🇳🇪🇺🇸 Niger's Gen. Tiani ignores US delegation expected to meet with him in Niamey, reports say

The meeting between the head of Niger's ruling National Council for the Defense of the Homeland, General Abdourahamane Tiani, and the US delegation led by US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee did not take place on Thursday, although it was scheduled, according to French media reports.

The US delegation was scheduled to visit Niger on March 12-13, but Phee decided to extend the stay by a day in hopes of meeting with the West African country's leadership, the publication said, citing diplomatic sources.

The US State Department said in a statement that the purpose of the officials' visit was to discuss with Niger's leaders "the return to a democratic path and the future of our security and development partnership."

US special operation:

Flight from the American base Rammstein in Germany - to the US logistics base in Accra, in Ghana - then to the US occupation base in Agadas, Niger.

The American delegation, led by Under Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, left Niamey (Niger) on March 14 without meeting with the President of the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland, Abdurrahman Tchiani. It was probably precisely for the delegation that a US Air Force C-40 plane arrived on the same day. Afrika Korps 🔸

🇳🇪News from Niger: the new government of this African country is terminating its defense contract with the United States. In addition to the fact that 2 American air bases near Niamey and Agadez must be abandoned (and this is about 1.1 thousand military specialists throughout the country), Niger demands that the United States withdraw its forces from the Sahel countries as a whole.

At the beginning of December 2023, Niger similarly terminated the military agreement with the European Union within the framework of the EUCAP Sahel Niger mission. European specialists were also based in Niamey, although in smaller numbers - approx. 120 people.

🇳🇪 🇺🇸 Niger explains reasons behind the termination of 'unjust' military deal with the US

"The agreement with the US is not only deeply unjust in its essence, but it is also not in line with the aspirations and interests of the people of Niger; it has been imposed on us," Niger government spokesman Amadou Abdramane said. "The US presence on Niger's territory is illegal and violates all constitutional and democratic rules."

He stressed that the decision to terminate the contract with the US takes effect immediately.

According to media reports, the decision came after a visit by US officials to Niger this week. Abdramane said the officials violated diplomatic protocol by failing to inform Niamey of the delegation's composition, date of arrival, and agenda.

The US operates a UAV base in northern Niger. At the end of 2023, there were about 1,100 US troops in the country, according to media reports.

🔸🐦‍⬛️ Niger ends military cooperation with the United States and demands an immediate withdrawal of troops

The government declared the presence of Washington's military contingent illegal. This was stated in an official statement by the representative of the Nigerian government, Colonel Major Amadu Abdraman.

The country rejects the agreement on military and civilian representatives of the Pentagon in the Republic, writes - africaninitiative.

In his statement, the representative of the Nigerian authorities actually accused the American delegation, led by the US Undersecretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee, who visited Niger this week, of violating diplomatic protocol, putting pressure on the leadership of Niger and belittling the government and the people.

Among other arguments for ending military cooperation with the US, the Nigerian speaker highlighted direct threats in response to the expansion of Niger-Iran and Niger-Russia cooperation.

Sources of the publication in Niger, familiar with the progress of the negotiations, claim that the "threatening and condescending tone of the negotiations" set by the American delegation headed by Mrs. Phee actually provoked the Niger leadership to take a sharp step and finally cut off relations with the United States. 🍏🍎🍐🍊 t.me/istocni_front🔸

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸🇳🇪🇮🇷 Ridiculous US accusations about Niger to justify their own failure

The Wall Street Journal:

The US has accused Niger of preparing an agreement with Iran to supply Tehran with uranium

Iranian response:

Every time they fail at something, they have to resort to blaming Iran for anything.

🐦‍⬛️🇺🇸🇳🇪🇮🇷 The US accuses Niger of cooperating with Iran

Amid news of the recent termination of military agreements between the United States and Niger, the Wall Street Journal reports that US authorities have accused Niger of cooperating with Iran and preparing a deal to provide access to its uranium deposits.

As one of the largest producers of uranium, Niger could begin shipments to Iran, which, according to some reports, could be on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. In addition, at the beginning of March this year, Niger announced its intention to join BRICS, of which Iran is already a member.

The emergence of a new nuclear power in the Middle East could radically change the balance of power in the region and lead to a further weakening of the influence of the United States, which has extremely tense relations with the Islamic Republic.

🔸🇳🇪🇺🇸 The interim government of Niger announced yesterday the termination of military cooperation with the United States.

The authorities acknowledged the United States military presence as illegal, accused Washington of pressure, and demanded the withdrawal of all American forces from the country and the region as a whole.

❗️ It is worth noting that Washington currently operates two air bases in Niger, located in Niamey and Agadez, from which the US Air Force has been actively monitoring the activities of both the authorities and militants in the tri-border area over the past month.

Among other grievances, the authorities in Niamey also accused the Americans of providing inadequate assistance in the fight against terrorists, failing to inform about the activities of their military representatives, and conducting unauthorized reconnaissance flights.

📌As of now, there has been no response from the White House to this announcement, which likely caught many by surprise. This comes especially after the recent normalization of relations between the countries and the appointment of a new American ambassador to Niger.

However, it seems that the current leadership in Niger, torn between Western support and stable relations with neighboring countries (potentially expanding military-technical cooperation with Russia, Iran, Turkey, and China), has opted for the latter.

▪️ Since the military coup last August, the new regime's primary support has been Mali and Burkina Faso, both of which hold strongly anti-Western stances.

▪️ Additionally, Russian authorities, established in Bamako and Ouagadougou, have begun actively providing military and humanitarian aid to the authorities in Niamey.

▪️ The increasing US pressure, transitioning from economic sanctions to the removal of trade barriers through ECOWAS and diplomatic recognition, has understandably caused frustration.

▪️ The question remains as to what exactly triggered this escalation—whether it was the American opposition to the Sahel Alliance, where Russia plays a key role with all three countries, or interference with security forces combatting cross-border terrorism.

Regardless, the imminent withdrawal of the American contingent, likely to be relocated to Senegal and Gabon, marks another significant milestone in the Sahel integration project.

🔻Hopefully, the bold political statements and reinforcement of defense capabilities in these three countries will be accompanied by tangible efforts to achieve economic independence.

🇺🇸🇳🇪🇮🇷 Niger has cut military ties with the United States after accusations of a uranium deal with Iran, reports WSJ

Niger's decision to end its anti-terrorism alliance with Washington comes after senior US officials accused the country's ruling junta of secretly exploring a deal to allow Iran access to its uranium reserves, Niger and US officials said.

The decision to end military cooperation with the United States was announced on Saturday evening by a representative of the Niger Military Council. The decision threatens a $110 million drone base built by the US and used to fly surveillance drones across West Africa. It could also lead to the withdrawal of more than 600 American troops still stationed in Niger.

In February, reports emerged that negotiations between Niger and Iran had reached a very advanced stage. A WSJ source familiar with the situation said both sides have signed a preliminary agreement that will allow Tehran to receive uranium from Niger. Arab Africa 🔸

🇳🇪🇺🇸 After the Niger authorities decided to break off all military deals with the United States, a US Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III was discovered in the country. It took off from Air Base 201 in Agadez, where it had arrived three hours earlier from Ramstein Air Base.

🐦‍⬛️🇮🇷🇳🇪 Iran is preparing to open a new front in West Africa

Iran has sent its top government officials to Niger following the departure of the US military from the country.

US officials have said Iran is negotiating a deal to have full control of Niger's uranium mines.

In return, Niger will receive Iran's full support, military, economic and political.

🇳🇪 🇺🇸 "Devoid of colonial imperialism": Netizens praise Niger's suspension of military cooperation with US

Niger's decision to terminate its military cooperation with Washington with "immediate effect" took social media users by surprise, as it came shortly after a high-level US diplomatic and military delegation visited the West African country.

"Good on this brave Nation & its Leadership!" tweeted one user. "US military presence is unlawful. Niger has no knowledge & say on US activities [...] US troops not assisting Niger."

While defending Nigerien military authorities' decision, deemed "undemocratic" by the Western media, an X user argued that "there's nothing more democratic than protecting one's sovereignty and independence from foreign influence."

"This came after the US sent a delegation to Niger and pressured it to 'return to a democratic path', i.e., install a US puppet regime," commented journalist Benjamin Norton.

Some users hailed the suspension of the agreement by Niger, a member of the young Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which also includes Mali and Burkina Faso, as the beginning of the "unification" of the African continent.

"Hopefully all African countries will do the same, decolonise from western imperialist bloodthirsty thieves, and become sovereign and independent," another user wrote.

🇳🇪🇺🇸🇫🇷 The announcement by the Niger military junta that the United States will withdraw its troops from the country has generated considerable confusion in Washington.

1,000 US troops are in Niger, 700 of them at the Agadez air base in the center of the country.

There, the US army usually has two electromagnetic intelligence aircraft, two maneuver helicopters and a dozen MQ 9 Reaper drones that allow them to have a view of the entire Sahel and, in particular, of Libya, which is the access route to the Mediterranean.

For this reason, the US is looking for a plan B, possibly with France to create Franco-American bases in West Africa.

The most logical destination is Chad due to its proximity and because the French army still has a presence there.

Other options could be Mauritania, Morocco or northern Benin.

🇳🇪🇺🇸 The Pentagon is in talks with Niger officials, trying to find a way to keep its forces in the country

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the US was aware of the March 16 statement "announcing the termination of the status of forces agreement" between Niger and the United States.

“We are working through diplomatic channels to seek clarification. These discussions are ongoing."

About 650 U.S. troops remained in Niger in December, mostly concentrated at the Agadez airbase. Singh said the total number of personnel still in the country, including civilians and contractors, is about 1,000.

On Saturday, junta spokesman Colonel Amadou Abd al-Rahman said US flights over Niger in recent weeks were illegal.

“US bases and civilian personnel can no longer remain on Niger,” he said in a media release.

🇷🇺 🌍 Normalization in the Sahel requires international support for Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, Russian Foreign Ministry

Such a statement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin during a meeting with Leonardo Santos Simao, the Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

"Simao's attention was separately drawn to the fact that sustainable normalization in the Sahara-Sahel region requires consolidated international support for Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which are simultaneously on the front line of the fight against trans-African terrorism and defending their own sovereignty," the ministry said.

During the discussion, the sides focused "on humanitarian and socio-economic challenges, uncontrolled migration, the lack of resources necessary for development, and integration processes, including the activities of ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States."

US warns African nation against ties with Russia and Iran

Niger’s coup leaders have canceled a defense pact with Washington, citing a breach of diplomatic protocol.

A US delegation that traveled to Niger last week warned the new leadership of the West African nation about its potential relations with Russia and Iran, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The statement followed an announcement by Niger’s military on Saturday that it was revoking an agreement for US military personnel and civilian contractors to operate in the Sahel nation.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters that Washington is “working through diplomatic channels to seek clarification” on the Nigerien decision.

Niger: U.S. Working Diplomatically With Niger on New Path of Cooperation

‍[DOD] Last week, a U.S. delegation met with Nigerien officials, expressing concerns over Niger's potential relationships with Russia and Iran, as well as the status of U.S. forces in the country, said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh who spoke to the media today.

🔸🇺🇸🇳🇪 US gets 'mixed signals' from Niger on future of US troops, US general says

The United States has received "mixed signals" from Niger following the ruling junta's weekend announcement that it had revoked an accord allowing U.S. troops to operate in the West African country, the top U.S. general said.

Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not elaborate on those mixed signals.

"As you saw over the course of the weekend, there was some announcements from Niger about our relationship. But even since then, there have been some mixed signals that we received," Brown told.

"So we will continue to make plans and prepare - if we stay or depart."

At the State Department, deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Washington was still communicating with Niger's ruling military council.

🐦‍⬛️🇭🇺🇪🇺 Viktor Orbán condemned the "psychosis of war" in Brussels

"There is a military mood, language and logic in Brussels right now - without the EU understanding that threatening statements can have consequences," Orbán told Radio Kossuth.

"Europe has moved on to talks about stationing its troops in Ukraine and delivering missiles capable of hitting Moscow," the Hungarian Prime Minister added.

"We must be careful not to be drawn into this war psychosis and not to lose the ability to properly manage Hungary's national interests," Orbán said.

Well, I don’t know about you, but it looks like our American State Department and Pentagon may be infected with some kind of encephalitis. The kind that makes you not hear whatever seems to sound outside your paradigm bubble. (Can you hear 🗣 me now?) Needing clarification on “Yankee go Home” instructions is the #1 symptom. Second would be the mean girls warning about “those” kids. Positive diagnosis. The mixed message flag running up the pole is a total mental distress signal, a stalling tactic, or both.

So after several days of waiting on “the rest of the story,” I went back to find where I think it may have started. At least in our narrative. (For that to be really complete it would probably have to be ten years, but we’ll shave it down to a few months for brevity, then hit the decade more conceptually. Shall we?

🇹🇩 The American military delegation visited Chad, neighboring Niger

Local sources said General Michael Langley, commander of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), visited Chad last week and met with the country's defense minister.

The meeting discussed issues such as “strengthening partnerships, solving regional security problems and promoting peace in the Sahel countries.”

It is worth noting that immediately after the visit of the American general, a high-ranking military delegation from Hungary arrived in Chad and discussed bilateral military cooperation with the Chadian Minister of Defense.

Arab Africa 🔸

🇷🇺 The first footage of the arrival of the Russian African Corps on the territory of Burkina Faso.

According to reports, the Russian contingent of 100 people will ensure the safety of the country's leader Ibrahim Traore and the Burkinabe people from terrorist attacks.

In the near future, the first wave of corps units will be filled with another 200 military personnel from Russia .

🍏🍎🍐🍊 t.me/istocni_front 🔸

🇳🇪 Rumors about sending Syrian fighters to Niger are again appearing on the Internet

This time it is already reported by the official Syrian media.

We have already written about this earlier that in the Arab segment of social networks, rumors began to spread that Turkish special services were sending militants from northern Syria, from such groups as Sultan Murad, Samarkand Brigade and others, to Niger. We talked about this here and here.

This time it is reported that about 1,000 militants will be sent to fight in Niger “on the side of NATO forces,” representing the interests of the Turkish intelligence services.”

As before, we consider this information to be rumors that have no basis in fact, but we publish it for informational purposes. Arab Africa 🔸

(Note: Never seen an update in the past two months so it's likely not true. But interesting enough for being possible.)

🇮🇷🇳🇪 Iran and Niger ink cooperation agreements in Tehran

The agreements are intended to deepen cooperation in banking, political matters, trade and the economy, as well as in health, culture and education, Iranian media reported.

The signing took place during a visit by Niger's Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine to Tehran, where he was received by Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, the IRNA news agency reported.

The Iranian official stated that "fruitful discussions were held on developing trade and economic relations, and the parties prepared and signed beneficial cooperation documents."

Iran and Niger have also prepared agreements on cooperation in technical and engineering services, construction of housing and automobile exports, among other spheres, Mokhber said. t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🔸🌍 🇫🇷 🇷🇺 🇸🇳 French media reports that Emmanuel Macron has made the decision to reduce the number of French Armed Forces personnel in Gabon, Senegal, and Côte d'Ivoire.

The exact number of remaining soldiers is still unknown, but according to Le Monde, there are approximately 100 people in each of the three countries.

It is also noted that France and the United States may establish new joint military bases in Gabon, Senegal, and Côte d'Ivoire, where the US military in Niger will be relocated.

🔻We would like to remind you once again that this development aligns with the plans of the Elysee Palace to reduce the military presence in Africa as a whole.

Macron's mention of "joint" bases in his statement, taking into account the reduction of France's own personnel, also corresponds with the gradual acquisition of French assets in Africa by the United States, as we have previously described. It appears that the French President is consistently and obediently implementing the announced plans, clearly not prioritizing French national interests.

#Africa #USA #France

@rybar Original msg 🔸

🇳🇪 Niger expels 15 soldiers from the European mission EUCAP Sahel.

An official letter signed by the Minister of the Interior, General Mohamed Boubacar Toumba, was sent to the German head of the EUCAP mission, Katja Dominik.

According to the Nigerien side, the soldiers "returned to Niamey on 24 January on different flights [...] without informing the government of the Republic".

✋🏽 Those concerned must "leave the territory of Niger within 72 hours".

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🇳🇪 Weapons depot at EUCAP Sahel headquarters: Niger has released the results of the investigation

The European Union Capacity Building Mission in Niger (EUCAP) was launched in Niger in 2012 for peacekeeping, fighting organized crime and preventing conflict. In early December, the Nigerien authorities said they terminated an agreement with EU on the deployment of the mission.

🔹 The list of weapons regularly imported into Niger by EUCAP didn't include several weapons found in headquarters of the mission.

🔹 57 French-owned weapons were completely destroyed without authorization and are not included in any official list. This is what investigators see as a cover-up of evidence;

🔹 Anti-tank missile launchers and explosives found were also imported into Niger without authorization;

🔹 16 new motorcycles, commonly used by armed terrorist groups, were found in the EUCAP Sahel fleet;

Niger's security services clearly place France at the center of "this subversive activity," media reported.

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🇧🇫💥🏴 The Armed Forces of Burkina Faso destroyed, according to official sources, a terrorist logistics base in the Tanoubougou region (southeast of the country). t.me/departamente 🔸

🇧🇫 🏴 From 1 to 5 February, the Armed Forces of Burkina Faso, with the support of the VDP militia, carried out offensive operations in the Hautes Basins region

➡️ As a result of the operation, control over the villages of Kani, Yerfin and Yon, Tuy province, was restored, 5 JNIM terrorist bases were destroyed and 12 militants were eliminated. A lot of weapons and equipment were discovered. Mine clearance was carried out in the territories restored under control.

🕯On the Ouagadougou side, losses were three dead (2 of them VDP militia) and four wounded (1 of them policeman)

✍️ Ouagadougou is systematically returning to control many territories occupied by terrorists; this operation is not the only one even this year. Unlike neighboring Mali, the number of terrorist attacks is not growing much, which means such measures show success. t.me/departamente 🔸

The CAR army, with the support of Russian forces, repelled an attack by militants from Sudan

Russian Embassy: the CAR army, with Russian support, repelled an attack by militants from Sudan

The army of the Central African Republic, with the support of Russian forces, repelled an attack by militants from Sudan, the Russian Embassy in Bangui told RIA Novosti.

“The embassy confirms this information,” the diplomatic mission said.

Earlier on Sunday, local media also wrote about this. According to radio station Lengo Songo, everything happened near a mining site in the village of Mamun in the north of the republic.

It is noted that when repelling the attack, it was possible to eliminate one of the leaders of the Coalition of Patriots for Change group, Mohamed Ali, nicknamed B-13. t.me/africa_russia 🔸

🇹🇩🇷🇺🇫🇷 💀 A Chadian general spoke about his experience of interaction with the Wagner PMC in his country

“Chad doesn't have to expel France to deal with another country. We have experience interacting with Wagner PMC. If they wanted to organize any kind of unrest, they informed us in advance. They could not impose any order on us,” said General Ibrahim Adam Haroun, answering a question about the fate of relations between Chad and France.

Regarding the cooperation of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso with Russia, the general said that the countries that expelled France have the freedom to manage their relations and deal with whomever they want.

“In some neighboring countries we see that they have developed relations with Russia, and I believe that this is only their business, unless it affects our rights and security. As an independent state, we can also deal with whoever we want.”

“We will not follow their example,” he added, noting that Chad has a long history of resisting terrorism or any foreign interference.

Discussing the possibility of Chad following the example of its neighbors and expelling its former colonizer, France, he dismissed any doubts, saying: "No, we have the same relationship with France as with other countries."

Arab Africa 🔸

🇷🇺 🇨🇫 Deployment of Russian military base in the Central African Republic under discussion, says prime minister

"Discussions are ongoing. In any case, the intention is there, it has been expressed. Certainly, discussions are continuing in order to reach a position that the CAR would like to reach in our exchanges," Felix Moloua told Russian media.

Earlier, an adviser to the Central African president said the CAR authorities had asked for a Russian base to be stationed on its territory. He noted that the existing infrastructure in Berengo would allow the deployment of up to 10,000 troops.

Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov said earlier that the appearance of a Russian military base on the territory of the CAR would help strengthen security in the country. Negotiations on the establishment of the base are currently being conducted by the defense ministries of the two countries.

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🇲🇱🇳🇪🇧🇫 ECOWAS does not intend to deprive itself of members such as Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger any time soon.

In its letter addressed to the Burkina Faso Foreign Ministry, the ECOWAS Commission stated that the joint note it received from the three countries on their decision to leave the organization concerned only Burkina Faso, as it was sent on behalf of that country's Foreign Ministry.

“Furthermore, the Commission wishes to remind the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional and International Cooperation of Burkina Faso of the provisions of Article 91 of the Amended Treaty, which states:

1. Any Member State wishing to withdraw from the Community must give one year's written notice to the Executive Secretary, who must inform all Member States. After this period, unless this notification is withdrawn, the State concerned ceases to be a member of the Community.

2. During the period of one year referred to in the preceding paragraph, the said Member State shall continue to comply with the provisions of this Treaty and fulfill its obligations under this Treaty.

According to the provisions of the above-mentioned treaty, Burkina Faso will officially cease to be a member of ECOWAS on January 29, 2025. However, Burkina Faso has until 29 January 2025 to withdraw its notification,” the letter said.

Arab Africa 🔸

President of 🇬🇦 #Gabon, makes startling revelation to a top #WhiteHouse aide: President Bongo admitted he had secretly promised 🇨🇳 #XiJinping that Beijing could station military forces on Gabon’s Atlantic Ocean coast.

t.me/ResonantNews 🔸

🇺🇸🇨🇳🌊 The United States is dissuading the leadership of Gabon and Equatorial Guinea from allowing China to build naval bases on their territory – The Wall Street Journal

t.me/R_Diplomat 🔸

🇬🇦 Gabon returns to Economic Community of Central African States

Following the military overthrow of Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba in August 2023, the country was suspended from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the African Union pending a "return to constitutional order."

However, on Saturday, March 9, the representatives of the 11 countries of the Community noted "significant progress" in this process, "marked by popular support and the establishment of a timetable for a 24-month transition."

ECCAS also announced the lifting of sanctions against the country.

The Gabonese government appointed by General Oligui Nguema, confirmed that an inclusive national dialogue will take place from April 2 to 30.

Participants are expected to draft a new constitution to be voted on in a referendum.

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🔸🇹🇩 Fighters of the Chadian Armed Forces surrounded the house of the adviser to the head of the republic, Saleh Itno Deby

Saleh Itno Deby, an adviser to the current President Mahamat Deby, and also the brother of his father Idris Deby, is accused of conspiracy against the authorities of the republic. The military surrounded his house in N'Djamena and began an operation to detain him.

In addition, the head of state himself convened an emergency meeting of his own Deby clan, most of whose members are in key positions in the government. The main topic of discussion at the meeting was the crimes of the president's uncle.

The result of Mahamat Deby's trip to Moscow is clearly visible. I talked with the head of the Russian Federation, discussed cooperation, understood how things really need to be done, and decided to begin restructuring the internal processes in the country to fit the format of cooperation with Russia.

Immediately, internal enemies were found who are opponents of the current regime, who are plotting something, doing something wrong, or perhaps not doing anything at all. And he heroically gets rid of them, making the country cleaner from all dirt.

It is with the French that you can arrange behind-the-scenes games and engage in dubious matters. But this won’t work with Russia; you have to really be friends with it. Until the snow hits your head)

t.me/ortemblinov 🔸

🔸🇳🇪🇷🇺 The Niger Junta appears to be discussing the entry into its country of former Russian Mercenaries of Wagner and Russian soldiers, although for the moment there would be no consensus among the leaders of Niamey, since for example, the officer Moussa Barmou, trained in the US clearly opposes this option.

🔗https://www.rfi.fr/fr/afrique/20240201-la-perspective-d-un-d%C3%A9ploiement-de-militaires-russes-au-niger-divise-la-junte?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=x&utm_source=shorty

▫️t.me/ENTRE_GUERRAS▫️ 🔸

Africa: After Wagner, Russia Makes New Military Plans in Africa

‍[DW] The Wagner Group used to serve Russia's interests in Africa -- unofficially. But with Wagner's collapse, Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a new Africa Corps, with soldiers officially deployed to Burkina Faso.

The depth of the ties between Burkina Faso and Russian President Vladimir Putin was made clear a few days ago, when Moscow decided to help the country's military junta out by sending 100 military staff to Ouagadougou -- even as the war in Ukraine continues unabated.

According to a Read More 🔸

What would ECOWAS lose by the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger?

The withdrawal of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) members from ECOWAS was recently described by Burkinabe Prime Minister Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela as a "historic decision" that responds to the expectations and aspirations of the peoples of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to achieve full sovereignty.

While ECOWAS is expected to lose at least $74 million annually as a result of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger's withdrawal from the bloc, according to Burkinabe officials, the bloc is also expected to lose in terms of its geographic scope, population, and reduction of its collective GDP.

Check out Sputnik Africa's infographic for more details!

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🇲🇱 Mali explains why it requires immediate exit from ECOWAS

To justify its decision, Bamako referred to the sanctions imposed on Mali by this organization:

“Neither its texts nor any other legal instrument of the Organization provides for the closure of borders to a Member State,” statement of Mali's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In addition, ECOWAS violated Mali's right of access to the sea and freedom of transit, as provided for by the UN Convention, underlined Mali in the press release.

“These serious failings committed by ECOWAS render the ECOWAS Treaty inoperative”, which is why Mali “is no longer bound by the deadline constraints [of exit”, [i.e. one year].

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🌍 The exit of the three ECOWAS countries will "create a new page of pan-Africanism"

At the time of its creation, ECOWAS was an "instrument of progress within the framework of the construction of Pan-Africanism," Vice President of the BRICS Alliance NPO, Ahoua Don Mello told Sputnik Africa.

"This instrument has gradually become a stick. First, it worked on crutches, Western crutches, since a good part of the financing came from the West. And now it has become a stick against all the states which want to free themselves,” Mello lamented.

The sovereign countries then decided to free themselves from these "shackles," said the official. According to him, the new model of pan-Africanism "will have the essential task of proposing a new plan for the integration of African states."

“The BRICS is there to open up this opportunity to a multipolar world which is under construction,” Mello added.

t.me/sputnik_africa 🔸

🌍 ECOWAS risks becoming insignificant if it ignores changes on the African continent, says Ivory Coast politician

"We are transitioning from a unipolar world to a multipolar world, and this is already being felt on the African continent. Any regional organization that wants to exist must take into account these major changes. ECOWAS is at the forefront," said a representative of the African Peoples Party - Ivory Coast, Nome Grace S. Essoh, during an interview with Sputnik Africa.

Furthermore, the organization's credibility is being undermined by its stance on Senegal.

"ECOWAS is well aware that President Macky Sall does not have the authority to postpone the presidential elections. Only the Constitutional Council has that power. ECOWAS does not take into account the conditions under which the law was adopted by the National Assembly," she explains.

It is worth mentioning that the organization had previously adopted an "irrational and unacceptable posture" by imposing sanctions on its members, who eventually withdrew for "legitimate and justifiable" reasons, the politician emphasized.

She also highlighted that her party had previously denounced the "excessive and impertinent" nature of these measures.

t.me/sputnik_africa🔸

🔸🇧🇫🇲🇱🇳🇪 ECOWAS urges Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to prioritise dialogue and reconciliation

ECOWAS is urging Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to prioritise dialogue and reconciliation amidst concerns of potential exits from the community.

The regional body which took this position at the conclusion of its extraordinary session on February 8, 2024, stressed the critical need for diplomacy and unity in the face of regional challenges.

At the conclusion of the session, Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chair of the Mediation and Security Council, Yusuf Tuggar, said the decision of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mail to withdraw from the community has presented yet another challenge, however, members are heartened by the spirit of cooperation to resolve this challenge.

He added that “We must carry forward the momentum generated in this session and continue our efforts to engage with the concerned member states in the spirit of understanding and reconciliation”.

#ECOWAS #BurkinaFaso #Mali #Niger t.me/africaintel 🔸

🇳🇪🇫🇷 The former French ambassador to Niamey compiled a large report in which he accused former Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou of involvement in the events of July 26, 2023, which led to a military coup in the country. The French National Assembly has only now decided to publish this report.

At the same time, today, with the blessing of the Niger Military Council, Issoufou goes to represent his country at the African Union summit, which will be held in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Arab Africa 🔸

Burkina Faso: Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso to Form Confederation

‍[Premium Times] "Our excellent diplomats then recommended to the Heads of State the creation of a Confederation bringing together Burkina, Mali and Niger, awaiting the creation of a Federation of the three countries."

The governments of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have made public their plans to form a confederation following their 'exit' from ECOWAS.

"Our excellent diplomats then recommended to the Heads of State the creation of a Confederation bringing together Burkina, Mali and Niger, awaiting the creation of a

Read More 🔸

🇬🇳 And now on Guinea: Doumbouya dissolved the government

🔴 The assets of all ministers removed from office have been frozen, former employees are required to immediately return official vehicles, as well as return all travel documents

🚁“The chiefs of staff and secretaries-general are responsible for providing an interim regime during the establishment of a new government.” Statements made by groups of military personnel in the absence of the president ordered the demobilization of all aides-de-camp and bodyguards of members of the dissolved government.

❗️ What's interesting: the first press release on behalf of the CNRD (transitional government) was signed by General Doumbouya, and the second by the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces. t.me/departamente 🔸

🔸🇲🇱🇧🇫🇳🇪 Last Saturday, during an extraordinary ECOWAS summit, the chairman of the organization and part-time President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, stated that the regional bloc was lifting all sanctions on Niger, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Mali with immediate effect.

Additionally, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Aliou Toure, explained that this decision was made “for purely humanitarian reasons” in order to “ease the suffering of the civilian population.”

During the summit, there were also renewed calls for the governments of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to reconsider their decision to leave the organization and “restore democracy.”

📌 The ECOWAS statement on lifting sanctions did not come as a surprise. In mid-January, we predicted that the states in the region would “change their stance” during negotiations and would be prepared to lift sanctions, which primarily impose financial burdens on the countries in the economic bloc.

🔻The departure of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger (and potentially Guinea, which is also under sanctions) from the organization raises the question of the feasibility of ECOWAS as an instrument of Western neo-colonial policy. Some African elites favor it - they receive regular EU funding without needing to take any substantial actions, just following the correct political direction.

Now, amidst a paradigm shift, specifically the gradual transition of African assets from France to the United States, ECOWAS must demonstrate its relevance and undergo an evaluation before a decision is made regarding the dissolution or restructuring of the organization.

#Africa #Sahel #Mali #BurkinaFaso #Niger #ECOWAS #USA @rybar Original msg 🔸

📍West Africa is the scene of another phase in the struggle for the complete eradication of the colonial legacy of the past: read more in a new analysis. https://caliber.az/en/post/225181/

#CaliberAz #news 🔸

🔸🇳🇬 Nigerian army denies report of coup plot

The Nigerian army has strongly denied claims of a coup plot. The Defence Headquarters labelled the reports false and urged the public to disregard them.

This comes after Sahara Reporters suggested that the Presidential Guard, tasked with the president's protection, was on alert due to coup suspicions.

The report alleged that emergency meetings had been held with the Nigerian president.

In response to the article, DHQ said its full commitment was to protecting and sustaining democracy in Nigeria.

#Nigeria t.me/africaintel 🔸

🇲🇱🇷🇺 Foreign and Defense Ministers of Mali will visit Russia

On February 28 and 29, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop and Defense Minister Sadio Camara will visit Moscow as part of a government delegation on a friendly and working visit.

The delegation will discuss a number of important issues with Russian colleagues, including military-technical cooperation, as well as interaction in the field of education.

Arab Africa 🔸

🇹🇩🇷🇺 It is curious that yesterday’s attack on the National Security Agency in Chad by the Socialist Party without Borders occurred simultaneously with the setting of the country’s elections date, scheduled for May-June 2024.

Interim President Mahamat Déby has greatly annoyed someone, especially given his recent contacts, which run counter to the pro-French course of representatives of the ruling Zaghawa tribe. Just a month ago, he visited Moscow and met with Vladimir Putin, who promised to help resolve the situation in Chad.

“We are glad that you have managed and are managing to stabilize the situation in the country. We will facilitate this in every possible way,” Putin said then.

Just two days ago, Chad also activated interaction with neighboring Niger, which, after a military coup, managed to put an end to the French presence on its territory and begin to actively develop relations with Moscow. On February 24, Chadian Prime Minister Suxe Masra visited Niamey, where he met with his counterpart Ali Mahamane Lamin al-Zein. It is curious that Masra previously criticized the policies of ex-President of Chad Idriss Deby (Makhamat’s father); he lived in the United States for a year, but after an amnesty he returned to Chad, where he was appointed prime minister.

Lamin al-Zein, for his part, has already expressed condolences over the events in N'Djamena, supporting the head of state, Mahamata Déby, as well as the defense and security forces (pictured).

Mahamat's late father, ex-President of Chad Idriss Deby, bet on his son, believing that he would be able to maintain good relations with Paris and pacify Arab competitors for power (Makhamat's mother comes from an Arab tribe). However, apparently, something has now gone wrong.

Arab East 🔸

West Africa: Germany Aims to Confront Extremism in Sahel Region

‍[DW] On her visit to Burkina Faso, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze wants to show a willingness to speak with the ruling military junta. In Benin, she'll support Germany's efforts to boost trust in state structures.

Adama Sawadogo, who lives in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, will probably never forget the last weekend in February.

"The situation is not easy. Over the weekend, there were attacks all over the country and they happened at the same time. Both churches and mosques were targeted," Read More 🔸

🇳🇪🇩🇪 News appeared on the Internet that Germany demanded that Niger end relations with Russia, threatening to sever relations and close its embassy in the country.

“If Germany wants to close its embassy, ​​so be it, we will not beg anyone. Who wants to leave, let him leave. Who needs Germany? The Europeans have brought nothing to Africa except the exploitation of our resources, our wars, terrorists and our dictators,” said the head of Niger’s transitional Military Council, Abd al-Rahman Chiani, in an interview with local television.

Arab Africa 🔸

🇭🇺🇹🇩 Hungary wants to use the $18 million it gave to the European Peace Fund to improve security in Chad instead of funding arms supplies to Ukraine.

“We do not facilitate arms supplies to Ukraine through the EU Peace Fund, therefore, according to EU rules, we can use our financial share for other purposes important for European security,” Szijjarto said during a joint press conference with his Chadian counterpart.

He noted that Hungary contributed $18 million to the aforementioned fund, adding:

“We have decided that we will take the initiative to use this $18 million to improve security conditions in Chad and establish a new educational institution in that country to train army officers and develop the capabilities of the Chadian Armed Forces.”

Arab Africa 🔸

🇦🇹 Austria is ready to develop military cooperation with the Central African Republic

The Minister of National Defense 🎖 Rameau-Claude Birot met on March 6, 2024 with Colonel Johann Jamniga, the first defense attaché at the Embassy of the Austrian 🇦🇹 Republic in the Central African Republic with residence in Addis Ababa. The purpose of the meeting was to establish bilateral cooperation to strengthen capacity in matters of national security.

Johann Jamnig praised 👍🏻 the progress made in improving security 🕊 in the Central African Republic and expressed the Austrian government's full readiness to develop military cooperation with the CAR.

#сотрудничество #безопасность

t.me/dnobangui 🔸

🔸🇲🇱🇧🇫🇳🇪 Junta-led Sahel states to form joint force to fight insurgents

Junta-led Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali have agreed to set up a joint force to tackle security threats across their territories, Niger's armed forces chief Moussa Salaou Barmou said on Wednesday after a meeting with his counterparts.

Barmou said the new task force would be "operational as soon as possible to meet the security challenges," but did not give further details on the size or remit of the force.

#Mali #BurkinaFaso #Niger

t.me/africaintel 🔸

🔸🇲🇱🇳🇪🇧🇫 We are documenting a significant milestone in the Sahel Alliance integration project. One of its primary objectives has now been officially met: Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso will establish a joint troop group to combat terrorism.

The decision is long overdue, considering that the "three borders" area among these countries is the region's most poorly controlled and perilous territory. Terrorist groups constantly shift between countries, making this joint effort crucial.

📌Preparations for forming a military alliance, initiated since the initial visits of Yunus-Bek Evkurov to Africa, have been conducted under the guidance of Russian experts from the Ministry of Defense.

Hence, the forthcoming successes (or failures) in the fight against terrorism rely on us and will have a direct impact on Russia's standing in the region.

🔻It is essential to realize that relying solely on military might, without accompanying economic reforms and measures to attain financial independence ( particularly the abandonment of the CFA franc ) may not yield the desired outcomes. This could lead to renewed weariness and disillusionment among the local populace.

Moreover, this could create fertile ground for another Western-favorable coup within a few years. Our sources indicate that French intelligence analysts are contemplating this scenario. Therefore, it is unreasonable to assume that the support of radical groups and the destabilization of the region will cease even after multiple military setbacks.

#Africa #Sahel #Burkina Faso #Niger

@rybar Original msg 🔸

🇸🇳 🇫🇷 🇳🇪 🇺🇸 🇨🇳 🇩🇪 🇨🇫 🇦🇹

Well that is certainly a colorful salad! (And could have been twice as long - so it's topically truncated to essentials.) And very industrious intentions to serve for a dressing. We're almost done for this part but I'm separating these from the above since we have already seen them recently. But just for our recollection 👇

🔸Sources in Niger have confirmed the acquisition via the French Areva of quite large quantities of uranium by Ukraine.

The same sources emphasize that it is the British and the French who help the Kyiv regime in its military nuclear program.

And …

Intel: the Ukrainian nuclear option is seen by Washington as the final and only means to definitively prevent Russia from winning the war in Ukraine.

Both were from Strategika51 TG channel in our Jan 24 article

The Telegram channel no longer exists but the website is https://strategika.fr/ .

(On this website is an article about Obama’s travels to Paris earlier this year and then more recently to London. Let's just say that nuclear war - potentially discussed with Macron and/or Sunak - is a subject contained therein.)

And we had this also from The Islander :

🚨🇺🇦🇳🇪 Is Zelensky Going to start a Nuclear war?

Sensational allegations: Ukraine secretly buys weapons-grade uranium in Niger

Amidst the echoes of an impending Russian victory, a startling revelation emerges, painting a picture of desperation so profound, it flirts with the catastrophic. Ukraine, losing and outmaneuvered, now whispers of a last, desperate gambit - seeking nuclear salvation from the sands of Niger. This isn't just a strategic pivot; it's a frantic grasp at the unthinkable, the creation of a nuclear-armed, Fascist, terrorist state, in the heart of Europe.

This dramatic turn reeks not of strength, but of the last throes of a cornered regime, willing to risk global annihilation in a futile attempt to counter Russia's relentless advance.

👉 Click here to read this explosive report by Gerry Nolan

🎙 The Islander🔸

This resource rich area of the world is used to having rabid dogs fighting over them. But as you can imagine, awakening to the reality that their colonizers were also the sponsors of the terrorism (the very same our contingent has been more effective fighting themselves in mere months than France was in a decade) they now all fight is another weight on top of all the others. And then only to also see that these regional associations are intimately beholden to these very same interests. And they're all into these kinky neighborhood colonizer swap plays for a truly distinctive 2023-24 touch.

Catching up on Gabon - we see the evidence of what we thought from the beginning. Looks like Ali Bongo was making friends off the plantation grounds. Big no-no. So that's why France was shoved aside for a grittier disciplinarian whip holder. And Guinea - could we have missed a “silent” new coup entirely?

Interesting European character actors being revealed. EU forces destroying “evidence” and probably supplying terrorists - shocked. French forces shuffling off possibly to make room for Americans? Maybe. Hungary targeting Chad and Austria looking at CAR for offering their assistance with security or is it something else? Seems like they may be intending to duck out on the armed conflict in Ukraine when the EU has to take over. (<= May be happening as this publishes!) But willing to man the posts in Africa?

ECOWAS is doing a very poor job of hiding the American backing and ideology they serve. Whining about everything they don't like, and ignoring what they have no defense against. Mirror images.

But the part that was missing before this made a complete story is the nuclear angles. Our earlier speculation that Niger's uranium has been transferred to Ukraine seems like either a cover story for Iran actually having the contacts, or (perhaps) the real truth but only because they need to keep any Iranian nuclear information hidden. Remember those Ukrainian special forces we've seen in Sudan already as well. Transportation?

But as I'm sure you've already guessed the real stories that have to stay buried are the ones that run back into the Obama administration and Hillary State Department. Hence the decade reference. Uranium One and billions in cash flown to Iran. Both as illegal and noose worthy as it gets. And since they've created all kinds of ways to prosecute former presidents for non crimes, it would be a slam dunk on these real ones.

So the cover ups never really stop. But they'll not even take a coffee break from here on out. It seems doubtful to me that Russia would be supplying Niamey humanitarian aid and military assistance if they had actually supplied Ukraine directly with uranium. If any from the country's production made it there most likely it was from French stocks. (This a Sum of All Fears mirror scene, too!)

As to supplying Iran, that’s a measurable possibility. However, I suspect that's also an advance cover story to use later if/when Russia starts using Iranian missiles in Ukraine. And NATO wants to make a nuclear false flag out of it.

The completely botched US diplomacy effort looks staged for obtaining the exact result they got. Even back to the aborted Victoria Mission last year after the August coup. With no real basis for current cooperation, perhaps DC actually wanted this split for consolidating their grip on the remainder of ECOWAS and to prevent Niger from catching them in the cookies like they did the EUCAP mission. Intrigue, cloak, dagger, and nuclear war. What's not to love?

And remember our one look at Mauritania.

Probably time to watch there for any near term new developments.

Well that's enough to hold us through the weekend. Have a great one!

