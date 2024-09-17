Of course, we were always going to have a repeat of this narrative. Maybe several more are in development right now. We're going to look at this story a little differently - by mostly comparing it to the Crooks UnCreed event. Our first pass through is only going to focus on those elements that mirror the first attempt. Which was exactly two months and two days prior to this one. First ∆ in the bag! Let's go…

↩t.me/TheScrollofBenjamin🔸

Donald Trump was quickly taken to safety following what the FBI deemed a potential assassination attempt at his Florida golf course.



This event occurred nearly two months after a shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania that resulted in the death of a supporter and left the Republican candidate injured.



The suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Routh, has been arraigned on federal firearm charges.



The FBI is now overseeing the investigation.



Click the link in @BBCNews’s bio to learn more about this event and what has been uncovered so far.



(Reuters, Getty)



#DonaldTrump #US #BBCNews

➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖

BBC News by ASM Channels ↩t.me/Motivations_Quote🔸

🇺🇸🇺🇸 The Martin County Sheriffs Office has stated that the Suspect involved in the Shooting at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach was Arrested while fleeing in an SUV on I-95.

🔗 OSINT Defender ↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

Florida police detail moments Ryan Wesley Routh was apprehended



“The suspect’s demeanor I would describe as having a relatively calm, flat, in fact… he was not displaying a lot of emotions,” Sheriff William Snyder told CNN.

#Trump - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

The Secret Service was the one who opened fire after they saw a suspected gunman at Trump International Golf Club in Florida. https://x.com/ImMeme0/status/1835414917584929159 ↩t.me/gratefulpatriot🔸

Watch: Sheriff says male suspect was calm during the stop and asked no questions; FBI has taken the driver in custody

Intel Point Alert ↩t.me/police_frequency🔸

Martin County Sheriff: "[The shooter] is not from this area, which raises the bigger question: How does a guy from not here get all the way to Trump International, realize that the president, former president of the United States is golfing and is able to get a rifle in that vicinity? I think that's the question the FBI, the Secret Service are laser-focused on today: Is this guy part of a conspiracy?" https://x.com/greg_price11/status/1835713416503157212 ↩t.me/gratefulpatriot🔸

https://x.com/TonySeruga/status/1835542259707900363 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

Trump issues statement

↩t.me/TikTokNews45🔸

🔸⚡️🇺🇸 The Israeli embassador to United States says the FBI should look into Iran over today's assassination attempt on Trump.

↩t.me/medmannews🔸

WHAT DID HANNITY JUST SAY... 😐BREAKING: Donald Trump was tackled by Secret Service agents when he was on the 5th hole after "pops" rang out.



According to Fox News, Trump was getting ready to putt when the incident unfolded.



The revelation came from Fox News' Sean Hannity who has spoken to Trump multiple times since the incident at Trump International Golf Club.



"They heard 'pop, pop, pop, pop.' And Steve went into great specificity and great detail as to what happened.



"Within seconds, the Secret Service pounced on the president and covered him. You had sn*pers with tripods. They knew the direction where the shots had been fired, and they had eyes on the location where the shots had been fired."



https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1835404860105343191 ↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

↩KHOU 11 YT channel🔸

🤯Check this article out. It’s about the FBI agent who just briefed America on President Trump’s second assassination attempt:



Top FBI officials ordered an agent to scrub his Facebook page to delete anti-Trump vitriol before they would promote him to head the bureau’s Miami field office, which covers former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, a whistleblower told Congress.



In a disclosure to the House Judiciary Committee, the whistleblower said Jeffrey Veltri was promoted earlier this year to become the special agent in charge of the Miami office.



The whistleblower called Mr. Veltri “adamantly and vocally anti-Trump” and said FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, Deputy Director Paul Abbate and Executive Assistant Director Jennifer Moore were involved in directing Mr. Veltri to cleanse his social media.



“The home of President Donald Trump is located in the area of responsibility of the Miami Field Office. It was well known that Veltri was adamantly and vocally Anti-Trump,” said the disclosure, which The Washington Times has obtained. “Wray, Abbate and Moore wanted to ensure that Veltri appeared non-political, Veltri was ordered to remove all of his Facebook and Social media posts that were Anti-Trump.”



The whistleblower said the bureau leaders weren’t concerned about Mr. Veltri’s “bias against Trump” but whether “information related to Veltri’s political bias can be removed from the public domain.”



The whistleblower said Mr. Veltri, who served as acting deputy assistant director of the bureau’s security division until March, also oversaw efforts to suspend agents’ security clearances if they seemed to be a “right-wing radical.”



The whistleblower said the bureau leaders weren’t concerned about Mr. Veltri’s “bias against Trump” but whether “information related to Veltri’s political bias can be removed from the public domain.”

READ | XPOST 🔸

Veltri was also the Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Security Division when it used the so-called “Trump questionnaire.” 🧵 below of what the FBI whistleblowers @EMPOWR_us represents revealed…



XXPOST ⤴↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

Trump's security at West Palm golf course was lighter because he’s not the 'sitting president'



https://thepostmillennial.com/trumps-security-at-west-palm-golf-course-was-lighter-because-hes-not-the-sitting-president-law-enforcement ↩t.me/Qrashthematrix🔸

The would-be assassin has been identified as Ryan Routh @RyanRouth



I just peeked at his account and he is a Bernie Democrat, and quite a fan of Ukraine.



Here is his LinkedIn account. You’ll notice his banner is a bunch of Ukraine flags.



Heavily brainwashed Dem. As expected. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

https://x.com/time/status/1833823556997644331?s=46&t=U9qIgW5d76NjCtKdRoIHvg🔸

⚡️Photo of Position Suspect Prepared for "Assassination Attempt" on Trump



US authorities say the person pointed a rifle through the fence. A scope, backpacks and a GoPro were also found.

↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸The MSM is all over the lone wolf operator, acting alone narrative. 🙄😂 ↩t.me/criticalricetheory🔸

It turns out Routh was well known to law enforcement and had been on the FBI's radar since 2019. A tip came in claiming that the convicted felon was in possession of a firearm, officials revealed at a press conference on Monday, but the tipster never confirmed the information.



FBI, Secret Service and other federal and local officials also provided an update as conspiracy theories fly about the would-be Trump assassin, saying it appears Routh was a lone wolf actor.



The would-be assassin left behind in the brush of Trump's golf club on Sunday a loaded AK-47 Soviet-style rifle known as an SKS, two bags, a digital video camera and ceramic layered bulletproof body armor



'We do not have information that he has been acting with anyone else in present,' the Miami FBI Field Office's Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Veltri told reporters when asked if the shooter acted alone.



The update included limited information discovered in the 24 hours since the incident.



The FBI has interviewed seven witnesses so far they also disclosed.

READ | XPOST ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

https://fixvx.com/BonillaJL/status/1835417596083998846🔸

🔸⬆ MSNBC blames the second Trump assassination attempt on… Trump himself

#MSNBC - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

WAPO💩EXCLUSIVE: Soon after Donald Trump became president, authorities tried to warn him about the risks posed by golfing at his own courses because of their proximity to public roads. Secret Service agents came armed with unusual evidence: not suspect profiles or spent bullet casings, but simple photographs taken by news crews of him golfing at his private club in Sterling, Va.



They reasoned that if photographers with long-range lenses could get the president in their sights while he golfed, so too could potential gunmen, according to former U.S. officials involved in the discussions who, like most others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.



But Trump insisted that his clubs were safe and that he wanted to keep golfing, the former officials said. These preferences posed problems for his protection that former Trump aides, Secret Service officials and security experts said have only intensified in the years since he left the White House, as his security detail shrank and agents no longer maintained as extensive a perimeter guarding his movements. A Trump spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

READ | XPOST ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

The media = the enemy of the people🔸

“Trump’s Violent Rhetoric”



Democrat Funded, Lincoln Project co-Founder, Rick Wilson:



“They’re still gonna have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump”



https://rumble.com/v5f6sbp-chris-hayes-theyre-still-gonna-have-to-go-out-and-put-a-bullet-in-donald-tr.html ⤴↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

💢 Hillary Clinton, on MSNDNC's Rachel Maddow Show, calls Trump a "dictator" who can’t be given "another chance to do harm to our country" — just one day after a SECOND assassination attempt

"I don't understand why it's so difficult for the press to have a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is."



“The object in this case is Donald Trump, his demagoguery, his danger to our country and the world.”



“Americans need to understand that they have to take Trump both seriously and literally, he has said what he wants to do. He and his allies with Project 2025, his desire to be a dictator.”



“We can't go back and give this very dangerous man another chance to do harm to our country and the world.”

↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

Here's where Routh’s X account started, and it quickly developed to drumming up support to go and fight. The post that had most engagement, he was overwhelmingly told he's a blowhard loser. Looking at the followers and following, it looks so much like a DS set up it's not funny. Paid provocateur, held in the asset bank for more hard core actions as required. I guess today he was given the heads up. ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸NBC's Vaughn Hillyard ties the two Trump assassination attempts to....January 6

https://x.com/i/status/1835457051327144002🔸

🔸⬆ Who took this footage of Trump on the golf course BEFORE the event? https://x.com/foundring1/status/1835707939598025007?s=52🔸

Yeah, that’s all it is NBC, an “incident” ↩t.me/Jack_Posobiec🔸

MSDNC Got the memo, apparently.

🔗 ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

❗️Everything is going according to the plan 🇺🇸

🎙t.me/AussieCossack🔸

Attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh appeared in a propaganda video for Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion in May 2022

#Trump - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

BREAKING: Here is the interview Ryan Routh conduced in 2023 with Semafor discussing recruiting Afghan fighters to deploy to Ukraine ↩t.me/Jack_Posobiec🔸

❗️Newsweek Romania interviewed attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh in 2022 regarding his efforts to recruit mercenaries to fight in Ukraine

#Trump - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

💢 The shooter was featured in a NYTimes article about Ukraine

With Legion growth stalling, Ryan Routh, a former construction worker from Greensboro, N.C., is seeking recruits from among Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban. Mr. Routh, who spent several months in Ukraine last year, said he planned to move them, in some cases illegally, from Pakistan and Iran to Ukraine. He said dozens had expressed interest.



“We can probably purchase some passports through Pakistan, since it’s such a corrupt country,” he said in an interview from Washington.



It is not clear whether he has succeeded, but one former Afghan soldier said he had been contacted and was interested in fighting if it meant leaving Iran, where he was living illegally.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/25/world/europe/volunteers-us-ukraine-lies.html ↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

Trump assassins appeared in propaganda commercials for both BlackRock and Azov



The two men who are separately suspected of trying to assassinate former US President Donald Trump both were apart of “propaganda commercials”.



Ryan Routh is seen taking part in a rally to support the Ukrainian Army’s Azov Battalion, while Thomas Crooks is filmed at a high school as part of a promo-clip for BlackRock.



You do the math…



#BlackRock #Azov - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

❗️Following an apparent assassination attempt on the Republican presidential nominee, RT spoke with US Army veteran Scott Bennett, who suggested that the attack could be attributed to the Secret Service's inaction

#Trump - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

❗️Trump issues Truth Social statement following assassination attempt

#Trump - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

↩t.me/FinchGildersleeve🔸

These clips are all from one show. One show, about an hour, on MSNBC from a few months ago.



Watch until the end when they start talking about Hitler.



They do this all day, every day. Then they tell Republicans to tone down the rhetoric.



https://x.com/mazemoore/status/1835566681260724354 ↩t.me/inmagnaexcitatio🔸

🔸Wow. Just hours after the second assassination attempt on President Trump and CBS is using their @60Minutes

show to attack him as a “threat to democracy” over January 6th. No matter how you hate the corporate media, it’s not enough.

https://fixvx.com/CortesSteve/status/1835464916045619643🔸

🔸See how this works everyone? Trump almost gets shot AGAIN and the press connects it to the fact Haitians are eating people's pets, and Trump bothered to notice. Lester Holt is saying Trump deserved to die. That's what this is.

https://fixvx.com/charliekirk11/status/1835457316621308051 ⤴↩pvt_acct🔸

❗️Here is a list of quotes from Republicans inciting the assassination of Donald Trump.



🇺🇸Is this normal?

🎙 t.me/AussieCossack🔸

Remember that her husband, Alexander Vindman, caused the first impeachment of President Trump by lying about Trump's call with Zelensky where Trump asked him what Hunter Biden was doing in Ukraine ↩t.me/Jack_Posobiec🔸

Many men wish death upon me... ↩t.me/medmannews🔸

Sheriff Suggests "Ominous... Conspiracy" Behind Trump Assassination Attempt

BY TYLER DURDEN

MONDAY, SEP 16, 2024 - 12:25 PM

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder suggested there may be an “ominous” wider “conspiracy” at play regarding yesterday’s suspect in the attempted assassination of Trump given that the gunman appeared to know Trump’s private schedule.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/sheriff-suggests-ominous-conspiracy-behind-trump-assassination-attempt🔸

🔸Breaking News: Routh's cell phone pinged in the vicinity of the Golf Course from 2am until 1:30pm when he fled.



The plates on his car are also stolen plates.



The AR he used also had a scratched out serial number.



All of this leads to premeditation.



https://x.com/wendyp4545/status/1835727819235524829?s=52 🔸

The names of these people are questionable. Almost like whomever is behind it wants them looked into. Riddle? Crooks? Routh = rough ground ⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

MSNBC Had Footage of Trump’s “Secret” Golf Outing before the shooting…



How did MSNBC get this footage? Why were they there? How did they know Trump would be there?



Just like Butler PA, were they trying to capture the killshot?



https://rumble.com/v5f7gcl-msnbc-had-footage-of-trumps-secret-golf-outing-before-the-shooting.html ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

💀🔸🙅🔹👁🔸🔥🔹🎯

So, I’m sure that looks like a lot. Just the top matches covered an entire page when I listed them out. But nearly all of them had differences, too. Like shots fired but no one was hit (I'm sure that was supposed to be two people were hit -Trump and shooter just like the last time!) All the shots came from SS instead of from assassin and local LE as well. In both “incidents” one person on each side of the attempt was local - and the other was from far away. Trump was tackled by SS when he wasn't being shot at here, but merely surrounded after when he was there. Most of the non mirrored similarities were the media. Shocking, I know. (They'll never get another playbook!) It was still all because of J6, Iran, Putin, Trump being a dictator, and because local LE has much clearer vision than the Feds.

But let’s take a look or twelve at what's different this time.

MSNBC: The suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump did not have a line of sight on Trump and did not fire his weapon, Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. said in a law enforcement update.

🔗↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

🔸If you understand how GOLF is played, it's absolutely freaking USELESS to 'point out' that Routh had 'no line of sight' on Trump when he was spotted and driven out of his hide spot.



ROUTH WAS STAKING OUT THE SIXTH HOLE of the Trump International Golf Course. Trump was on HOLE #5 and would have been HEADING TO HOLE #6 shortly.



The only reason Routh was spotted was because Trump's security detail was SPLIT UP. Most of the security team was around Trump at the hole he was currently playing.



THE OTHER PART of the security team was scoping out the NEXT HOLE looking for threats before Trump got there.



THIS IS HOW ROUTH WAS DISCOVERED EARLY AND FLUSHED OUT.



An observant agent saw the rifle barrel and started firing.



Yet we're going to see dishonest people try to downplay what happened here because 'Trump was never in any real danger' and 'the guy never had a line of sight on him!' ↩t.me/riseofthenewmedia🔸

Trump urges the FBI & Secret Service to Learn more about the First Shooter, Thomas Crooks



• there are still apps they haven’t opened yet

• the father hired a bit time attorney… “which is pretty strange”



Trump knows something big… ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

Diagram of the day 😁 ↩t.me/InessaFromYoutube🔸

↩t.me/grandoldmemes🔸

Ryan Routh: From 74 Arrests to Attempted Presidential Assassination



A man with an extensive criminal history in North Carolina has been accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump for the second time.



Ryan Routh, 58, amassed 74 arrests and over 100 charges in Guilford County between 1996 and 2014. His offenses include serious crimes like manufacturing weapons of mass destruction and possessing stolen property.



Despite living most of his life in North Carolina, Routh moved to Hawaii six years ago, returning briefly in May to clear out his former residence.



A former neighbor described Routh as "wild" and confrontational, expressing surprise at his arrest in West Palm Beach for the alleged assassination attempt.



As investigators delve deeper into Routh's background, including a brief stint at North Carolina A&T University, questions arise about the path that led from his troubled past to this high-profile arrest.



https://x.com/UngaTheGreat/status/1835526802347081767

↩t.me/UngaTheGreat🔸

❗️American political commentator Candace Owens sounds off on the latest assassination attempt against Donald Trump



“Convicted for weapons of mass destruction and then years later trying to recruit Americans to the war in Ukraine?… Asset,” she said on X.

#Trump - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Candace is suddenly demonetised from Youtube.

↩t.me/LauraAbolichannel🔸

↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🔸— 🇺🇸 NEW: AP reports that the Secret Service opened fire before the suspect could shoot at Donald Trump



According to the Associated Press, an unidentified man carrying an AK-47 pushed the muzzle of his firearm through the perimeter of Donald Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire, according to three law enforcement officials.



The assassin then dropped his weapon in the bushes and fled in an SUV, and was later arrested on the road in neighboring Martin County. – AP News.

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

He has a telegram handle as well ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

(I added the circle around the date. 30 days/1 month post first assassination! Second ∆)

⚡️🇺🇸 Some of his statements back in 2022. ↩t.me/medmannews🔸

Screenshots prior to Facebook takedown.



Share on X:

Post 1

Post 2

Post 3 ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

Followed by: Jordan Sather 👀🤔 ↩pvt_acct🔸

Ryan Routh was looking for revolutionaries to "take this whole system down."



This looks so bad…



https://rumble.com/v5f39dv-ryan-routh-was-looking-for-revolutionaries-to-take-this-whole-system-down..html🔸

The Trump Shooter from today… his name is Ryan Wesley Routh



• He just so happened to be filmed by Newsweek in 2022 about his effort to recruit mercenaries to fight in Ukraine.



• The New York Times wrote a profile on Ryan W. Routh back in 2023.



• Times put out a a new cover on 9/11 with Trump in a golf cart with the caption “In Trouble” —— Did they Know?



https://rumble.com/v5f37jh-trump-shooter-ryan-wesley-routh-was-featured-in-2022-newsweek-recruiting-me.html ⤴↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

Trump Assassination Attempt No 2 was PREDICTED By TIME Magazine cover!



These are MIND-BLOWING connections!



*On September 11th (Of ALL days) Time Magazine released a cover of Donald Trump stuck in a Bunker in a golf cart with the title... "In Trouble"



This is exactly where this event took place only 4 days later!



Once Secret Service took action Trump was then taken to a Bunker somewhere on the property.

(Sand Bunker)



#SecretService #Trump https://x.com/In2ThinAir/status/1835443041521279241 ↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

Wow the NYT interviewed this MKUltra lunatic last year about Ukraine.



What a bunch of retards.



https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1835458832522268874?s=46&t=dk3FBglKJNULnlNs0jz0sQ ↩t.me/GoBPH🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸 (Voice recording on his phone)

https://x.com/robbystarbuck/status/1835462304189886898?s=52🔸

🔸Bernhard at MoA takes a look at the Azov links to Routh who tried to shoot Trump yesterday.



https://www.moonofalabama.org/2024/09/west-experiences-blowback-from-fostering-fascists-in-ukraine.html ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

https://x.com/lauraloomer/status/1835511872394563994?s=52🔸

Quite possibly a Budanov asset. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

❗️Trump assassination attempt 2.0: Ryan Routh’s X account has been taken down



But not before a thorough screengrab captured the failed shooter’s history.



In one post from 2022, Routh writes that Moscow should be attacked with nuclear weapons, and in another, he urges civilians from all over the world to “flood Ukraine” to fight.



Notably, the 58-year-old also had a habit of replying to prominent figures demanding more aid to Ukraine, including POTUS, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and many officials in the Kiev regime, for example, top politician and adviser Mikhail Podolyak, and Vladimir Zelensky himself.

#Trump - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

❗️Failed Trump shooter’s son confirms dad’s Ukraine fanaticism — Media



“My dad went over there and saw people fucking fighting and dying,” Oran Routh told The Guardian during a brief call about his father. “He… tried to make sure s* was cool, and s* was not cool.”



When speaking about the former president, who days earlier refused to answer whether he wanted Ukraine to defeat Russia in the conflict, Oran Routh said: “Meanwhile, this guy’s sitting behind his f desk, not doing a goddamn thing.”

#Trump - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

He penned a book "Ukraine Unwinnable War" by Ryan Routh.

This account goes into detail:

https://x.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1835552460481478829?t=1DZuVSQ9VhsSLp4d4gpA-A&s=19 ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸The second man who tried to shoot Donald Trump was not just a "Ukraine on the brain" fanatic. I mean he was, and he literally self-published a 300-page pamphlet titled "Ukraine's Unwinnable War" in which he blames the West for not giving Kiev the means to defeat Russia (which? space lasers?) — but the thing about Ryan Routh that really leaps out is that he was the believer in the Current Thing. One day it was Ukraine, the next the Iran nuclear deal, and the next January 6.



This 58-year-old American is a case study in what "a mind programmed" looks like: a man who gets insanely emotional about opinions he thinks are his own, but are in fact assigned to him by the media-political complex. There are many such cases — literally tens of millions, in fact.



I hope it's clear by now that the Globalist American Empire operates on perception management and narrative manipulation. That, by the way, helps explain its hatred for RT and any other outlet that threatens their hold on "reality" (i.e. the conjured narrative they try to impose on everyone, not just at home but globally). ↩t.me/thenebulator🔸

🔸JUST-IN: Is Trump’s Would be Assassin Ryan Routh an Associate of MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance With Ukrainian Ties Mentioned in NY Times Article?



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/just-is-trumps-would-be-assassin-ryan-routh/🔸

Azov regiment Neo-Nazis disavow failed Trump assassin



Ukraine’s Neo-Nazi Azov regiment tries to distance itself from Ryan Wesley Routh, a noted pro-Kiev and pro-Azov advocate, who tried to kill Donald Trump over the weekend.



The group’s media office called the possible connection between Azov and Routh “Russian propaganda”.



The group also put this guy in their own agitational video in 2022.



Whoops.



#Trump #Azov - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

H/T Dave - https://x.com/Tacticalgnome23/status/1835468974890381401 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

🇺🇸 God, his wife is even crazier than Walz himself. 😬

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

Here is a picture of Ryan Wesley Routh posing with Biden-Kamala appointee and outspoken Trump hater Chef José Andrés.



Pretty bizarre.



🔗 ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

Throwback 🍕https://dc.eater.com/2012/1/18/6621675/gq-names-jose-andres-james-alefantis-among-most-powerful-people-in ↩pvt_acct🔸

https://x.com/TonySeruga/status/1835671752850161737🔸

https://x.com/TonySeruga/status/1835674168014364762🔸

Final opinion - the FBI set this attempt up and rigged it to look like heroes. Potus has cameras all over Mar A Lago. ⤴↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

↩t.me/defenderoftherepublic22🔸

BREAKING: Blackwater CEO & Ex-Navy SEAL Erik Prince is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis and other local authorities to TAKEOVER the investigation into the 2nd attempt on Trump's life from the FBI before they scrub everything



"I would not even turn that guy over to the Feds until he has been thoroughly investigated, interrogated by the state and local authorities."



~ Behizy on X ↩t.me/ThePatriotAU🔸

🔸”The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club. The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee.”

Me thinks the rest of the world is about to find out that DeSantis has been working for Trump and the military this entire time.



https://x.com/govrondesantis/status/1835476568212201744?s=52&t=MoBmRnotGFHuD6pUFj_p ↩t.me/newstreasonupdates🔸

🔸Odd word choice from de Santis. Current GOP nominee.



https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2024/09/15/governor-ron-desantis-says-state-will-investigate-assassination-attempt-of-current-gop-nominee/ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

There’s a WALL around Trump International Palm Beach.



One entrance in and out.



Golf Course only, not a resort.



Member Invite Only.



Secret Service everywhere, heavily guarded, no matter what media says (they’re supposed to say that).



Been there, done that, got the shirts and cap.



There’s always ignorance and stupidity… even in operations.



But the Liberals are atrocious on X right now.



I believe they’re worse than illegal migrants. 💯🔥🐂 ↩t.me/rattletrap1776🔸

NEW: Gov. Ron DeSantis said it may not be “best” for agencies that are prosecuting former President Donald Trump to be the same ones investigating the second assassination attempt against him.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating the incident, which occurred at Trump International Golf Club around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in West Palm Beach. The incident led to the arrest of 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, authorities announced.



On Sunday, DeSantis announced the state would be conducting its own investigation on the incident.



The governor said at a press conference Monday, with “all due respect” to the federal government, “those same agencies that are prosecuting Trump in that jurisdiction are now going to be investigating this.”



“I just think that that may not be the best thing for this country,” DeSantis said.



“Nevertheless, they have their prerogative, but we have our prerogative, and so we’ll be making an announcement further along those lines in the ensuing days,” he said.

READ | XPOST ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

The 2nd Trump assassination attempt suspect was all over the FBI’s radar, the media’s radar and the State Department’s radar. He was a Ukraine radical with an extensive rap sheet. How was a roofer from North Carolina travelling to Ukraine, Hawaii, DC and Palm Beach? And how was he so easily able to show up at the right place at the right time?



- Jesse Watters ↩t.me/WeTheMedia🔸

🔸A source tells me the leak of Trump's whereabouts is coming from Homeland Security, not USSS. Homeland Security is leaking location details to FBI, and FBI is running the assassins. The entire top leadership of the FBI is desperately trying to figure out how to eliminate Trump, while the loyal elements of US Secret Service are trying to stop it. Homeland Security and US State Dept are full-on treasonous criminal ops at this point. If Homeland can't eliminate Trump soon, State Dept will make sure a war begins with Russia. If they fail, hundreds of top people within FBI and Homeland are going to either flee the country or be criminally prosecuted under a Trump presidency. This is what's at stake. ↩t.me/RealHealthRanger🔸

🔸Sean HANNITY told him…. HANNITY was supposed to play golf with Trump, that day… so HANNITY knew Trump was playing…. Who did he tell?? I don’t trust HANNITY one bit … he had John (pedophile) Hemmer N.A.M.B.L.A. (CIA) child trafficker…. on his show (cover up) Summer Wells abduction…. That whole Fox News is no better than ABC after Rodger Ailes left….. ↩pvt_acct🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

https://x.com/tonyseruga/status/1835726509350560225?s=52🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

💀🔹🙅🔸👁🔹🔥🔸🎯

So the differences shout out at you, but here goes: shooter had no line of sight to the target, SS actually doing their job, Trump does an event that night, shooter was well known to Feds, an ex con, older, wild/confrontational personality, all over SM/author with ties to several media companies and Nazis (oops, did I just say media again?), and an ongoing State investigation.

None of that was present in our Crooks character or Pennsylvania setting.

Our last section is Miscellaneous & Conspiracy! Saving the best for last…

Trump assassination attempts: 2



Votes Kamala has received: 0 ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

Alex Jones claims the United States is in an ‘open state of war between the people and the Deep State’ after the second failed attempt on Trump’s life

#InfoWars - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸https://apnews.com/live/trump-shooting-west-palm-beach-updates#https://apnews.com/live/trump-shooting-west-palm-beach-updates



"During an eight-minute hearing, prosecutors levied two charges against him: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number." ↩pvt_acct🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

Read the full Report here 👇



https://www.hawley.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Hawley-Whistleblower-Report-re-USSS-Failures-2024-09-16.pdf ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

Is this evidence the Trump assassin was a CIA asset?



It’s still early, don’t jump to any conclusions.



I’m just out here doing the FBIs job for them because we all know Chris Wray busy prepping the cover up as we speak.



Shoutout @SomeBitchIIKnow for the archives



https://x.com/cancelcloco/status/1835513228560114015?s=46&t=suZMIzN5Q0sZxFVYMr0IFA ↩t.me/criticalricetheory🔸

Strange things are happening…



This person, Edward Heckman, wrote an article dated August 30, 2024



He wrote that bank records revealed Thomas Crooks from the 1st assassination attempt, made unusual payments to two individuals…

—— Ryan Routh

—— Peter Riddle

—— he even connected Maxwell Yearick as a CIA Operative who trained Ryan Routh…



But here’s the weird part…



I used the way back machine and found the that this information WAS NOT part of the original article; meaning, this information was added recently.



Stinks of three letter agency involvement…



Article

https://www.lawyersclubindia.com/wealth/maxwell-yearick-2/



Archived August 30

https://web.archive.org/web/20240830182435/https://www.lawyersclubindia.com/wealth/maxwell-yearick-2/ ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

Strange similarities ↩pvt_acct🔸

Q 586



What would happen if texts originating from a FBI agent to several [internals] discussed the assassination (possibility) of the POTUS or member of his family?

What if the texts suggest foreign allies were involved?



(I’ve been tracking. Look for more)



Q 4686



SEPT 14-18, 21-25 [track & follow]



Yesterday’s “event” was one

But more things to come out / happen ↩t.me/stormypatriotjoe21🔸

UPDATE: 2nd Trump Assassination Attempt



Acting SS Director Ronald Rowe says there “Could be another Geo-Political Event that could put the US into a Kinetic Conflict”



Sounds like they are prepping for blaming a foreign nation if they are ever successful taking Trump out… don’t it?



https://rumble.com/v5f7ll9-there-could-be-another-geo-political-event-that-could-put-the-us-into-a-kin.html ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

🔸”Ryan Wesley Routh visited Fort Bragg dozens of times in the past few years. Isn’t the US Army's psychological operations unit out of Fort Bragg? 😉”

(Ghosts in the Machine video included!)

https://x.com/tonyseruga/status/1835812896699490622?s=52 ↩pvt_acct🔸

💀🔸🙅🔹👁🔸🔥🔹🎯

It almost seems incredible that by this point that the financial (at least) connections between these assassins would be nailed down. And most of all - essentially the near promise that a “geopolitical” event will take us into a kinetic conflict. While it would seem that missiles aimed at and hitting Russia would top that list, the Biden administration seems to be wobbling from the OO. So maybe they have something else planned.

I have decided that this is already long enough but will post a short listing tomorrow of what they're hoping to cover up with this “loud noises incident.”

If I had to guess, I would say this “event” - whatever it is, will happen just in time and be just severe enough to chop election day off of the election cycle. And a battle would ensue to declare the mail in ballots sufficient to declare a winner. In a few weeks after the emergency eases or is over. (Giving them plenty of time for needed fortifications.) We'll have to see if Trump resumes his previously reversed position on same day voting. And encourages his voters to vote early. As the RNC wanted him to.

Otherwise, or possibly in addition to these potentialities, I feel fairly confident as stated up top, that another attempted “incident” is already in the works. October 16 would be one month and one day from that attempt. I'm marking my calendar. How about you?

Stay vigilant. Crazy days are in our futures.

Back to

Share