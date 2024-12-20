This is a companion piece. It may be much more effective if you didn't miss yesterday's coverage of the primary narratives of building presence, nuclear narratives, and the alien agenda. That can be found here:

So today we are continuing on with additional categories of optics, objectives, and other intersecting narratives. First up we will call

OTHER GUB’RMEN[T] ODDITIES

Another hypothesis ↩pvt_acct🔸

Musk tweeted this months before the current drone psyop over New Jersey. Yet another scripted and planned Hegelian Dialectic ritual



Now, we wait for the prepackaged "solution" from this latest government manufactured crisis



I believe the “solution” will come in the form of Elon's “Starshield,” as SpaceX has been secretly building a network of hundreds of “spy satellites” under a classified contract with a U.S. intelligence agencies



Starshield is based on SpaceX's Starlink digital control grid, but with additional capabilities and heightened security features



Aka: Mass surveillance



The drone crisis is the perfect proxy to introduce the concept of “spy satellites” for combating “existential threats” under the guise of “peace and safety” (1 Thess. 5:3) ↩t.me/navigatingthelies🔸

Food for thought:



In 2022, Russian MIL claimed they found nefarious drones and plans at conquered Ukrainian military installations.



The plans showed that the US/Ukraine were spreading disease via drones carrying pathogens in water particles, sprayed via 30L aerosol canisters.



I have no evidence to suggest this is what’s happening in NJ, nor do I think this is what’s happening, but anytime I see odd drone usage, this is always lurking in the back of my mind. Governments, or even private NGOs, have the capability to easily spread disease, in the same way farmers spray their crops with pesticides, via aerosol drone.



To be clear, I’m not saying this is what I think is happening, but just something to keep on your radar as a potential application of military drones. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

🔸Palantir's stock has seen a meteoric rise in 2024, with a 358% increase year-to-date



Used by government agencies for intelligence and defense purposes



Palantir continues to leverage AI and machine learning to enhance its data analytics platforms



Major shareholders include Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and State Street Corporation



Peter Thiel**: Co-founder of PayPal and an early investor in Facebook



The company was initially funded by In-Q-Tel, the venture capital arm of the CIA, with the goal of creating software to assist in counter-terrorism efforts



In-Q-Tel was founded by Norm Augustine, a former CEO of Lockheed Martin, and Gilman Louie, who was In-Q-Tel's first CEO.



The idea for In-Q-Tel came from then-CIA Director George Tenet, who saw the need for the CIA to leverage rapidly advancing information technology. This partnership highlights the intertwined nature of Palantir's origins and its work with the U.S. intelligence community. ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸PALANTIR POWERING NATO PLATFORM



NATO Allies Get on Same Page During

Biggest Exercise



"This achievement enables the synchronization of complex fires and maneuver actions, empowering the allied force to maximize effects downrange and operate as a unified and interoperable force,"



Two overlapping exercises



NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024, the alliance's largest exercise since the Cold War.



Task Force Dragoon, comprising U.S. and NATO forces across Germany, Poland and Lithuania, is combating the lead battalion of the enemy force.



and techs from Palantir, Klas, Booz Allen, Juniper Networks and other companies. They were operating and refining the technologies that allowed allies to share a common operating picture and communicate in their own languages through real-time translation tools.

https://www.thefreelibrary.com/INTEGRATED+WARFARE%3A+NATO+Allies+Get+on+Same+Page+During+Biggest...-a0801686718



https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/222847.htm ↩pvt_acct🔸

🔸DRONES MYSTERY HEALTH SYMPTOMS

It couldn’t possibly be a cold? Flu season? RSV?



Nope, mass psychosis emerging?

Spraying like geoengineering?



Drones are making people in NJ//NY SICK?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14198585/new-jersey-drones-resident-mystery-health-symptoms.html ↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

🔸Drones

Palantir is MIC

https://militaryembedded.com/unmanned/payloads/drones-can-neutralize-threats-without-human-control-using-new-tech-by-palantir-shield-ai ↩pvt_acct🔸

In recent years, an unsettling pattern has emerged in the skies over the United States and, most recently, in states like New Jersey. Numerous reports have surfaced detailing mysterious drone activity in restricted airspace—incidents that cannot be readily attributed to hobbyists, commercial entities, or known military operations. These unidentified drones, often exhibiting unusual flight patterns and technological capabilities beyond conventional understanding, have provoked concern among local communities, state agencies, and federal authorities. The increasing frequency of these encounters is reshaping the conversation about national security, surveillance, and the handling of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). deliberate segmentation of information, use of advanced evasion technologies, and manipulation of traditional intelligence hierarchies collectively ensure this operation’s integrity. If treason has burrowed into crucial institutions, then controlled chaos isn’t merely advantageous—it’s survival. Coordinated Chaos is the best OVERT strategy in Intelligence operations. …

(A phenomenal and extensive midsection describes all manner of details, ordnance, AI, the waterfront version of drones. Then ends with this…)

The takeaway? As is tradition, the Army-Navy game yesterday honored the sitting President of the United States with an invitation to attend. President Trump was there in his role as commander-in-chief, and that should speak volumes. The drones and the situation will all be explained, as decided by the Commander in Chief. So, pay attention to what President Trump says and disregard the rest. Right now, everyone else is just chasing tails. Enjoy the show, and for those chasing tail … RUN!

#NJDrones https://toresays.com/2024/12/15/the-quiet-game-how-drones-power-and-politics-collide/🔸

Guess what’s headed towards New Jersey 🤭



What a Combo… another “Chinese” balloon with a United States Registration with zero media coverage, drones, and robotic Joysey cityslickers 😆 ↩t.me/rattletrap1776🔸

Many things like this i try not to bring up because people just worry. Personally find it fun trying to figure out what's next on the script tho.



Well, to be fair, most are made in china.



https://x.com/quantum_mecanic/status/1869579836823572990?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

This goes with the post above



https://x.com/kobe_for_3/status/1869575964314792013?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

https://x.com/truthpolex/status/1869573829980307690?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

https://x.com/kobe_for_3/status/1869588654647390677?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

https://x.com/tparon/status/1869462540499263740?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ🔸

Is this an orb? It seems to shapeshift. https://x.com/maniaufo/status/1869286352992473288?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ

🔸CURRENT SITUATION: DRONES



Sea Bright NJ Webcam - NJ Beach Cams

https://njbeachcams.com/central-new-jersey/sea-bright-nj-webcam/

Portal was at 8:49 pm in live feed (11/19)



#drones

#PlanIsComingNov ↩t.me/Brian_Skroski_AnonNews🔸

Gee, an expanded narrative. Imagine that. The Iran link seems to be in decline but there's always China to dig you out of a hole wholly of your own making. The scope is enlarging but the narrative itself is still in building mode. There may be new colors before it ends. Hopefully authentic ones, though.

The biggest collection of narratives comes through the absolutely

“C0°π¢°∆€πT@|”

crashings (and possibly burnings) happening in the G7, in particular, but also other “democracies” in and around its usual sphere. Political destruction is at an all time high. Guess they were right. Democracy was on the ballot; well, it lost. Let's take that temperature.

USA Follies:

Las Vegas Sphere🍿

spherevegas A post shared by @spherevegas

The Lawfare Firewall Agenda to stop Trump - Maddow says the protests are waiting for the right moment ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

Unbelievable!

↩t.me/LauraAbolichannel🔸

🔸For years, conservatives have been criticized for questioning the 2020 election, but now some liberals are making similarly extreme claims. Leftist and USAF veteran Jerry Doran recently alleged on social media that former President Trump will be arrested on December 20 under Executive Order 13848, which addresses foreign interference in U.S. elections. Doran urged leftists to prepare for a mass demonstration in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day if his prediction doesn’t occur, claiming 11 million people could gather to force Trump to “step down.”



Doran’s call for mass mobilization, including participation from various groups, contradicts liberals' previous denunciations of public demonstrations as insurrectionist. His rant reflects growing tension, as he passionately referenced the 3% rule—suggesting a small portion of the population can enact significant change. Critics have pointed to the hypocrisy in such rhetoric while dismissing it as another baseless and inflammatory claim.



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/liberal-veteran-claims-trump-will-be-arrested-december/ ↩t.me/Fighting4_AZ🔸

That’s a very specific plan someone “suggested” Matt Gaetz.



I wonder who suggested it. ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

With drunken kook Nancy Pelosi stuck in the hospital recovering from a broken hip, Beijing Biden is floating the idea of banning members of Congress from trading stocks while in office. (1 min, 6 sec) Jesse Watters on Beijing Biden’s timing: “Biden didn’t want to ban Congress from insider trading during his entire 50-year career in D.C., but a month before he leaves, he gives Nancy a little gift. This isn’t about stopping corruption. It’s about getting retribution.” ↩t.me/davidavocadowolfe 🥑

🔸BREAKING: The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has instructed federal agencies to begin notifying their employees about procedures for a government shutdown.

↩t.me/GeneralMCNews🔸

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, joins a group of conservative Republicans to complain to reporters about the interim spending bill being crafted to avoid a shutdown of federal agencies, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

Trump's sudden entrance into the debate and new demands sent Congress spiraling as lawmakers are trying to wrap up work and head home for the holidays. It left Johnson scrambling late into the night at the Capitol trying to engineer a new plan before Friday's deadline to keep government open.

“Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH,” Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance said in a statement. …

https://www.yahoo.com/news/government-funding-running-unless-speaker-192014241.html ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

Right on time..

↩t.me/The_Library_II🔸

❗️Dems shut down government to deny Trump leverage, prioritize global censorship — JD Vance



“The Democrats just voted to shut down the government even though we had a clean CR because they didn’t want to give the President negotiating leverage… They would rather shut down the government and fight for global censorship bullsh*t.”



#Trump ↩t.me/RTandSputnikNews🔸

WATCH: Rep. Raskin says

@ElonMusk

"has apparently become the fourth branch of government." "Who is our leader Hakeem Jeffries supposed to negotiate with? Is it Mike Johnson? Is he the Speaker of the House? Or is it Donald Trump? Or is it Elon Musk? Or is it somebody else?"

(video is a partial clip)

⬆ The Democrat mafia is terrified, their crime syndicate operation is being taken apart by someone with the actual People's Mandate



https://x.com/Breaking911/status/1869875309345943828?t=UruX0dxmEHv6Vx ↩t.me/simpatico771🔸

VK RT Shut it down ↩t.me/VKscreenshots🔸

And all around the G7 hangers on:

🔴🇺🇸 There sure are a lot of governments collapsing ahead of Trump taking office.

https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1868815560185987150

↩t.me/FollowsTheWhiteRabbit 🐇

Chaos in Canada!



Freeland resigned today, just hours before she was supposed to report the fall budget numbers.



The next person in line below Freeland then immediately resigned.



Now Trudeau is considering resigning…



What are they so afraid of? ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

🔸📊 Post-Freeland resignation, Trudeau’s net favourability drops to -43 as only 19% want him to stay on as Prime Minister



Today, 22% of Canadians approve of the job performance of the federal government (down 3) while disapproval is steady at 62% (up 1).



20% (down 3) have a positive view of the Prime Minister, while 63% (up 2) have a negative impression of the Prime Minister, resulting in a net score of -43.

#Trudeau

↩t.me/TikTokNews45🔸

🔸JUST IN - Justin Trudeau’s political crisis is deepening, with more members of his Liberal Party publicly calling for the Canadian prime minister to step aside - Bloomberg ↩t.me/insiderpaper🔸

🔸🇩🇪 German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has been dismissed following a no-confidence vote in the Bundestag.



Confidence: 207

No confidence: 394

Abstentions: 116



Snap elections will be organised at the earliest in February 2025.

↩t.me/CIG_telegram🔸

🔸🇩🇪 Following France, a political crisis is also developing in Germany. In the Bundestag, a vote of no confidence was expectedly passed against Chancellor Olaf Scholz: only 207 deputies voted for his government, 394 voted "against", and 116 abstained.



Now, with high probability, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will dissolve the parliament, and early elections will be called in the country. Scholz himself has already pre-arranged with the opposition parties to hold them on February 23, 2025.



What happened is a consequence of the collapse of the ruling "traffic light coalition" in November, when several ministers from the Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP) left the bloc. The reason was disagreements in plans to revive the crisis-ridden German economy.



So far, everything is going according to the scenario that we wrote about earlier. Therefore, one should not expect changes in Germany's policy after the new elections, with the "greens" being replaced by the "yellows" or the "reds" by the *gray-brown-raspberry*: the task set by the Americans to destroy the German economy remains the same for them all.

#Germany

Jim Ferguson

@JimFergusonUK

BREAKING: Starmer Moves to CANCEL 2025 Elections—Britain’s Democracy on the Brink

📮For the first time since World War II, Keir Starmer’s government is poised to cancel the May 2025 County Council elections—a chilling move that many are calling the actions of a dictator in disguise. Under the guise of "devolution plans" led by Deputy PM Angela Rayner, this unprecedented decision would see local elections scrapped, leaving communities powerless and Starmer’s Labour regime tightening its grip on the UK. But this is more than political strategy—it’s globalism at work. As a World Economic Forum (WEF) insider, Starmer represents the interests of unelected elites, not the British people. His vision for the UK isn’t one of true democracy but of centralized control, where the voices of ordinary citizens are muted, and power is concentrated in the hands of the global elite. What’s at stake?

The end of free and fair elections at the local level.

👜Councils could be merged or abolished entirely, erasing centuries of local representation.

📉Critics warn this is just the first step towards a fully controlled, undemocratic system. Starmer’s plan isn’t about reform—it’s about erasing opposition. Reform UK, rising in popularity, has called this an attack on democracy designed to stifle political dissent. Even members of his own party are questioning whether this is the beginning of a despotic rule. The British people were right all along—they aren’t being dramatic. They are living under a globalist dictatorship, led by a man who answers not to voters but to the architects of the WEF’s agenda. History warns us: when leaders start cancelling elections, freedom is on the line. This is a defining moment for Britain. Will the people stand up for democracy, or will they succumb to the growing shadow of authoritarian control? #StarmerDictatorship #DemocracyInDanger #GlobalistAgenda

@elonmusk

@Nigel_Farage

9:17 AM · Dec 16, 2024

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1868692039472414846?t=aUh9x9Eq20hLsGHLxPW_qA&s=09🔸

You thought Trudeau was bad: UK PM Keir Starmer has just a 27% satisfactory rating, according to a new Ipsos poll



61% of those surveyed are dissatisfied with the Labour leader’s prime ministership.



We told you to vote for Count Binface…



#UK ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

France’s PM and government have fallen, so what are Macron’s next options?

French President Emmanuel Macron faces a daunting challenge after Michel Barnier and his government fell to a historic vote of no confidence this week, plunging the country into political chaos. Macron must now quickly appoint a new leader capable of navigating a fractured parliament and steering France out of its crisis.



👉 Read more: https://f24.my/AnJ9.g🔸

French parliament adopts special law to avoid government shutdown

The French Senate on Wednesday approved a special law to ensure the continuation of core state functions while the government works on next year's budget. The law, passed after the lower house's approval, serves as a temporary measure while the deeply divided parliament tackles the 2025 budget.



👉 Read more: https://f24.my/Ap0Q.g🔸

t.me/svezhesti/123325



Newsweek has published its version of a map of the main frontlines of a possible Third World War



The main combat zones on the map are the border with Finland and the Suwalki Gap, separating Kaliningrad from Belarus, as well as Transnistria and the Baltic and Black Seas. ↩t.me/translatedrussiannews🔸

🔸French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will discuss the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine after the end of the conflict on Thursday, Politico reports, citing sources.



They're already dividing it up...

↩t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

G7 covered; let's check in on the rest of the democracies - even the newest!

EU fast-tracks own satellite constellation in response to Starlink



The EU awarded contracts for its €10.6B IRIS² satellite constellation, aiming to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink and boost the bloc’s "digital sovereignty."



The 280+ satellites will provide EU’s governments, agencies, and commercial users with EU-based encrypted communications.



#EU #ElonMusk ↩t.me/RTandSputnikNews🔸

🚫 Orbán, Fico veto EU sanctions on Georgia



Hungary and Slovakia have vetoed a proposal to introduce EU sanctions on Georgian officials, several diplomats have told Euronews.



The move comes after Hungary also vetoed the transfer of €6.5 billion in funds from the European “peace facility” to Ukraine. ↩t.me/yourantifakenews🔸

💢'Ukraine killed Kirillov to strengthen its negotiating position' - former Chair of the Defense Select Committee Tobias Ellwood



In likelihood, however, it will have the opposite effect.

↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

https://x.com/tonyseruga/status/1869174007838486655?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

If you were curious why Igor Kirillov was just assassinated, watch this video.



In August 2023, Kirillov outlined how the US and Big Pharma “rule the world” by “manufacturing biological crises”.



He also discussed how all of this evidence has been submitted to the UN many times, and gets vetoed every time by the US, because the US cannot refute the documentation.



Essentially, Kirillov found the paper trail proving that the US government, along with NGOs and oligarchs, created C19, and used it to generate trillions in profit for pharmaceutical companies via vaccine production, as well as advancing government overreach via emergency powers.



This is the reason they just killed him. He was trying to expose the biggest crime in human history.🔸

You all should recognize Russia’s chart of the US bio-network in Ukraine. I’ve shared it many times.



Russia allege that Soros, Obama, Clinton, Biden, USGov, NGOs, and Big Pharma, are creating bioweapons in Ukraine.



The CIA/Ukraine just assassinated the guy who made this chart.



The Russian General in charge of the Military investigation into the biolabs in Ukraine, was just blown up by an IED.



This is more confirmation that the Deep State greatly fear facing accountability for their crimes against humanity. Anyone who tries to expose this secret faces extreme resistance from the Deep State.



Now that Trump is soon about to take over, they are resorting to assassinations. ↩⤴t.me/bioclandestine🔸

🔸Major General Andrus Merilo, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, has voiced a very peculiar way of waging war against Russia.



In an interview with Finnish media, Merilo said that he intends to blow up the cities and evacuate the Estonian population to Finland



Well, I gotta admit, I Iike his plan. But I would improve it a little bit. If Russia invades Finland then Estonians should blow up Finnish cities and evacuate to Sweden along with the Finns, and if Russia invades Sweden then Estonians should blow up Swedish cities and evacuate to Norway along with the Swedes. Become some sort of nomadic people of the North.🤣 ↩t.me/PMCTchkvsky🔸

🔸The president of a large country should always comport themselves extremely politely and properly (I know this from my own experience). This was brilliantly demonstrated yesterday by Vladimir Putin, who radiated cool confidence during his annual 'Direct Line' Q & A session.



That's why he's the President.



But, to paraphrase the immortal definition of Mikhail Bulgakov, the vile Bandera scumbag decided to demonstrate his coolness through public insults. And, I can assure you, not because his nerves gave out after Russia’s head intimated at a duel in Kiev between Russia’s Oreshnik missiles and Western-supplied air defense.



No. Insults are the middle finger (or, with respect to this particular individual, his appendage for playing the piano), which the lousy defunct druggie gave… to Trump. Like, here you go! No negotiations with Russia are possible under these circumstances, so you’ll continue to give us money and weapons.



Such rhetoric frees you from the need to observe decency. The President said yesterday that negotiations with this sleazebag are only possible if he is legally returned to the post of head of state. The little runt realizes that this is unrealistic, so he doubles down on war. But this unbridled mongrel was wrong here too: no one needs him in this war, and he won't remain on the throne for long. He will very soon be relegated to the cesspool of history, where the sewage will absorb this nonentity in the suffocating miasma of oblivion… ↩t.me/medvedev_telegramE🔸

🔸South Korean president has declared "emergency martial law" and accused the parliamentary majority of being enemies of the state. So basically, a dictatorship.



In Georgia, the figurehead president (formerly a foreign nation's ambassador!) wants to overturn the results of a democratic election she claims was rigged — but has literally ZERO evidence for it — and is leading a color revolution with the backing of the GAE.



In Ukraine, a vaudeville actor whose mandate ran out pretends to be "freedom democracy president" and demands billions and all the weapons in the world.



In the occupied Serbian province of Kosovo, the ethnic Albanian "government" appears to have false-flag bombed a water canal (Nord Stream-style) in order to manufacture a pretext for expelling the remaining Serbs.



And in Syria, jihadists who had been dormant for years emerged from their Turkish-protected lairs to once again burn, pillage and behead in the name of "democracy" and "legitimate concerns of moderate opposition."



Do not underestimate the wounded Empire. It can still do much evil before it goes down. But go down it shall. ↩t.me/thenebulator🔸

“Dangerous Times”: South Korean Defense Minister Just Nearly Caused Nuclear War



The martial law President Yoon Suk Yeol declared on December 3 was just as mysterious and unexpected as the virtually concurrent and shockingly swift fall of the Syrian government. What was even stranger was the accusation that his political opponents from the Democratic Party are supposedly “sympathizing with North Korea” and “supporting anti-state activities aimed at inciting rebellion”.



Read here: https://www.globalresearch.ca/south-korean-defense-minister-nearly-caused-nuclear-war/5874942🔸

◾US out of Korea!



In cities across the US, activists of the Korean Diaspora are mobilizing in solidarity with people in South Korea, who are demanding the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol after he attempted to impose martial law.



◾t.me/European_dissident🔸

🔸🇰🇷President Yoon sent members of the 707th Special Mission Group to arrest Liberal Government officials during the coup, in North Korean Uniform. If this operation was to fail, they were to be "caught" by ROK troops and kill both the Liberal leaders and the disguised special forces units. This was revealed today during the NA's Defense committee meeting, during which generals were questioned. ↩t.me/waffairsblog🔸

How Yoon paved way to own impeachment



On Saturday, South Korea's lawmakers voted 204-85 in favor of impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol. RT’s Oumaima Ichchar examines how the imposition of brief martial law paved the way for the president's downfall.



#SouthKorea #Yoon

↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Seoul erupts in celebration after Yoon's impeachment vote, with balloons filling the sky



Of course the future's bright... Especially with likely replacement Lee Jae-myung facing possible jail time and four charges of corruption himself.



#SouthKorea ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

South Korean authorities fail to raid presidential office again



Despite a grueling seven-hour standoff, presidential security staff stonewalled the investigators, simply refusing them entry to President Yoon Suk Yeol's office without batting an eye.



Since his impeachment, Yoon has vanished from public view, quietly assembling legal teams to battle insurrection charges in the Constitutional Court, where his political future will be confirmed.



Where exactly does the buck stop?



#SouthKorea ↩t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸🇰🇷🇯🇵 The political crisis in South Korea has given the Japanese cause for concern about the future of relations between Tokyo and Seoul. In recent days, several public opinion polls have been conducted in Japan, the results of which show that the majority of respondents are afraid that bilateral ties will again become unfavorable.



It can be assumed that such sentiments also exist in the ruling elites of Japan, since with the advent of Yoon Suk-yeol to power, the relations between Seoul and Tokyo have undergone qualitative changes for the better.



🔻The main reason for possible concerns is the change of president in South Korea in case the Constitutional Court approves Yoon's impeachment. After all, in the elections for the country's leader, this or that opposition politician may win.



The problem is that such figures are often adherents of anti-Japanese views. They, for example, fiercely criticized Yoon for the rapprochement of South Korea and Japan. Therefore, in the event of an opposition victory in the currently only hypothetical elections, one should not expect the implementation of a pragmatic course towards Tokyo.



However, it is worth understanding that against the background of the dynamically developing situation in South Korea, it is too early to draw specific conclusions about the deterioration or improvement of bilateral ties with Japan. Therefore, the US plans to contain both North Korea and China with the help of a trilateral alliance with Seoul and Tokyo cannot be ruled out yet.

#SouthKorea #Japan

@rybar together with @awaken_dragon

🔸We will identify all those in state institutions who have ideological affinities or have joined movements, networks or organizations of a fascist, neo-legionary, extreme right or pro-Russian sympathies. It is time to act...", statement by Elena Lasconi, leader of the liberal political party "Union for the Salvation of Romania" (USR).



1. And who are "you"? You lost the elections...

2. The search for internal enemies and dissidents and repression against them is not fascism. No, no, no! ↩t.me/PMCTchkvsky🔸

Romania’s Constitutional Coup. US Potential Escalation Plans… Buy More Time for NATO in Ukraine



Western democracy is just a process for legitimizing elite interests, and these same elites sometimes repeat the process until they get their desired result.



Read here: https://www.globalresearch.ca/romania-coup-buy-more-time-nato-ukraine/5875140🔸

🔸🇷🇴🇪🇺 If he were far right-wing, the West would happily work with him. That’s the best absorbent cotton test for determining whether or not a particular candidate is extreme right-wing. The West has always had a huge tolerance for right-wingers. From fanatic Islamists to neo-Nazis or Zionists, history is here to prove that.



The capitalist, imperialist, neo-liberal West has never had any problem working with fanatics of any kind, as can be seen in Syria today. What the West can’t stand, whoever they are, are leaders who don’t allow national independence and sovereignty, the common interest, and social welfare to be limited by private appropriation by the international economic and financial interests it protects.



The truth is that West has no problems working with Meloni in Italy, Milei in Argentina, the current South Korean president, or even the Saudi royal family. Even to name the ones who everyone assumes to be hard right-wingers. We must not forget that, nowadays, at the very heart of the Western political system, we have the most fanatic and extremist situationists, such as Von Der Leyen, Baerbock, Sholz, or Macron. They only differ from traditional far-right-wingers in two or three subjects like wokeísm, religiosity (not all of them), acceptance of Brussels’ central power, and their position towards war with Russia.



What the West can’t stand are leaders who prioritize national independence and sovereignty, the common interest, and social welfare.



💬 Hugo Dionísio writes



🌐 More on world politics

🇬🇪🇪🇺 Georgia's newly elected president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, after expelling the previous president, a French citizen, from the cabinet, declared that Georgia will not join the EU, abandoning its values. ↩t.me/Eurekapress🔸

The new Syrian Parliament. Probably democratic.

↩t.me/ConflictChronicles🔸

🇺🇦🔸🇰🇷🔻🇷🇴🔸🇸🇾🔻🇪🇺

You didn't know flipping democracy on its head was part of this drone operation? I know you've heard the expression “Two wings, one bird.” This is really no different - it's maybe more like those reversible blankets with different scenes knitted in. But they go together - hand in glove to bring in the Big Crash. It is no accident that the world's largest governments (in self importance if none other) are on the verge of chronic and imminent dissolution while this fortnight of drones is in progress. And spreading.

There's one last (as of now!) narrative and a few new Q related posts that can put the bow on this package for the holidays. And our tryptic view of the Drone Deception of 2024 can get at least a brief hibernation (possibly) until the New Year. You guessed it - infection is the narrative to start 2025. It has been longer than you think since 2020 (apparently).

⚠️Bioweapon Alert⚠️



Australia’s government announced that “hundreds of deadly virus samples are missing” in what is described as a “major historical breach of biosecurity protocols”.



The breach happened in August, 2023.



Pathogen research is the greatest threat to humanity. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

❗️Deadly virus samples went missing from lab in ‘major biosecurity breach,’ say authorities



It was reported that 323 vials of multiple infectious viruses — including Hendra virus, Lyssavirus and Hantavirus — went missing from Queensland’s Public Health Virology Laboratory in August 2023.



An investigation will be launched into what’s being described as a "major historical breach of biosecurity protocols."



We are essentially one step (or several people) away from a new pandemic.



Louisiana and Wisconsin are reporting serious cases of Bird Flu, and California just declared a state of emergency.



Are they going to try it again?



Last year, Igor Kirillov alleged that the US had plans to manufacture another biological crisis.



They killed this guy yesterday.🔸

Ready to have your mind blown?



Flashback to May 2023.



General Kirillov claimed Russia MIL obtained samples of deadly Avian Influenza, also known as BIRD FLU, from a conquered US DoD lab in the Kherson region, that could jump species, with a 40% kill rate in humans…



Coincidence that Kirillov was just assassinated, and now CDC reports that Bird Flu is jumping to humans and causing states of emergencies?



Too many connecting dots to be a coincidence. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

We've seen before that Trump's Inaugural gift from the DS will be a multi vector pandemic. Appears like that's on schedule. So let's get these Q related pieces in the eggnog.

H/T Dave 🔥https://x.com/drawandstrike/status/1869159846093717801?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

They failed to put Trump behind bars.



Then they failed to assassinate Trump.



Then they failed to steal the election.



Then they failed to start nuclear war with Russia.



Now it appears their plan is to just preemptively pardon everyone.



This is all about covering up treason. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

COMS COMS COMS AND STRAIGHT TELLING US... ↩pvt_acct🔸

(⬆ I don't have a link unfortunately, but it's all related to the Army Navy football game so I thought you'd like it!)

🔸If anyone is very interested in the “big event tomorrow” hypothesis and wants to immerse in the Q tea-leaf parsing that led to this hypothesis being formed a year ago, here’s a video my (online) friend put together. https://rumble.com/v21gl50-is-q-going-to-fake-trumps-assassination.html ↩pvt_acct🔸

(⬆ Another edgy but extremely interesting look into a potential apparently successful fake assassination attempt on Trump. Since I was convinced this would be a part of the plan back in 2020, and still do, I find it very interesting.)

↩t.me/toresaysPlus🔸

🔸"The Choice To Know Will Be Yours”



To me, this is the exact sort of deployment one of the most infamous Q refrains is referencing.



The very idiocy of the central narrative seems to be a feature of the Great Awakening rather than a bug.



Last year, I referred to the concept of 'Shatterpoints,' which are essentially psycho-temporal convergence points where the energy required to keep the cognitive dissonance associated with full belief in the central narrative is overwhelmed by sheer logic, forcing a change point in the observing mind, which is to say, a shattering.



I believe this occurs on both Micro and Macro, Individual and Societal scales, and that each observing mind has its own criteria for shatterpoints.



If you're reading this post, most likely, your Shatterpoint was reached LONG before now. Hell, if you even know we're in an Info War, then you're well beyond the shattering, and well into the process of Awakening.



For the normie layers of the Collective Mind, it seems ghosts in the media machine are aware that the Fear Narrative, while effective, must also be increasingly-absurd in order to feel jarring to generations of people who've already been inoculated to the prospect that the world isn't actually meant to be an inherently devastating and terrifying place.



Now do you see how Trump can meme on drone warfare even while the media and MIL take the fictional threat ultra seriously?



Some see a comedy. Others see a horror movie. What movie are you watching?



https://x.com/reburningbright/status/1868343713065304236?s=46 ↩t.me/ANewDay144🔸

We've been clued in on the coming destruction being not only a necessary thing, but a really purposeful and beneficial one. We create the reality we live in. Believing their chosen narratives creates that reality. Not believing those narratives allows us to create different ones. This appears to be a test run on how that is coming along.

I hope you enjoyed this expanded drones narrative look. And again wish you the warmest of holidays if you celebrate them. For everyone, but especially those who don't, I have this thought on Winter Solstice, drones, and the best advice.

🔸Operation Solstice Chaos (More on the Drones)



In regards to the timing of the drones, we are nearing solstice, or the darkest days of the year. During this period, dark occultists may seek to create as much fear and chaos as possible before the return of the sun on the 21st.



As we experience this dark period, it is said that the lower demonic world has more power than usual and works very hard to dissolve the barrier between the our world and theirs. Creating fear and panic allows these beings to more easily dwell here to feed upon humanity...and do the bidding of individuals who seek pacts with them.



By the time of Epiphany, which is January 6th (yes, that January 6th) the world pole, tree of life, or ladder to the sun, is re-established and the lower spiritual world is once again separated from the earth. The evil entities that thrived in the darkness must now be pushed back into the underworld.



Once locked away in the underworld they once again work tirelessly to bore holes in the veil and disturb humanity. Yet now that the sun has been announced on the 6th day of January, their works seem less fruitful, that is until next December. Here we see the esoteric cycle of the year.



Long story short. Don't feel fear. Don't contribute to the chaos. The fact that every possible threat to humanity is being pitched, from nuclear threats, to a virus being sprayed, to a war, is to produce fear and destabilization. It is the exact kind of mass public ritual you would expect for this period of the year, don't participate.



https://x.com/mysticinthemoon/status/1869121789843931384?s=46&t=mEZA0jtZ7URitKRrXPhoOA ↩t.me/L_oki2🔸

Be of good cheer! You can see the game board. You know who wins. Or more accurately, who has already won. Enjoy this time. This unique and special time that is of exterminating the infestation of vermin from the spiritual environment of Earth. You'll never get another opportunity like this one to observe creation in the making. And you'll never create anything more important either. ❤

