he loves this country.

"President Trump knew exactly the risks he was taking, running for reelection. He knew he'd be vilified. He probably didn't understand the full extent of law fair. He realized his life would be at risk. But he did it anyway and you know why Jake? Because President Trump loves this country. And that's the other thing I would say about his supporters those rally goers. That's if there's one attribute that Trump supporters have in common, they fervently love this country. And so…If the rest of America can understand that about Donald Trump about the people who support Donald Trump, I think they love this country as well There's a good place to start the healing and unification of this country. We need to understand that about each other."

https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1812512713135808951 ↩t.me/PepeMatter🔸

🇺🇸 A few hours after the assassination attempt on Trump, T-shirts with that legendary photo from Pennsylvania are already being sold in the US

🍏🍎🍐🍊

t.me/istocni_front🔸

Privy council (NZ) managed and genocide based country TV channel is mocking the Trump assassination attempt 🤯 ↩private account🔸

↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

Why is it so difficult for leftwing media outlets to write the following:



PRESIDENT TRUMP SURVIVES ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION



Keep praying for Trump. His enemies will never rest. ↩t.me/CharlieKirk🔸

Yeah right 🤡



https://x.com/spectatorindex/status/1812517417462927843?s=19 ↩t.me/Aq701🔸

Here is a montage of lapdog leftist media servicing their Democrat masters. Watching this disgusting cavalcade of hate from these so-called journalists, it’s surprising that President Trump has not been shot before this.



James Woods ↩t.me/police_frequency🔸

🔸Via Vox Day

Simplicius about media and Dems response to the attempted assassination.



“…I have never witnessed such an openly diabolical psyop and mass gaslighting operation. We literally just watched the attempted assassination of an American president, and the media is treating it like a superfluous nonevent.

Later, Barrack Obama joined the coordinated coverup, playing dumb as per his handlers’ orders. And the final proof of the operation came as Biden gave an unplanned national address, half an hour past his newly-announced 8pm bedtime and looking all the worse for it. Watch the coordinated coverup, as Biden openly refuses to call it an assassination even when directly asked…”



He also says Kiev admits to several attempts to assassinate Putin.

Yes. ↩t.me/TheConspiracyHole🔸

↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

This was the best meme 🤣🔸

⤴↩private accounts🔸

You might not have noticed before, but I enjoy dark humor 😂

↩t.me/OneStopPatriot🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 "If you missed it."



The network reacted to the assassination attempt on Trump with memes. The former US president has been compared to superheroes for his "ability to dodge bullets."

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

💢t.me/NewResistance🔸

Clip of Harris Faulkner interview of President Donald Trump before the rally ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

Melania Trump released a Statement



“The winds of change have arrived…” ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

Alright Dems,



Here’s how things are going to go from now on:



Keep your mouths shut and stay out of the way, while we clean up your mess.



The days of us entertaining your bullshit are over.



Slip quietly into irrelevance while you still have the chance, because soon, you all will be remembered in the same breath as the Nazis. You all will be ashamed you ever supported this evil, and you will deny that you ever voted Democrat. You won’t be able to walk the streets.



You have been blinded by your hatred. You can’t even see what you’ve become, because you don’t care. No measure is too extreme. No price too heavy. The ends always justify the means.



You have turned into the monsters you claim to fight. All the principles you claim to have, were abandoned in pursuit of eliminating Trump.



We tried to reason with you. We tried to wake you up. We tried to handle it diplomatically and democratically. You refused. You chose war.



Don’t act surprised when we finish what you started. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

❗️🇺🇸 Trump will leave for Milwaukee. ↩t.me/Aq701🔸

↩t.me/realelectionwizard🔸

BREAKING: Trump greeted by the US Air Force upon landing in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.

↩t.me/GeneralMCNews🔸

In what appears to be his first interview since yesterday's shooting, Trump told the Washington Examiner he is rewriting his speech for the Republican National Convention.



"The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago," he said.

🔗 ↩t.me/WeTheMedia🔸

💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/politics/classified-documents-case-trump-dismissed-aileen-cannon/index.html ↩t.me/Qrashthematrix🔸

🎶🔻🎬🔸🎵🔻🎥🔸🗽

My analysis for the day:

And this is a German video of the shooting scene slowed down. You'll find it possibly illuminating and want to go back to some earlier videos. (Ignore the annoying periodic advertising.)

*neu* Das Trump Attentat 13.07.2024 in Super SlowMotion :::

EwigerMungo YT channel (can only be watched online/probably app too)🔸

We have the SS (and IMO the locals, too) under extreme fire. Other than Bill Barr and Larry Johnson's expert guest you would (or at least could) cast them as the fledgling boys band roles. Just for fun let’s go with Obama for Professor Hill and Victoria Nuland as Marion. The FBI is clearly the barbershop quartet playing school board members. That should tide you over until tomorrow when I plan to continue.

Back to

Share