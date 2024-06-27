So in case you are of the opinion my day was wasted yesterday chasing Bolivia (when the morning's plan had been Kenya), this collection will blow that notion up. I feel like I'm reasonably talented at seeing through narratives by now. But the cacophony from the media on the rest of Day 1 and now before breakfast on Day 2 of this one makes me wish I had selected something much more simple. Like what dolphins really think about us.

🔸Something that perhaps few channels from the so-called BRICS-sphere might not notice here, but that should be noted:



➡️ The authoritarian Movement for Socialism (MAS), which has dubiously governed Bolivia since the beginning of the 2000s, is fractured into two factions: A more progressive, social-democratic and liberal faction led by Luis Arce (this one aligned with the Group of Puebla), another more openly 21st Century Socialist and Marxist, led by Evo Morales



➡️ Morales and Arce are, because of this, political adversaries.



➡️ Meanwhile, the leaders of the infamous and demonized (mostly by Venezuelan and Bolivian state propaganda media, as well as by branches of regional Russian and Chinese media) Bolivian right have been imprisoned since 2022 following the decision of Center-Right President Jeanine Anez to hold elections in the country with the MAS included (despite the fact that Anez is supposedly a "dictator")



Among these prisoners are the Democratically elected Governor of Santa Cruz, the richest and most prosperous region of Bolivia, Luis Fernando Camacho and Anez herself who, after the elections ended with the victory of the then-unified MAS, ended up being arrested for, ironically, being "anti-democracy."

🔸The Bolivian government has called on the international community to support the country's legitimate authorities amid reports of a coup attempt.

The President of Honduras convenes an emergency meeting of CELAC in light of the situation in Bolivia.

In Bolivia, fighters of a former army general surrounded a government building and took positions - the head of the country announced a coup attempt



A coup d'etat is taking place in a South American country: the initiator of the coup attempt is General Zuniga. After his resignation, he retained the loyalty of some army units - and, in his own words, had already seized power in the country. Several streets in La Paz are blocked at once, and the area is already completely filled with military units. Right now, an armored personnel carrier is trying to enter the territory of the presidential palace in the capital.



Bolivian President Evo Morales calls on his fellow citizens to “defend democracy” and accused the ex-army commander of a coup. The general himself announced that “we will take back our homeland.”



Earlier, in mid-June, Bolivian Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro said that the United States was preparing a coup against the government of President Arce , taking advantage of fuel problems in the republic. The Bolivian Foreign Ministry even called the US Charge d'Affaires to warn that interference in the country's internal affairs is unacceptable. The US Embassy responded by calling these claims "unfounded."



The reason for the coup attempt may be Bolivia's desire to cooperate closely with Russia and the BRICS countries.

🇧🇴— New Army Commander of Bolivia, General José Wilson Sánchez, mentioned by Arce minutes ago:

"I request, order and order that all personnel mobilized on the streets return to their unit barracks.”

The leader of the rebellion disappeared in an unknown direction, his troops remained in place for some time, but were then pushed back by the people from Murillo Square in La Paz.

🔸💢 People, please, none of General Zúñiga's actions were logical, rational, or fit into what we know to work in coup scenarios.



This had no chance to succeed, and one must know that a coup will very likely succeed before starting it.



Once the reel goes around more, you'll see the absolutely underwhelming display of military support for Zúñiga or the coup.



We are talking dozens of soldiers and a few armored cars. No other support from other divisions (air, sea) or anyone else in the CoC.



Sure, you can accept that he simply lost his mind that day, went crazy, felt suicidal, and decided to ruin his life and career. If you believe this, I also would like an opportunity to talk about investment into the Prigozhin Bridge.



So strange, Zúñiga had just received a massive promotion in rank/pay/responsibility by Arce just in 2022.



Maybe in some crevice of the popular imagination, coups/revolutions just 'spark off', some random brave person takes a big risk, makes some compelling speech, a few soldiers join, quickly it becomes a national phenomenon, people fill the streets, the rest of the military joins, a general strike is called, etc.



In reality, successful coups, and the only kind that players at this level would seriously engage in, are highly planned coordinated projects, with many players already being confirmed supporters, with all the mechanisms required to keep them as confirmed supporters, in place.



You leave as little to chance as possible, and you have mutually enforceable traps and fail-safes to make sure that everyone operates and behaves according to the coup plan.



It never looks like what we saw today in Bolivia.



💢 HUGE General Juan José Zuñiga CONFIRMS XF's theory



Zuñiga, who led the attempted coup in Bolivia, stated that it was all a setup by President Luis Arce to gain more popularity.



About the coup in Bolivia, I have nothing to say.



🇧🇴— URGENT: The new command of the Bolivian Army detains General Juan José Zúñiga, head of the attempted coup d'état in Bolivia.



According to military sources, he was seeking refuge in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, the capital and zone of opposition to Luis Arce's government.

🇧🇴⚠️— General Juan José Zuñiga, who led the attempted coup in Bolivia, stated that it was all a setup by President Luis Arce, a 'passive ally' of Evo Morales, to gain more popularity.

"The president asked me to do something to raise his popularity [...] and he told me to bring out the armored vehicles!"

President Arce Thwarts Alleged Coup in Bolivia

ByJuan Martinez

June 27, 2024

Bolivia’s political landscape is in turmoil as President Luis Arce counters an alleged coup attempt. As the nation braces for the 2025 general elections, tensions escalate. On Wednesday evening, Bolivian armed forces withdrew from the presidential palace after tensions peaked. Earlier, military units led by General Juan José Zúñiga, stripped of his command, converged on Plaza Murillo. This site, central to Bolivian power, witnessed dramatic scenes. An armored vehicle breached the palace doors as soldiers entered forcefully.

Bolivian authorities arrested General Juan Jose Zuniga on Wednesday afternoon, a Reuters witness saw, hours after troops stormed into the presidential palace amid a military coup attempt.



Bolivia's government and international leaders denounced the attempted coup. It is unclear where Zuniga is being taken.



Bolivia has large lithium deposits and has problems with the US... 👀



❗️The coup that the military staged against the government of Bolivia, may have geopolitical and economic background 🇧🇴



Bolivia has the world's largest lithium deposits - 24% of all world reserves.



🇷🇺In December 2023, the Russian Uranium One Group, part of the state corporation Rosatom, and the Bolivian state company YLB (Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos) signed an agreement in La Paz to build a pilot plant for the production of lithium carbonate on a salt marsh Uyuni in the province of Potosi.



🇩🇪DW reported that that, while cooperating with Russian companies in the mining and processing of lithium, the Bolivian government simultaneously refused to do it with companies from Germany.



Lithium is essential for the production of batteries for electric vehicles, production and demand for which are rapidly increasing.



⚡Several days ago Bolivian President Luis Arce officially announced his desire to integrate the country into BRICS

Bolivia President Luis Acre emerges from the palace having defeated the coup attempt. 🔥🔥

"Brothers, I want to thank you. You have mobilized quickly throughout the country... No one can take away the democracy we've earned in the streets through the blood of the Bolivian people!"

Raphael Machado on X: The attempted coup d'état in Bolivia days after Bolivian President Luis Arce formalized his desire to integrate the country into the BRICS is not accidental. This is, evidently, a "preventive strike" against the effort to place South America in the project of building a multipolar world.



This grows in importance especially now that Russia is beginning to militarize its international partnerships, starting with Belarus, Iran and North Korea, with indications that Russia could also arm Venezuela.



In recent years we have seen the West conquer Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, even Colombia, with which there were some disagreements under Petro, has now returned to the heart of the Atlantic field. We are seeing, very clearly, a reactivation of the Monroe Doctrine to subjugate the entire continent while the US finds itself challenged in Eastern Europe, Africa, the Middle East and East Asia.



The case of Bolivia is particularly serious because the country is located entirely in the South American Heartland, constituting the fundamental strategic region from which it is possible to have direct or indirect access to the main countries of the continent, the various continental regions, the main rivers, etc.



🔸After the end of General Zuñiga's operetta coup in Bolivia, the intricacies of which have yet to be unraveled, I draw attention to something that is more serious than it seems in this situation and that concerns the future of the continent.



During the hours leading up to Zuñiga's escape attempt, while it was not known how the coup attempt would unfold and while almost every country on the continent (even Argentina!) condemned the coup, the U.S. simply avoided condemning it.



The public statement from US authorities was to " call for calm from all involved." That is, the US decided to wait and see what would happen in practice.



The message This sends is that if the coup attempt had been successful, then there would have been some way to recognize, legitimize and normalize its effects. Since there was no success, then the situation is swept under the carpet.



The US stance was obviously due to the fact that Bolivia was getting closer and closer to Russia, with its lithium being able to play an important role in building the new multipolar order. After all, Bolivia a few days ago formally requested entry into the BRICS and it is a key country for the conquest of South American hegemony.



It remains in the air a "ringing" for all political forces on the continent that coups against US enemy governments will be recognized...if they succeed.



This fits into a logic of resorting to all necessary means, from terrorism to murder, passing through coups, to ensure the maintenance of unipolarity and prevent the advent of multipolarity.

#Bolivia, military coup fails: the army withdraws



⚡️The attempted coup in #Bolivia ended in nothing.



❕The military forces that had surrounded the government building are slowly clearing the field.

# Bolivia, the general who attempted to take power in the country arrested



🚓Police arrested Bolivian general Juan Jose Zuniga, who attempted to seize the government building in Murillo Square in La Paz last night, Bolivia TV reported.



📹In one of the videos popular on social media, the general orders the military to return to the barracks after the failed #golpe. He was then put into a car and taken away.

🇧🇴 🇷🇺 Moscow strongly condemns attempted coup in Bolivia



"We strongly condemn the attempted military coup in Bolivia on June 26. We express our full, unwavering support for the government of President Luis Arce. We consider it unacceptable for the situation to go beyond the constitutional framework. Political resolution of any internal political differences in Bolivia is an imperative," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that Moscow "warns against attempts at destructive foreign interference in the internal affairs of Bolivia and other states."

🐦‍⬛️🇧🇴 The situation in the Armed Forces of Bolivia after the coup attempt is under control, the Ministry of Defense of that country announced.



This morning's headline about a rebellion in a Latin American country:



— at least nine people were injured, said Interior Minister Carlos del Castillo;



— President Luis Arce thanked the people of Bolivia for taking to the streets against the coup d'état (picture 2);



— the police detained the generals involved in the coup attempt, including Juan José Zuniga, who started the rebellion (Figure 4). A few more people remain under suspicion;



— Air Force General Marcelo Javier Segara and Vice Admiral Juan Arnes Salvador were also detained;



— The State Prosecutor's Office accuses Zuniga of terrorism. He was taken to the police station;



— Zuniga told reporters that he spoke with Luis Arce on June 23 and reportedly talked about the need for action to increase his popularity.

Order of events 1. The general believed in himself. 2. The putschists took the government building. 3. Clashes between locals and putschists (more than a dozen people were injured) 4. An attempt to get support from the putschists failed and expenses began. 5. The chief putschist not only believed in himself too much, but also did not come to an agreement either with the rest of the army or with the security forces from the police. - the result is clear, but then the security forces will still shake him up, what kind of international support is there and why is he so stupid. We will wait for the results of the investigation.

USA.



Laura Richardson* explains why the US is concerned about Bolivia's lack of democracy:



"60% of the world's lithium reserves are in the “lithium triangle”. Argentina, Chile, Bolivia"



NB: And here are the ears of those who organized the coup attempt in Bolivia. In addition, the current president of this country met with V. Putin in the Kremlin two weeks ago.



* army General. Head of US Southern Command.

🔸🇧🇴🇺🇸Foreign colleagues report that the White House states that they do not call what is happening a coup, do not condemn what is happening and generally call for calm and restraint.

🔸🇧🇴Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro said that the structure will support the Bolivian authorities against the background of the coup attempt.

🔸🇧🇴The Prosecutor General's Office of Bolivia opened a case against General Zúñiga, who attempted to carry out a coup.



Now they will quickly find out who is to blame, who participated, who knew, who helped, who was ready to join at a certain stage, who remained truly loyal, and who just did not have time to support the rebels.



Obviously, not only Zúñiga (who had his own scores to settle with Evo Morales and who, according to some opinions, even before the coup attempt, laid claim to the title of a political corpse) had a lot of work to do and his head would be blown off.

#Боливия🔸

🇧🇴Everyone is leaving Murillo Square. The coup was postponed due to technical reasons.

🇧🇴The former general and failed rebel continues to put on a brave face and carries himself high during his arrest.



Along the way, he said that what happened was the result of a “self-coup,” which he carried out on the orders of President Luis Arce himself, who thus wanted to increase his popularity.



But a colleague notices that Zúñiga was waiting too calmly for both his arrest and the opportunity to tell journalists his version of what happened. It turns out conveniently, albeit with a hint of Latin American temperament.



Also detained in connection with the coup attempt was the former commander of the Bolivian navy, Juan Arnes Salvador.

🔸🇧🇴 Zúñiga was charged with terrorism and armed insurrection. #Боливия

🔸🇧🇴 Well, now all the “oddities” and “inconsistencies” fall into place. The goal of the putschists was not to remove the president “according to the classics” - after all, not the middle of the 20th century, but to discredit him, at the same time disrupting the emerging agreement with Morales.



Now the right-wing opposition, which previously nobly condemned the coup (no joke, Agnes refused to leave prison!), is demanding an explanation from the president and calling the incident a “so-called coup attempt.”



It's only beginning. ↩t.me/pqntc1🔸

🔸🇧🇴So the Western media arrived with neat but outlined theses.



“Coup d’état” is sometimes put in quotation marks to highlight things General Zúñiga has said, such as what he said about growing discontent in the landlocked country, which is struggling with an economic downturn as central bank reserves dwindle. And also that Evo Morales will not be able to return to the presidency and that he will be prevented if he tries to do so.



Zúñiga’s words, as suggested by Reuters, have already turned into the fact that “many do not want Morales to return to power,” and in the ruling Socialist Party, because of this prospect, “a serious split has been created.”



However, for now there is more condemnation of what is happening - including from political opponents of Arce and Morales.

#Боливия #США

🔸💢 You do understand now that there are only two possibilities:



General Zuñiga read XF's posts and decided to run with it



or



XF was the only analyst on earth to call it, and Zuñiga has just confirmed it.



XF

🔸🇧🇴 Coup attempt in Bolivia ended with the arrest of conspirators



General Zúñiga and some of the traitorous military, with the support of mercenaries of the U.S. PMC Silvercorp, tried to organize a coup d'état in Bolivia to "return democracy" and release political prisoners, including former President Jeanine Áñez

- a U.S. puppet.



❗️The reason for the attempted coup d'état is obvious - Bolivia is ruled by socialists who are against the U.S. and also has the largest deposits of lithium, without which it is impossible to produce electric cars. Attempts by the U.S. to interfere in the internal affairs of the country were reported the other day.



As of now, the authorities have sworn in another general and the rebellion has failed.



Not only did the U.S. not get Bolivia's lithium, but it received another blow to its reputation.

↩t.me/ukraine_watch🔸

🔸Bolivian General Juan José Zúñiga, who opposed the country's government, tried to win over the police to his side. This was announced by the country's Interior Minister Carlos del Castillo.

“On my instructions, the head of the police arrived at the presidential palace. When he was about to enter the building, Zúñiga asked to come up to him and began to say that he was supported by the international community, that he had a plan, that he was supported by the armed forces and that the only thing missing was the police, the minister said on Bolivia TV.

According to him, the police chief replied that he had no intention of violating his oath to uphold the constitution. Del Castillo also said that Zúñiga had already been interrogated for the first time after his arrest.



Bolivia, along with Argentina and Chile, has the largest lithium deposits in the world. These three states, according to analysts, account for 24%, 23% and 14% of the world's deposits of this metal, respectively.



That is, we are again not talking about “democracy.”

What is it? No matter what, when there is a war or a rebellion against tyranny, there are sure to be mineral deposits.

🇧🇴 Coup attempt in Bolivia: desperate signal from West to those who want to cooperate with Russia?



📆 06/29/2023

Rosatom agrees to build an industrial complex in Bolivia for the extraction and production of lithium carbonate (the country has 21.4% of the world's resources).



📆 06/07/2024

Bolivian President Luis Arce visits SPIEF in Russia as a high-profile guest, expressing the country's desire to join BRICS, saying that the organization has broken the US hegemony in the global economy.



❗️On the very same day, Arce sharply criticizes NATO, saying: “NATO's actions are putting world peace at risk,” in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.



💥 06/26/2024

Failed coup attempt in Bolivia.



A coincidence?

🇧🇴 The coup attempt in Bolivia seems to have failed.



🔶️ All army forces have now left Plaza Murillo together with the coup leader General Zuniga.



Contrary to previous reports, Zuniga is on the run.

#Bolivia

🇧🇴⚡️- Bolivia's president has surrendered to the military and sworn in General Zuniga as the new de facto head of state.

#Bolivia

🔸TASS has collected the main things that are known about the failure of the coup attempt in Bolivia.



▪️ On June 26, a group of Bolivian military officers led by General Juan José Zúñiga, who was removed from his post as army commander on June 25, occupied the square in front of the government building in La Paz;



▪️ Zúñiga called for the “restoration” of democracy and the release of a number of prisoners, including the former... O. the President of the country, Jeanine Áñez;



▪️ The President of Bolivia called the military's actions an attempt at a coup and swore in the new leadership of the armed forces;



▪️ The new commander of the Bolivian Armed Forces ordered the military personnel to return to their units, the military began to leave the square;



▪️ At least nine people were injured , the country's interior minister said;



▪️ The Bolivian prosecutor's office began a criminal investigation against General Zúñiga and other participants in the events, and the rebel general was detained;



▪️ The general told his version of events, according to which he spoke with President Luis Arce on June 23, and the head of state asked for help to increase his popularity;



▪️ The former commander of the Bolivian Navy, Juan Arnes Salvador, was also detained in connection with the attempted coup. ↩t.me/PMCTchkvsky🔸

🇧🇴 The Financial Times: When rebel Bolivian General Zúñiga was arrested, he told television that he was acting on President Arce's request during a meeting a few days earlier.

“Something needs to be prepared to increase my popularity,”

– the general quoted the words of the President of Bolivia, without providing evidence.



Arce appointed General José Wilson Sanchez as the new commander of the Bolivian Armed Forces, who immediately ordered the military to retreat, and the troops complied.

🇧🇴⌛🪖— The Minister of the Presidency of Bolivia, María Nela Prada, stated that the deposed military commander Juan José Zuñiga, who led a group of soldiers to take over the Bolivian government headquarters, confessed that he could not "fulfill the objectives of the revolt" because his reinforcements "were delayed"



❌ According to Prada, when Zuñiga was asked why the objectives of the uprising were not achieved, he admitted that "the units from Viacha were delayed" and that "the Navy and Air Force personnel also could not arrive."



📝 In the transcript of the statements, which according to the minister were signed by Zuñiga, it is noted that "it was decided that the uprising would take place on Wednesday, June 26, at 11 a.m., once all the commanders of the military forces were present."



❗️ After his arrest, Zuñiga accused Arce of having ordered a military action as a strategy to "increase his popularity."



🇧🇴⚡️❌ — The political prisoner and former governor of Santa Cruz de La Sierra, removed from his position, Luis Fernando Camacho, denies that there was an attempted coup in Bolivia and claims that it was all a fraud:

"The people are wise and have already given their verdict on social media... Once again, it wasn't a coup, it was fraud!!!"

Luis Fernando Camacho (@LuisFerCamachoV)

There's Much More To Bolivia's Failed Coup Than Another CIA Regime Change Attempt

BY TYLER DURDEN

THURSDAY, JUN 27, 2024 - 08:30 AM

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Substack,

Many X users described Bolivia’s failed coup on Wednesday as another CIA regime change attempt, mostly due to its history of meddling in this landlocked and lithium-rich South American nation, but there’s much more to it than just that. Casually dismissing everything as a CIA plot overlooks the preexisting problems that preceded this dramatic event and oversimplifies complex dynamics. The present piece will concisely clarify what happened, why, the reason that it failed, and what might follow.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/theres-much-more-bolivias-failed-coup-another-cia-regime-change-attempt🔸

🔸🇧🇴One of the political prisoners mentioned by General Zúñiga, whom he was going to release, the former governor of the province of Santa Cruz , Luis Fernando Camacho, reacted to the coup attempt in Bolivia.

In general, everything is going as we and all my colleagues expected - Camacho denies that it was a coup and calls what happened a fraud.

Along the way, he reports that the governance model of the ruling party of Bolivia has exhausted itself and an explanation is required from President Arce about what happened yesterday? Media performance? The madness of individual soldiers or a demonstration of lack of control?

Camacho also demanded the creation of a parliamentary commission that would investigate the incident with the support of international observers.

#Боливия

🇧🇴©🇺🇸®🇷🇺™🌐〰⁉

Okay, that is up to date as of beginning to type this sentence. For the most part, American sources are sure the problem lies with Bolivian democracy deficit. Russian affiliated sources are pretty sure BRICS/SPIEF/lithium are the only issues. Latin American sources sussed out it was all a political bad joke yesterday except Tupi, which capitulated this morning. And then we have MilitaryNews which is on another planet from the rest of them. And XF (American Joachim Flores in Serbia) seems to be the grand prize winner at the moment.

You guys are so on your own toting the sum up on this one. I'm going with XF and the Latin Americans for now. And Middle East Spectator. It's stillllll ….. Bolivia.

But that said … I actually see faint glimmers of an abbreviated shadow of the March of Justice here. Not the backstory, of course. But a military character goes rogue pretty much out of the blue. What happened after that happened in Russia? Nine months later the baby was that Putin won 77% of the vote! Bolivia's election is next year. I feel sure crazier connections have gone through more than one leader's head this year. If he wanted more popularity, where else did he get this idea from? Did I miss where that happened before? At least recently. In any democratic election using dogmatic state. Let's see if Biden tries it next! Or Macron!

For today it's just another comedy of characters in Latin America. But it's only one more incident away from being a trend. In the meantime that other laundry list of narratives will keep playing, whether warranted or not. Because that has been the way the world works. Hopefully scenes like these are portents of a metamorphosis of that reality to a lighter and freer one. 🎭🎪🌟 For all of us.

