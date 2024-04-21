This is somewhat a departure from our normal broadcast schedule. More speculative than usual and more of me doing the talking. Many of you know I use Q references and themes for a fair bit of my writing. This first section is going to clarify that for the record and the new crew on board.

When COVID in all its fake persistence emerged in 2020 I was emerging from a decade long self imposed media moratorium. I had known of the agendas and most of the characters for over 20 years at that point, but checked out because nothing seemed to be cognizant much less active in fighting any of it. Like most long stretches of sleep it was energizing, so since I immediately recognized this event as a major impetus in furtherance of globalism I started searching for the resistance. In Colorado, (where I was a brand new resident) this turned out to be a Joe Oltmann led contingent of mostly business people peppered with a few fed up homemakers. That was fun for a few weeks but then I started in on the SM sphere rabbit hole collections. Q popped right up to the top because unlike the information dispensation providers, this was a) different, b) really different, and c) enough of a puzzle to actually contain something useful to fight with.

But, as you may have noticed, I have a strong skeptic streak. I read all the back drops over the span of a month, found a few channels of people explaining their interpretation of how they worked, and went back and read through them all again. Over the course of 2020 through 2021, I'm not gonna lie - it was fun actually getting swept up in the comraderie, finding like minded people all over (I'm pretty much the only nut job in my prior circles), and blazing trails I'd never been on. But ultimately, the extreme infiltration in the more global Q community had me backing away.

Backing away from the community but not everything. As you can tell, I took with me the wisdom words (what I call them) and imagery that made Q such a phenom. But the QAnon element (the counter psyop based out of the Mockingbird media) had all but consumed it by mid 2021. I had gotten permanently kicked from FB, found a new home on TG, and started over a lot wiser, and a little wittier.

The next year plus was one mostly of observation. Learning more about communications as an institution and weapon of mass destruction. I definitely had known that deception was a completely embedded part - that was the primary reason for the exile. But I was determined to conquer that aspect, because I had a mission by then. To show others the way out of this Matrix. So it involved an incredible (for me) dedication to reenter the media world - both commercial and QAnon - as a dispassionate observer. To uncover their tricks, see through their facades, and bring that element to light.

That necessitated breaking Q into some component parts. For all you “that's just a psyop”ers - you're right. It is. In fact, it's actually multiple psyops. But for a psychologically damaged populace the only fix is regressive - having to travel some of that in reverse. That part was a psyop directed toward the composite Deep State. Slimy, slithering, reptiles that they are - it said in bold block print - We See You. You can't hide anymore. And we are going to help the people see you too.

Pretty much the rest is a collection of misdirection, disinformation, and a trap for the QAnon counter psyop to play with. However, a strange thing happened next. Even the most QAnoned Whiplashed addicts started to see some of the patterns. The media fell into the trap and that exposed them completely. They hardly even mention it anymore.

And that right there tells you that the original Q operation had merit. Not the entirety of it - but the main concepts it proposed and used. Probably the biggest of these is the movie references. I use the movie format concept myself for a lot of my storytelling because it is a perfect framework to begin to see the full picture.

As I stated this past week, in most movies the majority of the “action” takes place off screen. The film is crafted in such a way that your mind fills in the gaps (in an appropriate sequence) and tells the backstory and bridges mental connections (for free!). This emphasis by Q on film making and specific film references are not accidental or superfluous. And today we are going to take a short voyage through one of these building up now.

So, Pepe Escobar posted this Saturday on TG (And also on X):

🔸EXCLUSIVE



THE REAL STORY OF THE ISRAELI COUNTER RESPONSE



From a very high level intel source.



In Asia.



NOT Russia-China.



Although the strategic partnership, of course, exchanges at the highest level 24-7.



Confirmed and re-confirmed.



It will be great to know what Sy Hersh hears from his Beltway sources.



Here we go.



Israel initially chose to respond with extreme force.



An F-35 loaded with a nuclear bomb was sent east over Jordan.



The mission: cause a high-altitude detonation over Iran that would provoke a surge in the high-capacity power lines, crippling Iran's electric grid, as well as disabling all electronic devices.



An EMP attack.



However...



... As the Israeli F-35 was leaving Jordanian airspace it was shot down by the Russian Air Force.



Hence the publicised version of the Israeli counter response was such a travesty.



In the end all sides decided not to publicise the real news - to de-escalate what could well turn into WWIII.🔸

It was met with a lot of responses; chief among them:

“I am certain that Pepe is reporting accurately what his source told him. The problem I have is with the source. I don’t know if the source genuinely believes this or was asked to circulate it as a story. I see one big problem with the source’s account. It is this:

… As the Israeli F-35 was leaving Jordanian airspace it was shot down by the Russian Air Force.

An F-35 leaving Jordanian airspace would be crossing into Syria or Iraq. Those areas are under the control of the United States. My understanding is that after the Russians intervened in Syria in September 2015, the U.S. Commander of AFCENT, based at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, started communicating on a daily basis with his Russian counterpart in Syria in order to deconflict U.S. and Russian air operations. All of this is done from the CAOC aka Combined Air Operations Center.

My understanding is that this relationship continues despite the tensions in Ukraine. Russia stays west of the Euphrates River and the U.S. operates east of the Euphrates. If Russia did what Pepe’s source is claiming it would have crossed into the air space controlled by the United States. I think it is highly unlikely that Russia could have tracked the lone Israeli F-35 and launched and intercept in territory under U.S. air control.

Of course we have to consider the possibility that the U.S. and Russia collaborated to shoot down the Israeli plane, but I find that unlikely.

UPDATE — A couple of you smart folks correctly noted a very important point I overlooked. If Russia shot down a F-35 with a nuke on board that means there is a live nuke on the ground in Iraq or Syria. Israel and/or the U.S. would be racing to recover that weapon. We’re not seeing any evidence of such a recovery effort. That would involved major air assets and I don’t see how Israel would be allowed to operate in those parts of Iraq or Syria.

That’s my take. Let the debate begin.

Here’s my latest chat with Nima on the situation in Israel:

(The day before Larry posted this:)

From Scott Ritter:

🔸Regarding Pepe Escobar’s post about an Israeli F-35 with a nuclear weapon/EMP over Iran:



Why an F-35?



Stealth?



Then you’re limited to a weapon that can be carried in its internal weapons bay.

We are now talking about an ASAT-type weapon—a missile launched from a plane that can make it to outer space.

(Anti-Satellite=ASAT)



Israel has no such weapon.



And if it did, it couldn’t fit in the internal weapons bay of an F-35.



Now, if Pepe had said that the aircraft was an F-15, we could entertain such a possibility, especially when including the need for externally mounting this weapon.



But he said F-35.



This kills the story right off the bat.



But, just playing along, let’s assume the Israelis built an ASAT-type weapon that could fit into the internal weapons bay of an F-35, or—just spitballing here—the Israelis decided to forego any effort of stealth and mount the missile externally, like the Russian Kinzhal/Mig-31 duo.



What size warhead could it carry?



The AIR-2 Genie air-to-air missile had a 1.5 kiloton warhead.



Why is this important?



Most Cold War EMP scenarios envisioned weapons of yields between 1 and 10 megatons.



The size of a warhead deliverable into outer space from an F-35 platform would be very small.

Without getting into the physics of nuclear weapons design/gamma ray generation potential, any realistic nuclear warhead that could fit on a missile deliverable into space by an F-35 would be of a very small yield.

As such, the size of the territory adversely impacted by the EMP produced would be very small.



As such, the scenario postulated by Pepe Escobar’s source is extremely risk averse, with little or no meaningful impact.



In short, it doesn’t make sense, even if it was able to be carried out, which it isn’t.

And:

🔸Pepe Escobar has written a post where he reports that an Israeli F-35 carrying a nuclear weapon was shot down over Jordan by a Russian fighter.



While I respect Pepe as a journalist, his source is wrong.



Israel would never take such a precipitous action. Not only would it provide public acknowledgment of Israeli nuclear weapons capability, thereby putting Israel in open violation of existing agreements between it and the U.S., it would also put Israel in violation of the 1968 Outer Space Treaty prohibiting the deployment and/or use of nuclear weapons in space and the Biden administration’s recent admonishments in this regard.



Moreover, the scenario describes makes no sense in terms of the characterization of the weapons involved, both in terms of the alleged Russian-Israeli engagement, and what Israel would hope happens regarding EMP.



This is, in every way shape and form nonsensical reporting.



Pepe should retract his post.

Now for what I believe may be happening:

First a little background:

Remember our look Friday at the Israeli response to Iran as seen backwards (even if totally accidental, I promise!) through a looking glass? BTW, I found this in my morning browse:

🔸Although the Israelis have not yet taken responsibility for anything, the U.S quickly stated that it was Israeli through multiple outlets. I will put forward a wild theory here:



Israel didn’t even know this was happening, the U.S used their many proxies in the area to send out a couple small drones and have Iranian air defence engage them. Then within seconds jumped and said it was Israel, in an attempt to stop the Israelis from actually committing a mistake by striking something they shouldn’t have. Which makes sense why they started saying it was with “missiles” and “fighter jets” and all that, just to sell it. Poor zios, thrown under the bus pretty much. t.me/warmonitors🔸 😉

On the 14th (Day of the Iran attack on Israel) this was posted in a TG channel t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin/77425

(The original X account has been deleted but wanted you to have that source information.)🔸

This is the video clip:

Opening Scene : Sum of All Fears (2002)🔸

And lastly, remember our bridge falling in the bay in Baltimore? The one the US government is paying to cleanup by first cutting through a section of the downed bridge to provide at least a section of channel to resume shipping through. Yes, that one.

A bridge in Baltimore that collapsed on March 26, blocking access to the port. It is clear that the process of “restoration” is in full swing.



The US superpower is seeking to dig a small passage through the destroyed structures by the end of April to ensure the port is operational at least to a limited extent. It is planned that some more work will be completed by the end of May. And it's all.



At first glance, the restoration of this bridge over the outer harbor of the port of Baltimore could take several years and cost up to $1 billion. The damage from the destruction of the bridge was estimated at $81 billion. But this is only the beginning. The port itself remains closed indefinitely.



The bottom line is that the United States lacks both engineers capable of implementing such projects and the necessary equipment. Currently, the search for contractors is being transferred to European companies. Well, or at least they are trying. t.me/belvestnik🔸

So what does that collection of marbles get you to see in the “unseen” but “imagined” imagery?

Well, we start with an imaginary F-35 being shot down over (presumably) a barren Middle Eastern desert. Carrying a nuclear armed weapon. Which if real could be covered in sand already or nearly so.

And Scott really trying (and succeeding) very hard to get us to “see” a very minute risk that wasn't even worth the taking. (I'm going to interject here the adage : remember, there's no such thing as bad publicity!)

Looking back a little further I stumble on the tweet of the opening scene YT from The Sum of All Fears movie. (h/t to Steve G for finding it again for me this morning!)

Then as we keep our backwards trek we come to the recent (2 days ago!) start of our finding how useful looking from a different direction can be! (No coincidences.)

Lastly we come to our Bridge in Baltimore story. Which really ties all this together. Honestly, I don't know how anyone can deny we are watching a movie.

The movie (or book) The Sum of All Fears, if you haven't seen or read it, you should. All of these elements appear in that production.

In the book from 1991, the prologue of the story has that Israeli plane take off during the Oct 7, 1973 war between Syria and Israel in the Golan Heights. (🔔 rings)

🔸The movie is set in 2002, and an Austrian Neo-Nazi plans to trigger a nuclear war between the United States and Russia, so that he can establish a fascist superstate in Europe. After the Neo-Nazi's scientists build a secret nuclear weapon that is detonated in Baltimore, and a rogue Russian officer paid off by the Neo-Nazi attacks a U.S. aircraft carrier, the world's superpowers are pushed close to the brink of war. CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Affleck) is the only person who realizes that the Baltimore bomb was a black market weapon, not a Russian one. With the clock ticking, Ryan has to find a way to stop the impending nuclear war.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sum_of_All_Fears_(film)🔸 (🔔 rings)

The Port in Baltimore plays a huge part in the movie, because that's how the dirty bomb gets there. (🔔 rings) Which of course, essentially brings us back through Scott and Larry to Pepe's post about this unfolding but secret/not secret ME drama in the first place.

I have felt like for a while now that the food fights and hissy fits going on in the QAnon community are planned theater. (Probably having trouble recruiting new subscribers to replace older ones leaving/graduating because the same old stuff for 6 years isn't selling like hotcakes anymore.) I'm not dumping Larry, Scott, or Pepe in that pot, but their “differences” here distinctly bear a striking resemblance to that tactic being utilized to create a WWF feel to the QAnon sphere in the last several months.

I am also not saying this is coordinated in any way by them. Larry, even proposes a misinformation dealing source to Pepe as a possibility. But it should occur to you that all these people have strings (aka, sources) that could orchestrate such a drama. If that's the case they practically didn't miss out on anything because now the US has all but queued up $60B for Ukraine to finish out their war. And I think Zelensky is in no actual doubt whatsoever that those funds are not about him winning the war. But losing it in such a way that the US/UK/EU crimes are buried under the rubble. (The dirty bomb in the 2002 movie version was made in Ukraine! 🔔rings) Just like they did before in Germany, 1945.

If this collection strikes you as merely a set of coincidental happenings, then obviously this post is not one for you. But if as I suspect, the majority of you are going to say at least - “that's a BIG pile of coincidences” and “what else can it be?” then best get prepared. Because I don't think this kind of occurrence is going to be stopping any time soon.

This is strictly a wake up nudge. Nothing more at this time.

I'm linking back to our former stories strictly for the references. This is a stand alone piece that I don't anticipate becoming a major series. Happy to discuss anything on this topic on a direct message basis for anyone who feels uncomfortable in the public comments section, too. About Q or anything else conspiratorial.

Last just FYI. There were eight Q drops with the phrase Sum of All Fears. One was dated 4/30/18. So we'll keep an eye on that date since it's close (and the end of Passover!). The first two were fairly early from 11/17/17 and as far as I can recall were the only two duplicates of the more than 5000 drops in total. Just in case you think this is some kind of cherry picking exercise, I assure you it's not. Just remember that even Joe Scarborough gets a few words right out out the billions he has uttered. As a primary tool for tiny details, Q is mostly useless. It's these bigger picture scenarios where it has a tendency to help connect the dots and drops. Here's a mini gallery of the seven unique SoAF drops for you to check out.

And links to previous stories mentioned above:

