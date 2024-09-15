I posed a question in our debate-9/11 piece about whether they (and you) could feel 9/11 coming for them. That is certainly only a matter of time until the hammer falls. But voting begins in some places momentarily and we are now only 51 days left until voting ceases. I'm not predicting an election result; only that voting will not be extended beyond that date.

And those 51 days feel like both an instant and an eternity. The biggest thing compacting that timeline has been the nuclear explosion under the Pets Narrative. Those 51 days could literally disappear before this narrative begins to even lose steam. I don't think any of us are truly qualified to assess where and how far this narrative invades the voting consciousness of the world. Everyone from everywhere is hopping on board the train. And it feels like it hasn't even left the station yet.

But the fact remains that those 51 days are all the (traditional) Narrative Makers have left. They will be trying to do anything at all to keep MAGA, MAHA, and now the new PETA, from securing the W on November 5.

Let's break this down into some semblance of order. Starting with a continuation of the news as it broke on Wednesday and mushroomed on Thursday and again on Friday.

In his initial debate with Kamala Harris, Donald Trump reiterated false assertions that immigrants are responsible for killing and consuming pets in Springfield, Ohio.



Springfield authorities informed the BBC that “there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured, or mistreated by members of the immigrant community.”



🇭🇹A video of Haitians cooking a cat is going viral.



🔸🇺🇸🇭🇹 J.D. Vance , the Republican candidate for Vice President of the United States, decided to scare the public properly and said that illegal immigrants from Haiti were causing a stir in Springfield, Ohio.



Just think, they steal domestic animals and eat them.



Earlier, there were reports that over 20,000 migrants showed up in Springfield overnight, started littering everywhere and arguing with locals, and federal media stubbornly ignored what was happening.



Frankly, given the number of freaks on American soil, anyone could theoretically eat a lapdog or someone's favorite cat. Similar stories are often told about ordinary homeless people, but any anti-immigrant agenda is good against the Democrats.



Nevertheless, I still remembered the story of my friends who decided to give away recently born kittens via Avito. Two Uzbeks came for them, who brushed off the offer to take food, a litter box and a carrier, but were keen to know how much the fluffy creatures weighed.



The Uzbeks then left empty-handed, but a bad taste still remained.



NEW—Our Frontlines team visited Springfield, OH today. EVERYONE they spoke to has heard stories of people's pets being eaten as well as ducks and geese disappearing.



Residents describe it as a "tinderbox" and a "time bomb" ready to go off.

BREAKING: A Springfield, Ohio man claims he saw Haitian migrants in a van catching cats, and they later admitted to the police that they were eating them.



"We've lost a whole bunch of cats."



"A van pulled over, and it had over 100 cats in it with the Haitians."



"They said they was eating them."



"I watched them get pulled over with the cats and admit to the police that they was eating them."



Can we get a fact-check, @ABC?



BREAKING: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is now sending State Troopers into Springfield, OH along with millions in funding to address the Haitian migrant crisis there, saying:



"The federal government has not demonstrated that they have any kind of plan to deal with the issue."



What's happened to the residents of Springfield is criminal. A town of 50,000 Americans does not deserve to be inundated by 20,000 foreigners, ever. Heads need to roll.



🚨 Springfield, Ohio



Leaked 911 call from August 26th of a Caller Reporting 4 Haitian Illegal Aliens Carrying Dead Geese



As Trump said in the debate last night… they’re killing and eating our animals.



SOMETHING STRANGE IS HAPPENING...Between Springfield, Ohio and Haiti (PART 1) ReallyGraceful 09/10🔸

🔸SOMETHING STRANGE IS HAPPENING...Between Springfield, Ohio and Haiti (PART 2)

🇲🇽🇺🇸By the way, in light of what's happening in Ohio.



Given the Mexican love of dogs, I would, for the sake of interest, feed the cartel members (who clearly have a division in this American state) a story about Haitians eating domestic animals and watch the solution to the American migration crisis live on air.



#Мексика #США #картели

Every single person needs to listen to this. She is reading a letter from an Ohio state representative about what is happening in Springfield.



Some highlights



- There is an employment agency over there that has been importing Haitian migrants into the town, and when they come there they sign a contract to work only for the owner and they cannot get a job directly with the actual companies. That same person owns rental properties. He used to make $600 to $800 a month per unit in rent but now he charges $250 per bed and puts 10 people to a unit so he makes quadruple amount of money.



- 18/19 year old Haitians are being enrolled as high school seniors



- hospitals are overrun



- if people get arrested, they get released because there is not enough interpreters



🔸The media doubling and tripling down on the "immigrants aren't eating pets in Ohio!" narrative is mega back firing as more data comes out on that situation.



Perfect opportunity to red-pill your friends when they ask and you can show them the evidence on your phone.



Mainstream media loses more cred with them.

They realize they're lied to.

They realize they need to go to social media for their news.



Springfield City Hall evacuated amid immigration firestorm

September 12, 2024 by Germania Rodriguez Poleo, Chief U.S. Reporter

City Hall in Springfield, Ohio, has been evacuated after a bomb threat was received on Thursday morning.

It comes as the city has found itself in the national spotlight amid a surge of Haitian migrants.

Everyone who was in the building has been evacuated and is safe, according to mayor Rob Rue.

City Manager Bryan Heck and Deputy Director of Public Safety and Operations Jason Via were seen outside the building at around 9am local time, as reported by the Springfield News-Sun.

Haitians in Springfield Ohio are “fearing for their safety” amid the cat eating claims.



“It’s just hate speech… that’s what it is.” 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣😂



Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, used to run a school in Haiti. Probably that's the reason an enormous amount of them moved to Ohio. He is just bringing his p-ring home.



🔸Ohio Gov DeWine says that Haitians stealing & eating neighborhood pets is a story made up on the internet.

Did you know #DeWine runs a large charity in Haiti that takes care of Haitian kids so they can have a better life???



“Look, the mayor … of Springfield says there’s no truth in that. They have no evidence of that at all,” added DeWine, whose family operates a charity in Haiti that has built a network of schools in the impoverished country. “So if we go with what the mayor says, he knows his city.”



Top Ohio Officials Respond to Claims of Springfield Pets Being Eaten

This American Is From The Same Island As The Ohio Haitian Illegal Migrants

“The Haitian immigrants are indeed eating animals. Let me tell you something about these people. Not only are they harvesting cats for food, but also for witchcraft purposes, voodoo purposes. Understand this, if you don't wanna take my word for it, go out there.

Meet a Haitian, talk to them about it. this is not something they aren't proud of. It’s their culture. they eat these animals and they use the blood and bones of these animals for voodoo and witchcraft purposes. this is not a joke. the fact that they are here illegally, Kamala did say she gave them a temporary protection over a hundred thousand of them.

But here's the thing, for good luck purposes, they will harvest cats, they will use the blood and the bone of these cats. They consume these things because they believe it brings good luck and good juju. This is not a joke, it's a fact. This is their culture. This is what they believe. They will die on a hill on this belief.”

🔸Breaking: Ohio’s Election Integrity Unit Uncovers Illegal Haitian Voter Registration Fraud Operation – Using Creole Language Forms



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/breaking-ohios-election-integrity-unit-uncovers-illegal-haitian/🔸

Two Springfield schools are evacuated as Ohio town is besieged with threats over Haitian migrants debacle

Trump highlights that 20,000 Haitians have taken over Springfield Ohio and they’re eating cats and dogs



Deepstate & MSM:

—— Calls in a school bomb in Springfield Ohio, making illegal aliens look innocent, and Blames Trump in the process…



🔸GPS—we have now identified the block of mobile devices the government has provided to these Haitians. Springfield, Ohio now has 32,117 Haitian immigrants.



Citizens are at their wits end.



HOLD ON Springfield Ohio and Aurora Colorado‼️Help is on the way!



Trump Announces his Mass Deportation Operation will Begin with Aurora and Springfield!



🔸OK, so this OP is out of control.

Even though the problem with migrants eating other animals over the past years I still remember the one in North Dakota with the Somalis…



So you have to think why now ?

What is a common factor between Ohio and Haiti?

Do you remember the ministers in the people that were murdered in Haiti a few months ago that I posted about that all came from Governor Dewine school/orphanage/church thing





Also remember, what is the first city that became a welcoming America city in U.S. history?



Dayton.



Springfield is a suburb of Dayton.



If I were the governor, I’d be really scared right now …

And OH GOP was the one that authorized the migrants there.🔸

We knew this was coming. We knew it - how? Dayton is the heart and the first Welcoming America city!! Springfield is their suburb.



Tell me you all knew it was coming.

This was done to cause harm to President Trump. Who started it?



The geese is ongoing there are tons of cities with migrants that will say the same… over the past 5 yrs.



🚨 Springfield, Ohio



Homeless Advocate says he hasn’t seen One Single Homeless Haitian in the Town while Local Residents are being Displaced



“Because they all got vouchers!…



He goes on to talk about how local residents are losing their homes and being replaced with migrants.



This is such a disgrace…



The best we can do fam is HIGHLIGHT what is happening. Share what is happening with the world.

MSM won’t air this stuff… so we must



OMG, Tucker Is Hilarious🤣🤣

We put the Spring in Springfield: Ohio resident shows off a new sign in a local park that says, ‘Please don’t eat the ducks’



Why would this town need this sign?

And then it starts spreading (just like our Venezuelan gang narrative!).

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/suspect-california-dumps-poisonous-foods-dogs-outside-pet/🔸

🚨 Houston, Texas



Three Cats found Mutilated, in Houston’s East End



• bodies cut in half

• paws missing

• missing limbs



• Fact, paws and bones of animals are used in black magic and voodoo.

—— Officials are stunned at who could possibly do this.



Gee, I wonder who 🤔



🚨 Queens, New York



In less than 4 Years of wide-open borders, Voodoo and Animal Sacrifices are now Commonplace here in America…



• In a little over a month, at least a dozen of wounded animals or carcasses have been discovered in the federally-managed Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach and the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge in Broad Channel — including five live pigs with partially severed ears.



• animals recovered from the revolting scene also include a near-dead baby rat tied up in a bag with chicken bones; a freshly-decapitated chicken head; a live hen in distress; and a dead dog with its neck snapped.



🚨 Charleroi, Pennsylvania



Small Town of 4,000 Experiences a Surge of 2,000+ Haitian Illegal Aliens



• more than 2,000 Haitian illegals have found a new home thanks to local factories allowing more employment opportunities.



• This year, the number of English language learners have exploded over 2,000%.



Charleroi “leaders” say it’s a GOOD Problem to have… but they need more money and help.. 🤦🏻‍♂️



🔴 MY THOUGHTS:



In an economy where American families are struggling and factories in this area have some of the highest paid jobs, they are opening their doors to Haitians?



This election will literally decide the fate of this county, and there won’t be another shot in 2028. This is it… and here’s why.



The millions of illegals who have come here, the longer they stay here, the more difficult, and maybe even impossible, it becomes.



These illegals, the longer they stay here, getting married, having children, taking jobs, they become more deeply entrenched into our society and at a certain point, you simply cannot remove them.



The global cabal, under the guise of humanitarianism, is flooding this country with migrants to destroy our values, our society, and our foundation in God.



Each day that passes, it gets just a little bit harder. And at some point it becomes impossible.



Pray for our country and may God give us the ability and strength to do what is needed to save this nation.



ALL narrative timing is created. Some more equal than others. The coincidence of this popping up out of obscurity when it's been going on for years is exactly zero. I hope you can see that.

We don't always find created false narratives every time. Several have certainly been shown to be on the mass shady side of that scale. This one appears to have some degree of legitimacy that actual events of this nature are occurring. The real story is the utilization of the narrative as an offensive strategy in the whole war for the minds we are immersed in.

And in its own way it is a mirror of 9/11 - sabotage from the US government, catastrophic consequences to the people in the heartland of America, recruited foreigners involved, lots of innocent victims. The 23 year long forever war has come home and there's blood in the streets.

But the biggest river of that blood is in the newest form of warfare: Memes! And on the most sinister of all platforms: TikTok! And from the most evil dictator: Trump! And his loyal MAGA peeps, too. These are big problems.

The ASPCA has endorsed President Trump



❗️Hopefully Kamalalala never recovers from the impact of this election winning tweet. 😁

And the faster than you could even sing 🎶🎵 “Are you ready hey are you ready for this?

Are you hanging on the edge of your seat?

Out of the doorway the bullets rip

To the sound of the beat yeah”

the memes went musical:

‘They’re eating the dogs’: Trump’s bombastic debate claim goes viral



A TikTok memes Pandora’s Box has been opened, after in the latest US presidential debate, Donald Trump brought up the rumors that people’s pets have been going missing, and that the migrants were to blame.



People have been uploading videos of their pets ‘reacting’ to the claim, footage of themselves pretending to cook them, as well as riffing off the very idea of it happening.

It's a strange world but I do think the eating the dogs & cats stunt has won Trump the elections...

Benny Johnson - Trump breaks internet with viral “They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats” remix trend taking over TikTok 🤣 Unstoppable.

Nothing like catchy tunes to get the attention of nearly evetyone!

Just in case you're not convinced yet (that this narrative was planned and executed in all its detail), let's see a wider and higher view of a few extra things that may move that needle forward a track or two.

‘bipartisan bill outlawing the slaughter and trade of cats and dogs in the United States.’



WTAF 🤔



As part of the Farm Bill in 2018 Trump signed a bill that prohibited the slaughter of cats and dogs 🤔🤔



🔸We are witnessing a fascinating post-debate shift.



The ABC “fact-checks” were not true, which has inversely drawn MORE attention to these topics, aka the Streisand Effect.



-Springfield

-Late term abortion

-Gun confiscation



Public discourse on X has thoroughly debunked ABC’s “fact-checks” and brought video receipts for every single Kamala lie. As time goes on, public perception is falling more in favor of Trump, thanks to the reach and influence of citizen journalists on X, and other social media, circulating the video evidence that disproves Kamala/ABC’s lies from the debate.



This not only proves Kamala and ABC lied, but it’s further confirmation that the MSM are in bed with the DNC, and once again proves Trump was right about the media being corrupt and out to get him. The more the media attack him with such blatant bias, the more it validates Trump’s entire narrative, and discredits the Dems for weaponizing the media against Trump. They just proved a “Deep State” exists, while the entire world was watching.



Initially, I did not think this debate would have much impact on public perception or change the calculus in November, but as I observe the public’s response on social media, I think this performance from ABC woke up more people than I projected.



Normally the moderators are more subtle with their bias, but ABC made it so obvious, that some of the remaining normies are starting to notice. Glitches in the matrix. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

(All 32 of them!)

DID YOU KNOW THERE IS A SECRET SERVICE COUNTER ASSAULT TEAM (CAT)? WONDER WHY TRUMP IS DROPPING ALL THE CAT VIDEOS/MEMES? CHECK THIS OUT



ICYMI: Kamala Harris’ bragged about protection Haitian migrants years before Ohio crisis



Critics are blasting Vice President Kamala Harris over her 2021 interview where she said the Biden administration provided special protections to tens of thousands of migrants from Haiti.



Currently, in 2024, states like Ohio are struggling with an influx of migrants, as some locals express utter outrage over the migrants allegedly feeding on local cats and birds.

The Haitian Jew who engineered the collapse of Haiti and subsequent migration of cannibal Haitians into America via Jewish NGOs is called Gilbert Bigio.



The Bigio family are Jews who immigrated in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries from the Middle East.



His son, Reuven, was an honorary consul of Israel in Haiti.



Bigio, funded the gangs that tore the country apart.

🔸Just started watching this now.



Interesting panel of speakers including former US President Bill Clinton and Irish businessman Denis O Brien.



Shocked to see, of all people, our old friend Klaus Schwab kicking off this discussion, and talking so passionately about Haiti and how crucial it is to help the situation there.

I nearly shed a tear.



Another shock was the number of NGOs on the island of Haiti. According to Bill Clinton, Haiti has 10,000 NGOs, possibly the highest number of NGOs per capita in the world. 😳



Clinton also explains why the most important thing they need is cash, and not trucks (which they already were able to buy) but a whole transportation network and delivery system.



Impressive tale from O Brien about how hardworking the Haitians are. One man, a father, having lost 5 of his children in the tragedy, turned up for work the next day. 🙈😳



Haiti is not boring, declared O Brien, to some giggles from his colleagues on the panel.



The importance of the arts was also emphasised. Worth a watch. (From 2010)

#takesavillage #clinton #haiti #davos #definitelynotboring #crucial #cloudywithachanceofmeatballsearthquakes #clintonfoundation #importanceofthearts🔸

🔸Interesting. Telecommunications billionaire, Irish businessman Denis O Brien, opening a Marriott hotel in Haiti.



Endorsed heavily by Bill Clinton. (From 2015)

🇺🇸🇭🇹🇰🇪Biden administration overrides GOP, authorizes $109 million for Kenyan force for Haiti



After months of being blocked by Republican lawmakers from funding an armed security mission to Haiti, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has directed the State Department to proceed with $109 million in funding to help special-forces cops from Kenya deploy to Haiti.



Blinken’s decision overrides a Republican hold on the funds, which along with several court challenges in Nairobi has delayed the mission’s deployment.



At least six other nations, including Jamaica and Benin, have told the United Nations they plan to send their own police officers as part of the the mission. Yet the countries have been slow to either provide equipment or put money in a mission trust fund managed by the U.N. (post from Jun 21)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6354314777112

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reacts to President Bidens executive action on the border on Your World.

June 28, 2024 by Adam Shaw

Mayorkas moves to shield hundreds of thousands from deportation back to troubled Caribbean nation



The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday that it is shielding an extra 300,000 Haitian nationals from deportation and offering them work permits, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.



Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorka said he is extending and redesignating Haiti for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months until February 2026. The redesignation allows Haitian immigrants, including those in the country illegally, who were not covered by prior designations to apply for the protection and for work authorization.

🇭🇹 UN Security Council approves extension of United Nations mission in Haiti for another year



The UN Security Council approved the mandate of the United Nation’s Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) until July 15, 2025, unanimously, expressing concern over the high level of crime.



BINUH helps local authorities fight gangs in addition to its other tasks.



The resolution encourages BINUH to effectively perform its mandate and promote a Haitian-led and Haitian-owned political process to organize free and fair elections.

🇺🇸🇭🇹 US envoy to UN in Haiti to show support for fight against gangs



The U.S. envoy to the United Nations traveled to Haiti on Monday, a month after the first contingent of Kenyan police arrived in the Caribbean country as part of an international security mission aimed at tackling gang violence.



Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield will make two "major announcements during the trip in support of efforts to address the security and humanitarian emergency," a senior administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.



Thomas-Greenfield met with the transition council, according to a pool reporter traveling with the ambassador. The ambassador said they had a productive discussion on how to improve security.



🔎 Source (July 22)

🔸🇺🇸🇭🇹UN ambassador announces $60M in aid, police resources for Haiti



The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations announced $60 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Haiti during a trip Monday to the troubled Caribbean country.



Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield also said the U.S. Defense Department would provide a "substantial increase" in mine-resistant vehicles to a U.N.-backed, multinational security mission led by Kenya to help Haiti’s national police combat widespread gang violence.



She said the USAID assistance, which now totals more than $165 million this fiscal year, would fill gaps in nutrition, food security and shelter; improve water and sanitation services; and provide Haitians with cash to buy basic goods.



🔎 Source (July 23)

🇺🇸🇭🇹The US mulls a peacekeeping operation for Haiti to secure money and equipment to fight gangs



The U.S. is mulling a U.N. peacekeeping operation in Haiti as one way to secure funding and staffing for a Kenya-led mission deployed to quell gang violence in the Caribbean country, a top U.S. diplomat said Wednesday.



Brian A. Nichols, U.S. assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, spoke hours after The Miami Herald reported that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is considering the possibility of a traditional U.N. peacekeeping operation given the limited funding and equipment available to the current mission.



🗣“A (peacekeeping operation) is one of the ways we could accomplish that,” Nichols told reporters. “But we are looking at multiple ways.”



🔎 Source (Sept 4)

🇺🇸🇭🇹 In Haiti, Blinken pledges $45M in aid, calls for renewal of security mission



During a trip to Haiti on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $45 million in new humanitarian aid for the Caribbean nation.



During the visit, Blinken also called for renewing a U.N. mandate for an international security mission to Haiti to fight armed gangs that control much of the country's capital. The mandate, first approved for 12 months, is set to expire at the beginning of October.



🔎 Source (Sept 6)

🔸🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 The Clintons and Haiti (1/2)



Immediately before the official announcement of candidacy in the presidential elections, Hillary Clinton found herself at the center of a scandal that showed what Hillary and her husband Bill were doing in Haiti, an island in the Caribbean, which was devastated, not only by an earthquake, but also by a devastating robbery of the Clintons and their friends.



The scandal revealed Bill Clinton's apparent abuse of power in Haiti after the January 2010 earthquake that killed more than 300,000 people. The Clinton Foundation's connections with well-known Mexican drug lords, as well as its personal connections with Bill Clinton's political associates from the time of his mandate in Washington, were also revealed. In March 2015, the popular Internet blog Breitbart published a story taken from award-winning journalist Peter Schweitzer's book titled " The Untold Story, How and Why Foreign Governments and Companies Helped Bill and Hillary Get Rich." The book details how the Haitian government, for the first time in 50 years, donated a gold mine to a North Carolina mining company run by Tony Rodham, Hillary Clinton's brother.



This mining company has one board member, the former Prime Minister of Haiti, Jean-Max Bellerive, who was at the same time the chairman of the charitable Commission for the Reconstruction of Haiti, which he founded together with Bill Clinton. The Haitian government handed over a gold mine to foreign ownership without the approval of the local Congress. The conditions under which the Rodams got the "golden" job upset the members of the Congress in Haiti, the government only received 2.5% of the compensation for the right of exploitation , the usual rate is at least twice as high. The day after this news was published, the Mining company posted on its website page publishes a "press release" that does not name any officers or directors, nor any annual or financial report.



The company denies that Rodham or Bellerive had any role in the highly questionable deal. In a report on the company on March 12, 2015, Bloomberg wrote, “No information is available on the board members.” Apparently, the company purged the documents to avoid causing further embarrassing scandals that would threaten Hillary Clinton's presidential bid.



Hillary Clinton has refused to turn over her emails, which she wrote while serving as secretary of state, under US government law because they contain embarrassing information about her role in the aftermath of the Haiti earthquake.



In December 2012, Hillary Clinton's brother's company won a lucrative gold mine contract. During her tenure at the State Department, USAID disbursed $3.6 billion through its programs to aid victims of the Haiti earthquake.



While Hillary Clinton managed billions of dollars of American taxpayers, which went to unknown projects in Haiti, Bill Clinton was the United Nations special envoy for earthquake relief and, together with Jean-Max Bellerive, founded the Commission for the Reconstruction of Haiti.



At the same time, Bill headed the Clinton Foundation, which claimed" to have received $36 million from private donors to rebuild Haiti." During Hillary's tenure as Secretary of State, the Clinton Foundation received money from the countries where she stayed as the head of American diplomacy, the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.



The Clinton Foundation accepted a $500,000 "gift" from the Algerian government, but on the condition that the money be used "to help victims of the earthquake in Haiti." Bill Clinton took money for his private foundation from foreign governments that Hillary visited officially as Secretary of State.



The email scandal revealed Hillary's attempts to protect Laura Silsby, suspected of involvement in the white slave trade in 33 cases in which Haitian children were killed, made even more disturbing by WikiLeaks revelations, "Emails show Hillary Clinton's inner circle as a sex cult linked to the trade to people."🔸

🔸🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 Clinton Foundation (2/2)



The management board consists of interesting names. Bruce Lindsey, Chairman of the Clinton Foundation Board, labeled as Bill Clinton's adviser, cleaning up the Clintons' messes for the mafia family.



Lindsay and Bill met when Bill was governor and Hillary was a lawyer. The Clinton Foundation includes Cheryl Mills, who worked with Hillary Clinton in the US administration as an advisor and chief of staff at the State Department, where she managed to raise $55 billion for foreign policy and operational priorities of US agencies.



Mining and film magnate Frank Giustra is also a member of the exotic Clinton Foundation. In 2007, Frank and Bill launched a partnership whose goal was to create "social and economic development programs in parts of the world where poverty is widespread, for Colombia, Peru, Mexico and Haiti."



They are joined by a Mexican, Carlos Slim, who invests 100 million dollars in the fund. The most interesting parts of the biography of Carlos Slim, one of the richest people in the world, are those in which his interests coincide with the Mexican drug cartels.



Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation did business in Haiti together with Carlos Slim, a business associate of leading Mexican drug cartel kings. Slim is also on the Executive Board of the RAND Corporation, which has direct ties to Washington and the CIA, and also owns a large stake in the New York Times.



Tony Rodham, Hilary's brother, is the owner of a newly created company that receives a concession for a gold mine in Haiti.



Esili Danto, a human rights activist from Haiti, accuses the UN and Bill Clinton, as the first man of the Endowment for the Reconstruction of Haiti, claiming that he is responsible for the embezzlement of 6 billion dollars of international aid received.

Less than 1% of that amount went to the Haitian government.



Bill Clinton had total control over the money. Hillary and Bill Clinton turned Haiti into a private property, they used funds from the World Bank, the State Department, USAID, the UN, they had contracts with private military companies, the US Army, as well as the possibility of issuing visas.



They accepted bribes, they called it a "donation" and took money from anyone who wanted to buy a piece of land in Haiti, oil, iridium, uranium or gold from them. All these dirty jobs were described by the Clintons as "helping the poor people of Haiti."



Haitian Prime Minister Garry Connell served as chief of staff for Bill Clinton and as a UN development expert. Cheryl Mills, head of Hillary Clinton's team today and a member of the Clinton Foundation, also served as the US representative to Haiti on the Reconstruction Commission. Hillary Clinton and Cheryl Mills lobbied the Haitian government and election commission to make Martelly, who finished third, not first, president in the 2011 election.



Hillary Clinton has threatened to cut off aid to Haiti and forcefully remove Haitian President Rene Préval if she does not confirm Martelly, who was backed by the CIA, in the election.



The catastrophic earthquake and funds the Clintons used for lavish parties and bribes for partners in the military industrial complex and intelligence agencies.



The New York Times, once America's most respected daily newspaper, will never write about Hillary Clinton's dirty dealings in Haiti. Why?



Because Carlos Slim, the second largest shareholder of the New York Times, is a long-term business partner of Hillary Clinton and an associate of the Clinton Foundation in Haiti. The Clintons and their associates participated in one of the worst corruption scandals of the American administration.



📌Bill Clinton, President of the USA 1993-2001



📌Christopher Hill, special envoy for Kosovo in 1998.

and in 1999 in the Clinton Administration

https://toresays.com/2021/07/13/f-a-g-s-always-stick-to-the-script-still-talking-about-water-haiti/

I hope some of that helps you to “see” this narrative in a new light. Haiti is a PROJECT of the US State Department. Evidently their budget and mandate in partnership with the UN (and subsidiary CGI) is sufficient to cover recruiting Kenyan “police” sent just before that country blew up this summer. Now Jamaican ones have joined the party. (We'll keep an eye on that.)

These are inbound protection forces for the plantation operations. Just like all police and military are - corporate security. This narrative is expandable in so many directions you may come to feel a 🤒 coming on. Stay cool! The good news is that the narratives are taking over. As each hot spot on the globe, criminal enterprise, and seditious media operation is exposed, the people are actually waking up to what is happening. Slowly at first, excruciatingly still. But as these narratives get bigger and faster, so too will the Awakening. And it happens all the faster when it hits close to home. It's our job to be there for answering their questions when they figure out how to verbalize them.

So, one more narrative is in the bank. Happy Sunday wherever you are!

