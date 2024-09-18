Yesterday we got to most of our shooter and media narratives which spotlighted the multiple moronic inadequacies our creators of these operations are burdened by. (Obvious now why they need Kamala on the team?!)

But what we didn't get to is why beyond the obvious - a world without Trump is just better. Because they say so. And because they have a laundry list of more or less current events they want you to park in the garage and forget all about. Again.

First we'll just pick up a few straggling items to update our investigatory canvas and then move into the information they are needing to deep six right along with Trump.

9/7/24 (Sebastian)



"He is easier to take out free." 👀



It will soon be their turn to say the election was stolen. Too much Russian disinformation.

Will they allow President Trump back into the White House?



Remember, everything illegal they accuse Trump of doing, they will do.



It will not get any easier from now on.

It will only get darker and more sinister.

We are dealing with various levels of wickedness, physical and spiritual, in very high and very low places.



Remember, friends are foes and foes are friends. Who can we trust?



“Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.”



Their destruction will be our beginning.



Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.



Keep your faith in Christ and what he did for you.



All in good time. ✝️



And a proximate possible?

Now we know why they had riots last night in NYC distraction - thank God Counter Terrorism in NY took my old findings of plans for car bombs which I thought were for his trial seriously. We have good people working very hard pray for them! No weapon formed against us will succeed!

🔸Does this count as thrice? 3 attempts on Trump’s life and the one by one starting with Diddy.



JUST IN - Police "find explosives" in a car near Trump's rally site on Long Island ahead of his speech this evening — DailyMail



Supposedly, the car bomb threat has been “debunked”. I don’t believe that though if you look at who is likely behind the other attempts. Elon even got a Community Note under his post about it.



(Didn't get much broad coverage - seems to be quiet on that front, now. But it's recorded if we need it!)

Nothing at all odd about a story on Ryan Routh....that got updated 24yrs after publication. Sounds like a diligent reporter making sure things are correct, right? Right.

-Gibson



Damage control after another botched assassination attempt



The Guardian calls them "baseless theories"...



Seems to me that "fairly reasonable questions that need to be answered" seems like a better description.



The next 8 weeks promise to be "interesting" for America...

And one from our QAnon teams:

Has anyone thought that this “second assassination attempt on Trump” could be a sting operation by the White Hats?



They have shut down the whole area in West Palm Beach.



Tunnels?

Child trafficking?



Jeffrey Epstein

Horror House

West Palm Beach



Look at the weather for this week…RAIN!!



Okay, caught up there!

There is not really such a thing as a composite list of what they wish to remain hidden. Think Library of Congress under the Library of Alexandria inside of the Vatican Library (probably where it is!) to some exponential power yet to be determined. But these are creatures of immediacy so while trying to present a composite I’ll try to color within the lines of mostly current or soon to be current again issues.

But just to give you a small hint what the aforementioned nonexistent one would be like, here’s a recently found list someone barely started.

🔸THEY ARE LYING TO YOU & WILL CONTINUE TO LIE TO YOU UNTIL WE STOP IT!🛑🎯😡🔥💯



1) They lied to u about Russia Collusion

2) They lied to u about the Ukraine War

3) They lied to u about the Ukraine Biolabs

4) They lied to u about Cov-i-d 19 Plandemic

5) They lied to u about Lockdowns

6) They lied to u about Useless Facemasks

7) They lied to u about Vaxxeens

8- They lied to u about Ivermectin

9) They lied to u about Hydroxychloroquine

10) They lied to u about Twitter Censorship

11) They lied to u about the Fake Steele Dossier

12) They lied to u about the 2020 Ele-ct-io-n

13) They lied to u about the 2022 Midterms

14) They lied to u about Hunter's Laptop

15) They lied to u about Hillary's Emails

16) They lied to u about the FBI/CIA spying on your social media

17) They lied to u about Fast & Furious

18) They lied to u about Election Interference

19) They lied to u about 9/11

20) They lied to u about Saddam & Iraq having WMDs

21) They lied to u about PizzaGate

22) They lied to u about Child S-e-x Trafficking

23) They lied to u about Epstein S-e-x Island

24) They lied to u about The Patriot Act

25) They lied to u about The Global War on Terror

26) They lied to u about The Southern Border

27) They lied to u about Jan. 6th

28) They lied to u about Vietnam

29) They lied to u about Watergate

30) They lied to u about JFK

31) They lied to u about RFK

32) They lied to u about MLK, Jr.

33) They lied to u about Benghazi

34) They lied to u about Afghanistan

35) They lied to u about The War on Drugs

36) They lied to u about HIV/AIDS

37) They lied to u about Cancer

38) They lied to u about Climate Change

39) They lied to u about The Green New Deal

40) They lied to u about Food, Water, Cleaning Products

41) They lied to u about The Federal Reserve

42) They lied to u about The Washington Act of 1871 where Congress cut a deal w/foreign powers and intl. bankers and took the $ making 10 sq. miles of DC sovereign and changed us from the Republic FOR The United States of America to the United States Corporation where we're all "citizens" w/privileges instead of rights given by God!

43) They lied to u about Mass Shootings

44) They lied to u about The Great Reset

45) They lied to u about Agenda 21

46) They lied to u about Agenda 2030

47) They lied to u about the Anthony Weiner Laptop

48) They lied to u about Wikileaks and Julian Assange

49) They lied to u about Waco

50) They lied to u about Ruby Ridge

51) They lied to u about Nashville

52) They lied to u about Las Vegas

53) They lied to u about Hollywood

54) They lied to u about the OKC Bombing

55) They lied to u about Andrew Breitbart's Death

56) They lied to u about Gold

57) They lied to u about Michael Obama

58) They lied to u about Obama's kids

59) They lied to u about Margaret Sanger

60) They lied to u about Joan Rivers' Death

61) They lied to u about Haiti

62) They lied to u about Hunter's Cocaine

63) They lied to u about Investing on Wall St.

64) They lied to u about Chinese Spy Balloons

65) They lied to u about 15min. Cities

66) They lied to u about Feminism

67) They lied to u about Antarctica

68) They lied to u about Freemasons

69) They lied to u about Operation Mockingbird

70) They lied to u about MK Ultra

71) They lied to u about Chemtrails

72) They lied to u about the Earth, Roswell, NASA, Outer Space, Moon Landing??



Anything Else?? 🤔🤬

Now let’s pare that down to likely of utmost immediate concern.

We’ll broadly style this section as Kamala specific.

Kamala FINALLY sits down for a solo interview, and she got EXPOSED!



The interview was hosted by DNC-affiliate ABC, but Kamala was not nearly as prepared for this interview as she was for the debate.



Just word salad and incompetence. She doesn’t have a plan. She just bullshits her way through answers and hopes you don’t notice that she just didn’t say anything at all.



There is a stark difference between Kamala on-script, vs off-script. This is what she looks like when she is forced to be off-script and actually has to use her brain instead of reading off a teleprompter or rehearsing a memorized speech.



It’s also not an accident that the Dems dropped this on a Friday night news dump. They are trying to bury it over the weekend while the country watches football, hoping the news cycle gets flooded and people don’t notice.



If they were proud of Kamala’s performance, they would have released it on an early week day so they could get more exposure.🔸

🔸We just watched ABC interject themselves into the democratic process, by weaponizing their position as supposed neutral moderators, and wittingly used disinformation to manipulate the public, attempting to alter the outcome of the election.



Do you realize how INSANE that is?



If the inverse would have happened, and Fox News hosted the debate, and showed the same favor to Trump that ABC showed to Kamala, the Dems would be foaming at the mouth. The MSM would have wall-to-wall coverage comparing Trump to Hitler for weaponizing the media, Antifa would have already burned down every city, and every college campus would have protestor encampments.



But Americans have become so desensitized to the media being in bed with the DNC, that we just casually accept that ABC, on live TV, in front of the entire planet, just committed election interference, seditious conspiracy, insurrection, treason, etc.



All the things the Dems constantly accuse Russia and Trump of doing, they do themselves. They are engaged in the weaponization of media and global deception, all to advance their wicked agenda. They are nothing short of evil. ⤴↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

There are a few clowns on twitter posting that the ABC whistleblower is dead from a car crash. Another says shot in the back three times. Another says found in an alley. All BS IMO and 🤡’s doing what 🤡’s do best. Lie. These are the posts.🔸

Uh oh…. Former top Clinton adviser, Mark Penn, calls for an Internal Probe of ABC for RIGGING the Debate against Trump



"I actually think they should do a full internal investigation, hire an outside law firm. I don't know how much of this was planned in advance,"



He’s going to be found suicided soon.



Goldman Sachs CEO David M. Solomon basically just said Kamala Harris LIED during the Debate about a Report Stating she would be Better for the Economy 🤣😂⤴↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

CNN Shocker: The network does a hit piece on Kamala Harris and SLAMS her for dodging questions during the debate



Jake Tapper: "Vice President Harris began the debate by punting the first question on the economy..."



"On the border, another vulnerable issue for Harris, she also dodged..."



"When asked how she would break through the Israel-Hamas war stalemate...okay, but again, how?"



#TrumpHarrisDebate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Great points.

🗣😂 KAMALA HARRIS CACKLES UNCONTROLLABLY FOR NO REASON during dinner organized by Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, putting on fake African-American accent and acting as loud as dress she's wearing in 1st video.

I have to say *wheezes*... Let me just say about Joe Biden... Uhahahaha *cackling hyena intensifies*. Hello to all my divine nine brothers and sisters hahahaha and and my soro… hehehe... and to all my HBCU brothers and sisters Ahahahaha - Harris, sounding like Jim Carrey in 2nd video for no reason at all.

↩t.me/IntelRepublic🔸

🔸If US elections of 24 were held in Russia, Kamala would enjoy 0.1% of the vote. And I'm not even a big Trump guy, it's just absurd how they can be tied. It's a circus, but I gotta hand it to the directors, they really know how to keep people engaged with the shittiest cast imaginable. The entirety of the US seems to me like a collection of insane cults. Imagine that the Khlysty and the Dukhobors got to found their own republic.



But here's my prediction: The year is 2030. Late US have been overextended due to the wars overseas. Texas, California and Haitian Republic of Ohio have broken off from the federal gov. Mexico and Canada are sending their expeditionary forces to stabilize the situation. Antifa republic of Oregon and the Groyper Reich of Idaho are engaged in the genocidal war against each other in complete isolation. Putin has nuked Washington DC but no one even noticed. ↩t.me/RWApodcast🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

🇺🇸Some undecided voters not convinced by Harris after debate with Trump



Reuters interviewed 10 people who were still unsure how they were going to vote in the Nov. 5 election before they watched the debate. Six said afterward they would now either vote for Trump or were leaning toward backing him. Three said they would now back Harris and one was still unsure how he would vote.



Five said they found Harris vague during the more than 90-minute debate on how she would improve the U.S. economy and deal with the high cost of living, a top concern for voters.

Well, that’s only to be expected. But it's SO much worse than they thought. So let's switch gears here for a few to see what's happening in the sphere of Elections & Integrity.

🔸Post-Debate: Undecided Voters Pick Trump As Nate Silver Sees Electoral College Path To Victory | ZeroHedge

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/post-debate-undecided-voters-pick-trump-economist-sees-electoral-college-win



Nate Solver is rarely wrong. So all the tawdry shenanigans - glitzy earpiece, questions fed in advance, biased to death moderators - did not fool a lot of people. On her own, the Cackling Thing cannot debate even a door knob. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

Kim Dotcom. Election interference by Google.



And if you think that only happens in American elections...

↩t.me/MadTParty | 𝕏🔸

Chief Justice John Roberts strong-armed his fellow Supreme Court judges into allowing him the key role in cases involving Donald Trump, leaked memos reveal.



The conservative judge took the lead in March’s case on whether states could remove the former president from their ballots over his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.



Roberts demanded a unanimous decision from the bench according to memos leaked to the New York Times.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13853061/Huge-Supreme-Court-docs-leak-exposes-chief-justice-meddling-Trumps-January-6-election-cases-read-memos.html

↩t.me/GtimoReception🔸

Translation = They're gonna cheat.



House Republicans break with Trump in vow to accept 2024 results.



A half dozen House Republicans have so far signed onto a bipartisan letter vowing to respect the certified winner of the 2024 presidential election, according to a copy obtained by Axios.



https://www.axios.com/2024/09/14/house-republicans-trump-2024-election ↩t.me/Qrashthematrix🔸

BREAKING ⚡ 🇺🇸 The FBI and the US Postal Service are investigating suspicious mail containing unknown substances that have been sent to election officials nationwide.

President Trump posted this today.



CC: Pennsylvania ↩t.me/beholdisraelchannel🔸

(Beat them at their own game!)

.



(Dot - RFK finally said the quiet part out loud.



The CIA interfered in the 2020 election in broad daylight and we all know it. Indisputably. Factually.



Zero consequences.



Zero accountability.)



5:32pm Eastern (8/27/24)

🔸Prepared for J6 v.2!

2020 has never been more relevant than it is now. They're scared to death about that. But had to know all along about the inevitability.

Our next section is going to be Hollywood Hype. Their biggest demographic is sinking fast!

This whole thing is not a distraction from Sunday’s assassination attempt on President Trump...



Diddy is the reason why they’re trying to assassinate Trump ..



This is a Trump card....



W.H.G. ↩t.me/WHGrampaChannel🔸

Speculation surrounding the significance & meaning behind his back tattoo.🔸

⤴↩pvt_acct🔸

‘Look what you made us do’? Taylor Swift’s Harris endorsement BACKFIRES



Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris for president may have limited impact, with only 8% of voters saying it would make them more likely to support Harris, according to a YouGov poll.



Meanwhile, in a curious twist, 20% said they would be less likely to vote for her due to Swift's backing. Swift publicly endorsed Harris shortly after her debate with Donald Trump.



Now let’s see whom Kanye West is endorsing…

#KamalaHarris #US - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish urges Americans to ‘vote like your life depends on it’ for the Harris-Walz ticket



Eilish’s endorsement follows pop megastar Taylor Swift’s nod to the Democratic ticket after the debate.

#Trump - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Today's stars just don't seem to get the mileage they once did. No need to belabor the point. But the Diddy prosecution is of immense scale. I've just never been a star watcher.

We still have unfortunate spillover from Assassin #1 playing. Let's check that out, too.

UPDATE: Trump Assassination Attempt



Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal says a report is coming on the Trump assassination attempt "will absolutely shock the American people."



"I think the American people are going to be shocked, astonished & appalled by what we will report to them about the failures by the Secret Service in this assassination attempt on the former President."



He’s a democrat… lol the first thing I thought was who are they going to blame it on?🔸

🚨 BOMBSHELL UPDATE: Trump Assassination Attempt



DHS is Demanding the Secret Service NOT Comply with Document Requests from Congress —— The Lead Female Agent the day of the Shooting, FAILED Numerous Training Exams, but was Promoted 🤦🏻‍♂️



“There’s a coverup going on.. now it’s definitive!”



• this agent was in charge of Donald Trumps entire trip!

—— she was known not to be a top-quality agent.

—— despite her not being of top quality, SS Director promoted her to this detail. Why?



“I’m close to those who have knowledge of the Secret Service’s own internal investigation, that the Department of Homeland Security is leaning on the Secret Service not to reply to document requests from congress…”



Wow… they are hiding somethin big.



https://rumble.com/v5esw7p-dhs-is-demanding-the-secret-service-not-comply-with-document-requests-from-.html



ReTWEET ⤴↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

Short but hanging in there mostly due to this 2nd aborted effort. We don't mind that.

Our last two sections are actually the biggest. Just because it's our more recent one, we'll go to the Springfield narrative first (told you it would continue to have legs for a while!).

🗣️There is a reason so many Haitians are in OHIO that is the REAL story.



Christian Aid Ministries

Berlin, OH

DISASTER RESPONSE SERVICES

RAPID RESPONSE TEAM

- OF WISCONSIN





Christian Aid Ministries (CAM) has been actively involved in Haiti for many years, focusing on missionary work, disaster relief, and aid distribution. Their presence in Haiti grew significantly following the devastating 2010 earthquake, and they have continued their work in the country since then.

Key Activities in Haiti:

1. Disaster Relief:

CAM frequently sends Disaster Response Services (DRS) teams to Haiti following hurricanes, earthquakes, and other natural disasters. These teams provide immediate emergency assistance, including debris cleanup, repairing damaged homes, distributing food, water, and medical supplies, and offering emotional and spiritual support.



2. Long-Term Aid and Infrastructure Development:

In addition to immediate disaster relief, CAM is involved in long-term aid efforts in Haiti. This includes rebuilding homes, schools, and churches, as well as creating infrastructure projects like wells and clean water systems to improve the living conditions of local communities.



3. Medical Aid:

CAM has provided medical assistance in Haiti, often working in remote areas where healthcare is scarce. They have sent medical supplies and organized clinics to treat people affected by disasters or living in poverty.



4. Orphan Care and Education:

The organization also works to support orphaned and vulnerable children in Haiti by providing education, food, shelter, and Christian teachings through their orphan care programs.



5. Haiti Hostage Crisis (2021):

In one of the more high-profile cases, 17 missionaries from CAM were kidnapped by a Haitian gang in October 2021. The group, including men, women, and children, was held hostage for weeks before they were released. This incident brought significant attention to the dangers of humanitarian work in Haiti, given the unstable security situation in the country.



CAM’s Rapid Response Teams in Haiti:

The Rapid Response Teams are part of CAM’s disaster relief efforts, with units from various regions, including Wisconsin, often being deployed to Haiti.



🔸BREAKING - Donald Trump is planning to visit Springfield, Ohio, "soon." - NBC

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says there were 33 bomb threats against Springfield schools that all turned out to be hoaxes and originated from "overseas."



Where do President Trump and JD Vance go to get their apology from the media who claimed they incited them? ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

Six meowllion

Lolz ↩t.me/OhHeyFucQYou🔸

Are the six million in the room

with us right now? ↩t.me/No_BS_NewS🔸

First Bangor, Maine. 🇺🇸

Now Pavia, Italy 🇮🇹 ↩t.me/AzazelNews🔸

🚨 Charleroi, Pennsylvania



More than Half the Population is Now Haitian — Haitians are being Bussed to and From Factories Operated by Fourth Street Foods — NGO’s are Supplying Cooperate America with Migrants



• +50% of the population is now Haitian

• Countless vans to transport them

• 90% of workers are now Haitian

• Crime and theft has skyrocketed

• Rent has skyrocketed

• Insurance rates skyrocketed

• goat carcasses



Charleroi is not recognizable anymore…



https://rumble.com/v5fbica-charleroi-pa-more-than-half-the-population-is-now-haitian-this-is-crazy.html ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

h/t Rule144 on Discord ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸Springfield migrants

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/blow-your-mind-ex-wsj-journo-uncovers-hub-alleged-migrant-trafficking-network-springfield🔸

🔸Dead Cat Bounce: What It Means in Investing, With Examples

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/d/deadcatbounce.asp ↩pvt_acct🔸

(Useful reminder!)

🔸Just a reminder that Coca-Cola and a massive UK defense contractor were implicated yesterday in operating a child trafficking ring in Ukraine.



Today, shots fired.



They want us to look away. ↩t.me/professor_patriot_official🔸

I know it’s half memes. But this is the Great Meme War after all.

I'm calling our last section Oldies but Goodies because we are cresting the hill over which the past collides forcefully with the future. That all of this is mere days in the offing tells you how very close we are.

The WTC dust had barely settled. How did the Patriot Act get written so fast?



Because it was written in 1995. It was just waiting for a crisis big enough to implement it.



Who wrote it?



Joe Biden. ↩pvt_acct🔸

Absolutely nothing to see here, move right along.🔸

...The world is full of wonder for those who skip physics...



Watch this fascinating video explaining why the official data on the aircraft of 9-11 is complete and utter bullshit.



🇺🇸 🇹🇼 🇨🇳 The Financial Times:

US Navy Special Operations Forces - "Navy SEALs" - are being actively retrained to participate in the war in Taiwan. They have been given a training ground on the coast of Virginia, where they are practicing deterring a Chinese landing.



RFK Jr: “There still has to be a reckoning” for Covid



“The mainstream media hasn’t caught up with the science, but the science is out there now and it’s devastating.”



“Yesterday, the chief attorney for FDA admitted, because he lost a case in court against a doctor, that there was no reason to discourage people from taking Ivermectin.



Ivermectin was a very devastating cure for Covid. It literally obliterated Covid.



By depriving people of Ivermectin, millions of people around the globe died.



There were cures for Covid from day one … but they didn’t want that, they wanted the vaccine only.



There’s a little-known federal rule that they were all aware of which said that you cannot issue an emergency use authorization for a vaccine if there is an existing remedy that has already been approved for any use.



If they admitted that any of them were effective, the whole vaccine project would have fallen apart.



WATCH, LISTEN AND SHARE

t.me/+JudyMikovitsLIVESTREAM

⬆🔸Robert Kennedy Junior says that Fauci and Gates were involved in terrible, immoral, homicidal criminal behavior during Covid and that by depriving people of Ivermectin millions of people died. He says there needs to be a reckoning after they pretended like there was no cure for Covid so they could push the vaccine for profit.

This is the man who is now allied closely with Trump and may be able to take on big pharma like no one has.

Things are looking up. 🔥



"I don't look into Anthony Fauci's head. I don't look into Bill Gates's head. I don't say he did this because he was greedy or because he was manipulative I just lay out what they did and the story speaks for itself. And you know it's a story of really of people involved in really terrible terrible, immoral, homicidal, criminal behavior. A position of government that he had for fifty years without any election, to clamp down these totalitarian controls that were not science based and that everybody now admits There was no science In fact yesterday…

the chief…

attorney for FDA admitted that there was no reason to discourage people from taking Ivermectin. Ivermectin was a was a very very devastating cure for COVID it literally obliterated COVID. And you know by depriving people of Ivermectin many people millions of people around the globe died. And they didn't need to. There were cures for COVID from day one and very effective cures. And but they didn't want that. They wanted the vaccine only. And it was a rule there's a rule a you know a little known federal rule, that they were they were all aware of, which said that you cannot issue an emergency use authorization for vaccine if there is an existing remedy that has already been approved for any use.

The whole vaccine project would have fallen apart. They couldn't have done it. And so they decided that they were going to pretend that there was no cure except for the vaccine. And they gave people a product that was not properly tested. And then now, we have a whole generation of kids that has myocarditis these terrible heart problems in young athletic boys, you're seeing so many kids now drop dead on playing fields. Right and that we never saw anything like this before. On average it was I think twenty nine a month globally athletes who died on the field. And we were getting down to hundreds a month now. There still has to be a reckoning. The mainstream media hasn't caught up with this science.

But the science is out there now and it's devastating."

Retweet

Rumble ↩t.me/PepeMatter🔸

🔸The toxic industries of Big Food, Big Ag and Big Pharma are waging a full-blown war against RFK Jr, Trump and reality. This means the Democrat party is now the party of mass POISONING of the American people via toxic food additives, toxic pesticides and toxic pharmaceuticals. This election is literally about DEATH vs. LIFE. Dems = Death. #MAHA = LIFE. Choose wisely. ↩t.me/RealHealthRanger🔸

Shanahan on the chronic illness epidemic and how RFK Jr plans to make America healthy again. (1 min, 36 sec)

↩t.me/davidavocadowolfe 🥑

FDA, CDC, Big Pharma and the entire food industry shit themselves when they saw RFK at Trump Tower in 2016. Can't wait till this comes full circle. Time is not linear. ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸🔴 FDA 'Fact Check' of RFK Jr Claim Backfires in Worst Possible Way



Much of the evidence of the Secret Service coordination of the JFK assassination has already emerged, but, evidence of the Protection Detail execution of RFK senior was buried - but I've resurrected it.



We need to protect both Trump and RFK, Jr.

https://spookdblog.blogspot.com/2024/08/meeting-rfk-jr.html



https://x.com/SpookdBlog/status/1827800828859552024🔸

RFK senior was murdered by his "protection detail" in Los Angeles [according to all the forensic evidence]. The Left will continue to try to assassinate RFK, Jr. and Trump.

https://spookdblog.blogspot.com/2024/08/meeting-rfk-jr.html



https://x.com/SpookdBlog/status/1827800172577149393 ⤴↩t.me/SpookdBlogChat🔸

Well, if that doesn't convince you they have many more problems than they can solve, I'm not sure what would convince you. Every one of these is merely the tip of an XXXXXL iceberg. Karma's a … well you know, the thing. I can promise it won't be boring. No bets on wild, crazy, OMG, or upside down. Aliens, either. Bound to get some when you've got this much information to bury before it breaks ground. Information highways are about to hit a premium. It's essentially all they have left. But they'll lose reams of voters if they go all out before the election.

Stick with me. We'll ride this coaster together.

Back to

Share