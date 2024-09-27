This will be another kind of mish mash collection. But shorter. Maybe. It's been less than a month since publishing

but we are seeing essentially the same conditions. Narratives swirling like fall leaves in a hurricane, with no respect for color, shape, or size. Bouncing off of each other and fence posts seemingly at random but with increasing velocity. It's the heralding of the beginning of the beginning of the end of this war. The Battle of the Hornburg in our time.

A new whistleblower has come forward alleging the second assassination attempt on Trump may have been a Secret Service inside job.



https://x.com/JoshWalkos/status/1837144691193618625?s=19

https://x.com/annvandersteel/status/1839399809587028063?s=52

🔸I think it’s the Israelis setting the stage and seeding the mind for their own attack against Trump and an attempt to blame it on a Iran trigger a war. ↩t.me/psyopofficer🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

⚡️A grand jury has indicted multiple Iranians on charges related to hacking Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign



The federal charges stem from an Iranian operation that allegedly stole internal Trump campaign communications this summer, according to three people familiar with the investigation.



A grand jury secretly approved the indictment on Thursday afternoon. The Justice Department is expected to announce the charges as soon as Friday.

#DoJ #Trump - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

↩t.me/digitalbunker🔸

IS PRESIDENT TRUMP BEING SET UP AS A MOSSAD ASSASSINATION TARGET



✍️ Written by Hikaru Kitabayashi ✍️



President Trump recently announced that United States government sources had shared presumably secret information with him indicating that he was actively being hunted by Iran as an assassination target and that he was thankful for the extra government protection that he was receiving.



This smells suspicious, stinking like a long dead fish with maggots coming out of its flesh. The suspicion is based on the most likely answers to the simple question of who would benefit by the assassination of Mr. Trump, if people believed Iran was responsible for his assassination, and what the consequences would be.



The beneficiaries would be 1) Kamala Harris who would become the only candidate for president, 2) the Democratic Party who could continue to exercise control over corruption networks governing political patronage, and 3) the Israeli political entity, an organization in the process of rapid collapse that would get breathing space. This is because an assassination would probably cause America to declare war on Iran, something which would release pressure derived from disastrous Zionist political and military failure and which, anyway, has been a policy goal for the last several decades.



Of course, among American politicians, Mr. Trump has, indeed, proven himself to be the Zionist entity's best friend. But, in the interests of Zionist political goals, friendship plays no role. Perhaps a state funeral after death, but even best friends, whether Jewish or non-Jewish, have proven to be dispensable in terms of their life spans.



This is wishing Mr. Trump the best state funeral ever, because it clearly looks like he's being set up for political sainthood, sooner rather than later.



MR. TRUMP WILDLY MISINTERPRETING THE INFORMATION HE'S BEEN FED ↩t.me/hkitabayashi🔸

🔸I’m seeing all kinds of chatter and claims that missiles have been smuggled into the US, ‘connected to Iran’, with the intention of targeting Donald Trumps plane



There are no sources from what I can tell… and literally almost all the messaging on this are eerily the same, which to me is a little concerning.



I stay far away from accounts that show no sauce… especially on claims of this magnitude.



Whether or not it’s true… it doesn’t matter, until it matters or can be proven. We can’t operate off of unfounded claims…



Iran I’m sorry to break it to you… is not the true threat.



We should still pray for President Trump regardless. 🙏 ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

https://x.com/tonyseruga/status/1839454393655304594?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ

Poster says this guy was arrested at the rally and pulled into a tent. Yearick's partner in crime. Anyone have any more information on this? Is there anyway to get the data/date on these pictures? https://x.com/JG_CSTT/status/1815979498447241426

https://x.com/jg_cstt/status/1815986787602301418?s=46&t=sPagXuYTtUq1teb2JbxB3A

https://x.com/jg_cstt/status/1838715565055041553?s=46&t=kLpR7SK71_6AWXmyoTI_RQ

🔸⚡️🇺🇸 Ryan Routh, the attempted assassin with a horrifically “bubba’d” SKS has formally been charged with “attempted assassination of a high level political official” by U.S Federal courts. This comes after a letter was revealed to have been sent by Routh offering a $150,000 USD bounty if someone could kill Former President Donald J. Trump.

↩t.me/MedManNews🔸

Secret Service under fire for plans to send staff to Disney World LGBT event



The US federal agency, already under scrutiny for security lapses that allowed two assassination attempts against former President Trump, is now facing criticism for its plans to send staff to an LGBT-focused event at Disney World, Fox News reports.



The Secret Service is slated to participate in the Out and Equal Workplace Summit from October 7-10, an event that includes breakout sessions, a gala, and other activities aimed at promoting LGBT diversity in the workplace.



This decision has ignited further scrutiny of the agency’s priorities, which come amid ongoing questions regarding its ability to protect high-profile individuals.

#DisneyWorld - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸Interesting 🤔



Biden’s DNI briefed Trump on alleged Iranian attempts to assassinate him.



Color me skeptical. The intelligence community never release anything unless it benefits them.



Sounds like they are attempting to blame Iran for CIA/Democrat attempts to assassinate Trump.



They would never willingly release this intelligence to Trump. They want him dead. My guess is, they are seeking to deceive the public, and blaming Iran to prevent the masses from connecting the dots and blaming the Dems/CIA. This is not to say I support Iran, but this reeks of classic CIA subterfuge.



And given that the intelligence community never tell us the truth about anything, I strongly doubt they abruptly grew some integrity.



Not buying it. ↩t.me/bioclandestine🔸

JUST IN - U.S. House Speaker demands Zelensky to fire Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States immediately.

↩t.me/disclosetv🔸

JUST IN - Trump has posted a message from Zelensky in which he asks for an in-person meeting: "I can be in New York on Friday, which would be a good time to meet." ↩t.me/insiderpaper🔸

❗️Zelensky extends US tour by one day to head to Trump Tower — WaPo



The Republican presidential candidate is set to meet with the de facto Ukrainian president on Friday after days of speculation the two would come together at all.



"Zelensky requested a meeting with me, and we will meet tomorrow morning around 9:45 am at Trump Tower in New York," Trump stated to the media.



The former president also noted, “We have some disagreements with Zelensky,” which coincides with reporting that he was displeased with an interview he gave to The New Yorker, where the Ukrainian leader suggested he “doesn’t really know how to stop this war.”



Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine conflict "in 24 hours" but has not provided specifics. He has also criticized Washington’s financial support for Kiev, urging the EU to shoulder more of the burden.

#TrumpTower - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. ↩t.me/nineofcups🔸

BREAKING: Harris-Biden Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo calls for Trump to be "extinguished for good."

↩t.me/GeneralMCNews🔸

‘Israel is deliberately stopping aid from getting to civilians… And as you well know… US restricts weapons to a country who does this type of thing, why have we not done so?’ — CBS



Secretary of State Blinken is asked about ProPublica’s reporting stating he ignored two different reports from within the administration that Israel was deliberately blocking aid into Gaza.



Blinken says this is ‘actually pretty typical’. His job is to ‘draw conclusions’ from different expert reports … and then ‘put out our own report’.



Complete and utter hypocrisy…

#US #Gaza - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Activist group files criminal charges against Trump, Vance over pet-eating comments



The Haitian Bridge Alliance filed criminal charges Tuesday against the Republican ticket for their claims that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, and demanded arrest warrants be produced for the pair.



"This is about confronting white supremacy, anti-Black rhetoric, and hate speech that seems to be a constant in U.S. politics and that continues to cause suffering,” the group’s statement read. “No one is above the law."



The lead counsel on the case claims that if anyone else had made the same claims, they’d have already been arrested by now.

#US #Haiti - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸President Trump will return to Butler PA on October 5th...

W.H.G.🔸

🔸BREAKING - Donald Trump is planning to visit Springfield, Ohio, "soon." - NBC

↩t.me/insiderpaper🔸

Do you see? Almost all of our really current narratives are spinning around each other. And with the exception of the last post (repeated from an earlier report) and the two tweets from Crowdsource The Truth in July all are from the past three days.

(How did that CTT information go missing back then? Only two channels I follow have it now! And they have no idea what that means. I suspect some X 🎭🌃.)

My friend in Alabama excitedly told me this week she will be going to the Alabama game against Georgia this week when Trump will be in attendance.

🔸Sat, Sep 28: Alabama Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs, 7:30 PM ET, ABC/ESPN+ In Tuscaloosa, AL.🔸

No, I haven't gone insane. At least not yet! I bring that up because it is yet another example where Trump is showing the world that assassins don't scare him. And why should they? He knows the tape is all in the can already.

But the narrative is getting so fierce because the language has subtly changed. There is misdirection and disinformation and multiple targets all over the map. But if you want to feed an assassination narrative in the midst of all that - what do you pick? First a main character like Trump, bigger than life, swashbuckling social tolerator for decades. Then a series of ever increasing villainous enablers like the USG, Israeli Knesset, Ukraine, Media presstitutes, and of course, Larry, Curly, and Moe. No assassination is complete without at least one of the tres amigos. Of course those wear masks and cloaks to shield themselves but the former divert attention to “far right extremists” and Iran. Ukraine is just the court jester.

You let it be known that Trump's schedule for 3+ months has been compromised, place Iranian(?) assassins on American territory, give all the war materiel to Netanyahu that he asks for, and let the media mafia take it from there. And you start inverting Iran to mean Israel. Or is it Israel to mean Iran?

Remember the poem The Snake? Trump recited it several times before. In the Art of War you must know your enemy to defeat them. Know them well enough to BE them in extremis. All while knowing yourself best and remaining true to your own principles. I believe this is what we are watching.

I know there are no coincidences and that the barn floor just got scattered with seed corn right as the Democrat chickens started panicking over their election prospects. Diddy arrest, hundreds of corporate resignations, imploding Kamala campaign, dozens of world leaders talking over them at the UNGA. Even a new moderate Iranian President wanting to reestablish ties with the U.S. How convenient is that? And only last week his predecessor’s death linked speculatively to an Israeli terror mechanism. Only in Babylon do narratives get this twisted. And Babylon begets Hollywood.⬅You are here.

And yet our hero trods every path laid out for him to facilitate these assassination attempts. He flies in TFO in blatant disregard of a roadside SAM launcher. He schedules appearances in Ohio - belly of the beast territory! He attends a massive (100,077 seats) college football game where a television camera will be trained on him for three consecutive hours. (Remember them wanting desperately to secure that head shot for posterity in PA? This is why I put it in our feed!)

He meets Zelenskyy in NYC while Ukrainian assassins are probably also lurking about. (Or American ones who wouldn't blink to take them both out together.) And in a scheduling time frame that allows minimal preparation scope. It's almost like he's daring them from a position of much greater strength. Imagine that!

Let's see what was happening on the other side while all that was going on.

Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom YT channel

🔸🇮🇱🇱🇧 What suits Hezbollah best now is to keep the north of Israel empty, the Israelis squeezed into the south in Haifa and Tel Aviv.



To keep them in shelters and bunkers, to not be able to work normally, to not be able to move the economy normally.



The Israeli economy is currently surviving on aid from the US, which will soon have to send a new package, which will inflate the foreign debt bubble even more. But even the US will not last forever.



In the meantime, firing weak and cheap rockets daily that drastically reduce the ammunition reserves for Iron Dome.



If Israel starts escalating, so will Hezbollah.



It will start targeting the energy sector, oil storages and so on. This will be a huge blow to Israel because it imports a huge amount of its oil from abroad.



Hezbollah's escalation could go so far as to completely close the ports of Haifa and Tel Aviv on the Mediterranean like what Yemen did in Eliat. These are the main life arteries of Israel.



Hezbollah, like Yemen, possesses hypersonic missiles, which it will likely use for many important targets.



That is the goal of Hezbollah, which despite the murders of their commanders, they stick to that goal and do not escalate. Even if leader Nasrallah is killed nothing will change and Hezbollah's plan will continue.



Israel on the other hand has its hands tied. And it felt that with the last escalation, when it bombed Beirut and thereby forced Haifa, the second largest Israeli city, into shelters.



Netanyahu has literally two options: either go to full-scale war with Hezbollah with the entire population going to shelters and being mobilized, or accept a Palestinian state.

↩t.me/Megatron_ron🔸

Israeli president denies involvement in Lebanon pager attacks amid heightened tensions



Isaac Herzog has firmly denied any Israeli involvement in the recent explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon, which killed at least 39 and injured thousands.



While acknowledging the "dangerous situation" and potential for escalation, Herzog emphasized Israel's lack of interest in conflict with Lebanon.



These comments come amid growing tensions following the deadly attacks.

#Israel - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸— 🇮🇷/🇮🇷/🇮🇱 BREAKING: The IRGC's Intelligence Organization has identified a spy network and arrested 12 Israel-linked elements across 6 provinces in Iran



According to a statement by the IRGC, the 12 individuals were 'mercenary elements and collaborators', planning to carry out covert operations to destabilize the security situation inside Iran. The spies will be sentenced to execution by hanging. ⤴t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸⚡🇵🇸🇮🇶 Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Permission is given to those who are being fought against, because they have been wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.

God Almighty is true



In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked today, Sunday 9/22/2024, with the "Al-Arfed" drone, a target in the Jordan Valley in our occupied territories. This is the fifth attack today.

The Islamic Resistance confirms that operations to destroy enemy strongholds will continue at an increasing pace

. ↩t.me/medmannews🔸

◾The storming and closure of Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah has sparked widespread condemnation from media watchdogs and international outlets, criticizing Israel's self-proclaimed status as a "defender of free speech."

◾t.me/European_dissident🔸

Iran calls for Muslim countries to sever ties with Israel



Muslim countries around the world should cut economic relations with Israel to show support for the Palestinian people, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said.



He accused Israel of committing crimes in its nearly year-long military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.



More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict to date, according to the latest figures from the enclave’s Health Ministry.

#IDF - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Biden says US ‘pushing hard’ to avoid conflict in Middle East



The US president expressed concerns Sunday over rising tensions in the region.



"Yes, I am [worried]. We're going to do everything we can to keep a wider war from breaking out. And we're still pushing hard," Biden said.



That’s as Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in tit-for-tat rocket exchanges over the weekend.

#WhiteHouse - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸🇱🇧🇮🇱 Israel has announced the expansion of its northern border to the Litani River.



Representative of the Israeli Government:

"Hezbollah should stay away from the Litani River area, which is considered our northern border!"

| 💜 👑 RD🔸

Israel considers plan to impose siege, expel 300,000 Palestinians from northern Gaza



The plan is being promoted by reserve major general Giora Eiland, who has encouraged the spread of disease among civilians in Gaza to help Israel win the war against Hamas. ↩t.me/thecradlemedia🔸

🇹🇼 🇺🇸 The Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, whose pagers exploded in the hands of the Lebanese, had been working with the US intelligence services for over 15 years and had performed "specific tasks" to design and manufacture communications equipment for FBI.

Source

↩t.me/ukraine_watch🔸

↩pvt_acct🔸

US announces it’s sending troops to the Middle East ↩t.me/realKarliBonne🔸

🔸— ❗️🇮🇱/🇱🇧/ 🇱🇧 Israel's Foreign Minister, Katz: 'If the world does not act to withdraw Hezbollah beyond the Litani river, Israel will do so by force'

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸— 🇮🇷/🇷🇺/🇨🇳/🇰🇵 NEW: 'Washington and its allies are concerned about the speed and intensity of deepening relations between Iran, Russia, China and North Korea', according to U.S. officials – Bloomberg

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

— 🇮🇷/🇸🇦 NEW: The Iranian and Saudi Foreign Ministers met each other in New York, ahead of the UN General Assembly

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸— ❗️🇮🇱/ 🇱🇧 NEW: Hebrew media says the IDF estimates that Hezbollah will no longer be avoiding Israeli 'civilian' areas

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸Hezbollah can fire hundreds of missiles every single day for more than a year. The Iron Dome can't.🔸

🔸— 🇮🇱/🇱🇧 Haaretz: 'Netanyahu's plan of 'de-escalation through escalation' did not work'

⤴t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

— ❗️🇮🇱/ 🇱🇧 BREAKING: Red Alerts in the city of Haifa for the first time since 2006

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸— 🇺🇸/🇮🇱 Pentagon: 'We are deploying a small number of troops to the Middle East due to current tensions. Israel has indicated its intention to conduct operations in Lebanon but did not provide further details. We are not involved in planning or supporting Israeli operations; however, we do support Israel's right to defend itself.'

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸— 🇱🇧☦️ NEW: The Marada Movement, a Maronite Catholic political party in Lebanon allied with Hezbollah, has announced the opening of all the party's hotels in Zgharta and Ehden to the displaced Lebanese

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

— 🇱🇧☦️ NEW: Churches across Lebanon have opened their doors for the displaced, including many Muslims, from southern Lebanon

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸— 🇱🇧/🇮🇱 NEW: Hezbollah used the 'Fadi-3' rocket for the first time in its attack on the 'Samson' base, located east of Haifa, approximately 30 minutes ago.

↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🚨Update: Syrian President Assad opens his borders to the displaced people of Lebanon!🔸

Over 1,100 targets hit in Lebanon by Israeli aircraft in the last 24 hours.



Over 1,400 aerial bombs and missiles used. Aircraft and UAVs carried out over 650 combat sorties.🔸

🇱🇧Lebanon: Reports of mass fleeing from Lebanon to Syria through the Qusayr area.



Displaced people flee north and east. Far from southern Lebanon.🔸

🇱🇧l🇮🇱 The IDF spokesman informs that there is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command with the exception of the existing directives.



- Soon we will attack deep in the Lebanon Valley, where Hezbullah's strategic assets are stored



- This is a targeted warning to the residents of the villages in the Bekaa - move away immediately for your own safety.



- We will not allow Hezbollah to launch these strategic means into our territory ⤴↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

BREAKING:



🇺🇲 US 101st Airborne Division has arrived in Israel



At least 3-4 of the C-17 Cargo Planes landed in Cyprus already 🇨🇾 and one in a base in the Negev 🇮🇱

↩t.me/Megatron_ron🔸

What are Israel up to know?

How many devices are rigged? ⚡️↩t.me/businessoftruth🔸

🔸💢 US sends more troops amid Israeli strikes on Lebanon



The IDF is preparing for the “next phases” of its military operation against Hezbollah



The US is deploying a “small number” of additional troops to the Middle East after Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Lebanon, described as the deadliest since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.



Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder announced the move on Monday but declined to provide further details on the number or mission of the American troops.



The US currently has around 40,000 troops stationed in the Middle East, along with several Navy warships and aircraft carriers, including the USS Harry S. Truman and the USS Abraham Lincoln. The assets are positioned in multiple locations to respond to potential attacks against Israel or American interests.



On Monday, Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Hezbollah, dubbed “Northern Arrows,” in which the IDF claims to have struck “approximately 1,600 Hezbollah terrorist targets” in multiple strikes on southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.



By the end of the day, Israeli strikes had killed at least 492 people including 35 children and 58 women, and wounded 1,645, according to the latest tally from Lebanon's health ministry.

↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

⚡️🇺🇸Replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn ran aground off the Coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea and suffered serious damage. Now being towed to Dubai.



She is currently the only oiler available to support the US Navy in the Middle East.🔸

⚡️🇺🇸The arrival of USNS Big Horn into Duqm, Oman (yes, the first reports said that she was being towed to Dubai). The ship is coming in dead stock with no propulsion of her own.🔸

🔸⚡️🇺🇸🇨🇾 US Forces have landed in Cyprus, in order to respond to any escalation in the Middle East, and help evacuate American citizens and protecting the interests of the state in the region.

⤴↩t.me/medmannews🔸

🔸— 🇺🇸/🇮🇱/🇵🇸 NEW: Two U.S. government agencies confirmed in April that Israel deliberately blocked humanitarian aid to Gaza, which should have led to a suspension of weapons shipments under U.S. law.



However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed these findings from USAID and the State Department's Refugees Bureau that Israel had broken the law.🔸

🔸— 🇬🇧/🇨🇾 NEW: The British government has announced the deployment of 700 soldiers to Cyprus



The UK says the move is aimed at bolstering its military presence in the region, which already includes two ships, an aircraft carrier, and Royal Navy helicopters.



Dozens of U.S. troops have also been deployed to the island, amid rising escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.🔸

🔸— 🇮🇱 NEW: The Economist reports that Israeli banks are experiencing capital flight, with a notable increase in customers transferring savings abroad or indexing them to the dollar.



Additionally, Israel's construction industry is 40% smaller than it was a year ago.

⤴t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

Danny Haiphong YT

🔸— 🇮🇱/🇺🇸/ 🇱🇧 NEW: Netanyahu has informed the United States that Israel is ready for a ceasefire in Lebanon – Israel Hayom🔸

🔸— 🇱🇧 Lebanese source close to Hezbollah: 'I do not know what has given the Israelis the impression that Hezbollah will agree to a ceasefire, but we are extremely entertained by the absolute stupidity of this so-called proposal'

⤴t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸🇮🇱🇱🇧 According to the Reuters article, the Israeli operation to remotely detonate pagers resulted in about 1,500 members of the Shiite group Hezbollah losing their combat capability.



Undoubtedly, such a large number of casualties is a serious figure that will affect, or rather has already affected, the organization's combat capabilities, as the recovery time can be significant.



However, what is even more important in terms of the results of this operation is that the Lebanese units were disorganized, which in certain circumstances can be even more serious than the loss of personnel.



Manpower can be restored over time, but ensuring uninterrupted communication in the conditions of an armed conflict is a difficult task, as we have seen more than once during the special operation in the so-called Ukraine.



The lack of direct communication in battle can be fatal. This is largely why the Israelis launched their air operation in Lebanon now, at a time of confusion in the ranks of Hezbollah.

#Israel #Lebanon

@rybar Original msg🔸

🚨 40,000 fighters gather in Golan Heights from Iraq, Yemen, and Syria to form coalition against Israel

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2024/09/40000-fighters-gather-in-golan-heights-from-iraq-yemen-and-syria-to-form-coalition-against-israel/

— 🇮🇱/ 🇱🇧 NEW: Israeli state broadcaster Kann confirms that the IDF apparently mistook 'wild boars' for a Hezbollah infiltration attempt, opening fire upon the animals🔸

🔸— 🇮🇱/🇱🇧 NEW: Ronen Bergman, an Israeli military analyst, writes in Yedioth Ahronoth: 'Despite deploying forces to the northern border, there is no readiness for a ground invasion of Lebanon. Most leaders believe Israel made a tragic mistake in 1982 and 2006 and should avoid a death trap set by Hezbollah.



Israel's current strategy resembles its approach in the 2006 war, relying on air power to defeat Hezbollah. When this failed, Israel was forced to invade Lebanon, which did not achieve its goals.'🔸

⤴t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸US Last Card in Yemen: Backing Ground Offensive



After the collapse of the US-led Prosperity Guardian Operation in the Red Sea and the failure of the European ASPIDES operation, coordination between the US and Western allies has intensified. They are now focusing on a potential ground offensive against Sanaa.



Observers note that Washington is preparing to play its final military card in Yemen after failing to weaken Yemeni support for Palestine. Sanaa's forces continue to enforce their maritime blockade on Israeli, British, and US ships.



In this context, Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi, head of the Saudi-UAE-backed Presidential Leadership Council, has met with US military officials to discuss strategies against the Houthis. Simultaneously, Yemeni Defense Minister Mohsen Al-Daar met with French, British, and US military leaders in Riyadh, requesting military support to "effectively ensure maritime security." While his previous requests were denied, the US, UK, and France are now pushing forward with plans for military escalation.



British media has increased pressure for a shift in US strategy in Yemen, with The Telegraph suggesting that US Marine Corps ground operations are essential. The plan involves stationing US forces along Yemen's coasts and in nearby Saudi territories, using non-Houthi-controlled areas as bases to neutralize Houthi capabilities and prevent missile attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



Full article by Rashid al-Haddad from Yemen can be found in Arabic here:

https://www.al-akhbar.com/Lebanon/387256 ↩t.me/alakhbar_english🔸

🔥 Leaked documents reveal US intel cutout’s Iranian counter-revolution plans



Leaks expose a secret effort by retired National Endowment for Democracy leader Carl Gershman to consolidate war-hungry neoconservative control over Iran’s opposition, while channeling US government funds into his own pet regime change initiatives.

👉 Continue reading TheGrayzone.com ↩t.me/thegrayzonenews🔸

🇮🇳🇳🇴🇮🇱🇱🇧 Norwegian-Indian man sold the pagers?



Norwegian police have issued an international search request for Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian man linked to the sale of pagers to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that exploded last week, they said on Thursday.



Jose, 39, disappeared while on a work trip to the U.S. last week. He is a founder of a Bulgarian company that was reportedly part of the pager supply chain.



Asked what they were doing to find Jose, police said in an email to Reuters:

"Yesterday, Sept. 25, the Oslo police district received a missing person report in connection with the pager case."

➡️ t.me/MyLordBebo🔸

Thousands gathered outside Israeli PM’s New York residence, demanding his arrest



Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, ABC News reports.



The NYPD said that multiple arrests were made on Thursday night among demonstrators calling for Netanyahu’s arrest.

#UNGA - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Well, if that doesn't box up the beginning of the end of the Babylonian Empire for you, then a review is in order.

No one is buying shares in Israel, US, or EU anymore.

All of these entities are in advanced states of decline - economically, socially, militarily.

They continue to quadruple down on everything stupid that created those conditions.

They don't have a plan B for extending their lifespan.

Unity is starting to happen (nations & Christian/Muslim) against a common enemy.

You know why (seen this question a dozen times already) no one is discussing the big UN ‘Pact for the Future' signed on Wednesday? Because it is completely irrelevant. The UN is also a zombie enterprise. The scene in LotR comes to mind where Gandalf tells Sauron through his proxy Thèoden that we'd just see about that (FAFO) when told he had no power here. All we are waiting on is for the gray robe to fall. And fall it will.

Stay tuned. We're headed to Minas Tirith soon. Even if we have to continue to be split up for awhile. Enjoy the show! 🍿

Share