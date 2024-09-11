I actually watched the first half of the debate last night. I couldn't really absorb much beyond that, but really had seen enough to know how the rest would go. Unless interrupted by an alien invasion, which was not completely off the table.

It wasn't until this morning that I realized it was a reenactment of 9/11. Let's go through both events briefly and then I'll draw the lines between them. Debate first, then anniversary coverage of the 2001 version.

Pregame coverage:

Today’s Q delta.



Buckle up, buttercups - it's about to get bumpy! ⚡️ ↩t.me/businessoftruth🔸

🇺🇸 US intelligence has not detected any attempts to interfere from abroad in the 2024 US elections, a spokesman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said. ↩t.me/wartimedia🔸

Kamala Harris is bringing two former Donald Trump officials with her to the debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday.



Once Trump's White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, and Olivia Troye, a former Homeland Security advisor to then-Vice President Mike Pence, are coming to the debate for the Democratic candidate.



Both will speak out against the former president and advocate for Harris' election at the site of the first debate between the vice president and Trump before the candidates take stage on Tuesday evening.



At the same time, Democrats are running an advertisement on Fox News throughout debate day that features members of Trump's first term Cabinet speaking out against him.



The lineup includes Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, National Security Advisor John Bolton, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley – all warning against Trump returning for a second term.

READ | XPOST ↩t.me/dotconnectinganons🔸

The rise of Donald Trump as a real estate mogul and one of the country's most famous businessmen is chronicled in an upcoming full-length biopic named for his former reality TV show—"The Apprentice." The film, which is set to hit theaters in October after its controversial premiere at the Cannes Film Festival left it struggling to find a U.S. distributor, promises a “dive into the underbelly of the American empire.” Read more at the link in the bio. (Forbes by ASM Channels) ↩t.me/Motivations_Quote🔸

‘Aliens, cats, ducks and Trump’: What has happened to American politics?



US Rep. Eric Swalwell absolutely LOSES IT — over AI generated Trump memes with cats and ducks.



“What the hell is this? Going down some crazy rabbit hole completely debunked that aliens are eating pets!”



The internet wins again…

#Trump #Cats - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

↩http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/481228812🔸

Debate Night in America:

⚡️Can you say AWKWARD?



Kamala v. Trump begins.



Handshake cringe…



#TrumpHarrisDebate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Trump comes out swinging: 'Our inflation is a real country-buster... This has been a disaster for people... On top of that we have millions of people pouring into the country' — Trump

#TrumpHarrisDebate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Kamala Harris suffers a case of TDS on stage and starts to get that crazy look in her eyes as Trump says he will send her a MAG hat because she’s Copying his Policies and called her a Marxist trained by her father. ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

DJT just used Kamala’s own line against her



“I’m talking now… does that sound familiar?” 🤣 ↩t.me/TheStormHasArrived17🔸

Judge/Jury/Executioner: 'This is so rich coming from someone who's been prosecuted'



The cackle is coming…

#TrumpHarrisDebate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

'We have a nation in decline, a nation that is dying' — Trump

#TrumpHarrisDebate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

End of Round One:

We've reached this stage of the debate. ↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸Hearing Trump and Harris interchangeably sounds like changing TV channels between a Disney movie and early WWE



You know both are scripted acts, but you still get entertained🔸

🔸🇺🇸 When asked about “Why he cares so much about the racial identity of his opponent”, Trump said that he doesn’t care and then proceeded to mention how she “is and or isn’t black” multiple times. Harris responded with a bunch of examples with mostly nonsense before bringing up the “Birther rumors” of how allegedly, former President Barack Hussein Obama isn’t a native-born American.

⤴↩t.me/medmannews🔸

Maduro said he is keeping an eye on the presidential debate in the United States: "I would have liked to go to the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, but my plane was stolen in the Dominican Republic." ↩t.me/VenezuelaNetwork🔸

💢 The present state of the debate ↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

↩private_account🔸

Round 2 (approximately):

🇺🇸 DEBATE HIGHLIGHTS - Trump goes for the jugular again , calling Biden, "a weak pathetic man" that "hates" Kamala, "he can't stand her," after "they threw him out."



This was quite the train wreck all the way around. ↩t.me/My21wire🔸

"We're laughed at all over the world."



Factually correct. ↩t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics🔸

'We're playing with World War III and we have a President that we don't even... WHERE IS OUR PRESIDENT, we don't even know if he's a President' — Trump

#TrumpHarrisDebate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Q: Do you believe you bear any responsibility in the way Afghanistan withdrawal played out?



Kamala: I agree with Biden's decision to pull out

#TrumpHarrisDebate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

'I have a plan! Let's talk about our plans, and - and - let's compare the plans, I have a plan!' - Kamala's plan involves plans to talk plans

#TrumpHarrisDebate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

'She's going to do this, she's going to do that, she's going to do all these wonderful things... Why hasn't she done it?!' - Trump slams Kamala's time management

#TrumpHarrisDebate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Kamala says people are leaving Trumps rallies because they’re tired and bored..



Trump responds and shuts that bish down… nobody goes to her rally’s, they get bussed in. ↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

❗Trump’s full closing statement

#TrumpHarrisDebate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Post game Wrapups:

🔸Debate finished.



Harris definitely won it, whether you agree with her policies or not.



Trump spent 90 minutes talking about what's wrong with America, but never mentioned how to fix it, except 'make the border strong.'



Harris' talk touched on actual policy, and she seemed to have a plan for change, or at least that's what she's riding on. She was also very strong on abortion. ↩t.me/Middle_East_Spectator🔸

🔸ABC had inaccurate “fact-checks”prepared for topics they knew Trump was going to cover.



Yet they let Kamala lie unchecked.



If you think the “Deep State” doesn’t exist, you aren’t paying attention.



The story of this debate is how the MSM are exposing themselves right now. ↩t.me/WarClandestine🔸

Vivek Ramaswamy on debate moderators: ‘They were working in a coordinated way with Kamala Harris’



The former presidential contender accused the ABC hosts of “ruining this debate.”

#Debate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🔸Otherwise, the analysis goes to the extent that this is interpreted by all the experts, body language, pronunciation, tone of voice, everything is observed and analyzed.



Witches, White Mages, Prophets and everyone else discuss...



Everyone comes to the same conclusion, that Kamala was given the questions in advance so that she could prepare for the answers because she convincingly dominated with "precise" answers that are highly doubtful that she knew them so well just when it was most important.

(Comment from subscriber on istonici_front 3.5 hours after end of debate.) ↩private_account🔸

🔸💢 😂 What's up with Trump's hair? What's up with the color and the Viktor Orban part down the middle? Looks like Ralph Wiggum.



What got into people's minds? This is like the plot of inception, but the whole point was to get Trump to mess up his hair on his own.



The best hair was in January 2021, when he came out to give some white house press briefing somewhat impromptu.



It was silver, not red/orange, and certainly not this silver-brown thing we are seeing. But it was still the Trump hair. What are we even seeing?



XF ↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

↩t.me/WeNotMe1781🔸

Kamala Harris staked her debate strategy on trolling Donald Trump before a national TV audience, leaving her opponent on the back foot. It took only minutes for the former president to validate her approach.



Tap our bio link for the Big Take.



📷: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images | Bloomberg by ASM Channels ↩t.me/Motivations_Quote🔸

🔸https://www.reuters.com/world/us/kremlin-says-trump-harris-should-leave-putins-name-out-us-political-battle-2024-09-11/



MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it did not like the way Vladimir Putin's name was bandied around in the U.S. presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and urged the candidates to stop dragging him into their political fight.

The Russian president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was speaking a week after Putin said in a teasing remark that he favoured Harris over Trump, prompting the White House to say Putin should stop commenting on the Nov. 5 election.

Peskov told reporters the Kremlin had not directly followed Tuesday night's debate, but had tracked news reports of it.

"Of course, we noticed that both candidates mentioned our president, mentioned our country. Of course, the position is quite clear - the U.S. as a whole, no matter which party the candidates are from, maintains a negative attitude, an unfriendly attitude towards our country," he said.

"Putin's name is used as one of the instruments in the domestic political struggle in the U.S. We really, really don't like it, and we hope that they will leave our president's name alone."

During the debate, Trump and Harris engaged in combative exchanges over Putin and the war in Ukraine.

Harris told Trump that Putin "would eat you for lunch" and that the Russian leader would be "sitting in Kyiv right now" if Trump were president.

Trump said it was in the best interests of the United States "to get this war finished and just get it done," without saying whether he wanted Ukraine to win.

He repeated his assertion that, if elected, he would settle the conflict before even taking office. He did not say how he would achieve that. He also reproached U.S. President Joe Biden for not phoning Putin in the past two years.

Peskov, in answer to a question, said a phone call would not have ended the conflict. What was needed, he said, was for the U.S. "to abandon its policy of using Ukraine as disposable material in an attempt to suppress everything connected with the Russian Federation."

↩private_account🔸

(😎 Putin - master troll!)

🇺🇸USA: American elections



After the scandal during the debate between the presidential candidates on the ABC media network Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the Fox media company invited Donald Trump to comment on the bias of the ABC network, which denied the claims of Donald Trump and not Kamala Harris live, so it turned out that he was not telling the truth while in reality Kamal had many more false claims.



"I think ABC took a big hit last night." The media houses should be licensed and their license revoked because of the way they did it. ABC has lost credibility," Trump says.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

https://x.com/dc_draino/status/1833849693417157080?s=52🔸

‘Childless Cat Lady’ Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris following Tuesday night’s debate



The pop star took to social media to throw her support behind the VP and aimed at the Republican platform in the 2024 election.



Will this swing the Zoomers Kamala’s way?

#Debate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

The ‘I’m doing 9/11’ memes are already churning out

Biden is no longer the president he's a walking meme…

#Biden - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

😴🔻🙀🔸🐍🔻🎭🔸🎙

Don't know about you but I sure hope debate season is over. This was in a theatrical way just as big a crash and (no) burn as the towers that fell 23 years ago. No one was a winner, except possibly the conspiracy theorists. We will get to that part last.

Nearly every element of 9/11 was represented in some fashion. From all the damage being self inflicted, to the fight over who loves Israel the most, to a major component (Haitian cannibals eating domesticated animals) being “fictional.” (↔A few foreign channels claim that Hindus have done that in NYC for decades.) One gets the feeling the next Patriot Act is just around the corner, too. (News on that front shortly, only, of course the terrorists will be domestic.)

As a memorial and a reminder of the above elements, I have a few posts recalling much of that day.

9/11 - The day the elites wrote themselves a blank check for endless wars, and endless powers, under the various Terrorism Acts to follow. ↩t.me/InessaFromYoutube🔸

↩private_account🔸

9/11 memorials threatened by political shade



Hours after debating each other live on television for the presidential election race, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are scheduled to attend 9/11 memorial events in New York and Pennsylvania.



During the 2016 race, Hillary Clinton and Trump crossed paths at the ground zero memorial when Clinton left the ceremony early complaining of suffering from pneumonia, but it is unclear if Trump and Harris will attend memorials at the same time this year.



Politicians have been barred from making any statements at 9/11 memorial events since 2012.

#September11 - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸 September 11 is coming to an end

It's been 23 years since the biggest terrorist attack on the United States.



Two hijacked planes, one after the other, crashed into the two towers of the World Trade Center in New York, which collapsed. The terrorists sent the third plane to the Pentagon building, in the suburbs of Washington. Passengers and crew of the fourth plane, which was flying to Washington, tried to resist the terrorists, but the plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.



What really happened, as with the Kennedy assassination, we will never know. Especially about the real reasons and culprits.

This terrorist attack tied the hands of the United States, dragged the world into a series of wars in the Middle East and fabulously enriched the American military-industrial complex.

↩t.me/istocni_front🔸

🇺🇸USA: 9/11 Anniversary



Today in America, the anniversary of the attack on the Twin Towers in New York on September 11, 2021, better known as 9/11, is being celebrated.



This event is shrouded in many unofficial theories as to who is behind this attack.



One of the details was presented by David Icke who told about the Israelis who danced and celebrated when they saw the planes hit the Twin Towers. Five Israelis were arrested and released after 70 days.

🚀 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🌏🔸👻🔻🕸🔸🗽🔻✈

Even the after party and media watching/reporting is the same as back then although on a different scale. But I think they feel like 9/11 is coming for them soon. Can you feel it?

This is a trauma that everyone needs healing from. Which may be why it played out in our debate background and may do so in other narratives as well. Those elements are surely present in many narratives that feel ready to break out of their wrappings - like Seal Team Six and Osama bin Laden. Or Benghazi. Not to mention island hopping activities. Or Uranium One.

And there are dozens of reasons our architects of these matters - Clintons, Bush, Obama - are lying pretty low right now. They shoved Dick Cheney out of his lair to endorse Kamala. Along with hosts of other neocon “Republicans.” But let's end this today with a look from a big Q related perspective. I haven't seen one in this many parts and as direct since our Iran-Israel story back in the spring.

This is not quite as hypothetical as that one has turned out to be (so far!). I'm going to start where you least expect it and finish on a more conventional note. Ready?

https://wwd.com/feature/kamala-harris-pearls-chucks-1236503184/🔸(Mostly a collection of pics through the years, 2 minutes - tops!)

Be it for their pristine nature or their supposed symbolism of incorruptibility, pearls have long been favored by women in politics. Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, and Ayanna Pressley wear them regularly, and even hoop-earring devotee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been known to wear a pair of pearl studs now and then. So it wasn’t a huge surprise that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris wore pearls for her first public appearance with running mate Joe Biden last week, speaking at a podium at a high school gymnasium in Delaware.

But Harris’s fondness for pearls goes much deeper than any political stylist’s involvement. She proudly wears a single-strand pearl necklace and drop earrings in her 1986 graduation picture from Howard University, where she was part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. AKA—the first Black Greek-letter sorority—has a legendary story in which they refer to their founding members and incorporators as the “Twenty Pearls.” Each new member is given a special badge decorated with 20 pearls upon initiation. It’s not unusual for a sorority to have its own symbolic elements—Kappa Alpha Theta has the kite, Delta Gamma the anchor—but the pearl may be the most wearable of them all.

“Pearls represent refinement and wisdom,” said Dr. Glenda Glover, International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha and president of Tennessee State University. “We train young ladies to be leaders and to make sure they have the wisdom to lead…and that goes hand in hand with the true meaning of what Alpha Kappa Alpha is all about.”

Harris’s pearl and gold chain necklace by jewelry designer (and fellow Californian) Irene Neuwirth that she has worn often including in her official portrait and at the Democratic National Convention last summer is just one of a larger collection. Just as Michelle Obama embraced more modern pearl designs with layered necklaces and sculptural earrings, Harris too switches it up. Almost always wearing earrings or a necklace for important events, Harris wore Tahitian pearls (known for their striking dark color) to her swearing in to Congress. For her first speech as Vice President-Elect, Harris accessorized her striking white pantsuit with a large pair of pearl earrings—similar, if not the same, to the pair she wore for her Vice Presidential debate. For her 2004 swearing in as district attorney of San Francisco, she donned a classic, single strand that could be in any suburban housewife’s jewelry box. Her double strand of pearls worn during her sizzling questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing was similar to former first lady Barbara Bush and Lady Bird Johnson’s own frequently worn necklaces.

In celebration of Harris's first 100 days in office, Sherri McMullen of McMullen Boutique in Oakland, CA has collaborated with four jewelry designers to create a capsule collection of pearl jewelry. McMullen, a fellow AKA, teamed up with Jameel Mohammed of Khiry, Elizabeth and Kathryn Fortunato of Lizzie Fortunato, Lauren Harwell of Harwell Godfrey, and Kristin and Kofi Essel of Third Crown to create a collection that gave a “nod to the sorority,” says McMullen, “and commemorate this momentous occasion.”

Harris’s string of pearls may belong to her alone, but they carry extra meaning for her AKA sisters. “The strand of pearls speaks to solidarity among the members,” said Glover. And for one of their members to make history as the first Black woman to be elected to the office of Vice President? “It’s a great moment for AKA,” Glover said. “For African Americans. For women. Whether she wears pearls or not, it’s an inspiration.”

https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2020/08/kamala-harris-pearl-necklace-symbolism-beyond-politics🔸(printed in full, link for reference)

🔸… And in a more subtle mode of accessorizing with thoughtful pearls, Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman paid tribute to Maya Angelou by wearing a piece of jewelry that was gifted to her by Oprah. Designed by Of Rare Origin, the ring featured a bird inside a gilded, pearl adorned cage, a reference to Angelou’s poem “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.” And then of course, there was J.Lo., resplendent in suffragette white and a pair of statement pearl earrings from Chanel.

Yesterday, pearls transcended the traditional and became more political and stylish than ever. The inauguration was about optimism and hope, strength and relief. It was a moment where politics and fashion meshed together in a way that was bright, bold, and innovative. Everyone was overjoyed—no, elated—and the clothes and accessories reflected that. Pearls will always symbolize ladylike sophistication but now, in their most artful and meaningful designs as seen at the inauguration, they’ve come to symbolize a kind of forward motion too. …

https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/pearl-jewelry-inauguration-kamala-harris🔸 (Mostly more name dropping pearl wearers for the 2021 Inauguration. Bold print mine - explained below.)

Then these whispers barely waited for the debate to end.

Kamala’s Trump debate earrings spark online debate



Speculation is spreading that the VP was wearing earrings fitted with audio communication to her debate with Donald Trump.



Close-up images appear to show a striking similarity between Harris’ jewelry and NOVA H1 Audio Earrings, which would be a clear breach of rules both sides agreed to before the televised event.



The candidates were also not allowed to use their notes on stage or interact with members of their campaign staff during commercial breaks.



Do they look similar?

#Debate - t.me/MTodayNews🔸

Who's whispering lies in her ear to repeat?



Barack Obama?

Hillary Clinton?

Nancy Pelosi? ↩t.me/vDarknessFalls🔸

🔸How Kamala’s ‘earrings’ work.

https://x.com/elmr_fudd_again/status/1833804885017477540?s=52 ↩t.me/TheScrollOfBenjamin🔸

💢 She can't claim to have been wearing this pair 😉 🔸

🔸💢 We just assume that they do these things whenever there's the chance, which is always. So them's the rules. Trump's job is to manage this, knowing that they will bring it on like this.



Trump was unprepared for this debate in numerous ways. Unless the strategy involves there being no real importance to this debate. I can see the sense in not caring, but why didn't he try?



I've written a review of the first half hour of the debate. It will publish one of these days by someone. I'll spell it out for you in a livestream soon though.



XF ⤴↩t.me/NewResistance🔸

🔸#4657 09/10/20 07:03:19 PM MDT Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6



Debates:

1. Biden camp will find excuse/reason to terminate

2. Biden camp will be provided the questions ahead of time

3. Biden camp will be provided the questions ahead of time and assistance in the form of a special communication device

Q



https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/10596316.html#10596922🔸

Oh my God… look at today’s delta ⬆🔸

If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand in… and they had an earpiece in… where I could sort of deliver the lines.



https://rumble.com/v5ehnp9-obama-talking-about-his-third-term-having-an-earpiece-in.html ⤴↩t.me/candlesinthenight🔸

There are 12 Q posts that have the exact words “when does a bird ____?” - one completes the question with talk, the remainder with sing. This one seems to be the most pertinent for several reasons. First, it's the earliest date - which is commonly held to be more applicable to end game events. But also the subject is Donald Trump and elections. This is his third election. He keeps coming back, whether you think for his health or because he serves a higher master or just because he can't stand to lose. At some point does it really matter?



🔸#153 11/14/17 07:25:09 PM MST Q !ITPb.qbhqo



For the coming days ahead.

Ask yourself an honest question, why would a billionaire who has it all, fame, fortune, a warm and loving family, friends, etc. want to endanger himself and his family by becoming POTUS?

Why would he want to target himself and those he cares about?

Does he need money?

Does he need fame?

What does he get out of this?

Does he want to make the US/world a better place for his family and for those good and decent people who have long been taken advantage of?

Perhaps he could not stomach the thought of mass murders occurring to satisfy Moloch?

Perhaps he could not stomach the thought of children being kidnapped, drugged, and raped while leaders/law enforcement of the world turn a blind eye.

Perhaps he was tired of seeing how certain races/countries were being constantly abused and kept in need/poor/and suffering all for a specific purpose.

Perhaps he could not in good conscious see the world burn.

Why, hours after the election, did seven people travel to an undisclosed location to hold a very private & highly secured/guarded meeting?

Why didn’t HRC give a concession speech?

When was the last time a presidential candidate didn’t personally give a concession speech?

What happens if the border remained open and the MSM continued to brainwash?

At what point do Patriots, and hard working men and woman, become the minority?

What about voting machines?

Who owns the voting machines?

What about voter ID laws?

Photo ID? When is it necessary and must be presented? Make a list. Laugh.

Reconcile.

Would the chances of defeating evil grow less and less with each passing year?

What does ‘red line’ mean?

Why, again, were the arrests made in SA so very important?

What strings were immediately cut?

Follow the money.

When does a bird sing?

Q



https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/149463784/#149467638🔸

The Maya Angelou poem title highlighted above and the entire sphere of articles I found (several of which were not included) talking about the AKA sorority, pearls, and name drops all over those subjects just really hit me. I feel strongly that there are comms in those. Although the exact or even probable nature of them hasn't hit me yet.

But just like our Aurora story and Winder, GA story I prefaced with the initial proximate case in Pearl, MS, the national HQ of AKA sorority is just north of where I lived before. And they had a custom party in my tea shop once. I can't stand coincidences! Does literally living from 5-20 miles away from all of these events located 1200 miles apart in the span of 27 years seem like a coincidence? Also, at least annually, but often semi annually, my mother and some friends and I would trek to the Canton Flea Market and every time park in the AKA lot. There are stories in here that I don't know yet. But even if you don't think so, if and when I find them you'll be hearing about it!

So some of the above is note taking for a planned update. We still have a lot to see from the Q drop #4657, dated Sept. 10(!) and referencing our apparent clandestine communication operations. The pearls themselves seem to be another over the top reference. Another note for another time.

But without this disaster of a debate, none of those other connections would be coming out. Sitting on top of 9/11 on the 23rd anniversary (23=pain!) is beyond doubt planned timing. Things appear to be moving much more quickly than it even appears when you have questions like these from a really boring event like that debate. Keep an eye on the rearview mirror; the road is coming to meet us. Soon.

Back to

Share