When I was in high school (too many years ago to count accurately anymore), it was becoming popular to have "sweep the kitchen floor" menu items -from pizzas to sandwiches, even pastas - for those who couldn't decide what they wanted from expanding waistline menus. [Everything is a plot for that!] A little of everything, or at least the most recent or popular items all mixed up.

I tried it. But never really liked it. I'm just a natural purist. But today we're going to go here because some of our narratives are starting to converge. Not getting to become one story but intersecting in multiple points and vectors. We will start with our latest story first - Telegram founder Pavel Durov, and the whole sphere of impending media (and beyond) blackouts.

Russia edging towards trials of crypto exchanges and cross-border payments amid sanctions



Russia is set to begin trials of cryptocurrency exchanges and the use of digital tokens for cross-border transactions, starting September 1, Bloomberg reports citing sources.



The initiative aims to alleviate payment difficulties faced by Russian companies in the wake of international sanctions.



The trials will utilize the National Payment Card System for ruble-cryptocurrency conversions during the testing phase.

Well, by the way, I don't rule out such a scenario. I also don't rule out that this was the reason for Durov's arrest.

Seattle airport crippled for days following apparent cyberattack — AP



Seattle-Tacoma International Airport continues to grapple with a cyberattack that has crippled internet, phone, email, and other critical systems for a third consecutive day.



Port of Seattle officials are working to investigate the incident and restore full service, while passengers and airport staff face ongoing disruptions.



“We’re working around the clock to get necessary systems back online and to mitigate impacts to our passengers,” the airport said in a statement.

Trump, Kamala and the US election. Ukraine and Russia.

Gaza and Israel.

Immigration.

Covid and vaccines.



They have lost control of the narrative,



As Frank Zappa said many years ago:

The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.

They have now started to remove the tables and chairs.



(And still most people don't notice or care.)🔸

RFK Jr. on American political censorship:

“Thirty-seven hours after he took the Oval Office, President Biden's White House opened a portal for the FBI to begin to have access to social media posts on all the different social media sites. And the FBI then invited in the CIA, DHS, the IRS, and CISA. CISA is this new agency that is the center of the censorship industrial complex that is in charge of making sure Americans don't hear things that their government doesn't want them to hear," “And they had to invent a new word, which is called ‘malinformation,’ which is information that is factually true, but nevertheless inconvenient for the government. And that became ‘disinformation,’ ‘misinformation’ and ‘malinformation,'”

But of course, here in Britain nothing like this could possibly be going on...

🇺🇲🇫🇷🇷🇺 Giving French citizenship to Durov was part of the US plan to lure him into a trap, says Kim Dotcom



The former owner of the Megaupload file hosting service wrote on his page in X:

I believe that you are a liar and a fraudster, Mr. Macron... You granted him citizenship in order to lure him into a trap... This entire operation is managed and coordinated by your masters in the USA... You are a puppet committing treason towards its own people and the people of the EU. The nature of the charges against Paul gives everything away. You simply follow orders.



He also added that the United States declared war on Telegram due to the loss of control over information about Ukraine. ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

‘Europe has no free speech’: Tucker Carlson and RFK Jr. discuss Pavel Durov’s arrest

🇦🇪 🇫🇷 The UAE has frozen a contract to purchase 80 fighter jets from France: Durov's arrest has angered the sheikhs.



- The United Arab Emirates took drastic measures by freezing a contract to purchase 80 French fighter jets following the arrest of Pavel Durov.



- The creator of Telegram, who is personally acquainted with the son of the UAE Prime Minister, found himself at the center of an international scandal that has infuriated the sheikhs to the limit.



- Experts believe that by its actions, France has made a serious mistake, provoking the anger of influential allies. Now, Paris is paying for its rashness, and the future of the deal, as well as the trust of the UAE, hangs by a thread.

If this is true, then every subsequent decision by Macron buries both him and France deeper than the Earth's core.

Former head of the US National Security Agency (cyber intelligence) Paul Nakasone criticized the French intelligence services for their crude and unprofessional work with Durov.



According to the former head of one of the most successful intelligence agencies in the world, the Americans would never have detained a person like Pavel Durov in front of the entire world.



It was necessary to simply delay Durov’s flight from France for formal reasons and have a confidential conversation with the businessman.



Now that the whole story has received resonance, the French will achieve nothing from Telegram's management, and will also suffer huge reputational losses.



Even the CIA and the FBI approached Durov, Nakasone notes, but they did not even think about detaining him.

🔸🇫🇷✈️ French authorities issued arrest warrants for Pavel Durov and his brother Nikolai in March 2024 – Politico.

🇫🇷✈️ Amid talk of the EU Digital Services law, which provides for enhanced monitoring of "very large" online platforms, Telegram said it had still not reached the threshold of 45 million active monthly users in the EU bloc to be considered very large.



Meanwhile, the WSJ has added more political context to this "not a political matter." In 2018, Durov had already had lunch with Macron when the latter suggested that Durov transfer Telegram to Paris. But he refused.

And in 2017, French intelligence agencies conducted a joint operation with the UAE, hacking Durov's iPhone.

X suffers major outages, thousands of users affected — Downdetector



Most reported problems involve the app, with users complaining of server connectivity issues and website malfunctions.



The majority of complaints originate from the United States.

❗️French spooks targeted Pavel Durov in 2017 hacking operation — Report



In 2017, French intelligence officials, concerned about the Islamic State's use of Telegram for recruitment and attack planning, launched a joint operation with the United Arab Emirates to hack TG founder Pavel Durov's iPhone, The Washington Post reported.



Code-named "Purple Music," the operation highlights the intense scrutiny Durov has faced from governments due to the app's popularity among a diverse range of users, from pro-democracy activists to alleged criminal organizations.



Telegram's history of resisting law enforcement requests for data has contributed to this pressure. For years, the company ignored subpoenas and court orders, piling up in a rarely checked email address. A point made by Durov himself, during a recent interview with Tucker Carlson on X.

❗️Pavel Durov's brother Nikolai has been placed on the wanted list in France — Politico

🔸Durov-Macron scheduled meeting fake news - govt official



Le Monde, citing a source in Macron's administration, has quashed rumors that Pavel Durov was supposed to meet with the French president on the day of his arrest.

❗️When it was Russia looking into banning Telegram, we were criticized relentlessly – Foreign Ministry



Russia had to go through Western “informational artillery” in 2018 when Moscow was looking into potentially banning Telegram, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, pointing out that the West’s reaction to Pavel Durov’s arrest is underwhelming by comparison.



At the same time, France and it’s allies are missing that there is international outcry over Durov’s arrest, which had shocked more nations than just Russia.

John McAfee:



(From a few years ago, but if it was true then, even more so now...)



Encryption is useless. A scam. There is no such thing as privacy anymore.



He was a madman, a prophet for some, and certainly a poster child for the idea that sometimes it is best to just STFU for your own good...



He died in a prison cell in Spain in 2021 awaiting extradition to the US, whether suicide or Epsteined...

🔸Durov told the police that he was supposed to have dinner with Macron on the day of his arrest, the French newspaper Le Canard Chainé writes, citing sources. Paris officially denies this report. French politician Florian Philippot expressed distrust of Macron's version, saying that the French president is quite capable of such a deception in order to fulfill a "mission from his masters." He also demanded an explanation from Macron.

This has all happened before.

Emperor Sigismund issued Jan Hus with credentials that he could safely arrive at the Council of Constance, where theological issues would be discussed.

Upon arrival, Hus was captured, tortured, and executed.

Times change, but the perfidy of the Eurofags remains unchanged.

🔸💢 Wow Macron, worst hotel concierge/ bank teller in France's history



📢 Breaking News



🚫The Indian government is scrutinizing popular messaging app Telegram due to concerns about criminal activities such as extortion and gambling.



🚫The investigation, led by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has raised the possibility of a ban on the platform.



‼️Telegram, with over 5 million users in India, faces scrutiny for its lack of content moderation.



‼️Founder and CEO Pavel Durov's recent arrest in Paris adds urgency to the investigation.



‼️The focus is on peer-to-peer (P2P) communications involving illegal activities.



🚫While Telegram complies with India's IT Rules, its absence of a physical presence in India complicates regulatory efforts.

#TelegramBan #Cybersecurity #India



"We offer more freedom than any other communication app" – Durow in Dubai



In light of the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, interest in the Russian entrepreneur and his projects is growing. Recordings of his speech at the last Token2049, one of the world's leading Web3 conferences, recently surfaced.



The next Token2049 will take place in a few weeks in Singapore, where over 7,000 companies have announced their participation and over 300 speakers are expected, including Edward Snowden.

🔸ONCE UPON A TIME, IN A MONARCHY NOT FAR, FAR AWAY…





All was blissfully quiet in the glitzy palace of the Little King and the Fairie Queenie, up until the fateful minute when a shriek pierced the perfumed silence deep into the dead of night.



That was not a cackle; it was a certified shriek of utter terror.



“Ooooooaaaauuuuuaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!”



And the culprit was a photo.



It was all over the place - all around the world.



The Fairie Queenie, reviewing the pics of the recent aquatic follies of the royal couple, suddenly found herself caught, so nonchalant, in her maillot de bain. But what the swimsuit could not hide was the awkward appearance of a zizi.



Yes, it was a tiny little zizi; hormones did produce their effect. But it was still a zizi.



The Little King bolted upright in bed - in full vigor, but obviously stunned.



“What seems to be the problem, cherie?”



“Ils sont mechants!!! Mechants! Mechants! Mechants! Mechants!”



The Fairie Queenie pointed to the incriminating zizi evidence on her smartphone.



“Ah oui, they are horrible, you know what they do to me day in, day out. But I don’t care, because I rule like Jupiter. You, on the other had, are so fragile…”



“Oooooooouuuuummmmmpppphhhhstrummmmppppppffff”



The Little King decided to face this national security threat head on. He abruptly left the royal chamber, went to his study, woke up the staff and ordered them to make urgent calls - on private phone lines, whatsapp, even Telegram.



An extraordinary Council of Ministers via zoom would start in a matter of minutes.



The Fairie Queenie, meanwhile, was petrified - her head buzzing with an Olympiad of impeding horrors, complete with the Pale Horse of death, an orgy of severed heads, plebeians with pitchforks, and a graphic intimate encounter with Madame Guillotine. After all, Place de la Concorde was within walking distance.



The Council of Ministers lasted till the break of dawn.



When The Little King returned to the bedchamber, the wig-less Fairie Queenie was a molten mass under her Vuitton pajamas, mumbling incomprehensively.



“Uuuuuuuuuuuullllllllllllgggggggghhhhhhhhhxxxxxxxx”



“Cherie, a decision has been made. We are going to change the narrative.”



“?????????????????”



“I’m going to arrest a Russian billionaire.”



As if by magic, the Fairie Queenie instantly recovered some shades of pink on her cheeks.



“Cherie! It’s no wonder I loved you so much ever since you were a little boy!”



The Little King felt so good about himself. National security prevailed. No zizi. Now it was all about the Russian.



And what if there still was no Prime Minister? He love ruling as Jupiter.



The Little King and the Fairie Queenie curled up on each other and resumed the Sleep of the Just.



“Our values” once again had been saved.🔸

🔸The Canard Enchainé, which hardly misses a beat, reveals that Pavel Durov told the policemen who arrested him when he landed that he came to have dinner with Macron.



There are NO limits to how low Petit Roi will go. If that is true, Macron HIMSELF set up a trap to arrest Durov.

Pepe Escobar: Durov saga shows ‘what hot information war is all about’



💬 “Paris was just waiting for a big break” to crack down on Pavel Durov and his rebellious social media empire, says veteran geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar.

“Durov became a French citizen only 3 years ago – significantly, before the launch of the SMO - via a special ‘eminent foreigner’ program set up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Very few are eligible; only a ‘French-speaking foreigner who contributes through their eminent action to the influence of France and the prosperity of its international economic relations’. Well, no ‘eminent action’ was enough to keep him away from a French slammer,” the observer wrote in an analysis for Sputnik.

💬 “The charges against Durov revealed by France’s Prosecutor of the Republic should be destroyed in court by any crack legal team. Essentially, the claims are that Durov himself is responsible for those abusing Telegram. He is ‘complicit’ of every misdeed under the sun – from organized fraud to drug-trafficking – all the way to a hazy accusation of providing encrypted services without a ‘certified declaration’. The accusations about Telegram’s lack of moderation are false. For instance, Telegram actively censors correspondence inside the EU; EU residents cannot access countless chats and channels. Moreover, Telegram is not concerned by the recent, hardcore neo-Orwellian EU law against mega social networks, because it harbors less than 45 million European users a day,” Escobar stressed.

“The current liberal-totalitarian Euro-gulag, or EuroLag, is a massive power bloc that does not have access to Telegram’s content. Telegram maintains its own servers around the world, and routing goes via Amazon, Cloudfare and Google. Since the start of Telegram, US intel/surveillance has the means to easily block it - if they feel like it. The EU is a different ball game. So here we have Brussels, via Paris, trying to acquire at least some control over Telegram – and social networks in general,” he added.

👍 t.me/geopolitics_live🔸

👀 A Tale of two brothers part deux (Will Pavel hand over the keys?)



The question now: Will Pavel resist the pressure, or will he hand over Nikolai's secrets (keys)? I can't shake this crazy feeling that this could be a Russian Trojan play



Imagine if Pavel was always a closet Putin loyalist—playing the part, securing Western markets for Telegram, and passing all the "credentials checks"—all while never truly holding the keys to anything of real value. Those keys? Safely with others, including Nikolai. Pavel might have been the handsome bait all along, giving the appearance of someone who could be flipped.



Meanwhile, Europe will burn (tragically) as the gasoline of censorship is thrown onto already smoldering embers, and even in the US—where this order likely originated—the Harris-Biden administration could pay a massive price for this reckless assault on basic freedoms and ‘rights’. But here’s the kicker: They’ll get nothing tangible in return for their reckless gamble.



Beware of Yanks bearing cookies, but be extra wary of Russian geopol, chess grandmasters. Time will tell.

- Gerry Nolan

🎙 t.me/TheIslanderNews🔸

🔸📝 304 replies



BREAKING HAPPENING NAFO IS DEFUNDED AND DISBANDING!



AHHHHHHH LEAKED CHATS PROVE IT, AS WELL AS PROVING THEY'RE LITERALLY JUST A GLADIO TYPE NATO OPERATION!



BIGGEST PSYOP FAILURE IN ALL OF MILITARY HISTORY, IN ANY COUNTRY, EVER TO THIS DATE!



They've been defunded and are out of money. They won't be getting any more. Now all the NAFO managers are blackpilled as fuck and talking about how, without their help, Ukraine is 100% doomed to failure. Not even memeing, watch the video here.



A bit of background, a while back right before NAFO appeared, a bill was passed (Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act) which authorized $160 million for, presumably, NAFO. Now the money's gone, and they're not getting paid any more, so they've gone full depression mode.



Press S to spit on corpse. They single-handedly turned the whole I [...]



2 weeks after Tucker interviewed Pavel, the CIA-founded Radio Free Europe (run directly by the CIA for its first 20 years), ran a long piece insinuating Russia was secretly controlling Telegram & Ukraine must seize control of it instead as a military intelligence imperative.

🔸 Here are the first 2 hours of my 4-hour lecture to X subs on the likely role of the US State Dept in backchanneling or approving Pavel's arrest to wrest control of Telegram's content moderation for statecraft purposes & to access its backend for military & intelligence purposes.

After Telegram, it's Tik Tok's turn



The Israeli journalist talks about why it is important to take down tik tok after Telegram because of anti Israel activity in it without consequences.



Telegram owner was arrested in France by order of Israel few days ago for allowing anti Israeli activity and leaking highly sensitive and classified information of Israel government in Telegram.

🔸🇪🇺✈️ Guess what? The EU is investigating the possible provision of Telegram with underestimated data on the number of users. | 💜 👑 RD🔸

🔸🇩🇪✈️ Germany accused Telegram of insufficient cooperation

"We ask Telegram questions, and the answers are insufficient,"

says Zinan Zelen, deputy head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the German Constitution. | 💜 👑 RD🔸

🔸(Some very good info in here:)

From 8/27 Tore video on Rumble:

🔸JUST IN - AT&T wireless service 'down for hours' with 911 outages reported in multiple states. Some iPhone users' devices are stuck in "SOS" mode.



🇫🇷🇷🇺 BREAKING! Pavel Durov has been placed under judicial supervision, prohibited from leaving France, and must post bail of 5 million euros, the Paris prosecutor's office reports.

❗️Pavel Durov leaves the Paris courthouse after being released on bail

Durov stole all the attention from Zelensky and the Kursk region!

🔸The French imbeciles arrested the wrong brother.

The one with the encryption keys( which are already reconfigured ), the brain, is Nikolai Durov, who has two PhDs in math.

He lives in St. Petersburg and is a professor in a Russian University.

Merde.

LOL.

Rumour has it - Pavel Durov doesn't have the encryption keys to Telegram. But his brother does - who lives in Russia.



Curiouser and curiouser - given Pavel allegedly left Russia to avoid cooperating with authorities. But was Nikolai? ↩t.me/InessaFromYoutube🔸

💢 There. Straight from the horse's mouth.



Clipped and captioned for XF subscribers.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Congressional Democrats asks the FEC to censor Elon Musk's Grok AI, citing threats to democracy from its image generation.

Fwd from @sex_drugs_kahlo

🇺🇸 It's strange to hear that the principles of how Western media operate these days surprise anyone.



My colleagues wrote about how The New York Times and BBC took a very creative approach to covering events in Iraq. Today, we can observe the same techniques being used to describe the situation with the arrest of Telegram owner Pavel Durov, in various forms.



Here's an example, a masterpiece. Bloomberg writes about how unknown individuals damaged a Duke Energy Corp. substation in North Carolina, leaving the town without electricity for several days - as a result, an 87-year-old woman died because her oxygen machine stopped working (the medical examiner's office classified her death as homicide).



What does Durov have to do with this? Well, the attack on the facilities is considered unsolved, but law enforcement officials SUSPECT that it is part of a trend of far-right extremists trying to sow chaos. Recently, such people "have been getting support from online platforms like Telegram" (other platforms, even X, are not mentioned in this context), where users around the world "promote white supremacy".



In the article's headline and text, the platform is called Terrorgram and "is partly used by people to incite each other". For example, here is a viral meme showing a figure throwing a Molotov cocktail at electrical equipment. You won't find such an image anywhere else, really.



After this stream of consciousness, it is stated that Pavel Durov was arrested in France on suspicion of criminal use of Telegram, and further on - again about attacks on power facilities, how social media are radicalizing potential troublemakers and create the "greatest terrorism threat to the US".



And although this owl, stretched over a globe, emits unpleasant sounds of torn meat, I won't be surprised if, based on such theses, Western media start telling the story that Pavel Durov should be tried for the attacks on the substation in American Bumfuck, and for the death of the old lady in the local hospital during the accident.



Well, American theses about radicals, terrorism, and so on are known even better to my colleagues from Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries. Only now they are used not only for invading certain regions, but also for penetrating the personal lives of a much larger number of people.



#media_technologies #USA #crime

🔸💢 Pavel Durov is innocent under standing French law



"[...] for example, Regulation 20 makes the “intermediary service”, in this case Telegram, only responsible for illegal activity using its service if it has deliberately collaborated in the illegal activity.



Providing encryption or anonymity specifically does not qualify as deliberate collaboration in illegal activity."



https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2024/08/pavel-durov-and-the-abuse-of-law/

❗️Another one: Indonesia mulls blocking Telegram



Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said Indonesia is considering blocking Telegram and the live-streaming app Bigo Live citing the alleged role the apps have in spreading pornography and promoting online gambling, the Jakarta Post reports.



Despite issuing warnings, the ministry claims the platforms have failed to adequately address the concerns, prompting the potential ban.

❗️Telegram HQ in Dubai abandoned, no trace of employees



The WSJ reports the office where Pavel Durov relocated Telegram in 2017 has been closed since he was detained, with no employees seen on the premises and no contact info found in the building’s security directory.



A French magistrate issued six preliminary criminal charges against Durov on Wednesday, for allegedly allowing criminal activity on the app.



He posted bail of five million euros and is not permitted to leave France.

Illusive blonde who traveled with Pavel Durov may have orchestrated his arrest — Report



Julia Vavilova, the so-called “crypto coach,” has come under intense scrutiny as some suggest her relationship with the Telegram founder was part of a larger, more complex picture - with some even speculating she may have links to foreign intelligence agencies, including Israel’s Mossad, the TOI reported.



It’s still unclear what kind of relationship the 24-year-old has with Durov, but it seems clear she was deeply embedded in his inner circle.



Pictures from her social media show a series of glamourous photos with Durov - often in luxurious settings.



The plot thickens.

🔸❗️Macron, French government were given no forewarning regarding Durov arrest – media, citing Paris Prosecutor’s Office

❗️Massive Outages: Elon Musk's X Suffers Major Glitches Around the World - Tens of Thousands Reporting Issues on Downdetector

🔸🇫🇷🇪🇺❌✉️ French authorities issued arrest warrants for Telegram CEO Pavel Durov and his co-founder brother Nikolai in March, according to a French administrative document



The document indicates the French undercover investigation into Telegram is wider and began months earlier than previously known. The case revolves around Telegram’s refusal to cooperate with a French police enquiry into child sex abuse.



⚠️ The arrest warrants were issued after the messaging platform gave "no answer" to an earlier judicial request to identify a Telegram user, according to the document, which was shared with POLITICO by a person directly involved in the case.



The document also stresses "Telegram's almost non-existent cooperation" with both French and European authorities in other cases.



The warrants were issued after an undercover investigation into Telegram led by the cybercrime branch of the Paris prosecutor's office, during which a suspect discussed luring underaged girls into sending "self-produced child pornography," and then threatening to release it on social media.



The suspect also told the investigators he had raped a young child, according to the document. Telegram did not respond to the French authorities’ request to identify the suspect.



There’s no suggestion either of the Durov brothers were directly involved in any of the illegal activities identified by the investigation.



📝: From the horse's mouth: a French investigator admits that the whole charges brought on Durov are made up and are revenge because Durov refused to doxx European telegram users under the EU's information requests.



🔸Everything they do just backfires on them ehhh?



After Durov's arrest, Telegram rose from 18th to 8th place in the ranking of the best apps in the US.



In France, Telegram rose to first place in the Social Networks category in the App Store and became the third most popular app in France.



In addition, Telegram took second place in the ranking of social networks in the US.



The arrest of Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, in France has had a noticeable impact on the app's visibility and download numbers, as reflected in app store rankings:



🇺🇸In the United States, Telegram experienced a significant boost in its app ranking, moving from the 18th position to the 8th in the overall best apps category, excluding games. This represents its highest ranking in the U.S. since at least January 1, 2023. Additionally, Telegram climbed to the second spot in the social networking category, indicating a surge in interest or downloads possibly driven by the publicity around Durov's arrest.



🔸Escobar: EUR To Telegram - We're Coming To Get You! | ZeroHedge

🔸Durov has been accused of six offences - including administrating an online platform with the purpose of making illegal transactions.



❗️Pavel Durov has not negotiated anything with the Kremlin — Dmitry Peskov



The presidential press secretary also said President Putin has never met with the Telegram founder.

ICYMI: Macron addresses Durov arrest



French President Emmanuel Macron has denied having any advance knowledge of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s visit to the country or playing a role in the Russian entrepreneur's arrest upon his arrival in Paris.



“I was absolutely not aware of Mr. Durov’s arrival in France – and this is normal, because I am not supposed to know about the comings and goings of everyone with French nationality,” Macron told reporters at a press conference in Belgrade on Thursday evening.



“It is false that I had made any invitation, it is totally false,” the French president added. “I was not supposed to see Durov either last weekend or thereafter.”

Mario Nawfal to Sputnik: Macron torpedoed France’s reputation for business with boneheaded targeting of Durov



🗣 “You've got these executives that will be very concerned, [asking] ‘why was Pavel being targeted on a criminal level? Why can't the company be sued first on a civil level?’,” X Spaces host Mario Nawfal told Sputnik, commenting on the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov on a series of dubious charges in France, ranging from refusal to share information with authorities, to claims that Telegram is somehow responsible for any criminal activity taking place on the platform.

“When you start having executives targeted on a criminal level, if I'm in their shoes, I'd be terrified right now,” Nawfal stressed.

Pavel Durov says that Telegram collaborates with the DGSI in cases of terrorism



During his first court hearing yesterday, Pavel Durov argued that Telegram had helped French domestic intelligence agency DGSI in terrorism cases, reports Le Parisien, yet excluding to help police services in other types of offenses:



«By infiltrating private groups […], police investigators have discovered unbearable pictures. In particular, pictures of the rape of a 4-month-old baby perpetrated in turn by two men. The video is real and the acts appear to have been committed in France. […]. Despite the extreme seriousness of the situation, Telegram reportedly did not deign to respond [to police requests] […]. Other police services [combating child abuse] agree: in recent years, Telegram has been absent whenever the courts ask it to make the slightest effort towards transparency.



«Questioned at length on this subject during his police custody and again during his first appearance hearing before the investigating judge, Pavel Durov retorted, according to concordant sources, that Telegram's silence was on the contrary not systematic. According to the billionaire [...], his company would be in the habit of collaborating with the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) in the context of anti-terrorist investigations. As soon as human lives are at stake, Telegram would thus comply with the requests of French intelligence through a specially designed communication channel.



«Pavel Durov even claims to have helped foil terrorist plots and to have participated in the intelligence work of the DGSI in the run-up to the Olympic Games. But as he himself also admitted, Telegram would have chosen to limit its judicial cooperation to this anti-terrorist framework alone, excluding any collaboration with other police services on the pretext that the latter would use the communication channel reserved for the DGSI.



«Opportunistic and quite audacious, this defense by Pavel Durov does not, in any case, seem to have convinced the investigating judges.» ↩t.me/medmannews🔸

❗️Pavel Durov, during interrogation in Paris, stated that he maintained contact with representatives of the General Directorate of Internal Security of France (DGSI, counterintelligence), the Libération newspaper reported, citing a source.



At this meeting, the Telegram co-founder made it clear that "it would be inappropriate for him to disclose information constituting a military secret." The newspaper did not explain what exactly this was about. In addition, as the Libération source noted, Durov stated that "as part of the fight against terrorism, he opened an official communication channel with the DGSI with a hotline and a special email address."



According to him, the exchange of information through these channels even made it possible to prevent several terrorist attacks.



🇫🇷As for Durov's French citizenship, according to Libération, the decision to grant it to the Telegram co-founder belonged to Macron.

🔸The leader of the French Patriots party Florian Philippot: "Let Pavel Durov give a big interview to defeat Macron, destroy him, and then let him run away! It is easy to leave France across the land border. May he leave Macronistan and defend freedom of speech outside France!"

🔸As tools for hybrid threats, apps like Telegram must be accountable | The Strategist

https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/as-tools-for-hybrid-threats-apps-like-telegram-must-be-accountable/



It takes an Australian think tank specialized in rabid demonization of both Russia and China to let the cat out of the bag, spelling out the REAL reasons for the attack on Durov and Telegram. Le Petit Roi's judicial goons are just the lowly vassal enforcers.

Telegram has failed to distinguish between the demands of autocratic regimes and legitimate democratic requests.



Could you?



Could anyone?



Legitimate democratic requests...

The French newspaper Liberation, citing a source:



🔷 During interrogation, Durov said that he maintained contacts with employees of the French counterintelligence service (DGSI) and met with them in Dubai.



🔷 At the meeting in Dubai, Durov refused to disclose some information constituting a military secret. What was being discussed is unknown.



🔷 As part of the fight against terrorism, a special communication channel was opened between Telegram and DGSI, communication through it helped prevent several terrorist attacks.



🔷 After his arrest, Durov declared his readiness to cooperate with the French investigation and provided his mobile phone with an access code.



🔷 Macron discussed Durov's detention with UAE leader. Contents of conversation not disclosed

🔸The US is behind the censorship of X/Twitter in Brazil, according to former State Department official Mike Benz.

Brazil blocks Starlink accounts in standoff with Musk



Elon Musk’s Starlink has announced that Brazil’s top judge has ordered the company’s financial accounts in the country to be blocked, amid an ongoing feud over the social media platform X.



Starlink, Musk’s satellite internet operator, said on Thursday it had received an order from Brazil’s Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes that “freezes Starlink’s finances and prevents Starlink from conducting financial transactions” in the country.



The court’s decision to sanction Starlink is a response to the lack of legal representatives in Brazil for X, a court source told Reuters.

JUST IN - Elon Musk says he will "begin publishing the long list of Alexandre de Moraes' crimes" in response to the Supreme Court justice's decision to ban X in Brazil.



❗️Brazil blocks X after Supreme Court standoff



Elon Musk was accused of threatening a previous legal representative, and has subsequently refused to comply with an order to pay fines and appoint a new one in the Latin American country before the ban order came into effect early Saturday.



Some users in the country can no longer access the site after being prompted to reload their browser. Justice Alexandre de Moraes has said that individuals or businesses caught using VPNs to circumnavigate the ban face fines of up to $8,800 per day.



Musk hit back at the ban by accusing the "oppressive regime" in Brazil of "shutting down the #1 source of truth" and being "so afraid of the people learning the truth that they will bankrupt anyone who tries".

🔸🇧🇷🇺🇸 On the blocking of X in Brazil



On Friday, a judge of the Supreme Court of the South American country, Alexandre de Moraes, ordered the temporary blocking of the platform due to the refusal of Elon Musk to appoint a legal representative of the company in the country within the set deadline (by Thursday evening).



▪️In his ruling, Moraes stated that the operation of X is suspended until the social network's management fulfills all legal requirements: a local representative still needs to be appointed and a fine of more than three million dollars needs to be paid.



▪️The telecommunications regulator responsible for the blocking informed Western media that they are proceeding to execute the Supreme Court's ruling, but did not specify the exact timeline.



▪️Earlier, Moraes' ruling also included a requirement to fine individuals and legal entities up to nine thousand dollars per day if they attempt to use the platform with the help of a VPN. However, just a few hours later, Moraes revoked this sanction.



▪️Elon Musk, the owner of the social network, has already accused Moraes of attempting to apply unjustified censorship and of "shutting down the #1 source of truth in Brazil". Musk's statements have already been supported by some American Republican officials, but this did not impress Moraes. He insists that social networks need regulation due to incitement of hatred.



▪️The situation was also commented on by the president of the South American country, Lula da Silva: he insisted that all companies operating in the country must comply with legal obligations, even if they have a lot of money.



▪️Musk mocked the Brazilian leader's statement and called him a "house dog". Judge Moraes, in turn, became a "dictator".



🔻What was the beginning of all this?



On August 17, the management of the social network X announced the closure of the office in Brazil, while accusing the Brazilian authorities of censorship. It was claimed that the day before, Judge Moraes had threatened the company's representative with arrest if X did not comply with the court's orders.



Even earlier - in April - the Supreme Court of Brazil included Elon Musk in an investigation related to the spread of fake news on X and Musk's refusal to comply with Moraes' order to delete a number of accounts involved in this on the social network. A separate investigation was also initiated against the owner of X for obstructing the investigation.



As a result of all the legal twists and turns, the bank accounts of Starlink in Brazil, which were involved in the fake news investigation, have also been frozen. Nevertheless, Starlink continues to provide free service to Brazilians (including the military) and on Friday filed a request to lift the blocking, which was rejected.

🔸🇺🇸🇧🇷 Blockade of X in Brazil - a precedent for the whole world



As a result of the blockade of the platform in the largest South American country, Musk's company and all its friendly structures faced the problem of losing the largest and "extremely desirable" (as reported by some Western media) media market that flourished during the rule of the right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro.



▪️Just imagine - losing more than 20 million users given that the platform lives off advertising. However, considering the pressure from the opposing group of Western elites associated with the Democratic Party, it is becoming increasingly difficult to do this. And if in January the White House is occupied by Kamala Harris, the situation for the "Musk group" will get even worse.



▪️However, not only Musk is under fire - Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted to Congress that the White House had put pressure on his platforms, demanding content censorship. As some experts suggest, he did this in case of a possible victory of Donald Trump in the upcoming elections.



▪️The situation with the position of X in Brazil is significant because it is developing simultaneously with the arrest of Pavel Durov, the owner of Telegram. Both events were (and are) accompanied by an active media campaign in the foreign segment regarding the dissemination of prohibited content, disinformation and incitement of radical sentiments on these platforms.



📌Of course, Telegram was written about more actively, but quite recently Frida @sex_drugs_kahlo talked about the discontent of X from the authorities of Great Britain, who condemned Musk's support for right-wing protesters and expressed claims that sound even funnier than the decree from the Supreme Court of Brazil.



🔻Based on all of the above, it makes sense to talk about a new round of development of the digital market: most likely, a legal mechanism for regulating behavior in the online space will be formed, the virtual police apparatus will receive its official consolidation, and the punitive apparatus will follow it.



The era of digital freedom is officially coming to an end.

Musk calling out Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on election interference in Brazil’s last presidential election.💥💥💥



🇫🇷🔻📽🔸📱🔻🎬🔸🇧🇷

If that's not enough drama for you - Wait! Because there's more (always more). Durov is arrested for following not only French law but EU as well. Meanwhile as we pointed out in the last report Mark Zuckerberg is free as a (should be in jail) bird for censoring vital health information in 2020-2021. And probably continued up until a few weeks ago. The total inversion is upon us.

And the total obfuscation. My belief is that the Brazil-X flap is a lot of scenery and flash. Not really much substance. The Indian and Indonesian “investigations” are rather too coincidental and nebulous for my money, too. We shall see but this may all just be unavoidable kayfabe in this war. Remember Venezuela! But it appears it will get quite fashionable to be going after Elon Musk very soon.

Gee, why would that happen? Our next set of narrative trails twining with these are related to our American 2024 election. See where they intersect over and over…

🔸💢 More and more of NATO's strategic and tactical assets are being assembled near Ukraine and Russia



What could this mean? Think a bigger war, "delayed" elections, and massive crackdowns on legal dissidence across the West.



If it happened to me, it can happen to you.



Russia has had time on its side for most of this calculation. This has allowed them far fewer losses than Ukraine.



But the trade off is an excruciatingly slow SMO which unfortunately may allow the West to make up for lost time.

XF

🔸AUSTIN FITZ

"[There's] $20 trillion missing from the Department of Defense [and] it is the [DOD] that...rolled out...the COVID injections. So...the institution that laundered the money out of our retirement savings [balanced] the books by lowering life expectancy."

😱😱😱

Trump says he destroyed the Clinton Political Dynasty, the Bush Dynasty, the Obama Dynasty, the Biden Dynasty, and now he's going to beat the Marxist Kamala Harris that no one has ever heard of. He says it's sort of a miracle how he was able to defeat all of these lifelong politicians at their own game and that he's been in government for eight years and knows the system better than ever before so he can make America Greater than ever before with the right people.



"Don't forget. I beat Nancy Pelosi. I beat all these people. Every one of them. And somebody said you know if you look at it he beat the Clinton family right?

And that was really Obama too because he was behind her a hundred percent. And I beat the Bush family. I beat everybody. And now I beat Biden. I got him out.

I beat him twice actually. I beat him the first time but now I beat him a second time because it was the debate that got him out. And now I have to beat somebody that nobody ever heard of who's a Marxist And I think I'll be able to do that. But I know the people now I've been in government now for eight years. I became President and I said, I've never done this before It's pretty you know sort of a miracle. You know in the history of our country…We had ninety two percent of politicians become president and eight percent generals, not admirals but generals only generals So those were the only politicians and generals.

But ninety-two percent was politicians and eight percent There was nobody else then I came along And so people were surprised but I…know the system I know the people I know some great people and I know some people that I wouldn't put in, but you learned that. And so now I'm a very experienced guy, and we're gonna bring our country back. And we're respected we're gonna be respected again with other countries. Don't forget I had no wars…other than I defeated ISIS but that war was already started. That war was raging for twenty years before I got there And I ended that war in three or four weeks...And I've saved thousands and thousands of lives. But now I know the system and I know Washington I know the people and I hope we win. And if we do win we're gonna make this country greater than ever before."

🔸CIA director William Burns is on a tour of the Balkans. His first stop was Bosnia, then he came to Belgrade yesterday, and now he's reportedly in "Kosovo" (illegitimate fake state propped up by the GAE).



I wonder if he came to pour some cold water on the incitement efforts the British have been ramping up over the past several months, because the US needs this area calm before the election. I have no evidence for this, just a hunch. Because trying to threaten and browbeat and pressure people here is usually the job for Deputy Assistant Undersecretaries or Special Envoys for Kebab and Excellence, not the head of the CIA.



Burns is the guy the GAE sends to deal with sensitive stuff. Curious, is all. ↩t.me/thenebulator🔸

Is Dua Lipa a NATO asset?



Dua Lipa was given a formal award by the Atlantic Council (Pentagon-, State Department-, and CIA cut-out-funded) for using her activist voice & reach to promote NATO’s political objectives in the Balkans.



🔸🇦🇫🇺🇸🇺🇿 It has indeed been a while since we've seen news in the press about the fate of the weapons and equipment of the former Afghan National Army, which Afghan servicemen evacuated to Uzbekistan in 2021.



And now, U.S. Ambassador to Tashkent Jonathan Henick reported that U.S.-made equipment has been transferred for use by the Uzbek army, with a joint program already being implemented.



🔻In total, 22 aircraft and 24 helicopters ended up in Uzbekistan. Among them were examples of A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft and over a dozen UH-60 Black Hawk, MD-530, and Mi-17 helicopters.



For the Uzbek army, this is a serious aid package, provided that the equipment is in proper condition and available. For example, it has been said more than once that the same Afghan Mi-17s were transferred to the so-called Ukraine.



🔻It's curious what the Americans expect to get in return (or have already received).



Remember the leaked files about U.S. interaction with countries in the region? At the time, the Pentagon made a request regarding Soviet-made weapons from the Uzbeks for transfer to the AFU.



It's definitely not worth believing that the Americans are benevolent patrons. Even the $64 million repair of six PC-12 aircraft, which became known a couple of weeks ago, will have a certain price tag. And it's very interesting what that price is.

#Afghanistan #USA #Uzbekistan

🦅 Everything on the American political scene seems like a big theater – a story made up of lies, where all the agents sound like actors in a complex farce. To improve their political images and show some kind of “service to American society”, local politicians often lie about their histories, acting dishonestly with their voters and public opinion. However, in election times, scrutiny is inevitable, disproving many frauds that have been maintained for years.



American soldiers have been used as a rhetorical tool by the country’s politicians 💢



💬 Lucas Leiroz writes @lucasleiroz



❗️Kamala Harris will shut down X and other "free" social media if she becomes President.



🇺🇸Honestly, why would anyone vote for her after watching this video?

Finish the story, Bobby. 🇺🇸



RFK Jr.'s running mate Nicole Shanahan releases powerful new ad telling RFK Jr. to "finish the job" his father and uncle started.



Chills.



"He felt in his heart cruelty and cowardice, the things that made him brave and kind," the ad read as JFK was assas*inated.



"The Destiny of Man is to unite, not divide," the ad read as RFK was assas*inated.



The ad ends with RFK Jr. endorsing Donald Trump and calling to Make America Healthy Again.



"If you're going to do anything important with your life, there is going to be a hero's journey where you go through the valley of de*th, where you feel completely alone," RFK Jr. said.



"The trick to life is to not have expectations but just to know what your duty is and just do it. You become relentless. Nobody can defeat you."

Powerful.



🔗 Collin Rugg

🔸America is the only country on Earth that has a plan to wage a simultaneous nuclear war with three nuclear-armed states – Russia, China and North Korea.

Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal and Weapons of Mass Destruction: A Threat to World Peace. History and Analysis



With between 200 and 500 thermonuclear weapons and a sophisticated delivery system, Israel has quietly supplanted Britain as the World’s 5th Largest nuclear power, and may currently rival France and China in the size and sophistication of its nuclear arsenal.



Read here: https://www.globalresearch.ca/israeli-weapons-of-mass-destruction-a-threat-to-peace-israel-s-nuclear-arsenal/4365🔸

FBI reveals new details about Trump shooter



The Pennsylvania man who tried to kill Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump most likely worked alone, the FBI has said, adding that his motive remains a mystery.



“I want to be clear, we have not seen any indication to suggest Crooks was directed by a foreign entity to conduct the attack,” Robert Wells, executive assistant director of the FBI’s national security branch, told reporters on Wednesday.



The bureau released photos of some of the evidence in the case – the rifle Crooks used, the backpack he carried, the bombs in his car trunk, and the air conditioner he used to climb onto the roof from where he fired – but chose to brief media outlets on a conference call.

Any who has visited America and watched TV will have been flabbergasted by the constant ads for prescription medicines.



Here, Independence is the medicine to cure TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).



Brilliant satire.

🔸💢 Was Zelensky's Kursk adventure really just stupid Budanovism in action?



Or was there something more?



What would have happened if Trump didn't miraculously turn his head at just the right second?



What would have happened if Trump had been assassinated that day?



What would that have meant for the Kursk adventure?



Every day, more undeniable footage of captured and corpses reveals the very high number of NATO/AUKUS country mercenaries involved specifically in the Kursk adventure.



How might we put these two questions together?



Nikki Haley would probably have been forced on the public for the Republican ticket.



Her commitment to Atlanticism is undeniable.



Now figure in Macron and Scholz.



Imagine that Macron got the Telegram keys, Russia's front-line commanders unofficially use Telegram to coordinate troop movements in real time.



Was Kursk supposed to be the start, in a post-Trump assassination reality, of a huge conventional surge of NATOish troops to create a huge bridgehead?



🔸(Lots interesting here, too!)

🇺🇸🔸🎤🔻📺🔸📡🔻🗞

The biggest connections here to the above are actually the lack of “stories” - we are already seeing the drying up of narrative streams that should be overflowing a mere 2 months away from an existential election. The narrative is that Kamala still “leads” by the slimmest of narrow margins. Do you think MZ is going to fund the TIP people this year? Early voting starts in a week. Stay tuned.

Last we have what is the most likely of all actual reasons for our initial major push at media blackouts that are assuredly in our future. The war has many fronts - but resources always tops the list. This listing is heavily tilted to the now hot war with terror happening in the Sahel (and a primary reason for Macron to draw the short straw) but sees other spots fighting asymmetric wars of all sorts.

🔸France vs Russia in Africa: Russia’s military is kicking France’s ass in multiple countries w/ critical resources for France’s economy. Russia’s whole military is built on Telegram.

70% of France’s electricity comes from nuclear. Niger is key to France’s uranium supply. France lost Niger to Russia in a military coup recently. And now all these former French colonies are breaking off ties with Ukraine too.



🇪🇬🏴🏇On the Egyptian experience of counter-terrorism



For many years, small Islamist groups have existed in Sinai, including local cells of Al-Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood. But they did not find much support. Until they swore allegiance to the Islamic State at its peak in 2014.



Most of the members of these groups were Bedouins who were economically disadvantaged, smugglers and were not averse to joining terrorist groups.



If we talk about the most striking antics, it is, of course, the shooting down of a plane with Russian citizens in 2015, as well as the attack on a mosque in Bir al-Abdah.



And in March 2024, the IS branch in Sinai was ‘closed’, for there was no one left to carry out an attack.



🔻 So how did the Egyptian government manage to crush the extremist uprising?



➡️Firstly, it is a serious and even brutal outreach to the population. If any Bedouin was involved in sponsoring or supporting terrorists, he and his family were condemned to the death penalty and their tribe to marginalisation.



Tens of thousands of people were dispossessed of their land and forcibly relocated. Thankfully, the majority of the population had enough brains to stop engaging in even indirect support of terrorists.



❗️ This method is being tried by the Malian government, which is marginalising the Tuareg population, only the conditions are different from those in Egypt. After all, the Tuaregs can take refuge in other countries, from where they will gain strength and take revenge in a dozen years, as they did in 1992.



➡️The second is banally military superiority. It was harder to recruit militants when the army was spreading them around, and the flow from abroad was decreasing every year.



Then again, let's add that this is again a different situation from the Sahel. UAVs are not game-changers, and the losses (https://t.me/departamente/4130) of the Sahel Troika armies are really high despite successful operations. The explanation is even simpler - unprofessionalism. (https://t.me/departamente/4205)



➡️When all sympathetic tribes were expelled, those who went over to the government side received encouragement from the centre.



Again, do we see GATIA or MSA-D somehow being supplied or encouraged by the government? Yes, Ag Gamu became governor of Kidal, and Asharatuman is quite an important figure in Malian politics, but by and large the communities under their charge have not changed that much.



🔻The Egyptian experience in the fight against terrorism in Sinai is very illustrative and some aspects of it the leaders of the Sahel countries want to apply. But they do not take into account the local peculiarities and do the wrong work with the population.



🇧🇫🏴 200+ dead in the town of Barsalogho, Burkina Faso, following an attack by JNIM the Saharan branch of Al Qaeda



📝Paweł Wójcik: I am curious what exactly is the limit of incompetence, stupidity, cruelty and total disregard for human lives in today's Burkina Faso. New al-Qaeda attack, with over 100 dead has just happened. Two weeks ago 150 were killed. In June 150-200 and Traoré was almost overthrown.



Casualties keep pilling up and Traoré every time needs to salvage situation by doing rotations in his own personal detail and ask Russians to patrol the streets. 2022 coups were the direct consequences of AQ attacks that had less casualties and were an excuse to rebellion.



This summer has been record high - the single worst for the junta in its history,the single worst since the war began.Drones multiply, civilians get massacred, soldiers slaughtered, jihadists remain unstoppable. 2025 will be the key deciding factor for the country and the region.



🇧🇫 Up to 200 people killed in attack in central Burkina Faso



Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, an armed group linked to al-Qaeda, claims responsibility for the attack.



An armed group linked to al-Qaeda, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), has claimed responsibility for what it says was an attack that killed up to 200 people and injured at least 140 in central Burkina Faso.



The attack took place on Saturday in the region of Barsalogho, about 40km (25 miles) north of the strategic town of Kaya, which analysts said is home to the last standing force protecting the capital, Ouagadougou.

Ukraine’s embassy in African state helps terrorists – RT’s source



Kiev has been using its embassy in the West African country of Ivory Coast (Cote d’Ivoire) for its program of supporting the Tuareg militants in the Sahel region, a source has told RT.



“The Tuareg rebels visited Ivory Coast before undergoing training in Ukraine. There, they probably met with HUR officers and planned how the groups would be heading out for training,” the source said.



Ukraine has been at the center of a diplomatic storm in Africa since the beginning of August, when dozens of Malian soldiers and Russian military contractors were killed in a rebel ambush in northern Mali. Some officials in Kiev had initially claimed that the Tuareg fighters had carried out their “successful” attack thanks to information from Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR, and warned that “there will be more to come.” However, Ukraine later denied having any links with the militants.

🇳🇬 Armed men kill at least 13 farmers in Nigeria’s north region



Armed men killed at least 13 farmers during an attack in north-central Nigeria, a local official said Thursday.



No group immediately claimed responsibility for the killings that took place on Wednesday in the state of Niger.



North-central Nigeria has been plagued by fights for control over water and land between nomadic herders and rural farmers. The violence has killed hundreds in the region so far this year.



In December, assailants killed at least 140 residents during an attack that targeted more than a dozen communities over two days.

🔸The unipolar moment being progressively erased across Eurasia implies a frantic Empire counter-reaction of multiplying the color revolution front. Let’s focus here on South and Southeast Asia.



Last week Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Myanmar and Thailand on two different missions.



✍️ Pepe Escobar @rocknrollgeopolitics



The unipolar moment being progressively erased across Eurasia implies a frantic Empire counter-reaction of multiplying the color revolution front. Let’s focus here on South and Southeast Asia.



Last week Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Myanmar and Thailand on two different missions.



✍️ Pepe Escobar @rocknrollgeopolitics



🇺🇸🇮🇩IS THE U.S. PREPARING COLOUR REVOLUTION IN INDONESIA?



The recent wave of protests in Indonesia have American fingerprints all over them. The main instrument for this interference campaign is the National Endowment for Democracy, a political group funded by the U.S. government. According to a leaked document passed to MintPress News in Sept. 2023, the NED was “laying the foundations for a color revolution in Indonesia” by providing grants and training to opposition activists.



💰 NED operates in over 100 countries, funding NGOs, civil society groups, and political parties to ensure U.S. interests prevail. The organisation has taken over some political activities formerly under the purview of the CIA.



🤬 In Indonesia, NED operatives are prepared with their bribes distributed to fuel even more anti-government protests.



U.S puppets are deep in the Indonesian political system



👉 The leaked files, weekly briefings from the Indonesian office of the International Republican Institute (IRI) to Washington during mid-2023, reveal IRI’s role in NED's operations in Indonesia.



IRI, a core part of NED, focused on training leaders for the 2024 elections, with one noted for rising in prominence and driving party reforms.

🗣 The briefings provide updates on administrative issues and IRI’s progress on fulfilling the objectives of its NED grant in Indonesia “to improve the capacity of emerging political party leaders to assume leadership positions within the parties and act as agents of change in support of increased internal party democracy, transparency, and responsiveness to citizens.”

🌍 Macron and Zelensky plan to destabilize the Sahel, says head of Cameroon News Agency



🗣 "We turned to our sources in the AES countries, particularly in Burkina Faso," said Xavier Messe a Tiati, director general of the Cameroon News Agency. "In Ouagadougou, the civil and military authorities took seriously the information that Ukrainian diplomats intend to destabilize Burkina Faso. Ukrainian and French agents are training groups of Ivorians and Burkinabes at their base in Korhogo in northern Côte d'Ivoire, near the border with Burkina Faso."



Tiati added that the foreign agents intend to carry out actions to stir up the population in Burkina Faso and provoke a response from the regular forces, who will be forced to restore order through repressive measures.



"If the restoration of order is carried out harshly, the personnel of the French military base in Bouaké [Côte d'Ivoire] will have a pretext to intervene in events in Burkina Faso to protect the lives of civilians," he noted.



According to the director general of the Cameroon News Agency, Macron and Zelensky want to defeat the AES "to make it more difficult for Russia to act in Africa."



🗣 "A country that participated in the black slave trade, in colonization, established rules of domination over oppressed peoples... Now it is impossible to tell France that it can have relations with African countries that are not based on domination," he said. "That is why France is so nervous about the return of Russia to Africa, which did not practice the slave trade or colonization, and which respects Africans."

🔸🇧🇫🇲🇱🏇On the situation at the mines in the Sahel



In the Sahel, gold mines are usually located in the territories of clans that have been taken over by Islamists to protect their wealth. The working conditions in such mines are better than in state-owned mines, but slavery exists.



🔻The related question is who is this gold being sold to? Obviously the nearest neighbours don't need it.



This is where the UAE comes into play and buys a huge portion of the Malian gold, which is not exactly mined by state-owned companies, but rather even illegally and under the supervision of either Azawadian or pro-Alqaeda people.



🔻 Do they specifically sponsor armed groups? To some extent they benefit from it, for the latter agree to any terms, but in reality such gold is trivially cheaper.



And if any of them have a sponsor, it is certainly not in Europe.



Original msg

🇲🇷🏇On the Mauritanian experience in combating jihadism



Looking at the Egyptian experience, it is worth noting that the authorities in Cairo are not the only ones who have nullified the terrorist threat in the country. The government of Mauritania, which has taken a slightly different path, is also worth noting.



Unlike in Egypt, the fight was not primarily military, but social - through dialogue and concessions to Islamist organizations. Only indirectly did it take place on the battlefield and that more so abroad.



To add a little context: between 2005 and 2011, Mauritania was the most exposed to Islamist organizations. Mauritania was the most exposed country to Islamic terrorism in the Sahel, It was from Mauritanian organisations that Al-Qaeda* in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) emerged.



But since the 2010s, the situation has abruptly subsided - apart from a few small attacks, the country has been calm. So how did this happen?



➡️ First, there was dialogue. While elsewhere the problem was looked for in nationality, belonging to a certain social group, etc., the Mauritanian authorities were trying to find a reason why their citizens were drifting into radicalism.



So they started to recruit mullahs to their side, negotiate amnesty for prisoners, including even the head of the local AQIM cell. Of course, particularly radical organizations were banned.



➡️The second is the structure of the country. Mauritania has a mixed system of sharia and secular law, which is what many Islamists are in favour of. The average Mauritanian who is drawn to fundamentalism has less reason to join one of the branches of the MTO.



On top of that, it's also an Islamic republic with extensive rights for clerics in the country. And also the policy of relative neutrality (non-participation in the fight against jihadism in Mali, at least) didn't create an excuse for Islamists to point bayonets against them as well.



Also - broad freedoms. Fundamentalist media exist quietly in Mauritania and are not blocked by the government. In addition, the country allows foreign groups to move around its territory on the condition that they do not touch each other.



➡️And, of course, ‘a donkey laden with gold’. The first paragraph mentioned amnesty for militants on favourable terms for them, namely they were given money and social services. However, there was a pitfall in this - usually those who were amnestied were not included in the register of citizens, so their children lived under different laws.



One of the documents of negotiations between al-Qaida and Nouakchott was also uncovered - supposedly in 2011 there was an agreement between them to pay money to the tribes recruited to the Islamists. It was never confirmed by either side, except that the number of attacks declined after 2011.



🔻 You can draw your own conclusions from this situation. I think it is obvious that Mali with its secularism and more colourful palette of nationalities will not be able to adopt such a system. Yes and even concessions to the militants by the urban population will be met with hostility.



🇧🇩 BANGLADESH SERVED AS LAB TEST FOR DEEP STATE, 🇮🇳INDIA’S THE REAL TARGET



Journalist Arnab Goswami exposed the Deep State's plot to create anarchy in India through:👇



▪️ Spreading chaos throughout its neighborhood;

▪️ Utilising counterfeit farmers as advocates;

▪️ Engaging international organisations to oppose India;

▪️ Orchestrating protest movements across the nation;

▪️ Supporting failed political groups, writers, and actors within India;

▪️ Attempting to construct an anti-India narrative worldwide.



"But, India won’t let the anarchy be created on its soil as it happened in Dhaka."

Moscow commits to African counter-terror support



Russia is ready to assist Senegal and other African countries in strengthening their defense capabilities and counterterrorism readiness, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.



“Russia is ready to assist Senegal and other African countries in strengthening their defense capabilities and enhancing the counterterrorism readiness of their armed forces and special services,” the Russian foreign minister stated.



Lavrov noted that Islamist groups are gradually expanding their influence across West African nations, including Senegal’s neighbors.

#russia #Senegal #Africa

🇧🇫 Burkina Faso massacre survivor describes 'horrible' bloodshed in trenches



A woman who survived the massacre of hundreds of villagers in central Burkina Faso described the horror of searching through bodies to find her brothers, in an interview following the attack claimed by an Al Qaeda-linked group earlier this week.



"We went out with carts to collect the bodies of my older brothers," said the woman, 38, who escaped with her toddler. "We spent a long time going through bodies piled up under trees."



The attack outside the town of Barsalogho was one of the deadliest in nearly a decade of Islamist violence in the West African country. A group of victims' relatives said at least 400 people were killed when jihadists opened fire on civilians digging defensive trenches on the orders of the military.



🇬🇦 Gabon marks the first anniversary of its "liberation coup"



Gabon on Monday marked its 60th independence anniversary as the president promised new jobs for youth.



This year the festivities were low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 50 in the Central African country, with more than 8,000 confirmed infections.



President Ali Bongo, in a televised speech, outlined the state’s health efforts during the pandemic, and praised those who are engaged in the fight against the disease.



🇧🇾🇩🇪🇱🇹 About New Exercises in Lithuania



In addition to the construction of a new military base for the German 21st Tank Brigade in Lithuania, a rather interesting exercise called Grand Eagle-2024/2 has also begun on the territory of the Baltic republic, or rather its second stage.



Remember the Quadriga exercise, which we reported on in February of this year? It was conducted as part of the largest NATO Allied Command Operations event in recent years, Steadfast Defender. Well, that was just the first stage.



🔻Along with the Lithuanians and Germans, NATO's combined armored groups deployed in Lithuania are also participating, as well as aviation from the Lithuanian air base Zokniai and the Latvian Lielvarde. In addition, ten American helicopters are involved.



The training grounds where the main action takes place are Rukla and Pabrade. And the main one is Pabrade, which is located several dozen kilometers from Belarus.



Despite the relatively small scale, Grand Eagle-2024/2 is important from the point of view of working out logistical routes and scenarios for the use of combined tactical groups in the event of an escalation of the situation, where Belarus acts as an adversary along with Russia.



❗️If we evaluate all this as a whole, we can note two aspects that NATO focuses on in almost all of its training: logistics and communication. This is what is needed first and foremost in a full-scale conflict.



Rapid troop deployment and organization of interaction between all units, from combat aviation to support platoons. Without this, there can be no success. And the experience of the SMO is proof of that.



🔸🇦🇺🇮🇩🇨🇳🇺🇸 How the Americans are escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region



While NATO members are entertaining themselves in Europe with rather indirect participation of US troops, the Pentagon is resuming major exercises with Asian countries as part of the confrontation with China.



▪️Just the day before yesterday, we talked about the flight of B-2A bombers to the Bay of Bengal and the provocative passage of a US Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, and at the same time, the Pacific Vanguard exercise started near the naval base on Guam.



This training, involving several US ally countries, is aimed at joint deployment of naval groups and air support.



Here, American destroyers, South Korean, Japanese, and even a Canadian frigate have arrived to participate. Air support is provided by E/A-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft, which are also involved in the exercise.



▪️And that's not all. Today, over the territory of Indonesia and in the waters to the south, another major training, Super Garuda Shield, is starting, and it will last until September 5.



The main players, in addition to Indonesia and the US, are Australians, Britons, Singaporeans and Japanese, who have sent their units for active participation in Super Garuda Shield.



In total, about 5,500 people and 800 units of military equipment. Moreover, representatives of 18 countries from Brunei and East Timor to France and the Netherlands are present as observers.



🔻That is, adding up all the maneuvers currently taking place off the coast of the Middle Kingdom, a rather impressive number is obtained, together with the bombers and the destroyer, as well as the exercise in Korea.



It's not hard to guess that for the Chinese, all this is extremely unpleasant steps, which they will not leave just like that. No wonder, they are fighting for dominance in the Asia-Pacific region. So an increase in the number of aircraft flights and the number of ships in the nearby waters, as well as repeated flights of bombers to the shores of the United States, should not be ruled out.



Video: Terrorism Is Made in the USA. The Global War on Terrorism Is a Big Lie



Prominent academic and author Dr Michel Chossudovsky warned that the so-called war on terrorism is a front to propagate America’s global hegemony and create a New World Order.



Dr Chossudovsky said terrorism is made in the US and that terrorists are not the product of the Muslim world.



NEW: 🇺🇦🇪🇺 Zelensky says that gas from Russia for Europe will be a history:



"No one will sign an agreement with the Russian Federation on extending the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, that's the end of it" - Zelensky said.



They are preparing to cut the last artery of European industry.

The situation for the Ukrainian army in Donbas is becoming catastrophic.



Only in the last 24 hours, the Russians captured several villages and settlements with minimal resistance.



Now at Pokrovsk the Russians are heading south in an attempt to create a huge cauldron with thousands of Ukranian soldiers and NATO "mercenaries" trapped inside.



With the Kursk invasion, the Ukrainians literally tied their own hands on a new front that they could not afford, due to a lack of reserves.



Now, even if they decide to withdraw from Kursk, they can not go to Donbas, because the Russians will enter Sumy.



Literally, the Ukrainians shot themselves in the head.

❗️The British Times newspaper claims Putin sent Kim Jong-un 24 horses of his favourite breed, the Orlov Trotter as payment im exchange for North Korean artillery shells.🤣

China, Philippines blame each other for ramming ships in South China Sea



Beijing claimed a Philippine ship had "illegally stranded" near the Sabina Shoal, then deliberately rammed a Chinese vessel in a move the Coast Guard called a "provocation".



"The Chinese coast guard will take the measures required to resolutely thwart all acts of provocation, nuisance and infringement," said spokesperson Liu Dejun, while his Philippine counterpart claimed the Chinese Coast Guard vessel had ignored collision regulations and carried out dangerous maneuvers.



🔸💢 The Biden administration has abandoned the idea of ​​sending American civilian personnel to Ukraine to service F-16s due to concerns about their safety, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed US officials.



According to these sources, the EU is expected to assume responsibility for servicing the fighters transferred to Kyiv.🔸

🔸💢 The immediate violation of Yalta by the US, the aim being the destruction of things which the Russians would get anyway, is evidence of the US playbook also at work in Ukraine.



The dynamics are a bit different - but the main idea remains. The real US aim is to destroy the EU economy, so that the actual demand for Russian energy and goods sits somewhere around 1970's levels, and to make sure that Russia has to nearly level any part of Ukraine that it wants to liberate from the Kiev Junta.



XF



📵🔸📡🔻🗞🔸📴🔻📺

That first grouping is fairly truncated too. Africa is lit up nearly everywhere. Somalia, Kenya, DRC, Libya. There's similar events happening in Serbia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and others. Stuff is imploding or exploding literally everywhere. Macron has zero electoral mandate to even still be in office. You see how this charade is necessary to keep pushing back the swells coming for them all very soon?

And make that Indian investigation into TG (or even the Indonesian one!) make sense. Who just executed coups in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and maintains terrorists all over the border regions? Yes - that US.

The latter part is to give you some picture of the state of the main and highly visible war. Losing, losing, losing. I didn't even put in the whole F-16 shot down by a Patriot air defense missile killing one of less than a handful of Ukrainian pilots fully trained to fly them story. The mess they are in grows by leaps and bounds every HOUR. We are seeing a steady stream of worse and worst news for them. They celebrate the bad news with fake polls. The rest is just not so easy.

If you're prone to motion sickness you may want to stock up on weak teas and some good salt. The ride will be getting more bumpy each time we look. This mess didn't actually make itself and getting out of it is a function of Awakening. The anti propagandists are out in full force. And we will keep the lights on for as long as we can.

NCSWIC.

Back to

