I really didn't want this to be the topic today. But it can't wait any longer and is also drowning out all the others. We always go where the narratives do, after all. June is [Pride] meeting central month. And that is decidedly running on stilts before the fall (double entendre intended).

So, naturally, first we'll get the setup done then get to the crux event - as Zelenskyy himself called it the “Pi$$” Summit. Here goes … (it’s a little choppy because of the short time span - they had to spin more plates than they had Poles - pun intended)!

🇺🇦 The Expired invites to the Piss Summit ↩t.me/fr0m_Russia_with_L0ve🔸

🔸In a WAR there are THREE ASPECTS:



Bringer of CHAOS

Destroyer of CHAOS

and of course

the CHAOS Coordinator. ↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

BREAKING:



🇷🇺🇺🇲 Russia will soon begin military exercises in the Caribbean, near the US borders - CBS



Warships have already been sent there for these purposes.



The exercise, which will involve Russian warships and long-range bombers, will be the first simultaneous air and naval maneuvers Russia has conducted in the Caribbean since 2019.



The United States interprets them as a response to American support for Ukraine, several American publications report citing Pentagon officials.

↩t.me/megatron_ron🔸

🐦‍⬛️ 🇷🇺🇨🇺 Cold War 2.0? Russian warships and nuclear submarine arrive in Havana next week - Cuban officials



The ships will be in Havana between June 12 and June 17, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said.



Havana emphasized that none of them will carry nuclear weapons and assured that their presence "does not pose a threat to the region."

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇲 At the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in Washington 9-11. In July, they plan to announce the creation of the NATO Mission in Ukraine. However, Germany objected to the word "mission" in this title, the DPA news agency reports. Berlin fears that Russia will interpret this as sending Western troops to a neighboring country.



Germany is requesting that the mission be renamed PACT - Coordination and Training for the Provision of Assistance. According to Berlin, this better reflects the real goals of the alliance, which wants to coordinate military aid and training for Ukrainian soldiers. NATO allies do not share Germany's concerns and demand that the opposition to the word "mission" be abandoned.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸🦅 The news that President Joe Biden has given the go-ahead for long-range missiles to be fired into Russia should be worrying for a number of reasons. The dangerous game of escalation that the West is playing will have a breaking point in the not too distant future. The question is whether the West really understands how Putin thinks as it is presently betting on no retaliation from Russia, which is not only erroneous but very, very dangerous. Recent missile strikes into Russian territory destroyed two radar installations which western press refuse to report. The significance of this strike is important as the more Ukraine loses on the battlefield, the more desperate its tactics, egged on by western leaders who still think that their stake in the war is minimal. Although just recently Germany’s leader Scholz did a U-turn at a conference in Berlin with French President Macron — in backing the missile strikes into Russia plan — the truth is that officially NATO does not support the plan, which is why the UK is doing it independently using Storm Shadows operated by SAS soldiers.



Is NATO planning something big in Ukraine? Are we on the cusp now of WWIII really breaking out since the U.S. has now backed the idea that Ukraine can fire missiles beyond its borders into Russia?

💬 Writes Martin Jay



#Ukraine #NATO

🚀 Subscribe 🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸 The Russian president expressed doubt that the US would engage in a war with strategic nuclear weapons in the event of retaliatory Russian strikes on Europe.



Aircraft carriers owned by the USA, France and Great Britain, given the presence of modern hypersonic weapons in the Russian Federation and China, are losing their importance, Putin said.



And he added: Russia is NOT YET supplying long-range weapons to countries under pressure, but reserves this right.



It's getting hot

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇲 The head of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said that "Ukraine is winning confidently": I think President Biden is absolutely right - allowing Russia to win is absolutely unacceptable for us. This will have dire consequences not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole world.



This would be a kind of message to autocratic states that the truth stands and that they can get away with anything. I believe we cannot allow Putin to do that.



That's why we continue to support Ukraine with weapons, money, ammunition, troop training and everything else. This has been going on for two years now, which is incredible in itself, but we need to do more, we need to increase production capacity in our part of the world to speed up the production of weapons and ammunition. In general, the successes of Russia are not very impressive, they captured a few villages, but in military terms these settlements have no value.



As for the current situation, it is impossible to attack Kharkiv from Belgorod with the number of military personnel they have.



So the overall picture is that the Russians have not achieved any of their strategic goals. The powerful Russian army was unable to defeat the much smaller Ukrainian army.



Today is the 835th day of the war and Ukraine is not only winning, but is able to return half of the territories that Russia conquered, he said.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇫🇲 NATO is preparing for a potential ground war with Russia



The alliance is planning "land corridors" that would allow American and other allied forces to reach the front lines faster in the event of a major land war in Europe with Russia, writes the New York Post.



In the event of war, the United States plans to move alliance troops to Greece, Romania, Turkey, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Hungary.



Additional plans call for troops to arrive at ports in the Balkans, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 American B-52 bomber simulated a nuclear attack on the Kaliningrad region



A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber took off from the UK and practiced reaching the nuclear launch line in Kaliningrad



With such provocations, states respond to Russia's defensive rhetoric and statements about the unacceptability of nuclear war.

😔 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🔸🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀

Russia's asymmetrical response to Washington's authorization of strikes inside its territory is underway, with the supply of strategic weapons to certain countries that are allies or present a future threat to the interests of the countries supplying arms to Ukraine. The list includes three Asian countries, one African country and one South American country.🔸

🔸🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

The Yemenis say that if Russia can't use its weapons against the United States and its "minions", they can transfer these weapons to Yemen and see if the Yemenis will hesitate for a second to use them against the "minions of Satan" (Massira TV Yemen broadcast).🔸

🔸⚙⚙⚙⚙⚙

Russia has hinted that it may retaliate against countries supplying arms to Ukraine by in turn supplying strategic weapons to countries classified as enemies of those countries. The list is so short that these countries can be counted on one hand (as a strategic ally, China does not figure in the tally):



1. North Korea

2. Belarus

3. Syria

4. Cuba

5. Venezuela



Another country could qualify to receive Russian strategic weapons, but its situation is rather precarious: Myanmar.



In addition to these countries, two non-state actors are fully eligible to receive Russian strategic weapons:



1. Lebanese Hezbollah



2. Yemen's Ansar Allah.



That's the end of the list, and everything else remains totally subservient to the empire.🔸

🔸⚙⚙⚙⚙⚙

US forces fighting in Ukraine, conspiracy theory!



They've already been on site for months. (above)↩t.me/strategika510🔸

🔸NUCLEAR FALSE FLAG ON THE HORIZON?



Instead of attacking vital strategic resources like oil refineries or ammo depots, Russia’s nuclear defenses are being systematically hobbled. Why?



It’s important to understand that a strike of this kind deep into the center of Russia requires complex planning and logistics. It cannot be achieved without covert intel on the ground as well as aid from satellite surveillance. Ukraine relies completely on NATO satellites and intel; no such strike would ever be possible without NATO involvement. Furthermore, the drones used would need to have the ability to evade early detection systems and remain hidden for thousands of miles. This kind of technology comes mainly from the west.



In other words, there’s no way that these attacks were accomplished by Ukraine without extensive help and approval from the US or European command. I question the notion that a Ukrainian pilot was even remotely flying the drones. We’re talking about some of the most closely defended radar stations in the whole of Russia.



Why does any of this matter? Let’s consider the ugly realities…



First, the targeting of Russian nuclear defenses might make the Kremlin believe they are being prepped for a nuclear strike. Why else would their ballistic radar be singled out? This means they will be on high alert for a possible nuclear exchange. Not good.



Second, the Voronezh-DM stations are used to identify FALSE POSITIVE alerts of nuclear attack. Meaning, if there a weapon is used against Russia that mimics a high altitude ballistic missile, their ability to detect that it’s NOT a nuke has been reduced. They might launch their own warheads in response to a non-nuclear strike (a fake strike or false flag).



Third, Armavir and other stations could be used to record ballistic missile activity well outside Russian air space (in places like the Middle East). It’s possible these strikes were meant to blind Russia and stop them from detecting missile events that are unrelated to the Ukraine war.



Fourth, it’s possible that NATO and Ukraine believe dismantling the radar sends a message that if Russia threatens nuclear attack, they might be hit first. All this means is that Russia won’t give a warning, they’ll simply launch.



Fifth, the attack on Armavir alone meets the conditions the Russian government laid out publicly in 2020 for actions that could trigger a nuclear retaliatory strike. Russia’s early warning network is part of the country’s broader nuclear deterrent posture.



“The conditions specifying the possibility of nuclear weapons use by the Russian Federation” include any “attack by an adversary against critical governmental or military sites of the Russian Federation, disruption of which would undermine nuclear forces response actions,” according to the Basic Principles of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence the Kremlin published in 2020."



https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/06/brandon-smith/false-flag-on-the-horizon-the-strange-case-of-the-destroyed-russian-nuclear-radar/

↩ROBINMG 🚀

BREAKING:



🇺🇲 US Senator Lindsey Graham:



"Ukraine has trillions of dollars worth of critical minerals in their country.



Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to access that money and those resources because he will share it with China."



What happened to the story that "Putin attacked Ukraine unprovoked, and Ukraine was just defending itself, etc"?



Now suddenly the problem is the natural resources in Donbas, not Ukraine itself.

↩t.me/megatron_ron🔸

War

War is good for...

Absolutely everything. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🐦‍⬛️❗️🇵🇱 A powerful explosion occurred at the Mesko weapons factory in southern Poland, where rocket fuel is produced.



Mesko SA produces MANPADS for the Armed Forces of Ukraine



A 59-year-old worker at the Mesko arms factory in Skarzisko-Kamienia was killed in an explosion in the rocket fuel workshop on Monday. Several other people were injured.



The company produces MANPADS Piorun, based on the Soviet Igla-1. MANPADS Piorun have been supplied by Poland to Ukraine since the first days of the SVO.



The company itself has previously complained about the lack of workers and the fact that it has to hire people without proper training.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

❗️The US administration has lifted the ban on the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion (recognized as terrorist, banned in Russia), the Washington Post writes with reference to the State Department.



https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2024/06/10/azov-brigade-ukraine-us-weapons/ ↩private chat🔸

🔸🇷🇺🛢 🇸🇬 A Russian oil tanker under American sanctions made a secret transfer of its cargo to another ship for the first time, Bloomberg reports.



The tanker transferred the cargo directly to the sea 70 miles off the coast of Singapore. This trick allows the oil buyer to completely distance himself from sanctions problems, the publication writes.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

🔸It’s about the new ‘currency':

The Unit

Created for cross-border businesses but can be used for private purposes as well… (it’s not mandatory!) it will go on in October 24.



Approximately at 31 minutes he speaks about Russia’s ‘symmetric response’. They are planning to arm ‘friendly countries’ and there is a list with the countries (Westasia: Syria, Iraq, Lybia, Yemen, Central Asia, and Nicaragua, Venezuela, Cuba)



Russians are expecting something really nasty to happen witch probably could be a false flag that will be attributed to Russia. It could be an

Archduke Franz Ferdinand Moment (Sarajevo 1914) or

Gulf of Tonkin moment

The Russians are making preparations for that….. 👇👇 ↩private chat🔸

🔸PRODUCTIVE CAPITALISM vs WEAPONRY SCAM



China produces, in terms of manufacturing, the equivalent of the next NINE countries combined.



The US defense - rather, offense - budget, is LARGER than the next NINE countries combined.🔸

🔸https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/06/12/the-summer-of-living-dangerously/



Summer's here

And the time is right

for...



No, this ain't Motown.



Time is right for...



clash of summits, false flags, symmetric responses, the floating, moveable Cuba Missile Crisis 2.0 fest - and the March of Folly to Hot War.



Bottoms up!

(above) ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

🇺🇦🇸🇦 Zelensky arrived in Jeddah this afternoon and was received by Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.



There are no clear details of this meeting yet. ↩t.me/Abbasdjuma🔸

🪖 It’s unlikely that anyone would have guessed that 🇻🇳Vietnam has the largest army in the world 😅

🔻The numbers for all countries are calculated taking into account reservists.

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

(Putin's next stop!⬆)

G7 leaders to $50 billion Ukraine loan backed by Russia's frozen assets

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies have agreed to engineer a $50 billion loan to help Ukraine in its fight for survival that would use interest earned on profits from Russia’s frozen central bank assets as collateral.

👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AOtm.g🔸

BREAKING: Russian prosecutors accuse U.S. reporter Gershkovich of working for CIA

READ: https://t.co/1EkZAo7Btf🔸

(Remember him?)

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺🇺🇸 Panic over Russian Navy near US borders



"The appearance of ships near the American coast is a response to the White House's permission for Ukraine to use American weapons to attack Russian territory. Moscow is sending us a completely predictable signal, and Biden either knew about it, but didn't lift a finger, or he didn't know and was is genuinely amazed. In any case, he is not well now,” writes "American Tinker."



Biden's decision, he says, is puzzling, given that there is a high probability that the Russians will retaliate.



- "Didn't anyone consider that, when the decision was made, that the Russians would get angry? Now the Russians have shown us that they can fight back by destroying one or two cities in Florida. It's just that the next time they send that submarine, it may not be accompanied by light weapons ," the author of the article points out.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

️The USA and their fucking allies have declared war on us without rules - Medvedev



"Every day we must try to inflict maximum harm on those countries that have imposed these restrictions on our country and all our citizens. Are they afraid of handing over our weapons to the enemies of the Western world? We must transfer to them all possible types of weapons, except nuclear (for now)! Are they afraid of anarchy and an explosion of crime in major cities? We must help disorganize their municipal government!



Are they afraid of war in space? This means they will receive it too. Let everything stop for them, everything will deteriorate, everything will go to hell!"



This is what you wanted, right? ↩t.me/vicktop55🔸

Whew! Preliminaries done. Let's recap the above to put a very solid foundation under (and over!) Putin's reservation made at the “Pi$$” Summit starting tomorrow.

We have

US/NATO/G7 pushing all the big and/or red buttons at once

Cuban missile crisis optics response

Western currency end date published

And then what came today ⤵

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin: " The world will never be the same again"



Putin announced the collapse of the Euro-Atlantic security system and that a new one would have to be created



" The danger for Europe is not Russia, but critical, almost total dependence on the United States"



Putin's most powerful message to Europe. In other words, Europeans, will you continue to tolerate and cower before the United States? Are you waiting to be completely destroyed?



Russia is open, but only for dialogue with equals, with those who are capable of making their own decisions.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Putin's other statements:



🔵 The world has approached the point of no return, Putin said, referring to calls from the West to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia



🔵 No country in the world is immune from joining the list of victims of "Western diplomacy", he added.



🔵 Russia has constantly offered constructive security solutions to foreign partners, but all attempts have failed to find a response, Putin said;



🔵 The West decided that it had won the Cold War and could determine the world order, and answered Moscow's questions with excuses, the president stressed;



🔵 Putin believes that BRICS will eventually become one of the key regulatory institutions, Russia sees a growing interest in this association.



🔵 Russia will facilitate the smooth inclusion of new BRICS members and will make the necessary decisions by the Kazan summit;



🔵 The potential of BRICS will allow it to become one of the foundations of the multipolar world.



🔵 Russia should start a broad discussion on guarantees of collective security within the Union State, CSTO, SCO, EAEU and CIS



🔵 Putin announced the collapse of the Euro-Atlantic security system and a new one will have to be created



🔵 States should work out their options for ensuring security in Eurasia



🔵 The danger for Europe is not Russia, but critical, almost total dependence on the US



If Europe wants to remain one of the centers of the world, it should have good relations with the Russian Federation, Moscow is ready for that.



"Who will need the shells that Europe is producing now that the conflict in Ukraine is over?"



🔵 The theft of Russian property will not go unpunished in the West.



🔵 The crisis in Ukraine is not a conflict between two states, much less two peoples, caused by problems between them. If that were the case, then countries would find a way to fairly resolve any differences. But the roots of the conflict are not in bilateral relations, but in the development of Western politics in recent decades



🔵 Russian troops stood near Kiev in March 2022, but there was no talk of storming the capital of Ukraine, Putin said.



🔵 Residents of Kherson Oblast and Zaporozhye expressed their opinion on joining the Russian Federation, this issue is closed forever - Putin



🔵 They just fooled us, fooled us once again - Putin on the Minsk agreements



🔵 Kiev was preparing an attack on Novorossiysk and Donbas with ethnic cleansing, so the Russian Federation recognized their independence and concluded an agreement in accordance with international law, - Putin



🔵 Ukraine needed a provocation in Bucha to explain the rejection of the agreement with the Russian Federation - Putin.



🔵 Zelensky's mandate has expired. His legitimacy cannot be restored by any tricks



🔵 We don't care, let them sign whatever they want - Putin on Ukrainian "guarantees" of security



The documents that the Kyiv authorities are currently signing cannot have legal force, the president added.



🔵 Ukrainian troops must be withdrawn from the regions of Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye, Kiev must declare that it does not plan to join NATO



🔵 The overseas masters of Ukraine will get rid of the current Kiev elite, replace it with a new one, also subject to themselves



🔵 It is the Verkhovna Rada that is now the legitimate body in Ukraine, as opposed to the executive power



🔵 Today, Russia makes another real peace proposal, but if the West and Kiev refuse, it is their responsibility for bloodshed



🔵 The Russian Federation is ready to guarantee the safe withdrawal of Ukrainian units and formations from the Donbass

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Putin offered Kiev and the West another option for a peaceful solution



🔵 The armed forces of Ukraine must be completely withdrawn from the DPR, LNR, as well as from the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.



🔵 Rejection of Ukrainians from plans to join NATO.



🔵 lifting anti-Russian sanctions.



🔵 Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status, demilitarization and denazification.



🔵 Russia does not propose to freeze the conflict, but to end it, Putin explained his initiative.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇷🇺 Russian ambassadors in various countries will convey the details of Putin's initiative to the authorities, but Moscow will not go after anyone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.



Related:



Political scientist Marat Bashirov commented on Vladimir Putin's speech in light of tomorrow's "quarrels" in Switzerland:



Now there will be confusion and discord at the conference in Switzerland. Everyone understands that President Putin's proposals are the right path to peace, and the agenda of Washington and Kiev is unrealistic. They will talk about one thing on stage, and something else in the smoking rooms and bars.

...

Moscow reached the G7 within ten minutes of President Putin's speech.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️❗️🇷🇺🇺🇳 Vladimir Putin made a new offer to the West for negotiations. Not to Ukraine, but to the West



Comment:



It is unlikely that the West will agree to this, but it is no longer Russia's problem. This is a problem for the West, and even more so for those Ukrainians who are now being slaughtered en masse, who are caught in public transport, in shops and on the streets.



There is such an algorithm - every next sentence of Vladimir Putin is much worse than the previous one. The ideal proposal was in Minsk, because the West practically stood its ground and even benefited. But they decided to give up on Russia, and then at the end of 2021, a new proposal was presented. The West also abandoned him, although even then his losses would be quite minimal.



A third offer was made in Istanbul, very generous at the time, although the losses for the West were already significant. You know what happened then.



Now there is another suggestion. For the current situation in Ukraine and in the West, it is simply luxurious. But it will definitely be rejected. And then there will be big events. The offensive of the Russian troops has not started yet, the preparation of the bridgehead and reconnaissance are in progress. We do not know how it will be and what the territorial and political status will be after that.



But we can say with certainty that after that a new proposal for peace will be presented from Russia. Only much worse than the current one. And if even then they do not understand, then Russia will continue to seek understanding. To the Russian Rava. (Polish border)



After all, she is Russian.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇷🇺🔸🛩🔻🛰🔸✈🔻🇸🇴

This is not a penultimate offer; this is a final offer. Putin claimed his seat at the “🙃 Whack Job Summit” and dictated the agenda at one fell swoop. The Chaos Coordinator stepped up to the nose of the bully. And has said “Not today; not any day.” The Bringer of Chaos only gets one more roll of his dice. Then the Destroyer of Chaos comes in.

Timelines crashing everywhere. Imperatives on picking a side are in the mail. The deadline is no longer fluid. We are on a very short clock and The BoC is out of not only time, but production capacity, manpower, and money. What a wonderful war.

Great weekend to everyone!

Back to

Share